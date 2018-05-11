Redfin: Cloudy Outlook

We're coming up closely on the one-year anniversary of the online real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), and with shares having priced then at $15, you could say investors have done fairly well. However, the ~35% returns since that IPO still pale in comparison to how other IPOs in the same time period have performed, and Redfin is still down from where the stock opened for trading at Day 1.

Part of the reason is that the company has never had a strong earnings quarter. Since going public, Redfin has reported three times, and every single time its stock has taken a significant beating. This time, in line results and guidance, mixed with a drop in margins, have prompted a ~3% selloff in the stock:

RDFN data by YCharts

As I've previously written, I do see value in buying shares of Redfin under $20, as the stock seems to have a resistance point there and can rebound quickly. On the whole, however, I'm not too optimistic on Redfin for the long term. A myriad of challenges face this company, all of which are a drag on the company's results and limit its stock price growth.

Glenn Kelman, Redfin's CEO, called it the "Amazon of real estate" when it went public. Now, almost a year later, we can see that this is just hyperbole. Redfin is hardly a technology platform that's revolutionizing real estate (yes, the website has some cool features that other brokerages don't have, but scheduling home tours on a mobile app isn't that groundbreaking). It's more of a discount real estate brokerage - it generates essentially all of its revenues from agent fees.

Redfin tries to compete primarily on price (this is the only parallel it shares with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), a dangerous proposition for any startup. Over the past year, it has dropped sellers' fees in a group of markets to just 1% (a typical commission is 2.5% to 3%). This quarter, it initiated the 1% fee in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the nation's hottest and most expensive housing markets. While this might help Redfin's market share growth, undercutting its own fees will severely limit its revenue growth and profitability.

Speaking of market share growth, Redfin is cranking along very slowly. It gained just 2bps of market share this quarter from the prior quarter. Its market share is up to 0.71% of the national housing market. Granted, the market is very large and fragmented, so a 2bps gain isn't as bad as it sounds - but at these rates, Redfin isn't going to become a dominant player anytime soon.

Tight housing market conditions across the country, prompted by limited supply/new construction in many markets, have also made 2018 a challenging time to be a real estate agent. Rising rates are also quelling demand for new home purchases, and millennials are renting in greater percentages than before. On a macro basis, Redfin's exposure to the swings of the housing market underlies its cloudy outlook for the upcoming quarter.

All in all, Redfin remains a stock to avoid unless it can be bought for a deep discount. The company was the subject of a lot of hype coming out of the IPO, but much of the buzz was unsubstantiated by real results.

Q1 download: gross margin slide a major red flag

Here's a look at Redfin's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Redfin Q1 results

Source: Redfin investor relations

Revenues in the quarter grew 33% y/y to $79.9 million, slightly surpassing analyst expectations of $77.1 million (+29% y/y). While >30% is still a good achievement, this represents a marked deceleration from 43% y/y growth in Q4 (it seems that this quarter, deceleration seems to be the norm among high-growth stocks). Redfin had seen Q4 growth spike from a Q3 growth rate of 35%, causing a short burst of optimism that the company was entering into a growth spurt phase. It seems now, however, that Q4 was an anomaly and growth in the low 30s will be the new norm.

Deceleration was only a minor concern in the quarter. What investors are noticing in particular, however, is the sinking gross margin. Gross margin dollars in the quarter dropped to just $5.7 million, representing a puny 7.1% gross margin, down 350bps from a gross margin of 10.6% in 1Q17.

This is an alarming figure. First of all, a gross margin of below 10% signifies that Redfin is not a technology company, which it would like to believe. Second, it calls into question Redfin's entire business model. Its agents are paid salaries, unlike most other brokerages that operate mostly on commissions. This means that Redfin's personnel costs (captured in its cost of revenues and gross margin) can still be high in periods of weak sales.

The margin deficit will only be exacerbated as the company continues to expand its list of markets that enjoy 1% sellers' fees. For certain, Redfin is extremely customer-friendly (I've used Redfin to close a transaction, so I know from personal experience), but not investor-friendly. The company is pricing itself into the ground. And with just 7% of gross margin left, there's not much room for comfort.

Redfin also embarked on an aggressive multi-channel marketing in the quarter, which will last through May, in 12 markets. Redfin is trying to supercharge its market share growth (which, as previously mentioned, grew at an anemic 2bps from the prior quarter), at the expense of margins. Sales and marketing expenses jumped 28% y/y in the quarter to $13.3 million. Overall, GAAP operating losses in the quarter were -$37.2 million, representing an operating margin of -47%, parallel to 1Q17's operating margin of -47%.

The fact that Redfin is sustaining one of the highest operating loss margins among startup IPOs and not making y/y improvements is certainly a cause for alarm. Of course, the company isn't running into the same liquidity issues that names like Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are - the company still has $201 million of cash and minimal debt at a ~$20 million quarterly burn rate, so there's plenty of breathing room left. But the lack of progress toward breakeven and no clear path to profitability highlights a major concern for investors.

EPS in the quarter was -$0.44, in line with analysts' expectations. Again, Redfin's fee reduction will continue to pressure profits. In addition, the company's expansion of Redfin Now - which buys and flips houses with the company's own principal - will also add a layer of uncertainty to Redfin's results. Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), which recently announced its own expansion of Zillow Instant Offers (a roughly equivalent house-flipping program), was punished for its move into principal house-buying. If Redfin Now continues to ramp, the company may see the same negative reaction from the markets.

Final thoughts

Too much uncertainty in the housing markets and red flags coming out of Redfin's revenue deceleration and gross margin drop make the stock unappealing. Though it's worth exploring a long position if Redfin slides below $20, the company shouldn't be held for longer than a short-term flip.

As the company matures, it's clearer to see that Redfin isn't as unique and differentiated as market observers had originally supposed. By and large, this company is a discount real estate brokerage with some technology-enabled tools. Stay wary of this name.

