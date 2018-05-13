Opportunity To Invest In This 16% Yielder Along With An Experienced Manager That Owns 26% Of The Float

Investors have the opportunity to buy into this 16% yielder which could achieve a 45% upside given a period of two years.

There's plenty of reasons to be positive on the stock, including growth projects and the synergies that will be created with the Southcross Merger.

American Midstream Partners (AMID) is a midstream MLP which traded recently at $10.30 a share. It has been paying a distribution of $1.65 per unit for a yield of 16.0%.

Sometimes, turnarounds are far more painful than anticipated. AMID's turnaround currently fits that bill. ArcLight, which runs the general partner, has been rearranging the business units to provide more stability. However, that plan hit a bump when one of the more stable units as a pipeline went down for repairs. The latest merger with Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) has not helped, as with most mergers, this can result in lumpy earnings in the short term. The Moody's credit downgrade added to the current pile of bad news.

Enough already! Any company, and that includes American Midstream, has both strengths and weaknesses. ArcLight has done wonders improving the stability of earnings from the portfolio. It takes time for the market to acknowledge the improvements, but that is no reason for an astute investor to avoid the stock. If anything, it is now time to investigate the stock to determine what will pass and what is permanent. Contrarian investing is hard because, usually, at the market bottom, everyone is screaming "the sky is falling." Despite the fact that the sky usually stays right where it belongs, supposedly knowledgeable commentators keep repeating the process. Cool heads can make a lot of money in a situation like this. But a very strong backbone and a lot of due diligence is required to go against the crowd.

ArcLight is probably the biggest advantage that any investor would want on their side in a situation like this. ArcLight owns 26% of AMID shares and owns preferred shares that can convert into common stock. That's a huge insider ownership that inspires confidence. ArcLight has every incentive to want more money from the general partner arrangement.

Long term, the single best way to do that is to show growth. ArcLight has not only fed money into AMID for that potential growth, it also has a long history of success building companies profitably. The fact that this company hit a bump or two should not detract from that long successful history. The experience of an ArcLight-type general partner in the current situation remains a huge plus for shareholders.

American Midstream sold the propane business to acquire interests in a pipeline and Delta House. This process replaced the propane business whose margins and profits were largely dependent upon the weather with the far more dependable pipeline business. Delta House was not running at full capacity at the time of the interest acquisitions. There were several open pipeline hookups available. Those hookups will be accounted for in the current year. Investors can file those additions under organic growth.

Source: American Midstream Slide Presentation At Barclays MLP Corporate Access Days in February 2018

As shown above, there's some room for more growth since the acquisition of the initial interest and subsequent interests in Delta House. The connection to another American Midstream asset, a pipeline, provides still more opportunities for profits. There's always the possibility of more nameplate capacity increases. The location in one of the hottest areas of the Gulf for oil and gas exploration ensures adequate activity for the foreseeable future.

The plan for stable income hit a bump when one of the pipelines needed repairs. However, those situations are relatively rare in the Gulf because repairs are extremely expensive. Still one of those is enough to scare the market that more are on the way to disrupt the stable income well into the future. That scenario is highly unlikely. Unfortunate incidents happen, and that's all this repair will be.

Furthermore, AMID has a plan to grow and diversify. Diversification will provide safety because unexpected surprises will comprise a lower percentage of the growing company. Even if the worst possible scenario happens and another pipeline needs repairs, the company will be larger in the future.

Source: American Midstream Slide Presentation At Barclays MLP Corporate Access Days in February 2018

Many of the pipelines that the company acquired were not at capacity. As shown above, several have plenty of excess idle capacity. AMID has a lot of operating leverage that the market will show as organic growth. The Silver Dollar pipeline located in the Permian is a case in point. That pipeline has been steadily adding business ever since it was acquired during the JP Energy Partners (JPEP) acquisition. That excess pipeline capacity is a huge asset in the Permian right now.

AMID itself built a pipeline up in the Bakken. That Bakken pipeline is now growing business as oil prices continue to rise. Plus the Bakken is now very competitive with the Permian because the Permian is experiencing transportation bottlenecks and pricing discounts. But the Bakken now has more than adequate pipeline capacity and no discounting problem when compared to the past.

Source: American Midstream Slide Presentation At Barclays MLP Corporate Access Days in February 2018

The Southcross merger has so far received a cool reception from the marketplace. This is despite the fact that the company traded a lower EBITDA investment for a higher one by using the proceeds from the sales of its propane business to pay for new acquisitions. The idea was to make accretive acquisitions to reduce debt/EBITDA leverage. The merger with Southcross has been approved by both companies and is undergoing the final due diligence process before the actual assimilation. The expected benefits shown above justify the merger. Some of the acquisitions divisions are basically "bolt-on." The general partner will sell disappointments and the cash received will be redeployed. American Midstream used this tactic during the JP Energy Partners acquisition with great success.

