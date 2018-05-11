TMAC Resources' (TMMFF) CEO Jason Neal on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TMAC Resources Inc. (OTC:TMMFF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ann Wilkinson - VP of IR

Jason Neal - President and CEO

Gil Lawson - COO

Maarten Theunissen - CFO

Analysts

David Haughton - CIBC

Gabriel Gonzalez - Echelon Wealth Partners

Mark Mihaljevic - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the TMAC Resources Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ann Wilkinson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ann Wilkinson

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everyone.

On behalf of my colleagues, I'd like to welcome everyone to our first quarter 2018 conference call. I'd like to remind listeners that on this call we will be making forward-looking statements. We'd like to direct our listeners to refer to our cautionary statements in the News Release issued on Thursday May 10 after the market closed and in the MD&A for the quarter filed on SEDAR and posted to our website.

All forward-looking statements on this call are qualified by those cautionary statements. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements even though considered reasonable by management and based on information on hand will prove to be accurate. Future results and events could differ materially. Also please bear in mind that although our amounts mentioned in this conference call are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

On the phone today we have Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gil Lawson, Chief Operating Officer; and Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks they will be available to answer questions. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website. Yesterday's News Release and the accompanying financial statements and MD&A are posted on our website and filed on SEDAR.

I will now turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thank you very much, Ann.

I have been with TMAC now for nearly three months. There has been a lot accomplished year-to-date some of which you'll see as reflected in the first quarter results - financial results but for the most part you'll see this in coming quarters. While the first quarter we have generated positive operating cash flow for the first time, we still have a ways to go to hit our ultimate target.

In addition to the focus on operations, our finance team has also continued to do a great job and improvement in working capital management as we mature as a company, and Mark will tell you a bit about our recent agreed transaction, reduced our peak working capital and seedless needs.

Very significantly the operating team has been built up substantially. Our COO, Gil Lawson joined in September of 2017 with a mandate to put a team together. Since that time he added Dan Gagnon as our General Manager, [indiscernible] and since I joined the company in mid-February Gil has added Jerome Girard the metallurgist most recently with [Ian Gold] as assistant GM the cross shift for Dan Gagnon. Mike Samuels most recently with New Gold is our Senior Director Metallurgy and Dan Redmond most recently with Goldcorp as our Director in charge of long-term mine planning.

As important the team at site continues to be strengthened as all the boxes in the old charter are being filled out. We have the strongest operating team by far top to bottom in the young history of our company and this impact is already being felt.

The media focus for the company is one on improving the performance at the plants. Secondly, completing construction of the second concentrator line which doubles our capacity, and third, ramping up the mine to track the increase mill capacity.

We achieved capacity at the plant consistently in the first quarter. We hit 101% of capacity in March and beyond the quarter end we operated 110% in April. Recoveries of the plant improved modestly from 69% in Q4, to 71% in the first quarter of this year, but to 76% in April. More exciting for us we brought online a Falcon SB400 gravity concentrator at the very end of April which has shown very encouraging early results and a second unit is ready to go in the second concentrator line.

Based on the trend that I know that shareholders want to hear more about the early Falcon results. So while we aren't in a position to provide quantitative results today, we are committing to provide an update for the month of May once those results are available. So, expect a further release in June in advance of our full second quarter results in early August.

Gil is going to talk more about the state of plan improvements both achieved to-date and what is on the horizon, the preview for is, the key word is gravity.

The last thing I’d like to comment on before handing the call to Gil is about long-term planning. We have increasing confidence in our ability to meaningfully improve plant performance near-term. We certainly are not taking for granted the execution required to double plant capacity and ramp up mine production, but beyond activity at Doris we are lifting our heads and planning for Madrid and Boston.

Our technical report is still valid which outlines roughly 20 years of underground mining from three defined deposits but it may not be our best plan and we're evaluating development options including having open pit mining as part of those plans and we have a focus on both value and execution risk perspectives.

Doris Madrid and Boston represent more than 95% of the drilling at Hope Bay for good reason. These are the deposits that have cropped, but we have almost inexhaustible exploration potential including expanding existing deposits, near mine targets and the regional potential of an 80 x 20 kilometer belt. As infrastructure gets built across the belt, the threshold for economic development improves and that will drive further phases of development.

So I hope you can hear in my commentary a lot of personal excitement around the business that we’re building at Hope Bay and I'd like to pass the call now to Gil.

Gil Lawson

Thank you, Jason and good morning to all.

