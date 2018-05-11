FS Investment's (FSIC) CEO Michael Forman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Christopher Condelles - Head of Capital Markets and IR

Michael Forman - Chairman & CEO

Brian Gerson - President

Mike Kelly - President & Chief Investment Officer

Dan Pietrzak - Co-Head of Private Credit at KKR and Chief Investment Officer of Corporate Capital Trust

Marc Yaklofsky - SVP, IR

Analysts

Jonathan Bock - Wells Fargo

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Good morning and welcome to FS Investment Corporation's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that FS Investment Corporation may be referred to as FSIC, The Fund or the Company throughout the call.

Today's conference call is being recorded and an audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in a press release that FSIC issued on May 10, 2018. In addition, FSIC has posted on its website a presentation containing supplemental financial information, with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

A link to today's webcast and the presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com, under Presentations and Reports. Please note that this call is the property of FSIC. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited.

I would also like to call your attention to the customary disclosure in FSIC's filings with the SEC regarding forward-looking statements.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and we ask that you refer to FSIC's most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from these statements.

FSIC does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. In addition, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in FSIC's fourth quarter earnings release that was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018.

Non-GAAP information should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly named measures reported by other companies. To obtain copies of the Company's latest SEC filings, please visit FSIC's website.

Speaking on today's call will be Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSIC; Dan Pietrzak, Co-Head of Private Credit at KKR and Chief Investment Officer of FSIC and Mike Kelly, President and Chief Investment Officer of FS Investments. We are also joined by Brian Gerson, Head of Private Credit of FS Investments and Chris Condelles, Head of Capital Markets of FS Investments

I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thank you, Marc and welcome everyone to FS Investment Corporation's first 2018 earnings conference call. On today's call I will provide an update on the progress we have made on several key fronts since announcing the formation of our strategic partnership with KKR in December.

Following my remarks, Dan Pietrzak will provide perspective on the current lending environment and discuss our investment activity for the quarter. Mike Kelly will then discuss our financial results for the quarter.

Before turning to FSICs first quarter results, I want to provide an update on FS Investments new partnership with KKR. Since December our collective teams have focused on three primary areas; one, working with our borrowers and their sponsor partners to efficiently manage the transaction – their transition.

Two, providing support to our existing portfolio companies as evidenced by several add-on financing closed during the first quarter; and three, further building the pipeline of new investment opportunities. In April, we closed on the FS KKR joint investment advisor and now advisors six; BDCs, FSIC, FSIC II, III and IV, CCT and CCT II, which had 18 billion in combined assets under management, 150 sponsor relationships, and 325 portfolio companies.

To complete the transactions, we saw shareholder approval for all of those BDCs of those stockholders who voted the overwhelming majority voted to approve the join advisor and we received all necessary approvals across the platform, well ahead of the closing of the Proxy window.

All the while, we had been focused on deriving the full benefits of the combined FS Investments and KKR platforms. Under exemptive relief granted by the SEC, FSIC is able to co-invest across the KKR credit platform, providing FSIC with greater access to international sponsor back deals, non-sponsored deals, and global asset based finance opportunities.

We recently closed our first two transactions under the joint advisor and the pipeline is robust. A more diverse set of origination channels will help enhance deal flow, further optimize FSICs portfolio and position us to generate better risk adjusted returns for our stockholders.

As part of the effort to create value for our investors, we continue to consider potential mergers at the 6 BDCs that comprise the FS and CCT franchises. We believe that, merging these entities will provide business and operational synergies that will expand long-term stockholder value, specifically through reductions in administrative costs, further expansion and diversification of the investment portfolio, and the optimization of our capital structure with lower borrowing costs.

Any mergers will, among other things be subject to market conditions, and review and approval from the respective Board of Directors. Additionally in March, the FSIC board authorized repurchase of up to $50 million in aggregate of outstanding, common stock in the open market over the next 12 months.

While we have discretion over the timing and pace of share repurchases, we have already purchased -- repurchased $25 million in shares and it is our intention to utilize the full repurchase authorization.

