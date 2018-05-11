Procter & Gamble - Easily Worth $85

In trading and investing, many times we can over-complicate issues. As swing traders, the core agenda is to buy low and sell high. Many times, many investors and traders alike can undergo analysis paralysis before pulling the trigger. Analysis paralysis really seems to take hold when a stock is struggling. Nevertheless, when a quality stock is on its knees, this usually means opportunity is at hand. Swing traders invariably at these junctures should be pulling the trigger more instead of trying to figure out what has caused the down-move.

In Procter & Gamble (PG), we definitely have an attractive potential swing play trade to the upside. The stock is currently trading just over the $73 mark and looks undervalued. Furthermore, the stock looks set to print a weekly swing low this week barring we move below $70.88 a share today which looks unlikely. As with all swing trades, protecting the downside always has to be key. Eliminating risk to the downside can obviously involve stop losses and the like. However, the best way to protect against downside risk is to trade companies with strong competitive advantages. The company's long-term financials should alert us to this end.

Years Of Dividend Increases 62 Years Free Cash Flow $10.4 billion - (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 3.94%) Revenues $66.4 billion Gross Profit Margins 49.5% Price History of the stock Up $28 per share over the last 10 years excluding dividends Healthy balance sheet Equity = $55.18 Billion Debt To Equity Ratio 42% Interest Coverage Ratio 29.73%

The company's 10 year financials are not going to look awesome due to the fact that P&G exited many product lines. Its focus now going forward is to be a nimbler company that can support its most profitable brands in a far more robust manner. We can see this new strategy already in action with aggressive acquisitions. Therefore, although revenues and free cash flow may have declined over the past decade, we are already seeing the fruits of the company's transformation.

Operating margins have now surpassed 21%, which is the highs over the past decade and over a trailing 12 months average, revenues of $66.4 billion are up on $65.05 billion recorded in fiscal 2017. Furthermore, refute the argument that the smaller version of P&G has almost any of its competitive advantages in the markets it operates in. In fact, you now should see the firm being more responsive in its key markets as updates on new products should come to market quicker than before.

All of the company's key valuation metrics are trailing their five-year averages. Moreover P&G's earnings multiple of 19.5, sales multiple of 2.9, book multiple of 3.4 and cash-flow multiple of 13.6 all look on the cheap side compared to the industry averages.

On the dividend side, the company just hiked the payout recently to $0.717 per quarter. This on an annualized basis equates to just under 4% from a dividend growth perspective. The yield presently is just under 4%, which again is a good 30%+ ahead of the industry average. These are all metrics which strengthen P&G's position as an attractive long play.

In terms of the technicals, we can see on the long-term chart that the momentum indicators and the stochastics overlays are in oversold territory. Furthermore, as stated earlier, in all probability we will get a weekly swing this week. Now, as the chart illustrates, we also get a weekly swing back in March that did not hold. Weekly swings can be accurate but are definitely not correct all of the time. However, with P&G's current valuation and the strength we have seen in many equity index's of late, there is a strong possibility this pending weekly swing will hold.

Apart from the valuations metrics mentioned above, P&G's equity dwarfs its long term debt by $32 billion. In fact, its equity of $55 billion is only $14 billion short of the company's entire liability count, which includes a further $13 billion of short-term debt. P&G has always been noted as a very aggressive advertiser and R&D spender. The balance sheet would state that this is not going to change any time soon. I'm long P&G.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.