During the first quarter of 2018, ore production included just over 66,000 tonnes of long-haul stoping from the Doris North mining zone. The initial long haul stoping from this zone has lower grades than the average mineral reserve grade as the veins are narrower at the lower levels of ore body. The vein with increases as mining moves towards the higher grade hinge part of the deposit. The remainder of the ore production came from sill development below the die base strike in the north end of Doris.

Higher than expected dilution was experienced which was attributed to the narrower veins and wall over break that occurred in the long haul stopes being mined. The mine is working on mitigation plans for optimization of the drill and blast cycle. The detailed mine plans are reviewed to determine the impact.

Underground mine development activities progressed in the Doris Corp. connector and Doris BTD zones. Development of the DCO and Doris BTD zones is required to support the planned ramp up of plant throughput later this year and into next.

The mine production plan for 2018 is sequenced so that the higher grade ore is mined in the latter half of the year. The strategy for extracting the hinge zone has changed from using the drift and fill method to longhole extraction, with the benefits of greater ore recovery, lower costs and a higher extraction rate. It is expected that mining the higher grade hinge zone will commence early in the third quarter of 2018.

As we noted in our release issued yesterday, the plant processed over 31,000 tonnes during the month of March which exceeded for the first time the 1,000 tonne per day nameplate capacity of the first concentrated line and which was followed up by 33,600 tonnes in the month of April.

Gold recoveries have been trending up with 69% recovery in the fourth quarter of 2017, 71% recovery in the first quarter of 2018 and 76% recovery in the month of April. Notwithstanding the recoveries remain below design specification, the trend is improving and we are eagerly awaiting the results for a full month of operation by the Falcon in the first concentrator line.

Throughout 2017, TMAC was focused on improving plant performance and management collaborated with our suppliers and experts. Expectations were that once we achieved throughput stability in the plant, we would experience a greater positive impact on recoveries that ended up being true. However plant stability nearing design capacity did allow us to analyze the recovery issue and identify the initiatives required to address the problem.

With the crushing and screening operations in the first concentrator line demonstrating more consistent throughput, patient studies in December and January were undertaken which identified the jig free concentration recovered significantly less of the gravity recoverable gold than the design specification of approximately 70%.

To address the losses of grind gravity recoverable gold, TMAC ordered a low velocity Falcon SB400 concentration unit for each of the two concentrator lines with the intention of placing each of these units into the primary grinding circuit to remove fine free gold as it is liberated.

The installation and commissioning of the first Falcon SB400 unit on the first concentrator line was completed on April 27. The combined jig pre-concentrate and flotation concentrate stream is now being treated by the Falcon SB400 unit to generate or concentrate that is suitable for treatment in the batch intensive leach reactor followed by electrowinning.

The batch intensive leach circuit has regularly demonstrated recoveries that exceed 98% of the gold reporting to it. The company continues to develop a strategy to increase the overall recoveries of gravity, recoverable gold which will likely include purchase and installation of additional larger gravity concentration units within the primary grinding circuit and a new high velocity concentration unit within the regrinding circuit in order to remove free gold as it is librated.

It is currently believed that a high velocity continuous concentrator would recover ultrafine gold from the flotation circuit helping to minimize gold loss. Increasing the gravity effort within the first concentrator line should allow the flotation circuit to operate at feed grades closer to the original design criteria. Augmenting the regrind circuit with additional gravity concentration units, should ultrafine gold that is reporting to the continuous intense leach reactor and allowed for further optimization of leaching and resin operation on solutions with lower gold and cyanide concentrations.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Maarten to touch on the financial results in the quarter.

Maarten Theunissen

Thanks Gil.

Cash flow from operating activities was positive for the first time during the three months ended March 31, 2018. However, the plant continued to underperform our budget in the first quarter and we entered the quarter with the cash balance of $35.7 million and a restricted cash balance of $42.3 million.

We have been in basic adding fitful purpose solution to reduce the significant investment in working capital created by the annual fee lift that requires the team to purchase up to 80% of its bulk commodities [indiscernible] supplies in a signal purchase.

Our first solution is a diesel purchase and storage agreement with Macquarie Energy Canada, where by Macquarie will purchase and deliver diesel fuel to Hope Bay and store the fuel in TMAC’'s tanks at Roberts Bay.

TMAC will purchase and pay for the diesel fuel as it is used. At the same pricing as TMAC existing fuel purchase contract plus an added premium this diesel purchase agreement will reduce the upfront cash outlay of the 2018 sealift by about $21 million of the approximately 60 million needed this year. There is an attractive mid-single-digit IRR in the transaction so it is financial attractive.

The reduction in our peak working capital is very significant as in wasting in excess working capital is not an efficient use of available cash. Initiatives which reduce working capital volatility will continue to be a core objective of our capital management planning.

