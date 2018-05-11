Headwinds For SPY Ahead Of Option Expiration

The VIX Price Magnet suggests that a modest increase in volatility could happen before VIX expiration next Wednesday.

The Price Magnet for SPY and SPX suggests a modest pullback could occur prior to option expiration next Friday.

Introduction

Over the last four options expiration dates, we have successfully traded the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) or other market tracking ETFs – both long or short – with an eye toward option expiration. Here are the articles that outlined those trades.

In our most recent trade, we did not benefit from the entire rally, being content to book a 1.75% return after five days in this position in a volatile market. At current price levels, we have turned cautionary but have no current position.

Current View

While the rally could continue, we see potential technical and other headwinds for SPY. It has reached the top of its Bollinger Band and has been trading on slightly lower volume. There are some potential volume gaps to fill in the $268-$270 range, with price trading above the $267 point of control.

Source: Think or Swim

OPEX Price Magnet

I created the concept of OPEX Price Magnets last year and since then have charted how the value of stocks and commodities tend to exhibit mean-reversion behavior in and around the option expiration date. One point of mean reversion has been the point where the market is delta - or gamma -neutral on a particular options expiration date. We call this point the “OPEX Price Magnet.”

The graph below shows the relationship between the S&P index price and the Price Magnet since February 2018. At the moment, there's a slight negative divergence as monthly option expiration approaches. It is important also for traders to understand that SPX options expire the morning of May 18, and the SPY options expire in the afternoon. This dynamic can create volatility in both the pre-market and toward the weekly close.

An introduction to OPEX Price Magnets can be reviewed by clicking this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

Monthly VIX futures and VIX futures options also expire next week. The VIX futures options cash settle the afternoon on May 15, and the VIX futures cash settle the morning of May 16 (Wednesday) in the morning.

Source: Viking Analytics

Final Thoughts

The VIX options Price Magnet is positively divergent with current value, and the SPX Price Magnet is negatively divergent with current value. Taken together, if we still had our long position in SPY, we would either be looking to exit, or would add a trailing stop.

Note: All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

Disclaimer: This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.