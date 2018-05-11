Should You Buy The Drop In Symantec?

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) is down more than 30% on 11 May 2018 as the company announced full year results, with weak EPS guidance for the coming year. It also announced that the Audit Committee of its Board had commenced an internal investigation into claims made by a former employee. The company is likely to delay filing its 10-K annual report. Downgrade fever spread among analysts covering the company faster than the computer viruses the company is dedicated to controlling.

On the face of it, the company's guidance wasn't too awful. It guided to $1.50-1.65 in EPS on flat revenue growth in the coming year, after generating $1.69 in EPS in the past fiscal year ending March 30, 2018. Usually, when a stock drops 30%, the company can use its profits to buy back stock and support it. At a recent price of $19, this would imply that Symantec should be able to buy back 8% of its stock in the coming year without depleting its cash balance or taking on more debt. The problem is that the company's EPS results and projections are non-GAAP figures, with little relationship to economic reality. Excluding a gain on divestiture, the company actually had a GAAP loss in the past year. Among the items the company excluded in its non-GAAP results were $600 million of stock compensation (a very real expense) and $400 million of restructuring costs (most of which looks like recurring expenses).

Cash does not lie, so let's look at the company's cash flow. Last year, it had $950 million in operating cash flow and $142 million in capex. Not bad, right? However, to calculate true free cash flow, one needs to exclude the stock compensation that is added to operating cash flow, as the company would need to spend an equivalent amount buying back stock to keep the share count stable (or pay its employees an equivalent amount in cash instead). This gives free cash flow for the year of a mere $189 million or $0.28 per share, pretty close to the company's annual $0.30 dividend.

The company has a recognizable brand name in the security market, which is a good business to be in, with growing cybersecurity threats. However, it looks like it has been horribly mismanaged, with investors giving it a pass on its deceptive non-GAAP income presentation. The ride looks good, until it ends.

I do not believe the Audit Committee investigation will result in any substantial changes to the company's GAAP results, and it looks unlikely that there is any massive fraud here. However, it is likely that the company was aggressive in pushing expenses into the restructuring line to flatter its non-GAAP presentation.

With revamped management that focuses on the right metrics, I believe the company can generate a 15-20% GAAP operating margin, delivering GAAP EPS of $0.60 to $0.90. Thus, at $19, the stock is certainly not in bargain territory.

Given the company's weak GAAP results and free cash flow, I see no reason to own the stock. For those who would like to profit from the increased volatility, I recommend selling the $17 strike puts with July expiration, which will net you more than $1. This commits you to buying the stock at an effective price of a little below $16 if the stock closes below $17 at expiration, but hopefully, the stock will not drop another 10% from the current price in the next two months.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.