Management is guiding to sufficient continuing distribution coverage as shown above. The guidance actually indicates an improvement from the very tight 1.0 coverage of the past year. It may take considerable time to be able to value AMID accurately using traditional methods because there is a fair amount of necessary cleanup that could cloud the value until the merger benefits appear. Management stated in their last conference call:

The acquisition of Southcross, we expect annualized 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $300 million. In addition, we see our distribution coverage growing for the back half of 2018 and the significantly reduced leverage in 2019."

It should be noted that common unit holders have a great deal more financial leverage outstanding than the current financial leverage shown above. American Midstream achieved the additional financial leverage by using preferred stock.

ArcLight management experience is very important in this situation. ArcLight is very experienced at cutting losses while letting gains run. Many managements that we follow never execute that simple management principal. The first loss (if it happens) is usually the best loss. In the meantime, this merger will produce significant combination benefits well in excess of the common units issued for the merger. The combined partnerships should be a far more formidable competitor than the partnerships were separately.

The Future

Source: American Midstream Slide Presentation At Barclays MLP Corporate Access Days in February 2018

Comparing this slide to the Southcross Merger slide above shows the expected benefits of the merger. EBITDA as adjusted shows considerable improvement after the merger to $300 million. Cash flow from operations may or may not follow EBITDA the first year. Many merger-related expenditures lie ahead to reap the merger benefits. Cost usually comes before the anticipated profits. So, the cash flow, earnings, and other statements may show merger related expenses for at least six months after the merger is completed.

The continuing non-recurring entries have confused the market. But neither company was achieving the financial goals alone. A larger, more focused company should do better. There are still some non-performing units for sale. But the remaining company appears to be far better positioned for the future.

Source: American Midstream Slide Presentation At Barclays MLP Corporate Access Days in February 2018

The company financial performance has not given the market any reason to value past transactions anywhere near to the slide shown above. There has simply not been enough time for the financial results to demonstrate the advantages of the past few transactions. Instead, there are a lot of entries from all the transactions last year not related to operations.

Mr. Market wants a simple clear-cut story. A confused mind usually says no and dumps the stock. In addition to all the disposal and acquisition transactions was the pipeline repair at Delta House. Therefore Mr. Market would need to spend hours to figure out the underlying progress of this company. But there's nothing permanent to the one-time entries and the very necessary repairs.

Acquisitions will probably continue. But they should become a smaller part of the reported results as the company grows. Cash flow will rise considerably as the new units report in the future. Right now, the cash flow statement is hard to interpret because significant parts of the company were sold to acquire the new businesses.

The market is demanding a performance record of accomplishment. The general partner ArcLight has the experience to provide that track record. Patient investors should be well rewarded. The experience of the general partner growing companies like this and successfully deleveraging them is a huge asset. The latest credit downgrade is a reflection of the past turmoil and not a statement about the future. The bankers usually have their own criteria for making loans. This partnership has more than adequate banking lines at the time. Permanent financing can wait until the newly acquired units perform as expected.

Risks

Execution risk: There is lack of operating history of the new entities that are part of AMID. However, AMID in the past has done a great job by integrating its new businesses as part of its operations. Weather risk: Delta House and the offshore pipelines have limited weather risk as they are built hurricane-proof. But enough damage to the shore facilities could potentially cause some downtime. Oil price risk: The Mississippi Canyon area where Delta House and the pipelines operate has some of the lowest breakeven projects around, despite their large size. Therefore, this area has very limited oil price risk. The coming hookups promise to keep Delta House busy for the foreseeable future. In fact, the company announced during the downtime for the recent repairs that it was adding additional gas processing capacity to handle the increasing business. This area of the Gulf was one of the few areas to "keep going" during the last downturn, and it was the first area to come back after the oil spill. It is a relatively booming Gulf area. Downtime risk: Basically, the manager ArcLight ditched the variable business for more secure take or pay situations with Delta House and the Pipelines. The downtime from the pipe repair recently is extremely rare and actually a low risk. The current repairs needed were more like bad luck. Those repairs (in about 5,000 feet of water) are usually expensive, and operators have every incentive to avoid them. Competition: The commodity price downturn in 2015 wiped out a lot of competitors. There are now some coming back. They are attracted by all the increasing activity onshore. But the Gulf is not exactly a hotbed for this kind of competition. Once Delta House, for example, is set up, it is just not economical for another competitor to be next door. It is far too expensive and does not make financial sense. Same for the pipelines.

Conclusion

Using a 100% distribution coverage, the shares of AMID are trading at just 6.2 times distributable cash flows. That's dirt cheap and creates the potential to achieve huge long-term capital gains. AMID should easily recover to 9 times DCF or 45% higher from here. And at 9 times DCF, AMID would still be cheap.

In the meantime, shareholders can collect an extremely generous distribution of 16% and wait for these shares to recover from the market doghouse. I'm personally buying more shares of AMID here. These shares have been beaten up. But the general partner has a lot of incentive to lead AMID back to a far better market valuation. ArcLight usually gets involved to make a lot of money. Shareholders have the opportunity now to invest next to a very experienced manager at a discount to the cost paid by that manager. This opportunity does not happen often.

