Omega Healthcare Investors: The Worm Has Turned

OHI has increased its dividend for the past ten years and presently has a yield of 9.3%, which is well above average even for a REIT.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by $0.01 or better for 22 straight quarters and has enough AFFO to continue the present $0.66/Qtr. dividend for 2018.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), one of the largest skilled nursing care facility companies, is a buy for the income investor. The management of OHI is good and has started selling properties that have low income and using the cash to buy better properties in the skilled nursing care sector. The stock comprises 6.4% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

OHI's position will be left to grow over time and added to whenever a dip like this happens. The company has at many times been under pressure and gotten down to the $27-$28 price range, and each time it has started to bounced back as indicated by the recent earnings. So this is another chance to buy into a good company with a very high yield while they are buying and selling properties, increasing the quality of their portfolio.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Omega Healthcare Investors has a poor chart going up and to the right for 2013-2014, then down slowly for three years ending behind the market. In 2013, OHI had a good year when the market was up 27%; the company came in at a 30% increase.

OHI data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Omega Healthcare Investors will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Omega Healthcare Investors passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Omega Healthcare Investors does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for seven of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with ten years of increasing dividends and a 9.3% yield. Omega Healthcare Investors is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The average five-year payout ratio is high at 92% because of its REIT designation. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties to the almost 1,000 it already owns or leases. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. OHI fails this guideline. OHI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $5.3 billion. Omega Healthcare Investors' 2018 projected total yearly AFFO flow at $646 million is good, allowing the company to have the means to continue the present dividend until the FFO starts to grow again. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 8.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Omega Healthcare Investors can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the senior citizen population. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. OHI passes this guideline since the total return is 51.32%, more than the Dow's total return of 47.59%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $11,300 today. This makes Omega Healthcare Investors a fair investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the senior citizen sector continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. OHI's S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a recent calculated target price to $34.6, failing the guideline. OHI's price is presently 22% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a low price to AFFO ratio of 9.0, making it a good buy at this entry point if you are a long-term investor that wants income with an above-average dividend yield. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, but an above-average yield makes OHI a good business to own for income with moderate growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes OHI interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more skilled nursing care facilities are required, and the income is great.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors beats the Dow baseline in my 52.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 41.93% makes Omega Healthcare Investors a fair investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. OHI has an above-average dividend yield of 9.3% and has had increases for the past 22 quarters, making OHI also a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was recently been increased to $0.66/Qtr., from $0.65 or a 1.5% increase for the quarter and management says they will keep it at $0.66/Qtr. for 2018.

Dow's 52.0-month total return baseline is 47.59%.

Company Name 52.0-month total return Difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Omega Healthcare Investors +51.32% +3.73% 9.3%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on May 7, 2018, Omega Healthcare Investors reported AFFO of $0.78 that beat by $0.04 with expected and compared to last year at $0.86. Total revenue was at $220.2 million down 5% from last year. This was a mixed report with the bottom line beating expectations and the top line decreasing a small amount. The next earnings report will be out in late August 2018 and AFFO is expected to be $0.82 compared to last year at $0.87. The company guided AFFO for the year to remain at $2.96-3.06, a decrease from last year as the quality of properties is increased. Earnings have started to improve as the company buys and sells many properties.

Business Overview

Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the largest skilled nursing care and assisted living facilities REITs in the United States.

As per Reuters:

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., incorporated on March 31, 1992, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities. The Company finances investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow or a combination of these methods. The Company's leases include triple-net leases, which require the tenants to pay all property-related expenses. The Company also offers fixed-rate mortgage loans, which are secured by mortgage liens on the underlying real estate and personal property of the mortgagor. The Company's portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's portfolio of investments included 996 healthcare facilities located in 42 states and the United Kingdom and operated by 79 third-party operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted of 809 SNFs, 101 ALFs, 16 specialty facilities, one medical office building, fixed rate mortgages on 44 SNFs and two ALFs."

