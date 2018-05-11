Upside For Hecla Mining

Back in March we called for a deep value buy in Hecla Mining (HL) after it got clobbered following its announcement that it was purchasing Klondex Mining (KLDX). Prior to this steep short-term decline, Hecla shares had been under longer-term pressure from an ongoing strike at Lucky Friday which continues today. As we know, Lucky Friday is one of the Hecla's premier locations. Given that the strike has now lasted on year, the impact on production and earnings has been felt.

That said, the company has utilized this downtime at Lucky Friday to focus on improvements and efficiencies at other properties, forge a deal with Klondex, and focus on cash cost reductions. We believe when the strike ends, the stock will see a further jolt. Still, with all of the work the company has made to improve, we have to keep a close watch on performance to know if we should stick with this stock. We believe there is continued upside, and in this column, we will specifically hone in on the most recent production numbers and financial performance in the just reported quarter. We will discuss these results in light of our call, especially considering that the stock has appreciated almost 20% since we named it a deep value play.

Recent price action

As you can see, shares have appreciated significantly since we highlighted the stock as a top value play:

What is driving this action? Well first we believe this action was a result in large part by the realization that shares had fallen a bit too much following the announcement of the Klondex asset purchases, attracting value buyers. We also are aware of the positive price action in precious metals in the last two months that was stemming from immense volatility in equity markets, fears over a possible trade war between China and the U.S, and rising interest rates unnerving investors. Such fear often helps precious metal prices, and we believe this was also the case in the last two months. Pricing should help fiscal performance, but how was production in the quarter?

Production numbers

It was not surprising to see a decline in production in Q1 2018 versus Q1 2017, at least for silver, thanks to the ongoing strike at the Lucky Friday mine:

Recall there is significant silver production at Lucky Friday so what we are seeing is unsurprising since Q1 2017 benefited from Lucky Friday being fully operational. Silver production was 2,534,095 ounces, surpassing our expectations that we outlined previously for 2.47 million to 2.52 million ounces on the back of the Lucky Friday strike. This is down nearly 25% year-over-year versus the 3,369,426 ounces in Q1 2017.

The year-over-year numbers are also impressive for gold and were better than we expected. Gold production came in 3% higher than a year ago at 57,808 ounces, rising from 56,113 ounces in 2017. This was at the highest end of our expectations for 1-3% growth here in Q1. Hecla's mines are performing well due to the strength of operations at the mines, particularly with higher throughput volume, despite some lower grades processed this quarter. Overall, production was better than expected, but what does the financial situation look like here?

Fiscal performance

In this quarter, the company saw a net gain of $8.1 million, or $0.02 per share. This is a GAAP number, so when adjusting for tax provisions and non-deductible items, the company saw a gain of $9.1 million, or still $0.02 on a per share basis. This was above consensus estimates for a breakeven quarter and ahead of our expectations for earnings per share of $0.01. We anticipated cost reduction sand strong revenues (despite lower production) thanks to higher metal prices relative to a year ago, with the exception of the price of silver.

Despite the decline in production noted above, revenues were down just 2% year-over-year to $139.7 million. While the ongoing strike at Lucky Friday has lowered metal production it has helped reduce costs and improve margins, but the lower silver revenues were felt.

Source: Hecla Mining Q1 earnings slideshow

The overall top line result slightly missed our expectations for $140 million in revenues, but this shortfall was more than made up for by reductions in cash costs which benefited the bottom line. What is more, cash flow was strong, though down from last year on the back of lower silver production and lower silver prices,

Operating cash flow was $16.4 million. This is down from $29.4 million last year. This decline stems from a drop in silver production and prices, but was helped by base metal pricing and higher gold production. So where is the company's cash balance with this positive quarter? Well, cash and cash equivalents were $246.9 million at the end of the quarter.

We have been clear that capital and exploration expenditures would be fully funded by cash from operations. This was the case this quarter. Management stated:

The investments we have made to improve our mines are resulting in more consistent operations, higher throughput, strong metals production and lower costs, increasing the financial strength of Hecla. These improvements are reflected in the quarterly throughput which is a record at Casa Berardi and a near-record at Greens Creek, and lower cash costs, after by-product credits per gold and silver ounce. We continue to benefit from strong lead and zinc prices, and are seeing continued tightness in the concentrate markets, resulting in significant improvement in payment terms from the smelters, so lower costs could remain for some time."

While there is no clarity on the progress with resolving the strike, precious metal prices will drive most of the action. We know the Klondex deal will close within a few months. The exploration potential of having more than 110 square miles along a prolific mining jurisdiction in Nevada is a key asset going forward.

While metal prices will fluctuate quarter to quarter, these assets will help with long-term production and sustainability of the business. Metal prices have risen from last year, with the exception of silver. Average realized silver prices were down 6% year-over-year to $16.84 versus the average realized silver price of $17.90 per ounce last year. Thankfully other metals were higher from last year. Realized prices for gold increased 9% compared to last year's quarter. Realized prices for lead were 12% higher year-over-year while zinc prices were spiked 18%.

We want to point out that an underappreciated strength in the company is its cost reductions, and this was reflected above in the earnings call slide which showed strong margins. Silver cash cost, after by-product credits was $3.35 per ounce. Factoring in every expenditures, all in sustaining costs, after by-product credits, were $5.66 per silver ounce. This is a solid improvement over last year's all in sustaining cash costs of $7.60. In addition, the total cost of sales factoring for silver declined $13.4 million to $51.7 million, mostly on the back of declining production, while total costs of sales for gold increased $6.7 million to $49.1 million thanks to increased production. Overall, these results are stellar.

Looking ahead

Fiscally this quarter was strong, even if revenues came in slightly below expectations. Factoring in the production in the quarter, we expect silver production to total 9.75 to 10.5 million ounces of silver, and 220 to 235 thousand ounces of gold. We approximate $2.25-$2.40 per ounce cash costs in 2018 for silver, while we are projecting gold costs of $795 to $810 per ounce (all net of by-products).

Both estimates have been revised higher on the low end, but are based 2017 cash costs and expectations that the company can reduce its costs, while factoring in Q1 performance. With these same considerations, we have solid expectations for all-in sustaining costs. We are still looking for $12.60 to $12.80 per silver ounce and $1075 to $1100 for gold. We see both production and costs moving in favorable directions because of improved throughput at the company's properties and ongoing savings initiatives.

All things considered, we continue to be bullish on the name. We are especially excited about the pending Klondex purchase, and also believe there is upside in the stock when the Lucky Friday mine comes back online fully. Shares under $4 remain attractive.