Before I turn the call over to Dan, I'd like to make a few comments about the Small Business Credit Availability Act that passed in March.

We believe the legislation represents the most significant advancement for BDC investors in decades and creates more opportunities to provide much needed capital to the middle market, which is the lifeblood of the US economy.

At its most basic level, we believe adding incremental leverage would afford us the ability to expand the universe of senior secured first lien loans, while positioning us to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns for investors.

We sought and received board approval for the incremental increase purely as a means to initiate the one-year waiting period as we continue to engage with key stakeholders, including stockholders, bondholders, rating agencies, and credit facility providers on the full impact of the legislation.

Subsequent to publicly announcing the board's action, Standard & Poor's placed the ratings of certain BDCs including FSICs on Credit Watch with negative implications. S&P did not telegraph its position on the legislation and it was not something we or other BDC managers anticipated.

We were surprised by S&Ps action and since we are very protective of our investment grade credit rating, we asked the board to revoke the approval we initially sought. Like the rest of the industry, we are carefully evaluating the full business implications of incremental leverage and we will remain actively engaged with our key stakeholders throughout the evaluation process.

Should we ultimately decide to move forward, we would certainly seek stockholder approval prior to advancing any effort?

I will now turn the call over Dan to discuss our portfolio activity during the quarter. Dan?

Dan Pietrzak

Thank you Michael. I echo your comments on the recent transition period. Our teams have had very good dialogue with our borrower and their sponsor partners and the feedback we've received thus far has been quite positive.

FSIC completed seven add-on financings during the first quarter with nominal portfolio turnover, which is a testament to the value proposition the partnership can deliver going forward. Making this partnership is success for our stockholders has been and will be our primary focus and has the full commitment of our total combined resources.

We believe the totality of our combined BDC platform places us in the company have a select number of middle market lender, so we're able to provide the certainty and flexibility of capital at scale that our borrowers demand.

Over the past several quarters, we have commented on the generally tight conditions that continue to prevail in today's market. New CLO formation remains strong during the first quarter of 2018 and flows into the bank loan mutual funds turn positive after two straight quarters of outflows.

In markets like these careful credit selection and disciplined as critical, as is being focused on structural protections within transactions. With the portfolio fully invested, we will remain patient and only selectively deploy capital as opportunities arise, maintaining high underwriting standards in the face of continued competition and a loose lending environment.

Total purchases during the quarter were a $116 million. 85% of which refers first lien senior secured loans. Exits of 216 million during the quarter were driven by repayment of certain directly originated in investments, largely stemming from sales and take outs by the syndicated markets.

As said prior, we remain focused on working on additional financing opportunities with our existing portfolio companies. Refinancing and an-add on activity represented 86% or-- I'm sorry, 86 million or 88% of total purchases during the quarter.

We maintained our focus on investing in senior secured floating rate debt, which at the end of the first quarter representative approximately 73% and 69% respectively of the portfolio based on fair value. These measures are both on change from the prior quarter.

In terms of return profile, the gross portfolio yield prior to leverage and excluding non income-producing assets was 10.9% up from 10.5% for the prior quarter and 10.3% for the quarter ended September 30th, 2017. The increase in FSICs gross portfolio yield was primarily attributable to movements in LIBOR.

As of March 31, 2018, we had two companies on non-accrual which an aggregate representative diminimous portion of the portfolio based upon fair value and amortized cost. During the first quarter our investment in H.M. Dunn was put on non-accrual, making it the only new non-accrual assets for the quarter.

The position totals approximately $500,000 based on fair value and $1.07 million based on amortized costs. Additionally, global agency was removed from non-accrual status due to a restructuring that took place in January.

Equity compromise approximately 13% of the portfolio as of March 31, based on fair value unchanged from the prior quarter. During the quarter, we exited our entire equity positions in AP Exhaust and SandRidge Energy and we intend to be very focused on rotating our equity positions into income producing investments on an opportunistic basis over the coming quarters.

