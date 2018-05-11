Worth Its Weight In Gold: Enterprise Products Partners

A couple of weeks ago, on April 26th, I wrote that Kinder Morgan was 'too cheap to ignore.' In that article I said that Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was significantly cheaper than the midstream MLPs I typically recommended. Although myself and many other income-oriented investors here on Seeking Alpha got burned by Kinder Morgan when it cut its dividend a couple of years ago, I felt that the company had turned itself around very well, and yet the market did not recognize this at all.

Personally, in early 2016, I swapped out my battered shares of Kinder Morgan for Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). I preferred Enterprise because of its conservative distribution coverage ratio, relatively low leverage and a backlog that was oriented toward the petrochemical buildout that was (and is) happening along the Gulf Coast.

Enterprise recently gave its first quarter performance and it was very strong. Distributable cash flow is up significantly because of the completion of some major ongoing projects in 2017. This drove the distribution coverage ratio to new heights, and retained cash flow allowed Enterprise to put its own money into capital expenditure. As a result, Enterprise was able to significantly delever over the quarter, and Enterprise was conservatively levered even before that.

This article takes a closer look at Enterprise's latest quarter, and why this partnership is doing well as of late.

Broad sunlit uplands

Over the last quarter, distributable cash flow went from $1.13 billion to $1.39 billion, an increase of 23%. This was due to increases in volume across the board, and also due to some projects coming to fruition. For example, NGL volumes increased from 5.4 million barrels per day to 6.2 million. Natural gas volume went from 11.4 trillion Btu/day to 13.0 trillion. Marine volumes went from 1.4 million BPD to 1.6 million.

Over this quarter, Enterprise ramped up volume in the Orla natural gas plant in the Delaware Basin. The Midland-to-ECHO pipeline, from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, was put in service last quarter. Midland to Echo is now transporting 575 thousand barrels of oil per day. Enterprise's PDH propylene plant also came into service this quarter as well.

These new projects generated significant distributable cash flow, and drove the distribution-to-DCF coverage ratio to 1.5 times this quarter. That translates to $450 million in excess cash flow, which Enterprise put right into its capital projects. This strategy, of an ample coverage ratio where excess cash is put into capital projects has allowed Enterprise to take out less debt and equity to fund projects, and has led to a debt-to-EBITDA ratio that is lower than most of its peers.

That trend certainly continued this quarter, as Enterprise's debt-to-EBITDA ratio sunk down to 3.7 times. To compare, Kinder Morgan's debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains at 5.1 times, and Williams Partners' (WPZ) ratio typically floats around at 4.5 times. Granted, the first quarter of the year is a seasonally strong quarter for midstreams, and so I'm not sure we can really expect this kind of high coverage regularly, but it is a good sign.

Courtesy of Enterprise Products Partners Investor Relations. There are still plenty of growth-oriented projects ahead, too. As you can see here, there's another $3.5 billion worth of capital projects that Enterprise will work on in 2019 alone, and another $1.8 billion worth remaining this year. 2017 was a huge year for Enterprise, one where the PDH facility and Midland-to-Sealy pipeline were completed, but 2018 and 2019 will be significant as well.

Also worth noting is that 30% of all capital projects here come from petrochemical, where end customers are multinational, multibillion-dollar petrochemical companies. These projects I would consider to be among the safest bets in the industry. The other 54% comes from natural gas liquids, where Enterprise is focusing on midstream transport and export of NGLs.

The supply of NGLs is growing steadily in the US, thanks to rising production in the Marcellus and the Permian. Thanks to discoveries in the shale and advancement in technology, the US has the lowest cost source of natural gas liquids in the world. That is also a big reason why so many petrochemical companies are building facilities all along the Gulf Coast. This is a very solid, long-term trend.

Deferred recognition

It's no secret that midstream MLPs have been discarded as an asset class by what management calls 'the investment community.' Excellent results this quarter may or may not sway investors' sentiment. I am not counting on it. Nevertheless, Enterprise is doing the right thing here, just like it has always been.

This is a partnership that is growing in a measured way with projects that are pretty much ironclad and fully booked, with infrastructure positioned in critical areas for most customers. Unlike some, Enterprise has never gotten 'over its skis' with capital expenditure, and that business model is continuing for sure. Investors should not expect much deviation from Enterprise's strategy over the years, even if this quarter was particularly strong. I expect continued distribution growth of around 4% or so, and that excess cash flow will go straight into capital expenditure projects. That should equate to further delevering.

My inkling is that Enterprise understands that 'the investment community,' if I may use that term myself, is eschewing energy investments in general, and that, in the meantime, midstream names must not get too aggressive and be conservative. It's better to delever and build up distribution coverage than aggressively expand capital projects, and that's been Enterprise's strategy all along.

Personally, I would like to see distribution-to-DCF coverage ratios closer to 2 times, and debt-to-EBITDA ratios of around 2.0 to 2.5 times; closer to those of telecommunications companies and the like. As the buildout in energy infrastructure cools off, I think it will be achievable for companies that are prudent now. I also believe that investors will reward midstream companies that move in this direction and can still grow DCF.

In the meantime, Enterprise has recovered somewhat from its April lows, and it certainly isn't the cheapest midstream MLP out there, as I've alluded to before. However, you can still get a 6.4% distribution yield from this one. I've said before that Enterprise can be bought at any point that its yield remains above 6%, and I stand by that claim.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.