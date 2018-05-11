2 Small Biotechs For The Rest Of 2018

We take a look at both of these attractive biotech names in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) is a San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The stock has a current market capitalization of approximately $2.7 billion and trades just north of $40.00 a share.

Key FDA Approval

In July the FDA approved Portola's BEVYXXA (betrixaban). BEVYXXA is an extended-duration anticoagulant, for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in hospitalized at-risk adult patients. Last week, the FDA approved its second compound ANDEXXA. This compound is a reversal agent for patients on anticoagulation therapy who are experiencing uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding.

This was an important win not only for Portola, but for the industry as well. The average direct cost of managing a case of bleeding related to these new factor Xa inhibitors is approximately $100,000. Every hospital and emergency room will need to stock supplies of AndexXa when approved. Drug giants like Pfizer (PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) that make these Xa inhibitors will also help market the drug indirectly as an antidote for the small percentage of patients that have serious side effects certainly makes it easier to convince doctors to prescribe Eliquis and Xarelto. To put in perspective, over 75,000 individuals end up in the emergency room annually in the U.S. due to negative reactions to these medications, many of them life threatening.

Approval was somewhat uncertain given the FDA had previously extended its PDUFA date in order to analyst additional data. The stock soared some 25% on the day of approval as a result.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Not surprisingly given approval, analysts are all over themselves offering new positive commentary on Portola. Since the approval of Andexxa, three analyst firms have reissued or assigned new Buy ratings to the stock. They are Cowen & Co. ($65 price target), Oppenheimer ($80 price target, from $67 previously) and Citigroup ($64 price target, from $58 previously). Morgan Stanley did reiterate their hold rating, but lifted their price target on PTLA to $46 from just $31 previously.

Cowen's analyst said the following:

[the analyst] commended a label he sees as not only broad, but likewise 'favorable,' with the drug priced at $27.500 per patient, ahead of the analyst's own expectations. This is a drug that meets a 'major unmet need,' asserts Nadeau, who adds: 'While the early launch will be supply constrained, we anticipate broad adoption beginning in 2019. We view shares as undervalued for Bevyxxa and AndexXa.'

Portola ended 2017 with just over $530 million in cash on the books. In addition, approval of ANDEXXA entitles it to and an additional $100 million from its royalty-based financing with Health Care Royalty Partners. The company burned through approximately $300 million in cash in 2017.

Verdict

Portola's pipeline is now "derisked" and funding is in place to sustain the company until least well into 2020. In addition, the company enjoys solid analyst support. That said, I would only slowly accumulate shares here. The stock has had a nice run-up and the transition to a Tier 3 concern usually is not without its hiccups.

Company Overview

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company that is focused on novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. The stock came public in mid-year 2015, immediately rose to the ~$50 level only to go below $15.00 early in 2016. Thanks to a series of positive pipeline developments over the past year, the shares are once again testing its previous ~$50 level. The stock currently has a market cap of approximately $2.5 billion.

The Trigger

The trigger for the rash of positive analyst commentary is first-quarter results that was delivered on Monday. The company did a good job of updating the investor community of its progress. The next key catalyst for Global Blood Therapeutics should be Phase 3 top-line data for its primary drug candidate GBT-440 for the treatment of sickle cell disease in adults. Twelve-week data should be out sometime this quarter. A larger set of data from this "HOPE" trial should cross the wires in the first half of 2019.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

So far this week, the following analyst firms have taken positive actions:

Oppenheimer - Assigned new Buy rating with $74 price target

Needham - Reiterated Buy rating with $70 price target

Cowen & Co. - Reissued Buy rating with $83 price target

SunTrust Robinson - Reiterated Buy rating with $77 price target

William Blair - Reiterated Buy rating

Cantor Fitzgerald - Reissued Buy rating with $69 price target

H.C. Wainwright - Reiterated Buy with $73 price target

Needham provided a good summary of why analysts are optimistic about the prospects of Global Blood Therapeutics after its first-quarter update:

Q1 was uneventful for GBT as the company continued to enroll the targeted 150 sickle cell disease (NYSE:SCD) patients in Part A of the HOPE trial. Top-line 12-week Part A data with voxelotor are on track for Q2 2018. Refer to our preview for more details on the trial including expert expectations for efficacy outcomes: Part A Data: What to expect, when to expect it, and where the stock might go. We remain optimistic for a positive Part A outcome given the data generated to date, and expert feedback. We believe upside is substantial >50%. We also think the FDA remains flexible regarding SCD and there is likely more than one path forward for voxelotor, which provides some downside protection. Reiterate BUY.

The company ended the first quarter with just under $550 million in cash on the books after a just over $240 million secondary offering it executed in March of this year. The company is burning through just over $40 million a quarter so has plenty of cash runway now.

Verdict

We spotlighted this previously 'Busted IPO' back in September of 2016 when the shares were going for just under $20 apiece. Since that "thumbs up," the stock has moved up approximately 150%. However, with the company's pipeline continuing to move forward, its funding needs addressed and strong support in the analyst community; the shares still look like they could rally further especially on upcoming positive trial data.

