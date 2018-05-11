Natural Gas - Triple Digit Storage Build Next Week

If the EIA does report a storage report of +105 Bcf, it will be compared with +68 Bcf last year and +87 Bcf for the five-year average.

With production averaging below 80 Bcf/d, this could bode well for prices over the summer if the weather outlook remains warmer than normal.

Over the last 6-weeks, we have overestimated storage builds by 19 Bcf. We believe we have overestimated Lower 48 production by ~0.5 Bcf/d.

For the week of 5/11, we are currently forecasting a storage build of 105 Bcf.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast editionof Natural Gas Daily!

For the week of 5/11, we are currently forecasting a storage build of 105 Bcf.

Over the last 6-weeks, we have overestimated storage estimates by 19 Bcf. The 19 Bcf of overestimation translates into ~0.45 Bcf/d. We have now recalibrated our supply and demand variables to reflect the overestimation, and we noticed that this was concentrated in Lower 48 production.

Using our revised production data, Lower 48 production growth has stalled out over the last month.

With production readings averaging below 80 Bcf/d, this summer could see storage builds lower than normal if the weather outlook remains warmer than normal. We estimated that with the structural demand drivers coming on, Lower 48 production would need to average ~81 Bcf/d throughout the injection season to push storage back to the 5-year average by November 2018.

Our latest forecast shows storage ending November just below 3.6 Tcf.

The stall in production is bullish for natural gas as we had assumed the growth trajectory would continue unabated given the strength we saw so far in 2018. Nonetheless, if production growth starts to stall, this would indicate storage injections over the summer to come in below the 5-year average, and push natural gas prices higher.

However, for the month of May, natural gas storage builds will be bearish as demand is expected to be lower than the average. This is why we are currently seeing triple-digit storage builds.

Here are the fundamental variable changes w-o-w:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production averaged slightly lower with Canadian gas net imports flat w-o-w.

On the demand side, power burn is starting to become the largest demand variable, while heating demand continues to fall as weather moderates. LNG exports started the week lower before rebounding to ~3.8 Bcf/d yesterday.

