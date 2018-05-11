Otelco Inc. (OTEL) CEO Rob Souza` on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Rob Souza - President, Chief Executive Officer

Curtis Garner - Chief Financial Officer

Drew Anderson - Investor Relations

Wally Walker - Private Investor

Ira Socket - Socket & Company

Good day and welcome to the Otelco’s, First Quarter 2018 Conference. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Drew Anderson. Please go ahead ma’am.

Drew Anderson

Thank you, Tiffany and welcome to the Otelco conference call to review the company’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Conducting the call today will be Rob Souza, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Garner, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, let me offer the cautionary note that statements made during this call that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could have caused the actual results of the company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms believes, belief, expects, intends, anticipates, plans, or similar terms to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that stated, I will now turn the call over to Rob Souza. Please go ahead.

Rob Souza

Thank you, Drew and good morning and welcome to our rescheduled first quarter 2018 investor call. We made a last-minute change at the request of several of our investors to move up the earnings release and conference call to provide the most current financial performance information before tomorrow’s annual stockholders meeting in New York. I will discuss the first quarter’s operational performance and other key issues affecting our business. Curtis will then review our financial results and we will take your questions.

Our results for the first quarter continue to reflect trends in our industry, as traditional access revenues and residential RLEC customers continue to decline, while cost of service delivery is seeing the impact of inflation in a tightening job market. Total revenue was $16.7 million, down 3.8% over last year and our operating income was $4 million, a 19% decline for the same period last year.

As we noted on our last call, we paid out a special bonus to our employees in the first quarter and this, along with several other one-time and project expenses accounted for almost half of the decline in operating income. We have implemented price increases and fee changes to help support our operating margins. Additionally, we continue to identify other cost efficiencies and at the same time look for ways to improve the customer experience and expand the reach of our fiber network.

Net income however increased from $1.6 million in the first quarter 2017 to $2 million for the first quarter 2018, driven by reductions in interest expense and reduced provision for federal corporate income taxes reflecting lower rates included in the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Cash interest expense decreased by $1 million given the lower rates in our new CoBank credit agreement. Cash increased by $2.7 million during the first quarter to $6.3 million. We will use some of this cash during the second quarter to make a voluntary payment to further reduce our long-term debt.

As discussed over the past year, Otelco began receiving the FCC’s ACAM payments in the five states where the program is applicable to the company. The program funding is being used to enhance and build out our broadband network to provide increased broadband speeds and accessibility to customers over the next 10 years.

As an update on the program, in April the FCC announced that another $500 million would be included in the Connect America Fund. The additional funding is expected to be a portion to companies already receiving ACAM and legacy support. Once finalized by the FCC, the additional funding will increase Otelco’s overall support with some of the funding being paid retroactively for 2017.

We also believe the additional ACAM support offer will include a small amount of additional broadband build-out requirements for targeted broadband speeds and covered locations. Otelco will recognize this additional revenue as it is received and adjust its build-out program for the marginal increase in speed for locations already included in the original program.

Consolidating and streamlining the business operations remains a strategic focus of our business. As announced earlier last year, we selected a partner to consolidate all of our billing and operational systems on one platform. After nearly 18 months of planning, development and training, we are prepared to convert all of our operational and billing systems onto a single platform during the second quarter. The process has been designed to have minimal impact on serving our customers. However, there are plan periods where we will have a delay – have to delay new customer orders, while the data from the old systems is rolled over to the new system.

Our employees have worked very hard to get to this conversion point and are excited to be updating to the new technology. We look forward to the operational benefits it will provide our customers, as well as the favorable financial impact we should see from a more efficient system.

As we noted last quarter, with the move to a company-wide operational system, we are now branding all of our services as Otelco. In New England, OTT Communications has become Otelco. The new logo with the tagline: Technology. Tradition. Together. has been incorporated throughout the company and in our updated website Otelco.com.

Including the implementation of this new billing and operational support system, we expect to invest approximately the same amount, $8.5 million as we did in 2017 in our operations this year. In March Otelco applied for the upcoming CAF-II Auction to be held this summer, and we are waiting to hear if we have met the FCC’s eligibility requirements. If we are accepted into the auction process, Otelco would bid on census block locations that could more easily be integrated into its existing operation.

Curtis will now summarize the first quarter’s financial results.

Curtis Garner

Thank you, Rob. We appreciate everybody joining us today and accommodating the changed announcement schedule. I’ll provide a brief overview of our first quarter financial highlights as contained in the press release. Unless noted otherwise, every comparison is against the same period last year, first quarter to first quarter. We expect to file our Form 10-Q on Friday, which will have additional details supporting our results.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $16.7 million, down 3.8% from last year’s first quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in traditional access revenue, affected by the FCC’s intercarrier compensation reform order and the decline in residential RLEC access line equivalents.

If we look at the components, local services revenue was $5.5 million, a decrease of 2% over the prior period. The decline in RLEC residential access lines and the impact of the FCC’s order, which reduced or eliminated intrastate and local cellular revenue accounted for a decrease of $0.2 million. A portion of this RLEC decrease is recovered through CAF, which is categorized as interstate access revenue.

