Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust's (DRETF) CEO Michael Cooper on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018

Executives

Michael J. Cooper - Chairman and CEO

Rajeev Viswanathan - CFO

Analysts

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Michael Markidis - Desjardins Capital Markets

Mario Saric - Scotia Capital

Michael J. Cooper

Thank you and I'd like to thank everybody for participating. We are in that awkward time where we have first quarter results and the annual meeting. This year what we are doing is we are having the annual meeting for all of our companies next Thursday. I think it's going to be a great day. I think we're going to have a lot of information.

The purpose of today's call, we are going to try to keep to updating on the financial statements and answer your questions, because we want to make sure that next Thursday is a great day when we are going to talk a lot about what we are going to do with the business.

So, with that, I'm just going to turn it over to Rajeev, and then afterwards we are happy to answer your questions.

Rajeev Viswanathan

Thanks, Michael, and good morning everyone. Our NAV per unit is up 7.5% year-over-year and just under $24 a unit at the end of Q1, in line with our statement recently where we traded at yesterday. With valuations flat in the quarter, given most of our office properties were recently appraised at year-end, the NAV uplift in the quarter was really driven by retained cash flow and our share of income from our 26% interest in Dream Industrial REIT which reported significant fair value gains from its Ontario and Quebec portfolios during the quarter.

Our FFO per unit in the quarter also benefited by about $0.07 from what I disclosed on the last call about lease termination fees at 700 DLG, which would otherwise have been down about $0.01 versus Q4 driven by NOI declines from known vacates in our non-core markets and about 11,000 square feet of tenant defaults in Toronto. Our comparative NOI was down about 1.1% quarter over quarter, but excluding some of those known vacates and those defaults, NOI growth would have been slightly positive.

Despite this short-term cash flow reduction, the defaults really provide us an opportunity to improve covenant, rate and term. We have already addressed over half of the 11,000 square feet of tenant defaults in the quarter at rent of 16% higher than what was previously paid, with the remainder set aside for our retail repositioning at Adelaide Place. We believe Adelaide Place is an excellent example for a quality retail tenant that will complement the asset's revitalization strategy.

After excluding the significant lease termination fees during the quarter, our FFO per unit is expected to be relatively flat next quarter, with the previously mentioned vacancy of Ball at 700 DLG offset by a lower unit count.

This week we closed on our $240 million SIB, shrinking the floor from 75 million to 65 million units, providing for future growth in NAV to have a greater positive impact on a per unit basis. Following the SIB, our pro forma leverage is temporarily at 48%, which we'll reduce as capital from future dispositions if used to reduce debt.

Additionally, with the recent amendments to our operating lines where we have increased availability and term, we have over $400 million of available liquidity today, which is more than sufficient to repay the 140 million of unsecured debentures maturing this June.

Our operating performance continues to be muted by our weaker assets and major vacancies, with 2019 being the year we see operating performance stabilizing and improving. Toronto and the GTA comprise almost 70% of our property value today and will become an increasingly significant contributor to our results over the upcoming quarters as we continue to execute on dispositions, concentrating our capital in Toronto, and reducing our exposure to other markets.

Toronto represents the bulk of where we are spending our time and effort. A strong office demand provides us the confidence to focus our human and investment capital to drive long-term value.

Now, with that, I'll turn it back over to Michael.

Michael J. Cooper

Thank you, Rajeev. At this time, we'd be happy to answer any of your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Sam Damiani from TD Securities.

Sam Damiani

Just on the balance sheet, with leverage now 40%, obviously it's going to go down, but longer-term as more capital gets invested into developments, where do you see leverage comfortably sitting a year or two from now?

Michael J. Cooper

It's a great question. I think there's two parts to it. As we sell more assets, we'll bring it back down most likely to around 40%. On the development side, that's a couple of years out, and I think there what happens is, we have enough equity into the property to develop without – we don't need any more money, we can borrow money on a cost to complete basis to finish the project, the question becomes, how much value creation is there? So, if we've got a property like 250 Dundas that's $40 million, I'm making this up, let's say we borrow another $160 million, that will add a lot of debt, but if the value, the add-on value goes to 100, then the debt might go up by 150 to 200 basis points. So, a lot of it has to do with how much value creation there is, but the development is going to be relatively slow. So, I don't think it's going to be a significant amount.

