Chesapeake's Improved Operating Results May Still Not Be Enough

After many years of deep losses incurred on its operations, specifically during the years when oil prices plunged, Chesapeake (CHK) is finally putting in some decent operating results, with the Q1 net operating profit at $268 million, on revenue of $2.5 billion, it is a decent profit margin of almost 11%. This is in part thanks to higher oil prices, but also to a large extent due to drilling consolidation in the more profitable acreage within its asset portfolio, which has been the case for the shale industry overall. The industry also got some significant help from plunging oil services costs, which are now starting to recover. The challenge for the entire shale industry will now be to keep the operating profits (where applicable) even as those service costs increase together with the price of oil. Those who will continue to report financial losses from this point on will most likely eventually disappear. For those who will from now on produce operating profits on the back of the higher oil price environment, the question will remain whether it is going to be enough to make up for the many years of losses incurred over the past decade or so. For Chesapeake the question is in my view more urgent, because the debt hole it is in is particularly deep.

In order to get a better understanding of how Chesapeake got to be where it is right now, I think it is important to take a step back and look at its yearly operating results going back to the years before the shale boom started, until the present.

Data source: Chesapeake.

As we can see, there have been some years with particularly deep losses incurred, specifically during times when oil prices were collapsing. As we can see, now that we are on an upswing again Chesapeake seems to have regained its footing, but it is nowhere near the level needed to make up for the losses suffered during the bad years.

Looking specifically at the causes of the big financial losses, if we look at the 2015 and 2016 results for instance, it is in large part an issue of impairments, which in 2015 amounted to $18.24 billion, which led to a financial loss of $14.9 billion. In 2016 another $2.6 billion in impairments was recorded, helping with producing an overall operating loss of $4.9 billion for that year. While I personally like to think of impairment losses as being only paper accounting losses, because I like to think of such operations in more non-accounting terms of how much goes into the ground, versus revenues coming out, these numbers nevertheless should tell us a lot about Chesapeake as a company and its assets. The main takeaway from this is that at certain oil and gas prices a large portion of its asset base is not viable.

Of course, the continued sale of assets should help with getting rid of some of the less-desirable acreage, as well as providing some money that can be channeled to debt reduction. In the first quarter of this year it reduced its long term debt by $500 million, in large part supported by the proceeds of asset sales. In April it sold another $60 million worth of assets and I expect that these sales will continue. With oil prices now above $70/barrel any assets that contain at least some oil are likely to go up in value. Problem for Chesapeake of course is that it is sitting on a lot of natural gas properties. Some of those properties are viable and profitable even within the current low natural gas price environment, but those assets are ideally what Chesapeake should hold on to, while trying to get rid of more of the unprofitable acreage. Even so, whatever it can get for the sale of less profitable acreage is a welcome extra stream of cash that it can channel towards reducing the $9.4 billion debt pile. Given the upward trend in oil prices this may be just the right time to be doing this. Unfortunately, the outlook for US natural gas prices is not looking as bright, which is far more important for Chesapeake given its vast exposure to mostly natural gas-bearing acreage.

As I pointed out in an article earlier this year in regards to Chesapeake's options going forward, they may be limited, even though it is more or less doing everything right given the circumstances it is in. Based on the price it received for recent sales of property, its entire acreage portfolio may only be enough to pay off the debt. But of course, Chesapeake cannot just sell everything, because it still needs to remain operational as a company, and what it can and should sell is the acreage that will only bring in comparatively meager volumes of cash. The recent positive financial returns can help to compensate to some extent, but we should keep in mind the fact that while oil prices are currently on an up-swing, it will not last forever. Perhaps within a few years we will have another downturn and Chesapeake might see some more deep loses, as it happened in previous downturn years.

While I do believe that oil prices will increase further in coming years, less than half of Chesapeake's revenue comes from oil. Only 92,000 b/d out of a total production of 552,000 b/d in oil equivalent was actual crude oil. Natural gas and NGLs are currently bringing in most of the revenues from production, even though the price of these products is comparatively much lower. The net effect of a continued oil price rally on Chesapeake's profitability will therefore continue to be somewhat limited. While it is currently putting in some positive financial results, we will most likely not see anything spectacular happen on this front.

Chesapeake's main problem remains the fact that natural gas prices are not showing any sign of entering a longer term rally period.

Source: Nasdaq.

As we can see, since the price plunge we saw during the great recession a decade ago, the overall trend for natural gas prices has been slightly negative over the years, with lower highs and lower lows being reached. With the rally in oil prices since 2016, it is perhaps unlikely that natural gas will revisit the lows it experienced in sympathy with the oil price bottom, but it does not look like there is much of an upward trend either.

There are some positive signs in regards to the longer term outlook for US natural gas, including the fact that some shale gas fields are now past their production peak and not looking to threaten to produce fresh peaks any time soon. There is also the growing LNG export industry which is set to link the US natural gas market to the rest of the world's to some extent. On the other hand, the Appalachian region is continuing to see robust production growth, which is most likely to continue for some years going forward.

Source: EIA.

By the time we will see the peak in Appalachian natural gas production, Chesapeake will likely be at the point where it will start running out of prime natural gas drilling acreage and be forced into relying more heavily on some of its second-tier areas. In other words, Chesapeake, together with much of the shale gas drilling industry are stuck being the victims of their own success, as all the extra natural gas they are dumping on to the market is leading to prices being so depressed that it is making it very hard for many drillers to make ends meet. The current low natural gas price environment might only end once enough shale drillers will run out of prime drilling sites, and I believe that Chesapeake will be part of that trend rather than the exception to it. In other words, by the time natural gas prices will start to recover, most shale gas drillers will be facing higher production costs, due to lower quality acreage.

As I already pointed out on many occasions when I covered Chesapeake, it is not so much a matter of this company's management doing anything wrong. In fact, I praised almost a year ago their wisdom in not jumping on the shale growth story bandwagon once more, like many other companies have done lately. I still believe it has been one of their better moves, because it is more important to put in some positive financial results than it is to simply continue to show production growth, which shale investors are no longer rewarding like they used to. But no matter how wise the decisions at the top may be, the debt the company is sitting on, as well as some less than desirable acreage, may just outweigh the positive results stemming from having the right strategy, based on some of its better acreage. Or perhaps with some luck, it might just be enough. At this point I think it is hard to say one way or another.

