MannKind - Scripts Dip, Cash, Q1 Call, And A Deal

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) continues to trudge along in terms of Afrezza sales. We are now 5 weeks into Q2 and Afrezza scripts remain below 500 per week. For the week ending May 4th, scripts totaled just 470. This is below the pace that the company needs to meet its guidance and below the level which delivers equity appreciation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

This week the company put out its Q1 numbers. As anticipated, the numbers were not overly impressive. The company has shown progress, but that progress is much slower than investors want to see, especially when one considers the cash situation at this company. The Q1 loss was over $30 million and net revenue from Afrezza sales was just $3.4 million. Afrezza sales were as follows:

Retail sales - $6,480,000

Gross revenue - $5,196,000

Net revenue - $3,402,000

For the quarter, gross revenue represented about 80% of retail sales. Net revenue represented about 65% of gross revenue. The delta between gross and net was made up by the following:

$823,000 in wholesaler fees and prompt pay discounts vs. $198,000 a year ago

$181,000 in patient assistance programs vs. $124,000 a year ago

$666,000 in rebates and chargebacks vs. $124,000 a year ago

$124,000 in returns vs. $0 a year ago

Quarter Over Quarter

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Afrezza scripts are pacing 14.53% better. While this is improvement, it falls well short of being the marked improvement that investors want to see. It is also very likely shy of the sales goals for the sales team, and thus could create issues on that front as well. The quarter-over-quarter numbers we are seeing are also below my projections.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Year Over Year

The year-over-year numbers look impressive with script growth showing a 72.53% improvement. The optics of the number are good, but the fact that this growth is on low numbers detracts from the impressive first glance. Q2 of a year ago delivered 3,838 scripts. At the 5 week mark in Q2 of this year, scripts are at 2,286. Clearly there will be growth on the year-over-year data.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

First and foremost, I have updated my models to incorporate the data that we all learned on the Q1 call. My projections are currently showing 25% growth each quarter, which is aggressive. With some updated numbers relating to retail to gross efficiency, as well as net to gross efficiency, the projection now shows 2018 Afrezza net revenue at $22.7 million. As stated, this is an aggressive outlook and estimates based on the sales data that comes in are tracking below the projections. If May shows the same weakness that we are currently seeing, I will be adjusting these projections downward, so be forewarned.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The revenue projections and estimates are as follows:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Guidance

During the quarterly call, MannKind reiterated its guidance of net Afrezza sales of between $25 million and $30 million, but seemed to caution that the lower end is where the company feels it is headed. I am drafting a detailed article relating to guidance that I will submit next week.

Cash

By my updated modeling, MannKind finished the week of May 4th with about $46.3 million in cash. During its quarterly call, the company indicated that it will need between $15 million and $25 million at some point this year. Ironically, I have been stating that another $20 million is needed for months now. That level of cash raise could get the company through the end of the year. The timing of that capital raise will be critical to investors. I project that the company can get through Q2 in compliance with a Deerfield covenant, but cannot get through Q3 in compliance. This would lead me to believe that a capital raise will need to happen in the next 20 weeks.

If the company truly believes that it can substantially boost sales after the ADA conference in mid-June, the ramp-up in sales in late June and early July could be critical to that timing. MannKind has shares on the shelf that it can sell if capital is needed, but that takes time and serves to hold down the stock price at a time when the company wants the shares to be above $2.38 so that the warrants from the previous offering can be sold to raise much needed cash to close out 2018.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

India Deal

MannKind has announced a deal with Cipla for India. That deal brought in $2.2 million in upfront cash. Overall, it is an incremental step in the right direction with many more steps needed. The approval process can take up to two years. For the time being, I am considering the process as a 15-month issue. The bottom line is that MannKind is not likely to be selling Afrezza in India until sometime in 2020.

Summary

MannKind remains a speculative play and is demonstrating slow progress when fast progress is what is needed. The company set itself a high bar on its guidance, and with the year over one-third gone, all eyes are looking for some big numbers in the weeks ahead. This equity has a trading range, so there are plays that can make investors money. As a speculative play, tracking progress is critical. Model your expectations, and do not be afraid to act on this equity as the data pans out or opportunities arise. Stay Tuned!