Sam Damiani

That makes sense. I understand. But just for 2019, the numbers have been moving around a lot obviously the last couple of years, but for 2019 we are kind of counting on more of a steady-state, and just in terms of forecasting there, just what leverage, what sort of net disposition activity should we expect for the balance of this year, I guess if there is any guidance you can give there?

Michael J. Cooper

It would really be down about – we'd expect it to be down about 300 basis points or so, maybe 44% after we deal with our dispositions.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Second question, maybe touching on stuff maybe you want to save for next week, but when you look at the project, that 250 Dundas West and the future projects like it, I mean how do you think about return on capital and how much do you take into account the property's current value in its current state? What sort of return are you expecting over a five-year period? Have you started the re-demolishment and the redevelopment today?

Michael J. Cooper

I mean, look, I think that a lot of things are moving in the market right now. Planning is really unpredictable. But residential rental is probably worth somewhere between $150 and $200 a foot. That's what the density is worth. So, I would look at it based on what our average value is today, what the valuation becomes when you achieve your zoning, and then how much increase do you get executing on it.

So, yes, we include full land cost, full market value of what we have now, and that's the reason why we've been getting the share count down so that we can divide that gain by a smaller amount of shares. But in [indiscernible], I don't know, it's about 500,000 square feet, 130,000 limit is commercial. Commercial might be worth, what, $100 a foot. So, even at 100 that's 13 million and then you've got another something like 370,000 at $150 would be another, budgeted to about 70 million. Just the zoning will take you from 40 million to 70 million. So, everything is net asset value. That's what the return that we look at is.

Sam Damiani

Okay, that makes sense and that answers the question. And just to be clear here, I think the plan is with this one and future projects is to give application, get the zoning approvals, and actually execute on the redevelopment, as opposed to just sort of selling the rights.

Michael J. Cooper

100%. We don't consider that.

Sam Damiani

Okay. I don't want to hog the puck but I'll just ask one more. Obviously the staff at Dream Unlimited has been involved in 250 with the application and everything. How are the economics going to be shared and what's the arrangement with this and future projects with Dream Unlimited?

Michael J. Cooper

We are working on that. In fact, we are kind of specializing between the companies. So, effectively 100% of the profit from any development of Dream Office's properties will go to Dream Office. This [indiscernible] Dream Office, we'll get 100% of the profit.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Thank you.

We have Sam Damiani.

Sam Damiani

We could have a private call, if you want. So, you spoke about obviously the value and excess density. Does your IFRS right now include any component on any property for any value over and above the existing improved properties?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Sam, it's Rajeev. No, everything right now is valued basically using an income methodology as in office use.

Sam Damiani

And what would be the rules under IFRS for when such value could be rolled into the balance sheet? For example, 250 [indiscernible]

Rajeev Viswanathan

Look, I think we are sort of thinking through that stuff. Yes, I'd say probably the nearest opportunity we have to do that would really be if we got the application approved. That's probably the trigger event for us.

Sam Damiani

And that's I guess like what a year away or whatever?

Michael J. Cooper

I suspect it's longer.

Sam Damiani

Longer, okay.

Michael J. Cooper

I would estimate at two years.

Sam Damiani

Right, okay. And then Edmonton and Birchmount, you've done a temporary lease there. I don't know how long it is…

Michael J. Cooper

No, no, no, no, no, that's a 15 year lease, that's a long-term lease.

Sam Damiani

Okay, 15 year lease, okay. So that sort of suggests that either that project is kind of been shelved for now or there's a portion of the site that's [indiscernible]?

Michael J. Cooper

No, what happens is, where the city requires that if you have an employment site and then you do residential, you keep a significant, a substantial amount of commercial. So, as part of that development, in any event we would be required to have commercial space. So, the main building there is what was leased and that would stay through development.

