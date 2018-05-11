Prospect Capital: Buy Low, Sell High

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) was the latest BDC to report quarterly earnings for the first calendar quarter of 2018 (the company’s third fiscal quarter) yesterday, and the company’s NII slightly exceeded expectations. Prospect Capital Corp. further reported a stable net asset value, and declared four more stable monthly dividends. Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares still sell for an exaggerated discount to net asset value in my opinion, which greatly enhances the company’s value proposition. An investment in PSEC yields 11.3 percent.

Prospect Capital Corp. reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal yesterday that came in above expectations. The business development company said it pulled in net investment income of $0.19/share in the quarter ending March which compares against net investment income of $0.20/share a quarter ago. The consensus was for Prospect Capital Corp. to report net investment income of $0.18/share, hence the company managed to beat expectations by $0.01/share. Importantly, the company's net asset value remained fairly stable as well. Prospect Capital Corp.'s Q3-2018 end-of-period book value was $9.23/share compared to $9.28/share at the end of the December quarter.

Here’s Prospect Capital Corp.’s NAV bridge for the quarter ending March.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Earnings Release

Overall, it was a good, yet boring quarter for Prospect Capital Corp., which was largely expected. The important takeaway from the earnings release was that the business development company continued to cover its recently adjusted monthly dividend payout of $0.06/share with net investment income. I say "adjusted" because Prospect Capital Corp. reduced its monthly dividend from $0.08333/share to $0.06/share in late 2017 on the back of insufficient net investment income. It is good to see that Prospect Capital Corp. is overearning its dividend again after a not-so-good stretch last year.

Source: Achilles Research

Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage stats started to improve in the fourth quarter 2017 when the dividend cut took full effect. Prospect Capital Corp. had shown a willingness to underearn its dividend with NII in 2017, but the dividend cut was the right thing to do from a coverage perspective. Today, Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage looks much better as the new monthly payout is aligned with its lower NII run-rate.

Prospect Capital Corp. also announced four more monthly dividends of $0.06/share for the months of May, June, July, and August. The declarations improve Prospect Capital Corp.’s dividend visibility over the short haul.

31 Percent Discount To Net Asset Value

When it comes to Prospect Capital Corp., I have always said that the BDC is an opportunistic income vehicle that investors should consider only when they can purchase the company's equity at a considerable discount to net asset value. As a matter of fact, in my last article, titled "Prospect Capital Corp.: I Did It Again," I said this:

The ~30 percent discount to NAV implies a good margin of safety, and the dividend is currently covered by NII, so I'd think the adjusted monthly dividend of $0.06/share is safe for the next 8-12 months. I see PSEC as a moderate-risk "Buy" position today (because of its large NAV discount), but see the BDC as a "Speculative Buy" below $6.

Today, Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares can be gobbled up for $6.37, which reflects a ~31 percent discount to net asset value.

Having said that, I don’t think that Prospect Capital Corp. really is a viable long-term holding for income investors as the company's net asset value and its dividend have both declined over time.

However, in my opinion, it makes sense to buy Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares when they sell for an exaggerated discount to net asset value, which I believe is the case today. Investors can buy Prospect Capital Corp.’s dividend stream for 69 cents on the dollar today, collect dividends for a couple of quarters, and then sell, possibly, at a normalized, higher P/NAV-ratio.

Investors have had quite a few chances to pull this trade off in the last two years. They could easily gobble up shares at a 30 percent-plus discount to net asset value and sell shares when the NAV discount narrowed on the back of improving investor sentiment. I think this time will be no different.

PSEC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

I reopened a long position in Prospect Capital Corp. @$5.56 in Q4-2017, and added @$6.50 and @$6.35 this year. The deciding factor for the purchase: a stabilized dividend after the cut last year and an excessive NAV discount.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage stats have improved considerably after the new payout took effect in Q4-2017. Prospect Capital Corp.'s last reported net asset value was fairly stable, which was good news, too.

I continue to believe that the NAV discount of ~31 percent today is exaggerated, and that the consolidation offers income investors an entry into the stock at an attractive valuation point. I'd consider selling my shares @~$7.85 (equivalent to a 0.85x NAV multiple). Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.