Are U.S. Equities The Least Dirty Shirt Again?

A couple of days ago, I wrote an article on why I believe the US equity market is headed for a decline. Since then, US equities (SPY) have been climbing, and volatility (VXX) has been falling. This is taking place against the backdrop of the 10 year treasury once again topping three percent, US equity valuations at historical extremes, WTI oil prices rising over $70 per barrel, President Trump pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, and Israel doubling down in Syria with some of its largest attacks since the beginning of the conflict. So with equity fundamentals and the overall macro situation not seeming to be the most friendly environment for further equity upside, why is it that US equities continue to climb the wall of worry?

The best explanation could be that once again, the US market has become the "least dirty shirt" in terms of its position within global asset plays. When compared to the alternatives, US markets present a much more encouraging picture than the other alternatives out there. Let's take a look at some of these "dirtier shirts" to get a better understanding of why US assets are currently viewed as more attractive.

Emerging Markets. The US dollar has been on an upswing lately. As the chart below depicts, the dollar has appreciated over 4% since mid-April. Some of the reasons behind the move include higher US interest rates/Fed policy tightening, higher oil prices, a weakening Euro and rising uncertainty over US trade policy with China.

A stronger dollar has led to credit problems in several emerging market countries, and there is concern that this could spread further. While some emerging markets may not be as sensitive to a rising dollar as say Argentina or Turkey are, many investors indiscriminately reduce exposure to the entire asset class across the board. This has become more pronounced over the last few years as index investing through ETFs (EEM) and other funds has become more popular. So when some of the components of an asset class fall out of favor, the entire asset class can start to decline.

Europe. The GBP and euro have both been weakening. In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England has just announced that it is holding rates steady after the economy has "unexpectedly" slowed down recently. This led to a sell-off in the pound which has been declining for several weeks.

And, while the BOE is still positive on its low inflation outlook and its intention for rate hikes later in 2018, GDP data has been weak, and the near term outlook has become more uncertain.

The euro has likewise been weak for its own set of reasons.



A major destabilizing factor for the eurozone is Italy. The political situation in Italy has become less certain since its March elections. Current attempts by leading political parties to form a coalition government look to be coming together, but the prospective government's positions toward fiscal policy, banking regulations and trade are viewed as negative within the region. Italian rates are rising and the FTSE MIB is the worst performing European market. Further tension between Italy and other EU members is expected over the medium term.

Asia. The main issue for the near to medium term is the potential for a US China trade war. President Trump has insisted on a $200 billion trade deficit reduction between the two nations. According to the Chinese commerce ministry, China will not change its position towards US demands. While both sides may be merely posturing in order to maximize their perceived gain as negotiations go forward, the situation creates more uncertainty for regional markets. In the end, it would seem in everyone's interest to come to a compromise as China still needs the US consumer, and the US does not need a major conflict with one of its largest creditors.

So, it does make some sense that US markets have been gaining when you look at the alternatives. This is not to say that the US markets do not have their own set of problems, but one can see the rationale for the comparative appeal of the US in relation to other markets. In the world of relative valuations, the US may indeed be the least dirty shirt for the time being.

However, I have never been one to make investment decisions based on relative appeal. I tend to put capital to work based on the inherent value of the underlying asset. So along this line of reasoning, I would make the argument that none of the alternatives that have been examined here are particularly appealing. So, from a macro perspective, I am inclined toward a larger cash allocation at the moment. As a contributor to portfolio growth, cash is not itself an appealing asset class given still relatively low interest rates. But, as we have all heard before, it is always good to have some dry powder available for the future when the truly attractive opportunities present themselves. In the current environment, where forward return projections are not all that appealing, cash could again be king. Or, you could always opt for the least dirty shirt.