Before I turn it over to Mike Kelly, I did want to make some comments about the volumes we're seeing and the Q2 pipeline. KKR has been investing into its private credit platform over the last several years and that is showing real traction on the origination and sourcing side, which will be further enhanced with the FS partnership.

To provide some numbers to this, during Q1 KKR reviewed 324 private credit deals, up meaningfully quarter on quarter. And as I said before, in this market we think it's important to be selective and we believe this amount of origination volume will allow for that for FSIC

In terms of FSICs specifically for the month of April, FSIC is closed or formally committed to roughly a $180 million in transactions and we remain positive about our current pipeline. Please note that there is no certainty these transactions will close, but we feel they're quite high probability.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike Kelly to discuss our financial results during the quarter.

Mike Kelly

Thanks Dan. During the first quarter, we out earned the distribution of $0.19 per share through net investment income. Net investment income was $0.21 per share compared to $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.22 per share for the quarter ended March 31st, 2017.

Adjusted net investment income for the quarter with $0.21 per share compared to $0.24 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.22 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. It is important to know that as we announced last year, the board intends to make a special distribution in the fourth quarter of 2018 to the extent net investment income earned from the fourth quarter of 2017 through the end of third quarter of 2018 exceeds the current annualized distribution amount of $0.76 per share.

In other words, our stockholders will receive the benefits of any out-performance over the current annualized distribution rate. Fee and dividend income during the first quarter was higher than the previous quarter, primarily driven by a dividend received from one directly originated investment during the quarter.

Fee and dividend income totaled $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The declined from $9.30 per share as of December 31, 2017 to $9.16 per share as of March 31, 2018.

Driven primarily by unrealized losses attributed to certain equity position and one loan position which we believe we will ultimately realize the full value of our investment. Equity investments are not a core part of our senior debt focused origination strategy and we will be actively working to reduce it's exposure as attractive exit opportunities materialized.

Finally, as Michael mentioned last quarter, we implemented a share buyback plan, which is a reflection of our confidence and FSICs current portfolio. At a 15 percent discount NAV, we believe the current stock price is not reflective of the strength in our current portfolio and the potential earnings power from rotating out of our equity positions and better utilizing our non-qualified bucket.

I will now turn the call back over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thank you Mike. We appreciate everyone's time this morning. We're excited by both the opportunities and benefits we believe this partnership will create for our investors and we remain relentlessly focused on delivering the industry's premier BDC platform.

With that we will now open the call for questions. Operator?

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Good morning guys. Michael, I just wanted to see if you could, kind of give us an outline of what combining the BDC might look like? I completely agree, managing six BDCs is not an efficient way to run the business.

But given that you've got to public's and private's, how might that conceptually work? Do the stocks have to get back above book value or can you do a NAV for NAV merger? What if you could give any kind of guidance that would be helpful?

Michael Forman

Sure. We did provide some guidance in the script and it's something we and KKR and our boards are evaluating across all of our BDCs. The good news is, there's a fairly straightforward, simple mechanism in the 40 Act where you can combine BDCs on an NAV to NAC basis. So in any acquisition or consolidation of BDC, that's the base case.

So that's probably a way folks look at the consolidation of BDC. We are in active discussions with KKR about the strategy going forward. We agree that consolidation makes sense and we would expect to have more information about our exact strategy in the coming weeks and months.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you for that. Appreciate it.

Michael Forman

Sure. Thank you Greg.

Jonathan Bock

Good morning Michael. And thank you for taking my questions. Turning first to the origination's this quarter. I noticed that there were several follow ones. And so would you be able to perhaps, comment these follow on investments kind of indicate, now you've moved from one external partner in managing this portfolio to another.

Can you talk about the net benefit of incumbency and how this is percolating? And should we expect to see additional follow on transactions in the future as the relationships between the GSO and KKR, well quote unquote similar, right?

