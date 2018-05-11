This Royalty Yield Is Now A Strong Buy

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) is a unique royalty company that provides financing to small growing corporations. The capital provided is structured differently and provides borrowers with a unique option versus traditional sources of finance.

Source: Alaris presentation

We first got involved with the stock at CAD18.25. At that point it looked like it warranted a small position in our yield portfolio. That has definitely not worked out.

AD Total Return Price data by YCharts

With the stock taking a swan-dive after Q1-2018 results, we decided to investigate if we should cut and run or double down.

What went wrong

Alaris has spent the last 24 months dealing with a few troubled investments. There has been a lack of clarity on the final net proceeds to be received, and management has gotten a few things wrong forecasting the final end result. Added to that has been the difficulty in investing and deploying capital in the current competitive environment. With Baa bond yields at one of the lowest spreads to Treasuries, there is no dearth of capital for those that need it. The Alaris Royalty model while still in demand is facing immense competition. This was shown again in Q1-2018 where management deployed just $19 million into new investments. In addition, couple of its investments are going to pay back the capital invested by the company further reducing its income.

Why we love it here

Alaris is currently priced for everything going wrong. The current price to book value is at ridiculously low levels.

AD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Additionally, every investment of Alaris that looks to exit will have to do so at some premium (depending upon exact conditions signed on), making the net liquidation value of the company even higher. Yes, Alaris is challenged to invest these amounts in today's markets at appropriate replacement yields. But dividend coverage seems adequate over the next 9 months and even a cut further down does not dissuade us.

Looking at the earnings map also shows that individual companies within Alaris' portfolio are doing quite fine and have room to grow their distributions to Alaris in 2018.

The fact remains that the Alaris Royalty model is far superior and safer than Baa bonds in terms of full-cycle economics. This has been shown over time as the company has exited investment after investment at high IRRs. Sure, there have been losses, but overall the results have been spectacular. So while the current environment is competitive, we see no reason why Alaris should yield 572 basis points higher than Baa corporate bonds.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

We deem a 200-250 basis point premium to Baa bonds as sufficient to participate in this diversified model. Even extrapolating a 100 basis point jump in Baa bond yields, the current 572 basis point wide spread represents an extremely compelling opportunity to get income and potential growth.

Conclusion

Alaris is a strong buy for a value investor looking at a longer-term entry point with little chances to lose capital over the full cycle. At 7% below book and 25-35% below likely exit value for its partners, Alaris is a case where the 10% yield deserves a place in all portfolios.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALARF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.