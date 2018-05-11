Pfenex's (PFNX) CEO Evert Schimmelpennink on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pfenex, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Evert Schimmelpennink - CEO, President, Secretary

Hubert Chen - Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Susan Knudson - CFO

Analysts

Sriker Nadipuram - Barclays

Andy Hsieh - William Blair

Charles Greenberg - private investor

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pfenex First Quarter 2018 Results and Business Update call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

We'd like to remind you that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to our strategy and development and commercialization plans for PF708, Px563L, RPA563, PF582, PF529 and our other product candidates. The expected regularly pathways for our product candidates; the expected timing and phases of our clinical trials; the expected timing of clinical trials results; the expected success of our clinical trials, the expected timing of our regulatory submissions; potential partnering opportunities for our product candidates; our ability to satisfy the following requirements for PF708 through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway; the potential to receive future payments under our Jazz and T Pharma, BARDA and CRM197 agreements, expectations with respect to our industry and other stakeholders, including -- regarding the FDA, potential milestones for our product candidates including the timing of the potential commercial launch of PF708 in the U.S.; potential market opportunities for our product candidates; potential growth opportunities and strategy; our expectations and with respect to the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents and cash generated from operations to meet our needs for at least the next 12 months and support our PF708 NDA submission.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please take a look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ materially.

Additional information is also set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to us as of today's date, May 10, 2018. And we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Earlier today, Pfenex released financial results for the first quarter 2018. Pfenex's earnings release and corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pfenex CEO, Mr. Eef Schimmelpennink. Eef, you may now begin.

Evert Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Steven, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Pfenex's first quarter 2018 results and business update conference call.

I'm Eef Schimmelpennink, President and CEO of Pfenex, and I'm joined by Susan Knudson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Hubert Chen, our Chief Scientific Officer.

During today's call, I will discuss our progress in the quarter and will also be providing an overview on our strategy for future growth. Susan will discuss our first quarter 2018 financial results, after which I will open the call for Q&A.

We continue to make considerable progress in advancing our lead product candidates as well as achieving substantial development milestones are part of programs.

We remain focused on both advancing the key assets in our pipeline as well as adding new developments and commercial partnerships and products to our portfolio that will continue to drive growth.

We are in a defining period for PF708, one of our lead programs. PF708 is a recumbence teriparatide that we are developing as a therapeutic equivalent to Forteo.

Forteo's approved and marketed by Eli Lilly for the treatment of osteoporosis in patients with high risk of fracture.

For 2017, global branded sales of $1.7 billion, it represents a significant commercial opportunity. We are focused on the upcoming announcement of top-line immunogenicity data results from our Phase III trial in the second quarter of 2018.

We believe that the results from this study, if sufficiently positive along with the positive bioequivalence findings in healthy subjects from our Phase I study can support submitting an NDA for PF708 through 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway in the third quarter of 2018, which may position us to potentially launch commercially in the U.S. if approved by regulators as early as the third quarter of 2019.

I'm a strong believer in the value of leveraging key competencies different bodies may have. And to that extent, we continue to evaluate commercial partnership opportunities for PF708, in parallel to planning and preparing to potentially bring the product to the market ourselves.

Importantly, we will always focus on the pathway that creates the most value for our stockholders. Just last month, we announced a new agreement with NT Pharma that grants them nonexclusive developments and exclusive commercialization rights to PF708 in Mainland, China; Hong Kong; Singapore; Malaysia and Thailand.

As a little background on NT Pharma, the company is engaged in R&D, manufacturing of sales of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China and other Asian countries.

NT Pharma owns several sales and distribution companies with approximately 1,000 professionals and R&D specialists.

The group of NT Pharma on companies has an extensive promotion network in China, covering nearly 10,000 hospitals.

In accordance with the agreement, we may be eligible to receive up to $25 million in payments based on the achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-related milestones.

In addition, Pfenex is eligible to receive double-digit royalties on any future net product sales. NT Pharma will be responsible for any further developments required to achieve regulatory approval as well as commercialization activities in the territory.

As mentioned, these are very exciting times for Pfenex and PF708. And we look forward to keeping you updated on this important program.

Moving on to our collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. We have continued to make good progress on both of our products and development and believe our success to date from these programs is one more demonstration of how uniquely enabling our platform technology is. In collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfenex is developing both PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology.

Other -- our agreement with Jazz, we are eligible to receive an aggregated total of $225 million in development and sales milestone fees, of which $189 million is still to be received. We are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.

In 2018, we will continue our work to support the advancement of near-term development milestones. I also want to update you -- I also want to provide an update regarding our activities with the carrier proteins that are CRM197, for which we have several developments and commercial partnerships in place. As a reminder, CRM197 functions as a carrier protein for polysaccharide and heptanes and makes them more immunogenic.

Products has been in use for years and is amongst other the carrier protein in Pfizer's, Blockbuster, pneumococcal vaccine PREVNAR.

CRM197 has historically been a challenging protein to express recombinantly. Until several years ago when the Pfenex platform demonstrated its ability to efficiently produce this high-value product.