Every private equity sponsor has a different relationship with one or the other. So just curious and trying to translate, follow on investments today with the existing portfolio companies and now you see that changing in the future, if at all?

Michael Forman

Yeah Jonathan, let me start then I'm going to turn it over to Brian. And thank you for the question. It's certainly a very, very important issue for us. And as we talked about in our last call, a key component of our transaction with GSO on their exit was anti-poaching protection to make sure that we could maintain portfolio.

All of us were, I'm happy to see now looking back that we did not see a lot of activity -- with respect to the portfolio we did not see a lot of a competition. As we said, we've done a number of refinancing with the existing portfolio. That's always the easiest place to go for a transaction capital. I'll turn it over to Brian to provide a bit more detail.

Brian Gerson

Thanks Michael. In the transition period, our big focus was on maintaining our incumbency position in our existing borrowers, and we felt -- visited have the majority of our borrowers and sponsors. And I think where you saw that bear fruit was in the data on transactions that we followed the quarter.

So clearly, maintaining those incumbency positions is a focus of ours and we like to make loans to existing borrowers and credit -- we feel comfortable with and we expect that to continue.

Jonathan Bock

So then, that’s -- also a question, what was the timing of some of those follow on investments in the quarter? Was it before April, was it after April? Can you give a sense of when those effectively were transacted?

Michael Forman

They happen throughout the first quarter in January, February, March.

Jonathan Bock

Well, the only reason we'd asked the question is, GSO was still a, the external manager of this portfolio during that timeframe, right. So investors would want to understand what this transaction done in partnership with GSO before it moved or not?

Michael Forman

While done in the first quarter, John, we and KKR were the ones that were actively engaged in managing the portfolios. You recall, KKR was paid a consulting fee during that period. Brian, Dan and others were very active with the sponsor.

So are we look at that as definitely being posted by this joint advisor, while done during the first quarter. And I would say, I think we said in the script we like the activity we're seeing going into the second quarter and the origination pipeline is strong.

And we feel really good about the current credits and sponsors with whom we've done business with over the last several years.

A –Mike Kelly

Just, just add to that, because I think our focus, during this transition period was really as sort of Brian said, to get out there to be in front of these folks. To explain the new partnership, to explain the transition, to communicate to them how this was going to sort of work for the going forward because we really want to make sure that, come that sort of April, 9th day we really did hit the ground running.

So that is specifically to your question, those seven that I mentioned in my script, we're all Q1 activity before that sort of formal flip of the -- $180 million that I mentioned was the actual sort of deal that's either been close or some sort of committed a post April 1.

Jonathan Bock

Got it. Thank you. And then one question because it's a common theme throughout the space this quarter. So Michael, we understand that the board quite quickly chose to approve two to one leverage only two then also a quite quickly retract that.

And so, can you walk us through that process? Some folks are extremely deliberative on how this is working with no decisions made? And so institutional investors are just going to have a question, what was going through your and the board's mind, because you Chair the Board?

And in making that decision and walk through us the need for an investment grade rating, if one could also outline that investor economics can be improved at an improved regulatory profile?

Michael Forman

As you know Jonathan, we were quite involved in the process -- the legislative process. And I think we all believe it's very important to the industry. We think it will take a little bit of time to sort itself out.

We moved as a board to get the one year clock rolling. None of us in this space had any indication from S&P that they would move as they did. When we saw that move as they did, we thought the best action was to revoke that action.

As you said, be deliberative. As I said in the script, it was always our intention to have all the stakeholders involved and to submit this to a shareholder vote and the extent that we decided to go forward, that's what we'll do. And we're still evaluating kind of the timing and the strategy around that.

Jonathan Bock

Appreciate that. And then if you were thinking about, on a go forward basis, how this effectively works? This is a question or more of a personal view for you and in no way shape or form should be expected as corporate direction.

But to the event that - to the extent that you find two to one viable, that magically the rating agencies are others kind of present alternatives that you find acceptable to work this through. Do you find that there is a greater opportunity to focus on lower yielding assets?

