Profire: This Volatile Stock Needed A Break

I believe the stock will keep on climbing for as long as fundamentals and prospects remain healthy, but the road ahead could be bumpy.

The factors that attracted me to PFIE in the first place, including trends in burner management automation and balance sheet robustness, remain intact.

A look at Profire's 1Q18 numbers suggests that there was little to justify investor pessimism on Thursday.

Following the release of Profire's (PFIE) 1Q18 results, the company's generally volatile, micro-cap stock took a hit. Shares began the Thursday session trading at $4.25, well above Wednesday's close, and gradually lost steam to end the day down a surprising 4.7%.

A look at the numbers, however, suggests that there was little to justify investor pessimism. Revenues of $12.1 million landed ahead of consensus by $2.4 million, while EPS of $0.04 topped even the high end of the Street's estimate range.

What attracted me to this name in the first place, back in August 2015 when the stock traded at $0.96/share, was (1) the company's exposure to favorable trends toward burner management automation, (2) solid fundamentals in the form of a robust balance sheet and (3) overly de-risked valuation, likely the result of the crude oil downcycle that had started only one year before. On the first two bullets, Profire still looks compelling, as evidenced in the recent earnings report.

For instance, despite a robust 2017 that marked Profire's second best year of sales in the company's 15 year history, 1Q18 revenues beat tough comps lavishly - by a whopping 55% YOY. Management has in part credited the recovery in oil prices for the top-line momentum. While I believe this is probably true to some extent, I continue to find Profire's low-ticket, flagship BMS products inexpensive enough (about $5,000 per unit) to cause little strain to most oil-producing companies' budgets. In other words, I see Profire's revenues less exposed to the volatility of crude prices than those of other energy service providers.

Looking forward, I believe Profire will likely continue to benefit from favorable trends in BMS adoption both domestically and internationally - the latter opportunity still mostly untapped by the company. With opex growing at a much slower pace (see trend below, in GAAP terms), I remain optimistic that operating leverage can help Profire convert fast-growing sales into sustainably higher earnings over the next several quarters.

PFIE Total Operating Expenses (TTM) data by YCharts

On the balance sheet, I continue to appreciate Profire's liquidity and debt-free position. Cash, equivalents and investments of $25.5 million in 1Q18 increased from $24.3 million last year. In relative terms, Profire's cash reserves are not as impressive now as they were when I first laid eyes on this company (37% of total assets and over one third of market cap back then). But I find it reassuring that Profire continues to do a good job at producing cash flow and managing its liquid assets.

Volatility unlikely to subside

I would argue, however, that PFIE investors should expect the stock to bounce around for as long as share price keeps on marching forward as fast as they have. Even though the company's 1Q18 results appeared to be just fine, it does not surprise me that the stock has pulled back following a dizzying 200% return over the past 12 months - see table below, comparing PFIE with the broad energy sector (VDE).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Today, PFIE trades at 36.4x current-year earnings, a multiple that's nowhere near the depressed levels of a couple of years ago. I believe the stock will keep on climbing for as long as fundamentals and prospects remain healthy, but the road ahead could be bumpy as valuations remain rich.

I already exited my PFIE position to reduce my exposure to oil and gas micro-cap names. But in homeopathic doses, I believe this stock can still produce robust returns to investors who do not mind dealing with its erratic behavior.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.