What's important about this one is, this is again like Golden Mile Secondary Plan. The other owners are KingSett, Choice, SmartCentres, RioCan, There's a 15 acre site that commercial would probably be on an acre or so, and we are going to start our planning on that one probably this summer. But we'll be looking for a lot of density, and what's great about that lease, what makes it so – the reason why I like Andrew Reial so much is that that lease means there is no cash required on that site, so that we can go about planning for the best outcome with no cash drawn, and then as we get that stuff rezoned and get underway, it will be a good benefit to the Company without having to have like I guess we were looking at something in excess of $2 million of losses every year it took us.

So, that lease is a real great strategic thing because the [indiscernible] Wheel-Trans is opening in about 18 to 24 months and it's stopping right at Birchmount and I suspect we are sort of right in line to know what we are doing when it opens and get the full benefit of having the public transportation right there.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And maybe just on Adelaide Place, not overly material in the grand scheme of the whole Company, but I mean you talked about a revitalization of the retail. I wonder if you could give a little more color as to what you envision there.

Michael J. Cooper

Look, we're going to try to do more to animate all of our buildings, particularly in downtown Toronto. There is a lot of space in Adelaide Place that isn't used. It's a very prominent location. So, I mean we are rethinking that whole ground floor now and we are working on a number of ideas that are kind of battling for a pull position. So, we'll show you when we got it, but I think we could have extra space there. I think we can generate a lot more revenue and create a space that our customers are quite comfortable in.

Sam Damiani

Okay. I'll put it back and see if someone else is on the line.

Michael J. Cooper

Otherwise, I'll call you after this.

Our next question comes from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial.

Matt Kornack

I didn't want to leave Sam all alone.

Michael J. Cooper

I'm going to say, 'it's not Sam'.

Matt Kornack

Although he will probably come on after me for [indiscernible]. Just quickly, in terms of the bridge to get to the turnaround on NOI, it sounds like the big positive is Q4 when you have, your University have lease come on, but are you expecting sort of a negative quarter into Q2 and then a turnaround in 2018 on just rent-steps, et cetera?

Rajeev Viswanathan

That's right. Yes, Matt, you got it right. Ball at DLG impacting Q2, and Q4 is when you got the idle lease at 438 University coming online.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then I saw, and it's probably you're quite happy with this, but F1RST Tower is no longer part of the portfolio. Just wondering, do you see further sales in Calgary at this point? It looks like you have got term on a lot of the existing ones, so you can probably stay there for a while. But also, have you seen any improvement in the leasing environment there as oil ticks up, I know it's still early days, but any sense on that?

Michael J. Cooper

The call was going so well, Matt. You are right, there was no tear shed when F1RST Tower was sold. I don't know, I don't think Calgary is going that well, but I think oil is up and I think you could see some further sales, but we haven't made up our minds.

Matt Kornack

Okay, fair enough. And then last question for me with regards to the balance sheet, you have got credit facility availability, do you anticipate the divestitures being used to repay your unsecured debenture that matures or will it be drawn on the credit facility in the near term and then followed up, paid down with [those sales] [ph]?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Yes, I mean I sort of look at a little bit fungible, right. So, depending on timing of dispositions, right now we're drawn on the line. So, for the credit facility at this juncture, that would be the primary source to paying off the June 140 million. So, it's a debt for debt. And then dispositions will pay back the credit facility over time.

Matt Kornack

And then I guess one quick follow-up on that then. The dispositions, is it still the non-core markets that you'd be potentially looking to, and you spoke to your Dundas Street property, I mean would you at some point get the zoning and sell those types of buildings or what's the view there?

Michael J. Cooper

Okay, so firstly, we have properties that we are working on now that are non-core properties or part of our ongoing plan. Our Board told us to never just call it a strategic plan again. So, it's not that. So, we are continuing with that, and then we'll use that to pay down debt. With regards to the development properties, I think that our view is, the real upside is to actually do those developments ourselves and get the development profit plus the growth in income once they are complete.

Matt Kornack

Okay, fair enough. Thanks guys.

Our following question comes from Mike Markidis from Desjardins.

Michael Markidis

Again, not trying to steal thunder from next week's AGM…

Michael J. Cooper

We've got lots of thunder. We’re going to name it Thunder Thursday.