And if that's the case, do you believe there needs to be some form of net win-win for the shareholders beyond just improved a risk economics to the shareholder and an actual growth in ROE, for both the external manager as well as the shareholder?

Michael Forman

I think the simple answer is yes, Jon. I mean, we've always loved to do what's in our shareholders best interest. We do believe that the two to one leverage provides all of us, all of the BDCs an opportunity to deliver better risk adjusted returns to our investors. And in addition to that, the benefit should be shared.

So it's something we're evaluating. We recognize it. And I would point back to the share repurchase plan Jon, something usually focused on, we went back and did the research and you can do the research.

Not a lot of folks have announced a share repurchase plan and build those plans. As I said, we filled half intend to continue moving forward until we felt the whole thing. So we've always tried to deal with in the shareholders best interest. And I think you and we and KKR are aligned in our thinking about with respect to the leverage.

Jonathan Bock

I appreciate that immensely. Thank you for the thoughts.

Rick Shane

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions this morning. I appreciate, how much you guys are doing and certainly the strategy makes a great deal of sense. I would like to sort of delve in a little bit to what types of efficiencies can be garnered by combining all of these entities?

When I look at the numbers, my back of the envelope is roughly 90% plus of the expenses -- the expenses excluding interest, our management fee and incentives. So presumably the leverage is in that remaining 10%. I'm curious, when you sort of walked through that, what type of savings, what type of operating leverage can you get on that remaining 10%, and how do you think that translates into ROE accretion?

Michael Forman

I'm going to take a shot at that. I'm going to have Dan also talk to that. I think first of all, on the scale that we have combining CCT and FSIC we think is a differentiator. The ability to do larger deals, we do believe there's a better risk adjusted return in the upper middle market, a little bit less competition at times in the upper middle market. So we think that's one key differentiator.

Another key differentiator is exemptive relief. As we look to a new partner, one that had exemptive relief so that, the good deals could go to the BDCs as well. And we love the way that KKR approaches the market.

We can invest across the credit spectrum and not just be a one trick pony. We thought that was really, really significant in our view. We've always below administrative service expenses. We think we can continue to drive those down relentlessly.

In these kinds of vehicles every couple basis points matter. We think the partnership between KKR and FS is highly accretive. We are each good at what we do and we think combining them together is kind of a one plus one equals three results. So we think there's lots of value here on. Let me Dan talk to kind of the portfolio dynamics.

Dan Pietrzak

Yeah. I think one other thing, Rick is kind of on our mind and then I think Michael's right, I mean basis points in these vehicles do matter is the liability side of the balance sheet. And I think, one synergy which we will definitely spend time on is looking to sort of optimize that. An entity with a potentially larger capital base will have access to some more different forms of capital potentially even simplifying some of the facilities that are out there.

So I think it was a multi prong approach as we think about that, but I think as Michael said, your work was somebody in the early days of those thoughts. But it's something we're going to spend some real time on going forward.

Rick Shane

That makes sense. And look again, it's interesting. I think in some ways I'm probably over-simplifying it just in terms of that one expense number. But there are potentially a lot of other, and I noticed moves into sort of banker's terms synergies, other than just expense reductions?

Michael Forman

Yeah, I think, there's lots of obvious ones. I think Rick, Dan really hit the liability side to be. That's one of the reasons we're focused on the investment grade rating. To be able to go to the public markets is significant. To be able to have the kind of scale we have we think is a differentiator.

And to be able to speak to very large deals, another thing we thought of as great value and you know we're in an interesting position FS as we evaluated partners. We think the capital markets business that KKR has built the platform is a true differentiator. We can see bigger, bigger deals and speak for sizes of deals that not many folks, if any in the certainly in the BDC space can speak to.

Rick Shane

Thank you guys very much. I appreciate it.

Michael Forman

Sure. Thank you.

Michael Forman

I think we've answered all the questions. Thank you again for your time this morning. We look forward to keeping in touch and we look forward to our next call with you all.

