Did Gold Just Overreact To The Upside After The CPI Report?

This CPI report doesn't fall into either category. It can be interpreted as gold price negative and U.S. dollar positive despite the market's initial reaction.

The U.S. dollar sold off on this CPI report and gold moved up modestly. This data does not change anything from the Federal Reserve's perspective and also dampens views for an inflationary overshoot. Any bull market in gold would be accompanied by either rising inflation significantly above target rate or Federal Reserve policy being less hawkish than expected. Both of these scenarios would push real yields and the U.S. dollar lower, which is gold price positive. The current CPI data though, signals a bearish middle ground for gold, or a stabilization in inflation around 2%. This allows the Federal Reserve to continue effectively pushing up real rates and yields.

In November 2017, I called for 2.75% to 3% 10Y yields by the end of the year. I wrote,

Treasury prices have largely ignored rate hikes so far. I think the Treasury market is going to find itself very behind the curve on monetary policy tightening and there will be sharp upside reactions in yields as the Fed moves in December and in 2018 while allowing their balance sheet unwind to occur.

I was off by a couple months when yields reached target range in early February 2018. My intermediate term target is now 3.25%. I think the further increase in yields will not only be driven by Federal Reserve policy pushing short end rates higher and withdrawing demand due to the balance sheet unwind, but it will also be a supply side story. The Treasury department is issuing large amounts of new debt and demand at Treasury auctions is recently very tepid. According to Rick Rieder of Blackrock:

What's going to happen at these auctions -- how many auctions fail because we cannot absorb this much debt that they have to put into the market? It's a question of how you define failing, but you've had some really sloppy auctions.

Source: Bloomberg

I've made the case before that the increase in 10Y yields is being mainly driven by the path of short end rate and monetary policy, not as much so by increasing inflation expectations. The evidence in this statement can be seen in the increasing 10 year inflation-indexed security yield also known as the expected real yield.

The expected real yield breaks down the nominal 10Y yield into two components, inflation expectations and the path of short end rates. When the expected real yield is rising, it means short end rates are outpacing inflationary expectations. When the expected real yield is falling, it signals inflationary expectations are outpacing monetary policy tightening. The 10 year inflation indexed security or expected real yield is at its highest level since 2015. This shows monetary policy and the path of short end rates are the primary driver in increasing 10Y yields, not inflation expectations.

Gold prices move inversely with the expected real yield as shown below and this intuitively makes sense because gold is an inflation hedge and struggles to compete with rising yields because gold does not yield anything. Recently, both, the 10Y inflation-indexed yield and gold prices are trending in the same direction, and in my view this is either gold prices defying gravity or foreshadowing a sharp drop in expected real yields. I lean towards the former.

Emerging markets seem to be breaking down and this can be seen in Argentina, Turkey, Indonesia, among others. Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair, Stanley Fischer just said the adjustment in EM is happening "a little more quickly" than he anticipated. He also said,

Will it be stabilized? Well, it requires a lot of people to do the right thing at the right time and the right time is pretty soon for many of them.

Emerging markets have benefited from nearly unprecedented developed market central bank easing and liquidity. This has allowed speculative money to flow into EM through carry trades and other "hot money" activities. But it can leave as quickly as it enters. Capital outflows and weaker EM currencies make their high level of U.S. dollar denominated debt more difficult to service. Financial author, Heisenberg, (who I highly recommend reading) also recently made a great point about the U.S. economy decoupling from the global environment. He states:

It's because after years of emerging markets benefiting from flows facilitated by unprecedented accommodation by DM central banks, the tide is starting to turn and even if lackluster data in Europe and a generalized deceleration across developed economies means the U.S. ends up being the proverbial "last man standing", the Fed is likely to stay the course on hikes thanks ironically to the fact that the very same late-cycle fiscal stimulus that makes it possible for the U.S. expansion (already the second longest in recorded history) to continue, also raises the risk of inflation pressures building. And so, Jerome Powell will stick to his guns (until he doesn't) and that means more hikes and higher short rates and higher real rates and rising 10Y yields and a stronger dollar and perhaps a shortage of dollar liquidity.

I have also been a strong advocate for the United States economy disengaging and leading the global cycle, while Europe decelerates and an emerging market downturn happens in the background. I made the case in this article. A U.S. centric recovery, while the global economy hits an air-pocket (which the Federal Reserve looks through and continues tightening) is very positive for the U.S. dollar. A strong USD is the right policy for the United States economy and is desired by Trump's economic advisor Larry Kudlow. He states:

‎Devaluations and weak currencies do not create U.S. jobs. Instead, weakened currencies are accompanied by relative price changes, leading to inflation in the devaluing country.

A weak dollar and accompanying high inflation would sow the seeds for the next Volcker-type recession. It's best in my view to prolong the expansion and keep a lid on inflation with a strong U.S. dollar even if there are negative effects in emerging markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABX, GG, RGLD, WPM, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.