Wholesale services provided to a municipality in Massachusetts provided an increase of $0.1 million. Network access revenue decreased 8.4% over last year to $5.2 million, a $0.2 million decrease in switched and special access, a $0.2 million decrease in end user based fees and a $0.1 million decrease in the CAF and transition payments funding accounts for that decline. Internet revenue was unchanged at $3.9 million, increased speeds and additional data customers and a municipality in Massachusetts were offset by the reduction in residential RLEC customers.

Transport services revenue increased 3.7% over first quarter last year, reflecting small increases in both wide area network and wholesale transport services. Video and security revenue was $0.7 million, which was a 3.3% decline, which reflected increases in IPTV, offset by decreases in basic cable and pay-per-view revenue. Managed services revenue decreased 28.5% over the first quarter of last year, which included some one-time revenue from which there was no comparable revenue in 2018.

Moving on to operating expenses for the first quarter, total operating expenses were up 2.5% over the prior year. The details are broken down by the following: Cost of services increased 1.9% to $8 million; cable and internet central office and circuit, pole rental, and network operation expenses each increased $0.1 million, while access and toll expenses decreased $0.2 million.

SG&A was up 6.4% to $2.9 million from $2.7 million last year. The increase was attributable to $0.2 million in training expenses associated with our new billing and operating support system, which will be implemented in the second quarter. We also had a $0.1 million increase in legal expenses. These expense increases were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in senior management and stock option expense. Depreciation and amortization was unchanged from a year ago at $1.8 million.

As Rob noted, operating income was $4.1 million down 19.1% for the first quarter compared to last year. Interest expense for the first quarter was $1.5 million, a decrease of 44.1% over the same period last year. Lower interest rates associated with our new credit facility accounted for a decrease of just under $1 million and lower loan cost amortization accounted for about $0.2 million.

Income tax expense, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act implemented at the end of 2017 increased bonus depreciation from 50% to 100% and reduced the maximum federal tax rate from 35% to 21%. While lower interest expense increased net income, the net effect of the new law was to lower the provision for federal income taxes and raise the provision for state income taxes, which produced a reduction of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 when compared to the same period last year.

Other income was unchanged at $0.2 million and was primarily related to the annual CoBank dividend. In 2019 we will receive a full year’s value of dividends versus the two months inherent in both 2017 and 2018 financial statements.

Factoring in all these changes as Rob mentioned, net income increased $0.4 million to $2 million for the first quarter, primarily due to the lower effective tax rate and the interest reductions due to the implementation of the new credit facility. Consolidated EBITDA was $6.1 million compared to $7.2 million for the first quarter of last year.

Looking at the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with $6.3 million in cash compared with $3.4 million at the end of 2017. We made a principal payment of $1.1 million at the end of March, reducing the outstanding balance on our credit facility to $84.8 million. Rob mentioned that we plan to make a voluntary debt payment in the second quarter to further reduce our loan balance.

Our ratio of debt, net of cash to consolidated EBITDA was 2.95 at March 31 compared to 2.98 at the end of 2017. Capital expenditures were $1.2 million for first quarter 2018, down just slightly when compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2017. We anticipate our annual investments in network for 2018 will be higher than our historical run rate, but similar to the level of investment in 2017. Our new credit facility doesn’t put any specific limitations on CapEx, allowing us more flexibility on investing in the business.

Rob, I think that covers the highlights for the quarter with additional details in the press release and the upcoming 10-Q.

Tiffany, if you’ll provide directions, we can shift taking in investor calls at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go first to Wally Walker.

Wally Walker

Hey, good morning Rob, Curtis.

Rob Souza

Good morning Wally.

Curtis Garner

Hey Wally.

Wally Walker

I got on the call late. Did I hear correctly that Otelco did elect to participate in the Connect America Phase II reverse auction?

Rob Souza

We have applied for eligibility Wally. We had to have that in the end of March. The FCC has not given an indication as to whether our application was accepted. I don’t believe there are any problems with it, but we’re still waiting to hear from the FCC if we are eligible.

Wally Walker

Yes, that’s nice to hear. Also it’s encouraging that the FCC added another $500 million to the Connect America Fund now. Since Otelco receives both ACAM and legacy support, could you give a rough estimate, how much total revenue Otelco lost last year due to the FCC’s budget shortfall? I’m looking at some stuff here that seems to me it appears that the FCC has revised ACAM offer just for Otelco’s Missouri operation was about $700,000 lower per year than its original offer. Is that in the ballpark?

Rob Souza

I believe that was the amount that was projected for the reduction or the actual reduction last year. We don’t anticipate receiving 100% of that amount Wally. The $500 million fund obviously is being spread amongst all ACAM recipients and it’s being used to reduce the legacy support haircut that was given starting in July of last year and actually will culminate at June 30 this year. So we don’t expect to recover 100% of that funding.

I believe the FCC was going to be coming out with their decision and providing ACAM offers to the companies, because we certainly have to review that and then accept the offer and we anticipate having that information soon. But at this point, I am not sure exactly what that will amount to for Otelco.