The other significant balance sheet initiatives we are focused on is looking for ways to liberate a significant portion of our restricted cash balance. The restricted cash balance backs letters of credit for our environmental obligation. At these transaction where we were aiming to reduce basement in excess working capital we would love to be able to invest in our property rather than a restricted cash balance in a bank. Do that and we continue to work on alternative forms of security namely surety bonding to replace the cash collateralized letters of credit.

As mentioned earlier, the annual sealift requires significant cash reserves to be built up in the second quarter of 2018 and it is important that initiatives to improve plant recoveries are successfully. The plant’s throughput should also be increased with the installation, commissioning and ramp up of the second concentrated line and the mining operations should also ramp up successfully to supply the required ore to the plant. TMAC expects its lowest cash balance as its typical to be in the third quarter at the height of the sealift period.

We sold 19,540 ounces of gold during the quarter and realized 33 million of revenue at an average price US$1,332 per ounce with the Canadian gold price realized was $1,689 per ounce. The loss from mining operations during the quarter was 2.6 million and the net loss was 15 million or $0.16 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis. The net loss increased an unrealized foreign exchange loss of 5.8 million that many results from the revaluation of TMAC’s U.S. dollar denominated debt facility at a weakening Canadian dollar.

The weakening Canadian dollar also increases the Canadian dollar gold price and thus future Canadian dollars equivalent revenue that TMAC generates through U.S. dollar denominated gold sales. Cash cost per ounce gold sold is very sensitive to plant recoveries, throughput and grade. The cash cost per ounce improve in the first quarter to 1,048 ounces U.S. per ounce sold mainly due to an increase in production that lowers the unit cost rather than a decrease in spending.

Our operational costs are stabilized and as the plant continues to increase production the unit cost are therefore expected to decrease further. All-in sustaining cost in the first quarter of 2018 of US$1807 per ounce sold were slightly lower than the all-in sustaining cost of $1870 per ounce sold achieved in 2017, but higher than the all-in sustaining cost of $1683 per ounce sold achieved in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The change in all-in sustaining cost is mainly due to higher sustaining capital expenditures incurred in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. The largest infrastructure project in the first quarter is the construction of the south dam in the tailings impoundment area which was approximately US$3.8 million or close to US$200 per ounce on its own. This is one-time capital expenditure that will not impact the all-in sustaining cost in the second half of the year. All-in sustaining cost expected to decrease as production from plant increases in line with expected decreases in cash costs.

With that I would like to turn the call back to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thanks very much Maarten.

We have been asking our shareholders for patience for many quarters. We have made in the progress in the first quarter but more importantly in the period following the quarter end we have made further improvements as new initiatives are implemented. There is certainly operating risk remaining in the mine and the mill but our confidence is growing the positive momentum is building. Again we will be reporting May performance once that information is available and then our full second quarter release in early August.

With that I’ll turn the call over to the operator for question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Haughton of CIBC.

David Haughton

Gil walked us through some of the successes that you've had in April on your plant throughput but I'm just wondering what its looking like for the ramp up of mining? So perhaps you could talk to that Gil what your expectation is for the mining rates through the balance of the year?

Gil Lawson

The work - we're doing about 800 tonnes per day average to-date and the target is to get to our 1500 tonne per day contribution from the Doris mine in 2018. And what we anticipate to happen, we're walking through mine sequencing in the months of May and June, working towards backend area where there's a significant amount of flexibility in the mine and tonnage capability.

So you'll in the third quarter of - third and fourth quarter of the year you'll see the tonnage ramp up considerably. And the question would – you'd probably be asking us how we're going to supplement the mill, and that’s where we'll be using the stockpile that we have to in the months of May and June and supplementing the plant.

David Haughton

And your intention then going in to 2019 is to get that mining rate up to at least 2000 tonnes a day?

Gil Lawson

Yes. So the intention is to develop the DCO horizon this year, we're currently developing into that area and set up that area as a contributor to the production.

David Haughton

A slightly different question this time on Page 8 of your MD&A, you outlined your CapEx numbers, so you've got 23 mill of underground development. You've got 24 mill of other sustaining. You've got four mill of expansion. I'm wondering with the supplementary gravity that you're putting into the mill, whether that's included in the CapEx numbers provided there?

Jason Neal

I'll jump in David here. That number does not include the additional investments we have in the mill. The cost of those investment is still being finalized in the timeline that that would be made. It's likely to be a very low number on the cost of the equipment so probably under $2 million, but including all the installation et cetera, call it a mid single digit number.

