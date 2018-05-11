Commodities Take Over Market Leadership

Commodities are leading equities and bonds year-to-date. Equity investors should take note of these secular changes.

Commodity stocks have led since 2016, even over the vaunted FAANGS, though 2017 was a major hiccup.

2016 saw secular turning points in commodities, bonds and in the U.S. dollar.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames."

Julian Robertson

(Source: Authors Photo)

Introduction

As I am writing this missive today from Indiana in the heart of the Midwestern United States, temperatures are going to approach 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warm for this time of year. However, just a short awhile ago, we had an extended winter that ran through April. Thus, if you were a traveler that had never been to this part of the country, you might think that we would be missing one of the normal four seasons. However, the reality is that the transition this year has been confusing, and complicated, and the financial markets have been behaving in the same manner.

Building on this narrative, there is a spring, summer, fall and winter for the major asset classes, which include bonds, stocks and commodities.

Similar to Mother Nature in the Midwest, the good seasons, in terms of warm weather versus cold weather, outnumber the bad. This is why the stock market rises over time, and these "seasons" can extend for a long time in the financial markets. However, for each of the major asset classes, investors and speculators have to be prepared for each season.

After all, continuing the analogy, you would not want to wear your summer shorts in the middle of winter, nor would you want to wear your winter coat in the middle of summer.

Ultimately, from my study of market history, determining where we are in these cycles is a very important determinant to future investment returns for the respective asset classes.

So, where are we today? The following is my assessment.

Thesis

Stocks, bonds and commodities have all reached major inflection points, and these inflection points will be a primary driver of real returns going forward.

2016 Was A Secular Turning Point

In 2016, commodity prices made a secular bottom after enduring one of their worst bear markets in modern market history, spanning from early 2011 to early 2016. This is shown by the Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index in the chart below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The scope of the destruction in commodity prices cannot be understated. Amidst one of the best equity bull markets in modern market history, the $CRB lost nearly -60% of its value, and from the 2008 peak to the early 2016 trough, the decline was a staggering -67%. Many businesses, and some entire industries, went out of business, or were restructured during this historic bear market in commodities, which provided a tailwind for the broader equity market, via declining price pressures and input costs.

With the benefit of hindsight, the lower high in the $CRB Index in 2011, compared to its 2008 peak, was the warning sign that should have been heeded.

Early in 2016, the pessimism was thick for both equities, and even more so for commodities, and there were many crowded trades, not too dissimilar to today.

On March 4th, 2016, I authored a public article for Seeking Alpha titled "The King Of All Reversal Trades Has Arrived," and as members of The Contrarian can attest, 2016 was indeed an epic year of reversals, though to be fair I had, perhaps, the most difficult year of my investing career in 2017, which I have delved deeper into in a number of public articles and blog entries.

Really, for a majority of the U.S. equity bull market, particularly from early 2011 through early 2016, it has been a very difficult market environment for value investors, specifically those focused on undervalued, economically sensitive assets as global growth under performed and capital flows were recycled back to the United States.

However, as shown in the first chart above, there was a secular bottom in commodities in 2016. This included a secular bottom in the biggest commodity traded, which of course is crude oil (USO), which has now risen from a low of $27 in the spring of 2016 to over $71 at yesterday's close.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The bottom of commodities in 2016 preceded a bottom in interest rates in the middle of 2016, as shown by the charts of the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield and the 10-Year Germany Treasury Yield.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Commodities bottomed first in 2016, followed by sovereign interest rates, and then the U.S. dollar topped in late 2016, perhaps notching the final high in its bull market that dated back to 2008, with a secondary bottom in 2011.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

To recap this section and summarize it, 2016 was a year of secular turning points with commodity prices bottoming, sovereign interest rates bottoming, and the U.S. Dollar topping.

2017 Was A Year Of Confusion

After the dramatic reversals and secular turning points in commodities, bonds and the U.S. Dollar in 2016, the financial markets returned to their 2011-2015 playbook in 2017, with several notable exceptions.

In 2017, the yield curve flattened for a majority of the year (this has continued into 2018 thus far), which continued a flattening pattern that has existed for a majority of the current bull market, and that sent investors back to the equities that thrived in a low global growth world.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Specifically, the FAANG equities, including Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) which I have to admit have been structural market winners over the past decade, seemingly returned to their role of market leadership in 2017, a position they firmly held from 2011-2015, posting gains ranging from 56.0% in the case of Amazon to 32.9% in the case of Alphabet, all of which outpaced the S&P 500 Index gain, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) of 21.7%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

While these gains were impressive, large-cap commodity equities actually outperformed in 2017 (my terrible year came from my positions in out-of-favor commodity equities which had thrived in 2016), as Caterpillar (CAT) Deere (DE), BHP Billiton (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO) and Vale (VALE) posted calendar 2017 gains ranging from 75.0% to 33.9%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Additionally, for calendar year 2017, emerging market equities, as measured by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), and international developed market equities, as measured by the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), actually outperformed the S&P 500 Index, which had a banner year in terms of low volatility returns, posting total return gains in every month of calendar 2017.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Putting it all together, even though the melt-up rise in the S&P 500 Index got all of the headlines, with the FAANG equities seemingly regaining their market leadership, the secular turning points that occurred in 2016 actually continued in 2017.