As a result of those efforts, Pfenex previously entered into separate commercial licenses for production straints capable of producing CRM197 with both Merck and Serum Institute of India. Our CRM197 is currently being used or planned to be used in multiple late-stage clinical trials for such diseases as pneumococcal and meningitis bacterial infections.

In addition to monetizing the CRM197 technology by commercializing, which Pfenex may potentially receive milestone payments and royalties on net sales. Pfenex is also selling reagent grades and GMP grades CRM197 to leading pharmaceutical companies active in vaccine developments.

Our U.S. government-funded anthrax vaccine development programs are another illustration of the versatility of the Pfenex capabilities.

Px563L and RPA563 are novel anthrax vaccine candidates, being developed by Pfenex funds to the United States government's unmet demand for increased quantity, stability and dose varying regimens of their anthrax vaccine.

These programs are funded by the U.S. government under a $144 million advanced development contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA.

The next potential milestones in 2018 are attributing our analytical and nonclinical animal study options, leading to a potential Phase II study in 2019, all subject to continued funding by BARDA.

For our PF582 Lucentis and PF529 Neulasta, biosimilar programs, we believe that the most prudent path for development is one in collaboration with a strategic development partners, and we continue to entertain such discussions.

Pfenex is at a pivotal point in its development, and I continue to be excited to utilize my experience to lead the team and continue building Pfenex into an industry success. We will remain focused on leveraging our Pfenex's present technology to create value for our shareholders. As the opportunity for future growth for Pfenex will focus on our key assets and continuing our business and corporate development assets seeking new collaborations.

With that, I want to hand over the call to Susan.

Susan Knudson

Thank you, Eef. We reported revenue of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.8 million in the same period in 2017. The increase was due primarily to additional activity related to the development of our anthrax novel vaccine product candidate under our contract with BARDA.

Cost of revenue increased to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.8 million in the same period in 2017. The change was primarily due to a net increase in costs for our anthrax novel vaccine program, again under the contract with BARDA.

Research and development expenses increased to $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $6.4 million in the same period in 2017.

The increase was primarily due to development activities for PF708 to satisfy the clinical filing requirements for ANDA, which we expect to file in the third quarter of 2018, assuming sufficiently positive results from our Phase III study.

These costs were offset by a decrease in expenses due to our decision to pause our development activities on our Lucentis and Neulasta product candidates in the 2017 time frame. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $5.7 million in the same period in 2017.

This decrease was primarily due to costs incurred in the first quarter of 2017, for the change in senior management.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2018, was $47.1 million. Pfenex believes it has sufficient cash to meet the company's anticipated cash needs for at least the next 12 months. The company also believes it has sufficient cash resources to fund all necessary activities leading up to and including the expect in submission of a new drug application or NDA for PF708 to the FDA.

Now I'll turn the call back to Eef for closing remarks.

Evert Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Susan. I'm grateful for the efforts put forth by the team at Pfenex, as we work diligently every day to build value for our stockholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress. Operator, could you please open the call to Q&A?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jason Butler with JMP Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Roy for Jason. Had a couple of quick ones on PF708. Is that -- I think you need a certain impurity profile versus Forteo to get approval. Just wondering if the impurity profile is not identical to Forteo, and then assuming there's no safety concerns with the Phase III of the trial site sufficiently, such as the FDA might be comfortable with the impurity is not being a safety concern?

Evert Schimmelpennink

Thanks for that question. I'll hand it over to Hubert to provide some insight.

Hubert Chen

Yes, no. Thanks for the question. I think clearly this is an important part of our development program. Just to make sure that we have a good understanding of the impurities profiles between 708 and Forteo. This is part of our analytical strategy that in which we have communicated previously with the FDA -- overall strategy. This is also where we have multiple orthogonal methods to make sure that we lead or have a good assessment of the impurities profile.

And based on the charge sheet that we have laid out, based on the data that we have seen so far, we surely don't believe that there would be any significant differences in the profile, and clearly, of course, the safety findings from the ongoing 708-301 study won't be providing the final confirmation. So overall we believe that we're on track and that we have a good understanding of what we're required to support the NDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. And then, can I question about the human factor results in Forteo's experienced patients. Is that going to be available this quarter as well? If that something that comes later?

Hubert Chen

So the human factors validation program is on track. It's ongoing and we anticipate that all the results will be available prior to the NDA submission. And so this is, again, will be a component of the NDA submission. But overall, we are getting results and again, overall, this is on track to support the filing -- potential filing in the third quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Then I just had a quick question on the anthrax vaccine. The analytical on the animal studies are positive and the stage 2 goes forward. Do you have any sense on the stage 2 if it's agreed out? And do you think you're going to take both the nonagilent form and agilent form forward or just one of the forms?

Hubert Chen

Yes. So in terms of the 563 program. This, again, is an area in which we're having ongoing dialogue with BARDA. And just a quick reminder that we have the FDA type c meeting back in November of last year. And at the -- in which we actually review the Phase I results, and also our proposed next clinical study design.

That has provided the framework in which we are seeking alignment with BARDA in terms of what the overall development program should look like. So assuming that we're able to get triggering of the next awardings for both the analytical with the nonclinical.

