Sierra Metals Is Heading In The Right Direction

According to my own calculations, this year Sierra is supposed to double its free cash flow (compared to 2017).

The company managed to cut its costs of production to one of the lowest levels in the entire industry.

In my latest article on Sierra Metals (SMTS), I made the following conclusion:

This year we should see a turnaround at Sierra. Two lagging mines, Bolivar and Cusi, are supposed to deliver much better results and join the Yauricocha mine as positive operating cash flow generators. Unfortunately, we will wait a bit longer to see Cusi delivering free cash flow but even without it this minor operation seems to be in a better shape now.

The Q1 2018 report (released on May 9) confirms my initial thesis that, apart from the Yauricocha mine, there is another cash generator, the Bolivar mine. However, it looks that I have underestimated the company. In the first quarter of 2018 the company produced 4.4 million ounces of silver equivalent, which means that the production guidance for 2018 (13.9 - 16.2 million ounces) may be surpassed.

Further, the cost cutting program at Yauricocha and Bolivar made the company a very-low-cost base metals producer with an all-in sustaining cost of production of $10.6 per ounce of silver equivalent (or $2.13 per pound of copper equivalent). Unfortunately, as I expected, the Cusi mine was still a laggard.

Introduction

Sierra Metals is a base metals producer operating three mines located in Peru and Mexico. The flagship property, called Yauricocha, is transitioning into a mostly-zinc producer while Bolivar is a copper / precious metals producer. Finally, the smallest mine, Cusi, is focused on silver.

Costs of production

As I have mentioned above, the Q1 2018 report reveals an outstanding fact - the company has made big progress and substantially reduced costs of production. Below I provide a detailed discussion of this issue. Let me start with costs of production reported by each mine.

Costs of production per mine

Definitely, Sierra made big progress at its two largest mines, Yauricocha and Bolivar. Look at these two charts:

Multi-metal mining companies make two common mistakes when reporting costs of production:

Instead of using a co-product costing method they apply a by-product method.

To calculate the equivalent of basic metal sold (common practice used by mining companies to report their costs) they apply fixed metal prices; however, metal prices vary from quarter to quarter so the correct approach is to use the average prices realized in each reporting period.

I have made appropriate adjustments and the costs disclosed on the charts above have been calculated using a co-product costing method and variable metal prices.

Now, there are two fundamental conclusions emerging from these charts:

There is a distinct downward trend in costs of production

In Q1 2018 both operations were cash flow positive; all-in sustaining costs of production ($11.2 per ounce of silver equivalent for Bolivar and $9.2 for Yauricocha) were well below the price of silver realized in Q1 2018 ($16.75 per ounce)

Unfortunately, the third operation, Cusi, is still very far from breaking-even. Since 2015 the company has spent more than $23M on this lagging operation but the results are unsatisfactory. Last year Cusi was producing its metals at an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) of $46.5 per ounce of silver equivalent but in Q1 2018 the mine reported even higher cost ($57.0). On the other hand, Cusi is a tiny operation so its impact on the company's consolidated results is marginal. Finally, Sierra plans to continue the recovery program at Cusi (I discuss this issue below).

Consolidated costs of production

Now let me look at consolidated costs of production:

As the chart shows, due to successful cost cutting programs at Yauricocha and Bolivar, a consolidated all-in sustaining cost of production was reduced from $18.0 per ounce of silver equivalent in 2015 to $10.6 in Q1 2018 (a decrease of 41.1%). As a result, now Sierra is one of the lowest-cost base metals producers in the entire industry. To give my readers a better insight - using the current metal prices ($16.7 per ounce for silver and $3.1 per pound for copper) AISC of $10.6 per ounce of silver equivalent is equal to AISC of $2.13 per pound of copper equivalent. Please, try to find a base metals producer with such a low cost of production…

What does it all mean? It means that this year Sierra is supposed to deliver free cash flow of $112.5M (an increase of 112%, compared to 2017). Here is the table showing my calculations:

Comments:

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues and taxes) less sustaining capital expenditures

Last year Sierra delivered cash flow from operations of $78.4M and spent $28.0M to keep its mines operating (sustaining capital spending); as a result, free cash flow was $50.4M

In my estimates for 2018 I am using the company's production guidance for 2018 (Q1 2018 Management Discussion, page 11)

Total production for 2018 is expressed in silver equivalents (16.1 million ounces); to calculate this figure I have assumed current metal prices (disclosed in the table)

The projected free cash flow ($112.5M) is defined as follows: silver price ($17.6 per ounce) less AISC ($10.6 per ounce of silver equivalent) multiplied by total production (16.1M ounces of silver equivalent)

In the first quarter of 2018 the company delivered free cash flow of $27.2M so I think that my estimates are realistic. What is more, if Sierra is able to surpass its production guidance and / or improve the Cusi mine in the second part of the year (I discuss this issue below), the results could be even better. Definitely, this year we should see a turnaround at Sierra.

Risks

Investors interested in purchasing Sierra shares should consider the following three risk factors:

Debt

At the end of March 2018 Sierra had debt of $66.8M, of which $32.7M was due within one year. I do not think that it is an issue for the company. First of all, Sierra has cash of $25.5M. Secondly, if I am correct and the company is able to generate free cash flow in excess of $100M a year, it should have no problem with paying off its short-term debt.

Cusi

As I discussed above, Cusi is a lagging operation. It is a high-cost, cash flow negative mine. However, the company has a well-prepared plan to improve this lagging operation:

Very soon it should start mining at a high-grade, low-cost zone of the mine called Santa Rosa de Lima

In Q2 2018 Sierra plans to increase the Cusi throughput to 650 tons of ore per day (in Q1 2018 the mine was processing only 308 tons of ore per day); higher throughput should result in lower costs

In the medium term (early 2019) the company wants to upgrade the Cusi mill and increase its capacity to 1,200 tons of ore per day (as a result, additional cost reductions are expected)

Well, I hope the company is able to reach these targets and convert the Cusi mine into a profitable operation but for the time being this mine should be perceived as a small risk factor (Cusi is the smallest mine in the company's mineral portfolio).

Share liquidity

Sierra shares are listed on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) under the ticker SMTS. This year the average daily trading volume for these shares was 39.8 thousand. It is not a high figure. What is more, there are trading days when there is very small volume or even no volume at all.