Wally Walker

Thanks a lot. This has been helpful and we’ll see you tomorrow at the annual meeting.

Rob Souza

We look forward to meeting you in person Wally. Thank you.

Wally Walker

Have a good day!

Rob Souza

You too.

We’ll go next to Jean Riley.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. You mentioned in the press release the training expenses for the new billing system were about $200,000 in one. Is it going to be about the same level in quarter two?

Curtis Garner

I would anticipate there will be additional training expenses in Q2. I’m not sure they will be quite that high, but I would think, thinking in that $200,000 range would be reasonable at this point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then going forward, how much do you expect that would save expenses, you know on an annual basis?

Curtis Garner

We are certainly looking at that and working on those numbers. We have not quantified those numbers from a public perspective at this point. We certainly do anticipate there would be savings throughout the company as a result of the efficiencies that we will see with the system and we will certainly keep investors updated as we convert to the new system.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and the last question would be, you also mentioned in the press release that legal expenses were about $100,000 higher this year than last year. Is that a one-time thing?

Curtis Garner

Part of it. Most of it is, although there may be a little bit that rolls over into the third quarter also.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Are there any other one-time expenses that weren’t mentioned?

Curtis Garner

I think those are the largest of the key items.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Curtis Garner

You’re welcome. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go next to Ira Socket.

Ira Socket

Good morning.

Rob Souza

Good morning Ira.

Ira Socket

How are you? Okay, on your breakout you indicated that $600,000 was due to a bonus and other operating expenses. Can you break that out, how much was bonus and what were the other expenses, the one-time?

Rob Souza

I don’t think we quantified the total amount from the standpoint of overall expense increases. Certainly the bonus for employees was one of the larger numbers that we had, including the other items that Curtis mentioned, including the billing and operational support system, not only the training of that system or training for that new system, but in addition to that, not a 100% of the cost of upgrading to the system can be capitalized, certain portions of it have to be expense. Those two items along with a couple of other minor items Ira really made up the majority of the expense increase in the first quarter.

Ira Socket

Well that leads into the next question. How much of – under the new bonus depreciation and so on and so forth, how much of your anticipated CapEx or how much of your actual capital expenditures are going to be expensed as opposed to capitalized this year or what percentages?

Rob Souza

What we did – the process of capitalizing expenses won’t change from 2017 to 2018, so anything that would have been capitalized in 2017 will again be capitalized in 2018. And we anticipate that we’ll – we had about $8.5 million in CapEx last year. It’ll probably be about the same this year. The only difference and it won’t be a big difference, because any CapEx spent after September, I think it was 17th of last year, qualified for the 100% bonus depreciation, which was not originally anticipated. This year all of the CapEx will qualify for the 100% bonus depreciation.

Ira Socket

And where will that reflect? Will that show up as a higher depreciation number?

Rob Souza

It will show up in the tax line.

Ira Socket

It will show up as a lower tax rate?

Rob Souza

Right. We’ll end up with lower cash taxes, because what would have originally been 50% going downwards to 10% bonus depreciation is now 100%. So what you’ll see is lower cash taxes and lower provision for income taxes. Cash taxes on the cash flow statement and the provision for taxes on the income statement.

Ira Socket

In your release, and I may have read it wrong, but I thought it said $1 million tax refund in the first quarter, but in the actual number there was a tax in the first quarter not a refund.

Rob Souza

In the income statement there was a tax, but at the bottom of the cash flow statement there was no cash taxes paid in the first quarter, other than those state taxes.

Ira Socket

So it is a difference between book accounting and tax accounting?

Rob Souza

Yes sir.

Ira Socket

Then this is a question that you may not have to answer until tomorrow. Can you and your business plan and projections see any time this year that the decline in total customers and customer revenue would start – could break even or go positive?

Rob Souza

I don’t think we’re prepared to provide that level of detail Ira. We certainly believe that as we continue to place more and more fiber, not only related to the ACAM projects under the FCC plan, but other fiber that we place in the business, that we certainly will begin to see that impact overall numbers for the company. But at this point I don’t believe we’re prepared to provide any guidance as to when that number will flatten completely or turn.

Ira Socket

Okay, then last question, are you going to have a Q&A session at the annual meeting tomorrow?

Rob Souza

Our general practice is yes. We will go through the normal formalities of the shareholder meeting, and then when that concludes we’ll certainly open it up to shareholders to ask questions and we dialog with the shareholders after the meeting.

Curtis Garner

And all of our board members will be attending at that meeting.

Ira Socket

Okay, thank you.

Rob Souza

Thank you, Ira.

And we have no further questions at this time.

Rob Souza

If there are no further questions, we certainly do appreciate everyone joining us this morning. We always remain focused on managing Otelco in tandem with the significant changes that have occurred and continue to occur in the telecommunications industry, and we continue to look for additional growth opportunities in the current marketplace. As always, we are dedicated to delivering greater value to our shareholders. We welcome your questions and we plan on keeping you informed regarding the developments in our business, and thanks again for joining us this morning.

This will conclude today’s call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

