Gastar Exploration's (GST) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSEMKT:GST) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Elliott - IR, Dennard Lascar

Michael Gerlich - SVP & CFO

Stephen Roberts - SVP &COO

Trent Determann - Vice President of Finance

Analysts

Ronald Mills - Johnson Rice & Company

Jason Wangler - Imperial Capital

Michael Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Gastar Exploration's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lisa Elliott, with Dennard Lascar Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

Lisa Elliott

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for this review of Gastar's first quarter 2017 operational and financial results.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements and although Management believes these statements are based on reasonable expectations, they can give no assurances that they will be prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the earnings announcement Gastar released yesterday and the Company's Form 10-K for 2017 filed as of March 15, 2018 and the Form 10-Q filed yesterday. These documents can be found in the Investor Relations section of Gastar's website. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially.

Today's call may also include discussions of probable or possible reserves or use terms like reserve potential, upside or other descriptions of non-proved reserves which are more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and accordingly are subject to greater risk. As a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 11, 2018, thus any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as at the time of any replay. A replay of today's call will be available via webcast by going to the IR section of Gastar's website and also by telephone replay. You can find that information on yesterday's news release.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Gerlich, Gastar's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mike?

Michael Gerlich

Thank you, Lisa and good morning everyone. With me today are Stephen Roberts, our Senior Vice President and the COO and Trent Determann, our Vice President of Finance. Jerry Schuyler, our Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO along with the balance of the Board are diligently continuing to search for a permanent CEO. We do not have an update at this time, but we will certainly make an announcement when appropriate.

Now turning to our first quarter results, average daily production was 7,400 barrels of oil equivalent or Boe per day a 7% increase over the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 30% increase over the first quarter of 2017. We were able to grow reported production sequentially despite having only two months of WEHLU production included in the quarter as the sale of WEHLU closed on February 28.

The higher total company production combined with a 17% increase in product pricing compared to the first quarter of last year generated a 52% increase in oil and gas revenues to $26.4 million before the impact of our hedging program and a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $12 million.

We are now a pure STACK play production company, so looking at just our STACK play production during the comparative periods we have 39% increase sequentially and 125% increase over the same period a year ago. First quarter 2018 production benefited from the completion of 12 operated wells in the fourth quarter as we completed our 2007 DUC inventory.

In late January we commenced our rig continuous drilling program for 2018. During the current quarter we completed two Osage wells anticipate completing 3 to 4 additional wells during the second quarter. Due to commencing drilling program in late January our production profile ramp-up will be weighted to the second half of the year.

Before I provide more detailed financial results and review guidance for Q2, 2018, I'll turn the call over to Stephen for an operations update.

Stephen Roberts

Thank you, Mike and good morning everyone. We continue to be pleased with our improved drilling performance and completion results following the implementation of enhanced drilling practices and our Gen 3 completion design. For the majority of our 2018 wells at the time from spud to total depth has averaged approximately 13 days. We have continued to encounter chert and abrasive formation that I described on our last call primarily on our northern acreage within the Osage formation. However, as has been our focus, the drilling team has proactively addressed and designed based solution to mitigate this issue.

We have certainly moved up the learning curve over the last nine months and I have a high degree of confidence that we can address any operating challenges that we may encounter while drilling. Our current focus on the completion side is 35 stage completions. We continue to see better production performance from wells with 30 to 35 stages versus our earlier 25 stage completions utilizing our Gen 3 design. We are using the same total volume of fluid in process by distributing into more stages.

We can accomplish this for a small incremental increase in cost, but a meaningful increase in production. We are adding approximately $200,000 to $300,000 in completion costs, but most importantly the 35 stage completions on average are exceeding on tight curve oil and gas production projections.

We have two Osage completions currently flowing back that utilized our 35-stage Gen 3 design. Our early flow back results are encouraging and based on our discussions with Osage operators we are all seeing improved production results with stage completion. We will continue to try to identify additional design refinements including nano surfactants that are pumped in our frac job to further improve its production performance.

