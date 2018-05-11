Has L Brands Stock Fallen Far Enough?

Shares of L Brands (LB) have been on a roller coaster ride over the past 5 years, but the net result is that the parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works now trades at a 5-year low price tag of just over $30. At the heart of the decline is a fundamental disruption in the Victoria's Secret business which has challenged operations over the past several years, and will continue to hang over the business into the foreseeable future. But at 5-year lows, LB stock seems fully priced for these headwinds to persist. Consequently, barring a similar crumbling of the Bath & Body Works business (which has been doing great), LB stock is materially undervalued here and now, and should be bought on further weakness.

LB data by YCharts

In early 2016, Victoria's Secret announced that they would exit the low-growth swim and apparel businesses. As a result, in the back-half of 2016, VS comps started to slip into negative territory. By 2017, those comparable sales numbers fell into hugely negative territory (down 10-20% in the first half of 2017) as the swim and apparel exits were fully realized. Eventually, though, those hugely negative comparable sales numbers passed as the swim and apparel exit moved into the rear-view mirror. VS comparable sales growth actually turned positive in October, a bullish sign that the lingerie company had moved past its biggest headwind. Around that time, LB stock was rebounding with velocity from $35 to $60.

But that rally was short-circuited by renewed weakness at VS during the holiday season. While comparable sales growth at VS turned positive to +1% in October, it dipped to -5% in November and -1% in December. That weakness has persisted into 2018, where comparable sales growth at VS has trended around -2% to +4% while lapping against double-digit declines.

That is not good. The whole bull thesis on LB was that as VS entered into 2018, it would be lapping against double-digit declines. Those easy laps would allow for VS to post hugely positive comparable sales growth, which would in turn drive LB stock higher.

Instead, VS comparable sales growth was -2% in April, against a down 12% lap. In other words, not only is VS comparable sales growth not hugely positive against hugely negative laps, it isn't even positive at all anymore.

Clearly, there is something fundamentally wrong with the VS business. We identify this problem as a huge shift away from bombshell beauty and towards natural beauty. Whereas VS made a killing over the past decade on bombshell beauty trends that increased the popularity of push-up bras and provocative intimate apparel, those trends have now been replaced with natural beauty trends. Consequently, push-up bras are being subbed out with bralettes and provocative intimate apparel is being subbed out with more natural looking lingerie, and VS is struggling. For what it's worth, more natural-oriented lingerie company Aerie, owned by American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), is doing very well and just reported comparable sales growth of 34%. Because Aerie is notably cheaper than VS, VS is being forced to discount items to drive traffic, and that is dragging merchandise margins down by a ton.

These trends against VS seem to only be building, and as such, VS will remain challenged into the foreseeable future. But the market for push-up bras and provocative lingerie isn't going anywhere, and comparable sales at VS were still up 1% last quarter. Thus, it does seem that while all the bad isn't in the rear-view mirror, the worst is definitely over. VS should be able to post flat to mildly positive comparable sales growth over the next several years from 2017's depressed base.

That, coupled with still strong results at BBW (Q1 comparable sales up 8% versus a 2% lap, so up 10% on a 2-year stack basis), should be enough to keep revenue growth in the 3% range, versus largely greater than 4% annual revenue growth over the past several years. Margins have been in free-fall, and there is very little chance they get back to peak 2016 levels in the high-teens given adverse pricing trends at VS. Indeed, margins should keep dropping as pricing pressures persist. But with comparable sales growth flattening out, margins should also start to flatten out. Consequently, we project that operating margins in 5 years will look something like 13%, versus 13.7% last year.

LB Operating Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts LB Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

That combination of 3% revenue growth from last year's depressed base coupled with operating margins flattening out around 13% leads us to believe that LB can net earnings per share of roughly $4 in 5 years. Considering EPS estimates for next year currently hover around $3.24, a $4 target in 5 years seems reasonable and even conservative.

LB EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Historically, when earnings were stable, LB stock traded north of 15-times forward earnings. Nonetheless, a market-average 16-times forward earnings multiple on $4 implies a four-year forward price target of $64. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a present value of in the lower $40's.

LB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Altogether, while we recognize the fundamental challenges facing VS, we also think that all those negatives are more that fully priced into LB stock at current levels. A more realistic and balanced outlook on the company yields a fair value on LB stock north of $40. We feel that once sentiment normalizes and the dust from this sharp sell-off settles, LB stock will head towards that $40 mark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.