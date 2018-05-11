Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal For Retirement Plan Services

The acquisition will be folded into Voya's Retirement and Employee Benefits group.

Pen-Cal provides a range of non-qualified retirement plan design and administration services to businesses.

Voya Financial has agreed to acquire Pen-Cal Administrators for an undisclosed and non-material sum.

Quick Take

Voya Financial (VOYA) has announced an agreement to acquire Pen-Cal Administrators for an undisclosed amount.

Pen-Cal has developed a range of nonqualified deferred compensation benefit plans related consulting services for business owners.

VOYA is acquiring Pen-Cal to bolster its non-qualified retirement plan offerings as businesses work harder to retain key executive talent by providing competitive retirement benefits.

Target Company

Livermore, California-based Pen-Cal was founded in 1959 to provide more comprehensive services for pension and retirement plans for executives and employees.

Management is headed by founder and Chairman Bob Penland and Kirk Penland as CEO. Kirk was previously a brokerage director at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Pen-Cal’s primary offerings include:

Executive Benefits

Employee Benefits

Financing Strategies

Long Term Care Insurance

The firm also provides a range of consulting services to help businesses design, implement and administer benefit programs.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Voya didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and stated that the deal was ‘not material to Voya’s financial position.’

Voya is acquiring Pen-Cal to bolster its Retirement and Employee Benefits segment offerings.

Nonqualified plans are typically created for senior executives in order to more effectively retain them.

As Bill Harmon, Voya’s President of Retirement Corporate Markets stated in the deal announcement,

Bringing our businesses together will enable Voya to offer innovative, non-qualified compensation benefits along with our leading qualified plan administration services through a seamless online experience that addresses a client’s unique needs. Pen-Cal also administers disability trusts, and their technical expertise can add to the leadership we are creating in the area of special needs planning.

The acquisition will also add value to Voya’s plan advisor partners by providing them with new tools to offer small and mid-market business prospects.

Nonqualified services will now be offered across Voya’s 403(b), 401(k) and 457 plans and ‘offered as an integrated solution when Voya is administering an employer’s core defined contribution retirement plan.’

In the past 12 months, Voya’s stock has risen 50% as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

VOYA was spun off from ING Group (ING) in 2013 and since the middle of 2016, the stock has been on a tear.

Management appears to be doubling down on its retirement division by purchases such as Pen-Cal.

The deal for Pen-Cal may have been opportunistic, as the company founder is getting up in age and may have wanted to sell for legacy financial planning purposes.

In any event, the acquisition will provide Voya with additional capabilities that it can cross-sell direct or through plan advisors.

With the tight labor market, businesses are working harder to retain top talent and providing competitive retirement plan benefits is an important part of the compensation package for executives and employees.

The Pen-Cal acquisition makes sense as it further rounds out Voya’s offerings within its all-important Retirement and Employee Benefits operating unit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.