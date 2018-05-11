2018 Best Ideas Update - How Did We Do And Where They Are Headed

Discovery is executing well on its recent acquisition of Scripps as management has now increased synergy savings to $600 million.

Two of our best ideas, CRC and Gear, are riding on our bullish oil thesis for 2018, and we see much more upside ahead.

We give an update on our three best ideas of the year: California Resources, Gear Energy and Discovery Communications.

Welcome to the 2018 best ideas edition of HFIR Daily!

In our article published on Jan 3rd titled, "HFI Research - Best Ideas Going Into 2018", we shared our 3 best ideas for the year.

The best ideas were:

California Resources (CRC) - ~75% YTD

Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO) - ~27% YTD

Discovery Communications (DISCK) (DISCA) - ~7.8% YTD

These three ideas are all outperforming the S&P 500 YTD return of ~1.88%. Two of these three picks were driven by our macro thesis for oil prices moving higher. We recently revisited our $70/bbl WTI average price call here if you are interested in reading the macro thesis.

Let's do a brief review of these three names and where they are headed.

California Resources (CRC)

This is by far our best performer in the HFI Portfolio. The stock was not without its up and downs, however. After the Q4 earnings release, CRC subsequently tanked due to concerns regarding the future production growth of the company. In our post-CRC Q4 analysis, we said that CRC remains a very levered bet on higher oil prices, and given the confidence, we have in our macro oil thesis, the expected value was still $93 per share.

Source: HFI Research

But since the Q4 results, CRC has guided to production growth in its latest Q1 release which saw the stock soar. Using our updated expected value, we now see the expected value at $169 per share.

Source: HFI Research

With oil prices where they are today, even if oil stops moving higher, CRC's equity value is still trading at a fraction of where it could trade to purely from deleveraging that will take place.

In our base case scenario showing $75/bbl Brent average for 2019, we have CRC producing free cash flow of ~$600 million, which would go towards paying down debt.

By the end of 2018, we would not be surprised if CRC rose to $100 per share.

Note: HFI Research subscribers have access to the CRC excel model. See here for more info.

Gear Energy (GXE.TO) (OTCPK:GENGF)

Gear was a favorite pick of ours in 2017 and in 2018. The stock didn't fare well in 2017 due to negative investor sentiment surrounding oil and energy equities. But that's starting to turn, and as the fundamentals of the business continue to improve unabated, we think this year could be the year for when the stock inflects higher.

The first 3-months of the year saw Canadian investors stampede out of the energy sector due to concerns over constraints in takeaway capacity. In addition, the Transmountain drama has further negatively impacted investor sentiment. The stock price was so discounted that we wrote a piece in March titled, "This Small-Cap Oil Producer Is Too Cheap To Ignore." Since then, the stock is up more than 50%.

But our analysis indicates Gear is still trading at a fraction of where it's supposed to trade. For example, if WTI averages at $70/bbl next year, we have Gear trading at 1.9x EV/DACF 2019 estimates. That's 1/3rd of the multiple peers trade at, and the stock would have to rerate to C$3.50 per share to close the valuation gap.

Similar to our CRC analysis, we have an expected value of C$7.55 per share for Gear using 2022-2023 price targets.

Source: HFI Research

With WTI now above $70/bbl, even if oil prices were to stay flat from here, we see Gear growing at ~25%+ a year while spending within cash flow. We think this is still one of the cheapest energy names in the market today with possibly one of the best management teams in the industry.

Discovery Communications (DISCK) (DISCA)

This is currently our only non-energy holding in the HFI Portfolio. Discovery bought Scripps Network last year and the combined entity is the largest non-sports media companies in the world. The integration of the combined entities are currently better than expected with synergies increasing from $350 million to $600 million.

According to the newly updated timeline, the management team expects the synergies to be fully realized by the end of 2019. The company's target of 3.5x debt to EBITDA should be realized by the second half of 2019, allowing Discovery to once again initiate share buybacks. Using a discounted free cash flow model, we arrive at a price target of $47 a share for this name. We estimate that including synergies and minor declines in US subscriber counts, Discovery trades at a free cash flow yield of ~18% 2019 estimates.

This is one of the cheapest non-energy names in the market.

Concluding Thoughts

California Resources, Gear Energy, and Discovery Communications continue to be our best ideas for 2018. We hope the recent outperformance continues as the market starts to realize that the three names are still very undervalued to their intrinsic value.

For our two energy names, we think as the mentality of higher oil prices settles in, the stocks should continue to rerate higher. The mentality in the investment community needs to change from lower for longer to higher for longer, and our oil market fundamental analysis indicates that oil prices should continue to trend higher.

For Discovery, the street wants to see better integration and stronger synergies from the newly combined entity. Execution will be key and faster than expected synergies should push the stock price higher.

For those of you interested in what we own in the HFI Portfolio or how we analyze these companies, please see here for more info. The HFI Research community continues to grow with over 400 members and more than 100+ active participants in our daily live chat. We hope to see you join our community!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, GXE.TO, DISCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.