Our drilling program in the second quarter called for drilling six gross operated wells, four targeting the Osage and two wells targeting the Meramec on the southern portion of our Kingfisher County acreage positions. Our goal remains focused on delineation and hold acreage by production and we have made good progress on both products.

We believe we are developing a good understanding of the Osage across our position with strong production results both in the northern and southern townships coupled with early encouraging test results on our far western acreage. Successful delineation of the Osage formation is starting as we currently have 661 net undeveloped Osage drilling locations identified with attractive IRRs. Thus we have a lot of growth opportunity.

Another part of our formula for success besides achieving higher drilling and completion efficiency, and better well performance, is our focus on operating cost controls. Our current key areas of expanse focus are cost reductions associated with water disposal, compression, chemical usage and evaluating the best methods for artificial lift on new as well as older wells.

We will continue to tweak and refine our growing completion and operating processes in this one rig delineation phase so that once we compare it to pad drilling or if we increase our activity we can proceed most effectively and efficiently. We have established a high-quality acreage footprint in Oklahoma with a large relatively contiguous acreage block, including approximately 67,900 net course STACK surface acres. We operate 84% of our positions and now have 68% of it held by production.

With more than 1500 net drilling locations identified over half of which are Osage or Meramec targets with IRRs of almost 50%, we have substantial upside opportunities. Our goal is achieve the best results possible and we are working hard to do that.

I will now turn the call back to Mike for an update on our financials for the quarter.

Michael Gerlich

Thanks, Stephen. As usual, I'll provide some additional explanations on a few key items, but for more detailed information, please refer to our news release and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed yesterday.

It is important to know that I will be discussing first quarter results and guidance within the context of STACK play only. First quarter STACK play production exceeded our guidance range at 5500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This increase was primarily due to an increase in working interests in our most recently drilled operated wells.

In our most recent seven operating wells we averaged an additional 17% of working interest. Though we have higher reported capital costs, some of the well costs were incurred and paid for in 2017. We are still the process of evaluating the true impact on our 2018 capital program and reviewing the remainder of our capital program timing before making any adjustments to our capital budget.

We expect our second quarter 2018 production to be in the range of 5000 to 5600 BOE per day. Midpoint guidance is below first quarter actual as Q1 benefited from the completion of four wells in late December 2017 while in Q1 we completed three wells. Liquids production was at the midpoint of our guidance range at 72% with the oil comprising 53%. Just as a reminder, we adopted a new revenue recognition accounting pronouncement in the first quarter. Thus our treating and transportation cost that historically reflected as an expense are now being netted against gross revenues.

For the quarter our STACK play only properties realized 97% of WTI average Nymex oil price while NGLs realized 36%. Natural gas price realized was 62% of Henry Hub. To help compare prices to the sequential quarter, assuming treating and transportation had not been deducted from revenues, NGL prices would have realized 42% of WTI Nymex, while natural gas would have realized 86% of Henry Hub. That compares to Q4 2017 realized prices of 58% for NGLs compared to WTI Nymex and 89% for natural gas as compared to Henry Hub.

Or to look at it in another way, assuming treating and transportation cost had been reflected as an expense in 2018 and not a revenue reduction, we would reported cost of $1.89 per BOE which would have been slightly above the upper end of our Q1 treating and transportation expense guidance.

Moving to expenses, our production taxes as a percent of revenues was 2.6% in line with the midpoint of our guidance range. Our Q2 guidance range of taxes is 3.8% to 4.4%. This guidance increase reflects the impact of our older horizontal wells reaching the 36-month limit for reduced tax rate. We also guided up for the full year to reflect the anticipated adoption in July of the proposed increase in production tax rate of 5% from current 2% on horizontal wells.

Operating expenses were $10.79 per BOE which exceeded our guidance for the quarter primarily due to higher water production and associated disposal cost as a result of new wells coming online during the fourth quarter 2017 and first quarter 2018. As Stephen mentioned, we are reviewing and planning actions to reduce operating cost.