Michael Markidis

All right, great, Thunder Thursday, that sounds good, totally going to mask our event. With respect to the sequencing, is there any other – I mean 250 Dundas, application has been submitted, it sounds like you are preliminarily planning on Birchmount and that will start soon. Would that be the next big one in terms of a potential application being submitted or is there anything else that might come before that?

Michael J. Cooper

So, what we're really focused on now is we want to get the application in on 250 Dundas for some specific planning reasons when we got it in. So that was a rush. On Edmonton and Birchmount, it's got some different planning issues and opportunities. So, there's no rush on that, but we will get to it this summer.

We are working on, which will take even longer, 212 King with our neighbor. We are looking at how to build something really special there because that's an insane site. And then the other one is 357 Bay where we're looking to do an intense redevelopment of it, but keeping the skin, keeping the whole building [weighted] [ph] on exterior, and I think that within the next three to six months we'll have details on what we are doing there. So, those are the four buildings that we are really focused on.

Michael Markidis

Okay. Do you see yourselves, I mean it sounds like you're not going to sell any of the [area] [ph] rights on the potential intensification. Do you guys see yourselves bringing in any partners to effect the redevelopments or intensifications on the site?

Michael J. Cooper

I don't think so. I mean it's a odd question in that we have no intention at this point to doing it. One of the great things about Dream Unlimited doing $500 million of development a year for like the last 20 years or something, we have a lot of the skill. So, I don't think we would bring a partner in because they can develop it. So, I told you, 212 King, we would partner on that one only because we need the neighbour's land and they need ours. So, that one is a really strategic reason. Other than that, I think our plan at this point is to develop on our own.

Michael Markidis

Okay. And last one, and this might be a little bit more of a boring question for Michael, but Rajeev, just as you start to invest capital and add preliminary capital on the pre-planning stages and the development submissions, have you started to put together some sort of like – I guess have you capitalized the interest at this juncture, number one, and I apologize because I didn't had a chance to dig through the MD&A? And then secondly, are you seeing yourself putting the other some sort of property under development disclosure to help people in your MD&A [indiscernible]?

Rajeev Viswanathan

So, first question, interest, no, we haven't capitalized the $0.01 as yet. The second, yes, we need to think through how we are going to let's call it enhance our MD&A to give that disclosure. We haven't done anything yet. Stay tuned.

Michael Markidis

Okay. That's it for me. Thanks very much.

Our following question comes from Mario Saric from Scotia Bank.

Mario Saric

Maybe just one quick question for Rajeev, so you talked about kind of pro forma leverage on a debt to fair value basis, after the 200 million of assets are sold, what would be the pro forma debt to EBITDA be?

Rajeev Viswanathan

So assume 50% leverage on that. I don't know, say, 45%.

Mario Saric

So, 45% LTV on 200 million?

Rajeev Viswanathan

No, I said on 200 million assume 50%, so you get $100 million of capital, you reduce – I haven't done the math, but assume 50% loan to value on the $200 million.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then maybe let me come on Thursday, but just when I sit back and think big picture, you've done a very good job of transforming the Company over the past two years and the market has reflected that. You sold a big part of the Company, you have really shrunk the size of the company, and you are really focusing on the core assets with long-term growth potential, you are focusing a bit more on development. There isn't a kind of leasing risk in this story over the next couple of years and the development, while the process takes a long time, really is kind of two to three years onwards in terms of execution on the construction side. So, for Michael, like how do you spend your time with Dream Office in the next couple of years, like where do you focus your time?

Michael J. Cooper

Come to Thunder Thursday. No, honestly, on Thursday we're going to talk a lot about how we are looking at our assets. Rajeev gets this call. He will not be speaking at the annual meeting. It's all going to be about qualitative things. So, I think we'll show you what kind of stuff we plan on doing to our buildings.

Mario Saric

Okay, I'll be there on Thursday.

We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Cooper for final remarks.

Michael J. Cooper

Thanks, everybody. I think that it's a pleasure to have a new name for our annual meeting day and I hope you guys will all come by. We have five companies reporting. It's going to be a real chance to get to know our whole business. Thank you.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