The New Market Leaders

The first section showed that there were secular turning points in 2016 in commodities, bonds, and then the U.S. dollar.

Since the start of 2016, which equities have been the market leaders?

Is it the FAANG stocks?

They have posted gains ranging from 188.2% (Netflix) to 42.1% (Alphabet), which are all above SPY's 39.5% return from January 1st, 2016, through yesterday's close, Thursday, May 10th, 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

While these returns are terrific, the large-cap commodity quintet of Caterpillar, Deere, BHP, Rio and Vale actually have materially outperformed the FAANGs from 1/1/2016 through 5/10/2018, with gains ranging from 361.0% (posted by Vale) to Deere's cumulative return of 102.3%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Adding further to the narrative of commodity stock out-performance, I profiled a series of commodity equities in my "Too Cheap To Ignore" series of articles as follows:

12/7/2015 - "U.S Steel (NYSE:X): Too Cheap To Ignore"

1/14/2016 - "Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): Too Cheap To Ignore"

2/17/2016 - "Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK): Too Cheap To Ignore"

2/25/2016 - "Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT): Too Cheap To Ignore"

5/12/2016 - "Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF): Too Cheap To Ignore"

Here is how these stocks have performed since January 1, 2016.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

With gains ranging from 631.3% (Teck Resources) to 78.9% (Unit Corp.) it should be clear that commodity stocks took over market leadership in 2016.

Have all commodity equities participated?

No.

Especially in 2017. However, if you look through group of the under-performers, that is where the biggest values and opportunities are today, in my opinion.

Have I had mistakes in my hunt for value priced contrarian equities? Yes, of course.

Famously, for Seeking Alpha, I have written a series of articles on Peabody Energy (BTU), which was, before its reorganization, and still is today, the largest private coal company in the world, including the December 29th, 2015 article, "Humbled, Yet Undeterred; Peabody Is My Top Idea For 2016," which casts a black eye on my reputation as an investor and speculator to this day, along with my significant mistakes in 2013, and 2017.

Despite getting the macroeconomic details right (commodity prices, including metallurgical coal and international thermal coal prices have surged since their respective 2016 lows) and the fundamentals right (Peabody has gone on to generate tremendous earnings and cash flows), the crooks, or should I say the distressed debt opportunists in the canyons of Wall Street, hoodwinked Main Street once again.

Closing Thoughts - Secular Turning Points Have Led To New Market Leadership

We have been in a very long spring, summer and fall for U.S. equities, and during this time frame, growth stocks, led by technology equities, have been in a decade long bull market, trouncing value stocks.

(Source: Smead Capital Management)

The investment environment is changing though, and much like summer gives way to fall, which then yields to winter, the changes can be gradual and unnoticed, however they add up with the passing of the days.

Closing the loop on the opening introduction, commodities, as measured by the $CRB Index, are now outperforming equities, as measured by SPY, and bonds, as measured by the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which is down -5.5% for the year.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Thus, today, when you see companies ranging from Procter & Gamble (PG) to Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Altria Group (MO) decline because of rising input costs, attributed to rising commodity prices, and rising interest rates, which also have negatively impacted REITs, including Simon Property Group (SPY) and Realty Income (O), perhaps the change in market leadership has been a long time coming, dating all the way back to 2016's secular turning points.

To close, the seasons are changing.

Given today's historic valuations, which included the lowest projected real returns in modern market history, investors and speculators need to pay attention.

(Source: The Contrarian, GMO)

One final thought - markets often operate in symmetry, so a very long bull market, or say season, can be followed by a very long period of difficult real returns.

Does this mean we automatically go back to another 2007-2009 period? No. However, investors and speculators should think of scenarios that could lead to lower real returns, and think of which asset classes would benefit.

Hint: It may not be the traditional safe havens.

For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and for help in finding under-priced, out-of-favor equities, consider joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors that has weathered the storm and become closer as a collaborative team of battle tested analysts. Collectively, we make up "The Contrarian," my premium research service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DE, BHP, RIO, X, FCX, TECK, UNT, CLF, AND SHORT SPY, AMZN AS MARKET HEDGES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.