For the second quarter 2018 we are estimating LOE of $8.60 to $9.30 per BOE. Normalized cash in G&A per BOE in the first quarter was $7.49 slightly above the upper end of our guidance primarily due to higher personnel and legal costs. As we increase production per unit G&A cost should decrease. Regarding liquidity, we ended the first quarter with approximately $100 million in available cash and cash equivalents up approximately $87 million from Q4 after closing the sale of our WEHLU assets in February.

That concludes our prepared remarks, and we're now ready to take questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Ronald Mills

Good morning. And may be Steve for you, when I look at slides 21 and 16 it shows the cumulative production with the different stage counts. Can you talk about where there any other - it sounds like there weren’t really many other changes, but it looks like even longer needed production the oil production is holding up better, longer. What are your early thoughts on this and what do you think it means longer term based on the first six months of data with the increased stage count?

Stephen Roberts

Yes Ron, good morning. We had and as I said it is one of the things that we feel very important to not just focus on your 30-day or 60-day Osage but continue to work that production, illustrate that production every time and it is one of the things that we have seen that these higher stage count which really is equivalent to just closer spacing on your fracs is showing there is a much more sustained production rate and lower decline rates and we're really happy with what we're saying thus far.

There really aren’t a lot of other differences between these two completion designs other than just number of stages or spacing between products. So we feel like that it's a big driver and again as I mentioned on the call here, we have compared notes with some of our offset operators and they feel very comfortable as well with the kind of the stage count we're at right now is probably optimized or very close to being optimized.

Ronald Mills

Great and my followup before I queue back up is, you also have the Osage activity map in the presentation, I know that you're flowing back a well on the very western extent the busier well of our position and I see Alta Mesa is kind of testing the Osage kind of in there, in Major County. When you look at your footprint and you look at more derisking to go, are these wells helping derisk some of the less derisked acreage or how is this activity driving that derisking?

Stephen Roberts

Now absolutely Ron as we step out this is a very far western edge of our position so it certainly is an important data point for us. And I did mention again on the call as I said right now we're very early, but we are also very encouraged about what we're seeing in just the first few days of flow back on this well. So yes, and again our focus is really delineation and then again as we're paying our acreage. So that will continue to be our focus for the next several months.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Jason Wangler

Good morning. May be just kind of piggybacking on Ron's first question, it sounds like then you're pretty happy with the fluid and sand content that you're pushing in to completions that you're simply getting more touch points on them, is that fair or do you think that there may be more tweets on that as you kind of get a little bit more data?

Stephen Roberts

No, that is a very fair perception of what's going on right now. We just think the addition of case points and again as we pointed out, but I want to make sure everyone understands, we don’t anticipate a huge increase in costs as we are pumping this thing, total volume. It is really just more tight point. I did also mention we are continuing to tweak the design. There are some surfactant ideas, some different additives that we're still refining.

We think we're close, but there may be some things that will help us continue to unfurl production performance and that's something we will continue to look at regardless. But right now it is just the addition of ten or the addition of 10 additional tight points. And we're seeing a demarcation especially as we get out three, four, five, months in the production curve.

Jason Wangler

And to circle that additional couple of 100,000 I think you called it out, is just the additional time on the well as you get those stages off?

Stephen Roberts

Right, there is some additional time and it is a slight change in the way we deploy the completions, 25 stages is plus or is a important ball system and then the last sand is plug and pert and there's several reasons for that, but primarily you exceed erosion of velocities in our current system, so we go back to just a more conventional plug and pert system. So there is a small amount of additional cost there, but we've addressed that.

Jason Wangler

Okay and Mike may be one for you, obviously with WEHLU sold and the cash in the door reinstated and paid back all the preferred dividends and arrears, just your thoughts on that going forward and then just let me know if it gets current but just the timing of it, and was there anything more than just simply wanting to get current on everything and just move forward?