The payback on those investments are we expect to be very, very strong. We don't have to have much of an improvement in recovery to pay for those investments very quickly in our own forecasting until we get numbers for that investment that are pinned down.

What we're doing essentially is planning on not including the benefit of those investments but not yet factoring and as we - I hope maybe when we're in June we make that, at least we might be able to say a little bit more definitively there.

The other thing that I would say is that the ramp up of the second concentrator line is also important for us if we're implementing those additional gravity units in late Q3. We hope perhaps in the Q4, we have more operating flexibility in the mill with the two concentrator line. So we - our hope is that we have less disruption as we go through and implement that.

David Haughton

By disruption you mean the time of the second line?

Jason Neal

By disruption I mean as you put in new units how much is their downtime that's needed for that installation. And if we have two lines going, it's going to be just - it will be less disruptive to the mill for some of those units, that'll be okay, Gil?

David Haughton

Last question perhaps for Maarten, just thinking about the depreciation rate about calculating in the current quarter you’re looking in Canadian just under $500 an ounce, is that something - what would be your guidance for DNA going forward?

Maarten Theunissen

So for depreciation, we have a depreciation in a stockpile balance as well, and that rate will increase as we first deplete stockpile because, asset to earnings started to depreciated when we reached commercial reduction. So we expect that depreciation rate to increase slightly and then stabilize which should be in the near future.

David Haughton

And any OpEx number for us to think about?

Maarten Theunissen

I cannot give you that exact ballpark number out at this point. I am happy to follow up with you after the call to discuss.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Gabriel Gonzalez.

Gabriel Gonzalez

I was wondering, would you be able to provide any further details as to when the company will know if it can replace all or part of it's restricted cash at letter credit with the surety bonds. Do you think this can be completed before Q2 end?

Jason Neal

It's tough to give guidance on this like multi-parties involved in all of that. And the one thing that I would say, in putting - in using the surety bonds directly with the agencies that we’re working with, we are blazing a little bit of a new trail in Nunavut. As you're well aware, we have a senior company that's in Nunavut and has two operating gold mines not in the same region as ours and the adjacent region. There are in a very strong balance sheets so we need cash collateralized their LC, so that's actually more efficient than surety bond.

So there's lots of benefit we have after having neighbors in there but they haven't broken that one for us. So we are putting a lot of work in it and we want to identify it as an objective for us but it's hard to give a commitment as to whether we're going to be successful and on what timeline but we’ll continue talking with you about this in and what progress we’re able to make.

Gabriel Gonzalez

Just few more questions. The next one is in terms of the timing of the $23 million in underground development against Swiss in the MD&A that was referred to just in the previous question. Will this expense be back waited in the second half of it 2018 to accommodate the second processing line or should we just assume that it is spent evenly throughout 2018?

Maarten Theunissen

Our development advance rate is pretty consistent in the mine on a daily basis. So you would see that quite evenly distributed throughout the year.

Gabriel Gonzalez

Just my final question. To focus on gravity recovery mean the company is mostly satisfied with the backend recovery with the resin process and if so, would you be able to give a number around the recovery of gold that is being reported to that part of the processing line?

Gil Lawson

Right now - we have a lot of changes occurring in the circuit. So I don't want to throw up numbers - I don’t want to say making them up, but I would rather get some performance time behind us to really cement down those numbers and we'll have a fulsome discussion on that in June once May closes up.

Jason Neal

And maybe even a bit more when we get to the end of the second quarter. But as Gil said there is a lot changing in the year in the plant and our instinct is that if the front end of the plant is fixed, then it will be - we'll get better performance out of the backend because we’ll be trying to do more what it was designed to do but we can't take for granted that we’re not going to have some other fixes in the backend of the plan once we change what - the content of what’s reporting there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Mihaljevic of RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mihaljevic

Kind of following up to that last question, obviously you know with the previous calls you've been discussing ongoing issues with resin following, I just wondering if you think that - you now figured that out with the - some of those process changes you made and you’d also previously discussed adding I believe was the chemical leach enhancer and just wondered what that status of that was?

Jason Neal

I’ll start with the chemical leach enhancer that's an oxidant. It has contributed positive results to leaching performance on the CTP side, so we’re going to continue with that program and it will be a lot of playing with the addition rates and that type of thing. So we’re very happy with the results we got over that.

And then, sorry I lost track of the first question, the resin there we go. And in terms of the resins they have settled down nicely lately. We seem to have found a fairly good chemical - the chemicals needed to make it perform, it’s loading up nicely, it’s stripping nicely, so we’re very happy with that.