Overall, Omega Healthcare Investors is a good business with a 8% CAGR projected growth as more skilled nursing care facilities are needed going forward. The good AFFO provides OHI the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as it buys bolt-on properties.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From May 8, 2018, earnings call, Taylor Pickett (Chief Executive Officer) said:

Today, I will discuss our strategic asset repositioning and portfolio workouts, our dividend and 2018 guidance, macro industry trends and our data analysis effort. As part of our strategic positioning, in the first quarter of 2018, we disposed of $98 million in assets. And including assets held for sale, we're evaluating over $250 million in additional asset sales in 2018. The revenue reduction related to our $98 million of first quarter assets disposed is $10 million, while the trailing 12 month cash flow in these assets is $4 million. The cash flow on these assets did not cover the underlying rent, yet we were able to achieve sale proceeds that equates to rent yields of approximately 10%. Our strong sales results today reflect the continued appetite for SNF assets by local market private buyers. We've made great progress addressing the operators; Orianna is in the middle of a controlled Chapter 11 Bankruptcy process; Signature is being resolved outside of bankruptcy; and Daybreak is paying current rent obligations timeline. Turning to our dividend and 2018 guidance. Our quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share reflects the payout ratio of 85% of adjusted FFO, and 96% of funds available for distribution. As we discussed during our February call, our dividend payout ratio and related FFO guidance will be dependent on the timing of assets sales versus the redeployment of capital along with the timing of Orianna portfolio workout."

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns and the action being taken to fix the problem with a couple of their operators.

From May 8, 2018, earnings call, Daniel Booth (Chief Operating Officer), said:

As of March 31, 2018, Omega had an operating asset portfolio of 963 facilities with approximately 96,000 operating beds. These facilities were spread across 70 third party operators and located within 40 states in the United Kingdom. Trailing 12 month operator EBITDARM and EBITDARM coverage for our core portfolio was effectively flat during the fourth quarter of 2017 at 1.71 and 1.63 times respectively versus 1.72 and 1.35 times respectively for the trailing 12 month period ended September 30, 2017. Turning to portfolio matters, as noted on previous calls, Omega is currently in ongoing restructuring efforts with three of our larger operators, Orianna, Signature, and Preferred Care. As noted in Omega's press release issued on March 7, 2018, Orianna, also known as Four West Holdings, voluntarily filed Chapter 11 in US Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, Texas. At that time, Omega entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement or RSA that will form the basis for Orianna's restructuring. While subject to bankruptcy court approval, the RSA provides for the orderly transition to new operators of 23 of the 42 facilities Orianna currently leases from Omega. The RSA also provides for the sale of the remaining 19 facilities pursuant to a plan of reorganization to be confirmed by the bankruptcy court. The RSA contemplates that the planned confirmation will occur in 110 days, and that such sale will be concluded by the end of 2018. In addition to the RSA and in order to provide liquidity to Orianna during their Chapter 11 proceedings, Omega has provided a commitment for up to $30 million in debtor-in-possession financing. On day one of the bankruptcy, the debt facility was used to pay in full Orianna's current working capital lender. Subject to bankruptcy court approval, the DIP facility will also be used to provide Orianna with additional liquidity to fund ongoing business operations. Omega remains confident that our post-transition restructuring rent or rent equivalent in the event of asset sales for the Orianna portfolio will be in our previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million."

This shows that OHI is taking action to increase the quality of its portfolio.

Omega and Maplewood Senior Living are building a senior living community in one of NYC's most affluent neighborhoods, the Upper East Side, where Second Avenue meets 93rd Street. The senior living community will be a 23-story, 212,000-square-foot mid-rise featuring 215 units of assisted living, enhanced care and memory care with views of the East River. It will be one of the first ground-up projects of this scale in the city in more than two decades."

Takeaways

Omega Healthcare Investors is a great investment choice for the long-term income investor with its high yield and a fair choice for the total return investor. I take this downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a great income stream at a bargain price. Omega Healthcare Investors is 6.4% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held as we watch it grow over time. If you want a potential growing income, OHI may be the right investment for you, but it will be volatile for the next nine months, and you should be a long-term income investor.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I was considering selling the small position in Kraft Heinz Corp. (KHC) that is 0.5% of the portfolio because of its bad performance, and I have better companies for investment. The last earnings showed growth, so I will wait another quarter to see if this continues.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.8% of the portfolio and Boeing is 13.8% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. I just can't bring myself to sell Boeing.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did not like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Take this recent drop to pick up a great company in the medical products field.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, FCX, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, PEP, ADP, FCX, KHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.