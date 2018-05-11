Pandora: Too High, Too Fast

The recent up trend provides an opportunity for investors to exit their positions, as there may be some emotion in the price currently.

There is always a case for both bears and bulls inside a stock. However, there are new conditions at the company and with this upbeat report it's critical to avoid emotions.

With most looking at the positives of the report, there are negatives that need to be considered.

Q1 earnings saw a nice surprise and the shares responded accordingly after hours, along with the following trade session.

Pandora (P) announced earnings on Thursday, and investors saw a beat on per share earnings and revenue. After-hours the stock saw a roughly 7% gain, followed by a 20% gain in Friday's trading session. Pandora reported EPS of $-0.27, beating expectations by $0.11. Revenue was reported at $319.2 million, beating expectations by $15.21 million.

With Pandora trading above $7.00 for a portion of Friday before ending at $6.86, there is a looming question for investors (both bulls and bears); Is this the new normal for Pandora, or should you sell your positions?

Source: Variety

Earnings Report

This is the first full year that we will see earnings reports without Australia and New Zealand in the revenue, as Pandora discontinued the platform in these countries mid-last year. This is also the first full year without any revenue from Ticketfly. Despite this, the company managed to improve revenues and grow subscribers.

P data by YCharts

Pandora announced that revenue was ahead of expectations at $319.2 million. Revenue grew ~12% y/y, with a third coming from subscribers. However, advertising revenue took a bit of a fall from last year. Ad revenue was down 3.9% to $214.6 million.

Catch 22

The problem with this earnings report is that, sub-surface, there may be some concern. Yes, both the amount of subscribers and subscriber revenue increased year over year, but the amount listening hours and total users of the platform decreased. This is where opinion comes into play. Is it more preferred to grow subscribers while losing users, or vice versa? This is a pivotal moment for the company, and investors need to think carefully.

FINANCIALS

Over the past couple years, we have seen revenues slowly creep upwards. There has not been anything crazy, but Q1 is generally the company's worst quarter for the year.

Year Revenue Growth (y/y) Q1'16 297,305 - Q1'17 316,004 6.29% Q1'18 319,233 1.02%

Revenue breaks down into 2 segments: Advertisements and Subscriptions. The general trend has been decreasing advertisement revenue along with a growth in subscriptions. Subscription revenue has been growing faster than ads have been falling, as can be seen from the numbers above.

Accompanying the revenue growth is a lot more negative news. Gross margin and gross profit have been falling, along with a rise in content acquisition costs and net losses.

Q1'16 Q1'17 Q1'18 Gross Margin 30% 26% 23% Gross Profit $80,852 k $74,469 k $74,631 k Content Acquisition Costs ($170,768 k) ($185,461 k) ($217,764 k) Net Loss ($107,134 k) ($120,021 k) ($131, 906 k)

Above, we can see that revenues are not growing fast enough to compensate for the decreasing margins. With content acquisition costs continuing to grow, there is an elephant in the room regarding profitability.

METRICS

While subscriptions have grown, there has been a greater loss in total users. Over the past 2 years, we can see below that active users have decreased by 7 million. As a result, listener hours have decreased by about half a billion hours.

Active Users (million) Listener Hours (Billion) Q1'16 79.4 5.52 Q1'17 76.7 5.21 Q1'18 72.3 4.96

Valuation

It appears that there is more bad than good, at least in the reported numbers. The most recent quarterly report did provide a nice surprise in both earnings and subscribers, but the rally has been emotional.

P data by YCharts

The stock has risen by ~60% over the last 3 months, with the majority (~$400 million in market cap) occurring recently, within May. Revenue for the quarter beat by $15 million, the stock was rewarded with $400 million in market cap.

It is important to remember what was discussed in the last section...the majority of the metrics and financial ratios are performing worse year-over-year. The only driver in the stock currently is subscription growth, at 19% y/y.

Pandora appears to be trading at, or maybe even over, valuation according to Morningstar. On Morningstar, Pandora is compared to the Broadcasting/Radio index. Using P/S and P/B, the company may currently be at value. Pandora is trading at a P/S of 1.26x and a P/B of 42.26x, with the index trading at a P/S of 2x and P/B of 2.98x.

*I place more emphasis on P/S over P/B, but not complete emphasis.

The speed of the rally is what is concerning. There has not been enough positive change within the company to warrant the explosion in value. Until there is a trend reversal, investors should exit and wait for a correction.

Conclusion

This current rally in the stock provides an opportunity for investors to exit their positions safely and cut losses. The speed of the rally has been exaggerated due to the recent IPO and earnings call of Spotify, and also due to the slight beat on subscription growth.

We would like to emphasis that we are a fan of the Pandora platform, and were a shareholder up until recently. The share price doubled from our buy price, and we sold our position as a result. We are not a fan of the stock at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.