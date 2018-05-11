DTN: Correction Was Expected

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the WisdomTree Dividend Top 100 Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. Specifically, DTN excludes financial stocks, and this is a sector I remain bullish on. The financials sector has out-performed the broader market over the past fifty-two weeks, and I do not see that trend abating for the rest of the year. DTN focuses on dividend stocks, but is missing out on the aggressive dividend hikes from top U.S. banks. Furthermore, DTN's dividend growth has been in the single digits this year, when compared to 2017, and that does not bode well in a rising rate environment. Finally, while energy, which is DTN's top sector, has seen an uptick recently, I am neutral on the sector long-term, and don't see it making up for the fund's lack of financial exposure.

Background

First, a little about DTN. The fund seeks to track the investment results of high-dividend yielding companies outside the financial sector in the U.S. equity market and is managed by Wisdom Tree. DTN is currently trades at $85.55/share and offers monthly distributions, with a current SEC yield of 3.78%, according to the Wisdom Tree website. My last review of DTN was back in January, when I advised investors to avoid the fund. Since that time, DTN has seen a negative return around 6.2%. While the market as a whole is also down recently, consider that DTN is down about 3.5% since the start of the year, while the broader S&P 500 is roughly flat during the same time frame. While this under-performance could reverse, I do not see it happening and remain bearish on the fund, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Financials Are Outperforming

Clearly, DTN does not hold any financial stocks, considering that the fund's objective is to exclude that sector entirely. While this can pay off under certain market conditions, it has not paid off over the past few years, and likely will not going forward, especially short-term. In fact, one of the reasons for DTN's under-performance has specifically been the exclusion of financials. As you will see the graph below, over the past year the financials sector has noticeably out-performed the S&P 500.

Source: Fidelity

Despite this out-performance, the sector still remains attractively priced, and the top banks are seeing their balance sheets consistently improve. Furthermore, the financial sector has favorable positioning when interest rates rise. Many other sectors, such as utilities, real estate, or fixed income, could suffer when interest rates increase. But banks and lenders can benefit from increasing interest rates, as they tend to increase the rate at which they charge for loans at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits, increasing their spread and overall profitability. And we have already seen this story play out in 2017, when interest rates rose three times. In 2017 we saw an uptick in the net interest margin for banks and thrifts, which means they earned more from interest receipts than from their interest payments, as displayed in the chart below:

Source: Banking Exchange

As you can see, both net interest income and the net interest margin steadily increased throughout 2017. With further interest rate hikes expected this year, and beyond, these are figures that should continue to move higher, yet DTN will not be able to capitalize on this trend.

Dividend Growth - Lacking

As my readers are aware, I am emphasizing dividend growth above most strategies at this point in the market cycle. With interest rates heading higher, those companies and funds that are able to increase their dividend aggressively each quarter or year are the ones I believe investors should focus on. This dividend growth will ideally allow their yields to retain a competitive spread over treasuries, which will be difficult for the funds which are not able to raise their distributions accordingly. Unfortunately for DTN, its dividend growth in 2018 so far has been lackluster. Consider that during the first four months of 2017, DTN was able to distribute $.676/share in ordinary income via distributions. So far in 2018, the fund has distributed $.70/share, representing a dividend growth rate of roughly 3.5% year over year. To see how this stacks up against other dividend funds, I have compiled the year over year dividend growth of multiple dividend funds, each with varying strategies: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), iShares Core Dividend Growth (DGRO), and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

Fund YOY Dividend Growth DTN 3.5% DVY 11% DGRO 20% VYM 9% NOBL 25%

As you can see, DTN's dividend growth is lagging alternative dividend funds of multiple objectives, such as high yield funds, growth funds, and dividend aristocrat funds. While 3.5% is still growth, it seems low in isolation, and especially low in relative terms compared to competing funds. Given DTN's under-performance in terms of share price and dividend growth, I cannot get excited about buying this fund.

Energy

It is important to discuss the energy sector when evaluating DTN because that sector makes up almost 17% of the fund's portfolio, and is DTN's highest weighted sector. This sector has clearly had a bit of a bounce, as the price of oil has pushed above $70 a barrel. There are numerous reasons for this, including a growing U.S. (and global) economy, a desire by OPEC to see the price of oil rise, and, most recently, President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. While this has helped the energy sector short-term, my overall view for the sector in 2018 is neutral. Therefore, I do not see this sector leading the market or, quite frankly, doing much to help DTN's overall performance. While I see the sector performing well enough if the market continues to march higher, there are some headwinds for the sector that I believe limit further upside.

Specifically, U.S. oil production remains at historically high levels, which is limiting the effects of any OPEC measure to keep prices artificially high. The Energy Information Administration is estimating that U.S. crude oil production, which was 9.4 million barrels per day in 2017, will average 10.7 million barrels per day this year, and rise to an average of 11.9 million barrels per day in 2019. Importantly, while supply is rising, the agency recently left its projections for U.S. oil demand in 2018 unchanged and slightly lowered its 2019 forecast. The takeaway here? U.S. supply is increasing, but demand is flat. While there are plenty of reasons why oil could trend higher both short and long term (such as the geopolitical reasons we are seeing right now), the fundamentals of supply and demand should continue to weigh on the price in the longer term. This will keep a lid on further price gains and the earnings potential of the energy firms that make up DTN's portfolio.

Bottom-line

DTN is a fund I have recommended in the past, especially as the market struggled to rebound from the financial crisis. However, over the past few years, the market has stabilized and financial firms are better off now than ever before. DTN, which avoids this sector, has missed out on an important post-recovery trend. Further increases in economic growth, business activity, and interest rates will all favor the financials sector in particular, which could lead to further under-performance by this fund. Furthermore, while the fund offers a reasonably high dividend yield, the yield is not growing as quickly as other dividend funds, which I believe is increasingly important as the Fed expects to continue to raise rates over the next several years. While DTN is a decent fund, investors would do better elsewhere, and I would continue to recommend investors avoid initiating positions in DTN at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.