The Phase II study will follow a timeline that is very similar to how we have designed the Phase I study in which we will try to get a interim readout at day 70. So even though the overall study may take up to a year for the long-term safety follow-up. I think in terms of the interim PD readout, I think that is something that could occur within the same calendar year as -- within next 12 months of study start.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sriker Nadipuram with Barclays.

Sriker Nadipuram

This is Sriker on for Doug Tsao. Maybe just on the Jazz collaboration agreement. Can you talk about some of the near-term milestones and any expected timeline that you expect to achieve these? And kind of details around maybe what they are or what you can disclose?

Evert Schimmelpennink

Thanks for that -- Susan, you go ahead.

Susan Knudson

Sure. So for the Jazz agreement, we're not able to publicly disclose that information. But what I can tell you is consistent with prior milestones as we have achieved them, we would intend to be able to press release that. And I think overall, as Eef stated on the call, and is noted in our press release. We continue to make progress on the Jazz collaboration moving towards additional milestones.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andy Hsieh with William Blair.

Andy Hsieh

Just a question, I saw your slide deck, Slide 12, which kind of outlines all the items that would require to be completed in order to get the NDA approval through the 505(b)(2). And on the other column, which is the AB rating requirements. So I'm just wondering if you mind kind of going over in terms of which items are completed, which items are ongoing? So we can get a sense of the progress there.

Evert Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Andy. Good question. And just for everybody on the call. We just published indeed a new deck that lays those item out in a little bit more detail. There's about 8 deck, you need to cover both the NDA filing approved as well as, then the additional three items needed to have an AB rating, which effectively makes the product perfectly equivalent. So probably best to hand it over to Hubert and give a high-level overview where we are with the various topics -- the various items there.

Hubert Chen

Yes, thanks, Andy for that question. So this is actually a great way to highlight the progress that we're making and also how we're staying on track for the potential NDA submission in the third quarter of this year. So as we talked about in the early part of the Q&A session, we are clearly focusing significant efforts on the LiDCO comparability. And so far we're making good progress in terms of what is the FDA's expectation.

And again, this is a package that certainly won't be completed in term for the NDA submission. In terms of the clinical requirements, the patient PK, that has already been announced previously as part of the interim analysis from the 301 study. And so again, we believe that we have comparable profiles to check out this box. In terms of the comparative clinical safety immunogenicity, this again, won't be part of the top line final result readout for the 301 study that again, we won't be delivering on track before the end of this quarter. Finally, the comparative Tox study.

This is a 28-day study comparing the effects of Forteo versus 708. I think we previously disclosed this in the prior meeting -- in the prior call, that this is something that is required as part of the NDA submission. And this is something that we're on track to complete again in time for submission for the NDA.

Finally, the device acceptability. And I will roll this in over to -- now I'll start to also cover the red box on the right-hand side. The device acceptability won't be part of the human factors salvation in both Forteo naive and also Forteo experienced patients. And again, this is something that we're make good progress on both of these asset -- these investigations.

By-products, again, this is something that we have previously disclosed that the 101 study in healthy subjects, we were able to show that Forteo and 708 weren't bioequivalent, so we are very confident about the conclusion here, and then finally, the pharmaceutically equivalence.

This is something that is going to based primarily on the analytical methods using compendial or equivalent methods to show, comparable strength, purity and also the fact that we have the same delivery route compared to Forteo.

So that was a very long answer to, but hopefully this gives you a good sense in terms of the robust package that we are assembling at the moment to be able to support the NDA submission.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Charles Greenberg, a private investor.

Charles Greenberg

On the last quarterly call, I asked a question about Merck going into Phase III trials and on the pneumococcal vaccine. I guess on April 18, I read a release that they have entered into 2 Phase III trials. And reading your press release today, I was, I guess exciting for me to look at the CRM197 that you have commercialized since it's with serum of India and Merck. My question, okay, is based upon whatever contracts that you have with them. What royalties or milestones could be expected if the Phase III is approved?

Evert Schimmelpennink

Thank you for that question, Charles. As I mentioned in the call today and as we've also have stated in our press release as well as in the updated deck. Pfenex has a partnership in place with amongst others, Merck that provides them with a license to technology to produce CRM197 based on our platform.

We're currently not at liberty to provide more details on this partnership. However, I do feel it has the potential to be significant for Pfenex. When we are in a position to share more details, I will definitely do so.

Charles Greenberg

Okay. Yes, because reading the release, the pneumococcal vaccine, which I guess, Pfizer PREVNAR 13, has 13 markers whereas according to this release the Merck product has, I think if I am not mistaken 15.

And we're looking at $5.6 billion sales number last year. So yes, trying to get a little more clarification, but I guess I'll wait for the time that you can say something.

Evert Schimmelpennink

You're welcome Andy. Just publicly available as is that PREVNAR goes to $6 billion, and Merck has stated that they're very excited about their developments. We'll see how that plays out.

Operator

And showing no further questions at this time. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Eef Schimmelpennink for any closing remarks.

Evert Schimmelpennink

Okay. Thanks, Stephen. Thanks again, everybody, for your time this afternoon. And I'll hope you'll have a good evening. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.