B&G Foods: Pick Up This Dividend Stock Yielding 7%

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is a mixed bag of both good and bad things. On the negative side, the underlying business is stagnant. Revenue increased during 2017, but this was attributed to acquisition activity. These acquisitions have left the company over-leveraged and with a significant increase in interest expense. Gross margins have also been decreasing and operating expenses increasing, not a good combination. With all that being said, there are a few good reasons to buy the stock for an investor looking to add some yield enhancement to their portfolio:

The dividend currently yields 7% and is supported by free cash flow. The company acknowledges there's too much debt on its balance sheet, and is committed to using excess cash flow to pay it down (expected to pay down debt by $125 million to $150 million during 2018). Operating performance is expected to stabilize in 2018. The stock looks to be significantly undervalued based on free cash flow. Wall Street's consensus price target indicates 19% upside potential.

Financial Snapshot

Revenue increased 20% during 2017, which was a result of an increase in unit volume and partially offset by a decrease in net pricing. However, the unit volume increase was primarily driven by acquisitions (spices and seasonings, Victoria, and Back to Nature). If these acquisitions aren't included, base business net sales actually decreased by $15 million, or 1.1%. This decrease was driven by both lower unit volume and lower pricing. The gross margin decrease in 2017 was a result of product mix, an increase in warehousing and distribution costs, and a decrease in net product pricing.

Adjusted net income for 2017, which excludes acquisition-related expenses, other non-recurring expenses, and the benefit from tax reform, was $140.5 million, or $2.12 per share (2016 adjusted net income was $131.1 million, or $2.07 per share).

The balance sheet is over-leveraged as a result of the acquisition activity over the last couple of years. The company has more than $1 of debt per $1 of revenue, which isn't good. As I'll discuss below, B&G Foods has put emphasis on reducing leverage during 2018 and beyond.

Data Source: B&G Foods' SEC Filings

In terms of expectations for 2018, B&G Foods provided the following guidance:

Net sales of $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion (median would be 4% growth).

Adjusted EBITDA of $347.5 million to $365.0 million.

Adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.25 (median would be 1% growth).

Expect to generate cash flows sufficient to reduce debt by $125 million to $150 million, after making dividend payments of approximately $124 million (this indicates free cash flow of at least $249 million to $274 million).

Dividend Analysis - 7.07% Yield

The real reason to buy B&G Foods' stock is for its dividend and the income it provides. The dividend has been provided since 2007 and has seen no reductions in its history. The good news is I see this dividend continuing to be maintained going forward. The payout ratio has been less than 100% for 5 out of the last 6 years. This ratio was negative during 2017, but that appears to be an anomaly. Operating cash flow in 2017 was negatively impacted by a large increase in inventory and also non-recurring acquisition expenses. For 2018, I expect the payout ratio to be around 50%, which is very good for such a large dividend payment (assumes approximately $250 million in free cash flow versus a $125 million dividend payment based on the company's guidance).

Discounted Cash Flow Model: 36% Upside Potential

Based on free cash flow, B&G Foods trades at a significant discount. This model assumes the company produces $175 million in free cash flow, which is less than what it expects for the year. I did this given the unpredictability of cash flow over the last couple of years. I also assumed a beta of 1.2x and a long-term growth rate of 2%, both of which are conservative and lower than the estimated stock price.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow of $175 million.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Wall Street isn't as bullish as I am, but the consensus estimates are positive. According to MarketWatch, B&G Foods has an average target price of $32.33, which indicates 19% upside potential in the stock.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Based on historical valuation multiples, B&G Foods looks fairly valued (Data sources: Yahoo Finance & Reuters):

Forward P/E of 12.2x (5-year average of 18.6x).

Forward PEG of 4.74x (5-year average of 2.2x).

Price/Sales of 1.1x (5-year average of 2.1x).

The EV/FCF is high right now and well above its 5-year average, but I expect this to trend downwards. Remember that 2017 wasn't a good year for free cash flow given balance sheet movements and acquisition-related expenses. Consider that if the company produces $100 million to $250 million in free cash flow for 2018, that would result in a EV/FCF range of 14.84x to 37.1x assuming enterprise value stays the same.

BGS EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparables Analysis

B&G Foods is a slow grower, which gives a high PEG ratio of 4.74x, but that's reasonable given forward earnings of 12.2x (38% discount to peers). As I mentioned above, the high EV/FCF is not representative of what I expect this to be by the end of the year.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and PEG provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

Negative ratios and extreme outliers removed from average calculations

Conclusion

B&G Foods definitely isn't a perfect stock, but most companies that provide such a large dividend yield rarely are. While there were some negative operating trends that occurred in 2017, performance in 2018 is expected to be stable. Better yet, free cash flow is expected to remain strong and be sufficient to pay the dividend and also reduce debt. According to my discounted cash flow model, the stock is also heavily discounted. Now looks like a good time to open up a small position and add some yield enhancement to your portfolio.

