Symantec: Safety At Home, But In Your Portfolio?

The company has been rightfully "stripped" from its premium earnings multiples following a soft outlook and uncertainty regarding an internal audit.

Symantec should bring security to your home and workplace, but certainly is not doing so in your portfolio.

Symantec (SYMC) offers security solutions for its clients, but its shares have been far from secure. It was back in November of 2016 when I last looked at the prospects for the company after it acquired LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK), a deal which came a few months after the purchase of Blue Coat (BLCT).

I applauded management for doing something on the ailing business, rather than financial engineering (read buybacks), yet noted that the acquisition multiples were on the high side as well. As shares moved higher following the deals, I was concerned about the market multiple at which the shares traded based on adjusted earnings as well as past of broken promises and huge stock-based compensation expense.

In fact, I issued a rather cautious note on the shares at that point yet found it too early to short. That observation proved to be correct following the run higher in the shares, although that all look different after today.

Revisiting The Events

Symantec went on a major buying spree back in 2016 as it acquired Blue Coat for $4.6 billion, a steep price for a business with sales of $750 million at the time, although 17% growth rates looked appealing. Later that year, Symantec bought LifeLock for $2.3 billion, adding another $650 million in sales.

So, how has everything played out? The $7 billion spending spree would add $1.4 billion in revenues and bolster the company's growth profile, yet the real impact is to be seen as Symantec generated about $4 billion in sales before these deals were announced. While we have to factor in a smaller divestiture last year, sales have not come in at levels as expected, as in fact, they come in short of the $5 billion mark.

Following the Blue Coat deal, shares started to rise from levels around $16 per share to a high of $33-34 in the summer of last year, being stagnant ever since.

In May of 2017, the company reported its results for the fiscal year of 2017. The company's shares peaked around the time as the company guided for sales of $4.98-5.08 billion in the fiscal year of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings were seen at $1.75-1.85 per share, as the gap with GAAP earnings was huge, with reported earnings seen at just $0.03-0.13 per share.

The company has not really delivered on these promises as revenues came in at $4.85 billion, with non-GAAP earnings seen at $1.69 per share. GAAP earnings came in at $1.74 per share, which is far higher than guided for thanks to changes in the tax legislation and gains on divestitures. Symantec sold PKI Solutions last summer in a $950 million deal to DigiCert.

The Guidance

While the fourth quarter press release of Symantec is full of non-GAAP revenue numbers, growing billings, and growing deferred revenue balances, this does not really show up in the guidance, nor translate into growth. Revenues are seen at $4.76-4.90 billion, essentially flat compared to the $4.85 billion reported this year which has just ended.

Adjusted earnings are seen at $1.50-1.65 per share, down from the $1.69 per share reported this year. This is quite disappointing after the company spent so much money to buy higher margin and growing businesses, as sales are seen flat at best and earnings are trending down.

The very strong balance sheet which Symantec has traditionally operated with has taken a beating as well following 2016s buying spree. Cash holdings stand at $2.2 billion, for a net debt load of $2.8 billion at the moment.

The question is how realistic the $1.50-1.65 per share guidance is. There are various charges which reconcile both earnings metrics such as amortization, restructuring charges, and M&A-related charges, among others. I am comfortable to adjust for them as "one-time" or as a non-cash charge. What I am not correcting for is stock-based compensation which is a real cost to shareholders as those costs amount to $0.93 per share last year. If we adjust for that, realistic GAAP earnings are just $1.69 per share minus $0.93 per share, equals $0.76 per share, being very modest earnings power!

While the guidance has not been too strong (understatement), investors were furthermore negatively surprised by the announcement that the audit committee has started an internal investigation, after it was informed by concerns by a former employee. While that is bad enough as it is, the lack of communication by management in either the press release or conference call is a big red sign, on top of a soft guidance already.

Not Buying The Dip

While the plunge from $30 to $20, a move which shaved off more than $6 billion in market value from the shares, looks huge, and it is, the business is still valued at $15 billion, little over 3 times sales. That does not look like a high multiple given the multiples at which peers are trading, yet it is the case that Symantec is in decline for the coming year, the company has employed a bit of debt (after traditionally operating with large cash balances) and the outcome of the audit is very uncertain, as we do not even know what the cause is for the investigation.

Based on realistic GAAP earnings of $0.76 per share in the fiscal year of 2018, a number expected to fall in the coming year, I simply see no earning support to justify the valuation and buy the dip. This is despite the 30% dip and despite the fact that I am usually approaching large share price declines with a constructive view. Ironically, the company which promises to keep you safe does not keep your investments safe, as I am not contemplating jumping on board. Symantec is too richly valued for me and has a terrible track record, as the added uncertainty about the audit is not helpful either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.