Michael Gerlich

Yes, we have said before that it was our intent to get those preferreds current and reinstate the dividends we obviously needed to have the WEHLU proceeds, you know in our bank account, so that's what we accomplished in April. We are looking at May paying those dividends also, but as we always say we are continually looking at our liquidity, evaluating it, everything is on the table. So we'll make no long-term commitments to it, but we're glad we were able to as we had predicted to get it caught up and again we will look at it as we move forward each month.

Jason Wangler

Great, I appreciate, I'll turn it back guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Kelly with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your questions.

Michael Kelly

Hey guys, good morning. Stephen, you guys have made really tremendous strides in the last few quarters on the efficiency and productivity front and just on this front and just really I would like to know what you have you eye on now and may be what you think some of the major initiatives or kind of goals that you'd like to see the company proceed with going forward to look and move the needle there? Thanks.

Stephen Roberts

Yes sure, good morning Mike. Really again just touching on the number of completion or stages here and continue to refine and test that and kind of confirm that also some of the additives we're going to continue to test and tweak those. There is also now an increased emphasis or a focus on our LOE cost recognizing quick ones our key components there and I can assure you we are addressing that as we speak. We got our LOE down and of course just moving forward if you want to look a little further down in the future you know we would like to move to an increased rig case at some point and that's certainly been a while for increased efficiencies especially I want to move into pad drilling. And we've talked about that before, but very significant cost efficiencies associated with pad drilling.

Michael Kelly

Got it, I appreciate that, that kind of tells, nicely. The second question was, yes what $70 oil-ish right now, when is the right time potentially to think about increasing activity and going to more of a kind of manufacturing type mode with multi-well pads? Thanks.

Michael Gerlich

Mike, this is Mike. As I said earlier, we're looking at things to improve – continually improve our liquidity. We are focused on the balance sheet at this point in time and we'll have to make some improvements on that front before we could make the commitment to multiple rigs. But I can assure you it's something we are deftly focused on.

Michael Kelly

Great guys, I appreciate it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is a follow-up question from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Ronald Mills

Thanks. As you and particularly within Garfield County or as you move north in the Osage thickens, Steve are you targeting one distinct bench in the Osage or starting to hear about some potential in both in upper Osage and lower Osage and so trying to figure out your thoughts on that and development opportunity?

Stephen Roberts

Now absolutely, and a good point Ron. We are very focused across our entire position at the moment on say lower Osage targets. However, as you mentioned it does thicken as you move north we started out about 300 feet and it thickens to an excessive 600 feet. So obviously there is a potential for two or more benches there.

We do have some confirmation from offset operators that there is a second bench and upper bench that has been developed and it is productive. We're very early and that stage is right now very preliminary with a lot of that excess but certainly we are very encouraged with information we received in the last several weeks as to an upper or a second bench in the Osage. So we'll continue to move forward with that front and hopefully have more to talk about on the next call.

Ronald Mills

Great, and then one more, just on the well costs, I know you talked about the well costs moving up a couple $100,000 because of the increased stage count, but overall you are, and intermittently our tight curves both the Meramec and Osage wells have stated the $4.5 million and $4 million range. Are efficiencies offsetting that increased stage count impact and then how do those well costs relate to your older well costs?

Michael Gerlich

You know those are projected pad drilling costs or costs are slapping hard than that right now and just one off well, again another reason we've like current time moved to that pad drilling schedule. But yes, so well costs have gone up a slight amount with this increment we are continuing to work on efficiency.

We didn’t spend a lot of time talking about it this time, but our drilling costs are continuing to work down our [indiscernible] well. It has stabilized around that 12 or 13 days and we're continuing to look at ways to reduce costs there and anticipate as early as next week we may begin to make some additional changes that will help us with cost reductions. So yes, we are in every component and every aspect attempting to find ways to continue to be more accretion cut costs.

Ronald Mills

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Michael Gerlich

Thanks everyone for your time today and we look forward to providing additional well results and discussing our operating performance in greater detail during our next quarterly call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.