Having said that, we still continue to have the following issue. We have been doing some laboratory tests with another chemical in the lab is showing some really good results for stripping and we’re going to be in the month of May performing hopefully a field test with that chemical and get some better results. But right now we’re very happy with the resins there in terms of being able to any gold that’s leaching has picked up and we’re able to strip it successfully.

Mark Mihaljevic

I guess shifting gears to the balance sheet, I guess you mentioned the $60 million working capital needs around the sealift, I was just wondering obviously with the $20 million you put in place there the potential to expand the facility or expand never include a similar facility for some of the other capital components that are being shift up there or has that been discussed?

Jason Neal

Just for clarification, this is not a facility. This is the consignment field where we are deferring the expense by Macquarie is buying the field and then we owning the field and we buy from as much as we use it. There are other price levels of inventory at site, think about critical spares that we are looking into doing some other ways of doing consignment transactions on those.

Mark Mihaljevic

That’s kind of what I was trying to get at. And I guess could you provide any more detail on this consignments agreement then have you is it just a one-off one year facility or is this something that could be done longer term as well?

Jason Neal

This is something that could be done longer term.

Mark Mihaljevic

But the current agreement is just for one year, is that correct?

Jason Neal

Yes, it is a one year agreement. Macquarie has been great partner with us on this deal and it is not off balance sheet debt, it really is a different way of purchasing our few of the financial intermediary that is expert in doing this and when you think about the growth that we’re going to have over time, transactions like this that remove that peak working capital are extremely important because our cost of capital, we don’t want to be putting money into excess working capital or restrictive cash balances or otherwise we would like to be more efficient with the capital that we have especially the equity capital that we’ve raised.

So my expectation is that we will continue doing this in the future and hopefully we have opportunities second and third time that we do that to even tighten up the efficiency of that financial arrangement.

Mark Mihaljevic

Yes, definitely the agreement makes lot of sense. And I guess just a little bit of a knit picky question in November, December you had quoted recoveries kind of kicking up to about 74 and obviously we’ve seen a nice improvement in April, I was just wondering if you had some detail on what caused a bit of a downdraft during Q1?

Jason Neal

Well, I mean one of the things I’d say is that we’re 71% we're giving for a full quarter and within that month there's a range - a wider range of recoveries.

Maarten Theunissen

Yes, I'll add some comment, some technical things we did in the first quarter, we started to deliberately stockpile our higher grade portions in the quarter and we had some natural lower grade stope sequences going on.

At the same time we started stockpiling our - what we call or A, which is our highest grade portion. So our feed in the month - in the first quarter was quite well relative to the mineral reserves grade that we have. So when you throw that in the low grade and our tails losses are - I don’t want to say call them relatively fixed but they hit a certain point of loss with the current configuration that we're working with.

So when you drop the head grade that represents a higher portion of loss relative to the head grade, so it just mathematically dropped our recovery. So it was not a performance issue going on, it was just a function of head grade.

Jason Neal

I guess one of the thing to add and this goes back to the question that David had earlier, so and Gil jump in if I missed something here but in May and June the areas that were mining are going to be lower grade however where we're sitting with 12,500 tons on surface of a stockpile which is approaching one ounce per ton. And so in those two months, we'll blend in the a stockpile, we're holding back until we had some gravity improvements in the mill, so that will help benefit the grade in those two months and then once we get into July sometime, that's where the mine plan would show us getting back to higher grade or in the hinge.

And so it is an odd thing for a company to do the stockpile the high grade and put a lower grade through the mill but it made perfect business sense for us to do. We could have manufactured a better first quarter if we had done something different but that's wasn't the way we were oriented.

Mark Mihaljevic

Yes, thanks for the color there and I guess just one more question for me. As you work through these recent metallurgical studies, have you seen or how should we think about the variance in gravity recoverable gold across the various ore types.

Jason Neal

Just characterizing the deposits, the Doris North has the high gravity recoverable gold portion. And then the step and way over to Boston that deposit is also characterized by that and as we step to the south within the Doris, so that would be the Doris North, as we head towards the DCO and the central zones they have a slightly lower gravity recoverable gold portion but still significant and our Madrid deposit again has a lower gravity to recoverable gold portion relative to comparing it to Doris.

Mark Mihaljevic

Thanks for answering my questions.

Jason Neal

Yes, and just to add a little - this deposit overall has relative to other deposits in the world has - it would be considered a high gravity recoverable gold, high quality deposit so overall.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Ms. Wilkinson for closing remarks.

Ann Wilkinson

We'd like to thank everybody for their participation on our first quarter 2018 conference call. And note that should any further questions arise, we'd be happy to take your calls or emails. Take care everyone and we will be speaking with you again next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.