ForeScout Technologies' (FSCT) CEO Michael DeCesare on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Michelle Spolver – Chief Communications Officer

Michael DeCesare – President and Chief Executive Officer

Criss Harms – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rob Owens – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Sterling Auty – JP Morgan

Walter Pritchard – Citi

Jonathan Ruykhaver – Stephens

Tal Liani – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michelle Spolver

Thank you, Joey, and thank you all for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss our financial results for the first quarter 2018 and provide guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed from our Investor Relations website at www.investors.forescout.com.

A few minutes ago, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the first quarter 2018 as well as guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018. This can be found on our Investor Relations website, along with supplemental financial information that accompanies today’s remarks.

As a reminder, we adopted the new accounting standard, ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018, and all results and forward guidance we refer to today are in accordance with this new standard.

Before we begin, let me remind you that we’ll make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to ForeScout’s guidance and expectations for the second quarter and full year 2018; the market for our products, including business growth factors and customer demand for our products; changes in the threat landscape in the security industry; and the ramping of our sales organization and path to profitability.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. These forward-looking statements apply only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements in the future. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the SEC filings – to our SEC filings as well as our earnings press release. Copies of these documents may be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Investor Relations section of our website as well as in our earnings release.

And now let me hand things over to Mike to discuss our business and provide a review of the first quarter 2018.

Michael DeCesare

Thanks, Michelle, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. We had a strong start to the year, and I’m very pleased with our first quarter results. We executed extremely well and once again beat our guidance across all metrics. We continued our path on landing notable new customers as well as demonstrating our strong expansion opportunity. We are also very pleased to deliver a foundational technology release to our updated CounterACT platform, which brings exciting new features and further distances us from the competition. I’ll talk more about this in a few minutes.

ForeScout solves a critical problem facing every enterprise on the planet. We help secure the entire network by solving the device visibility gap that’s growing by the minute. We help our customers by seeing devices, agent or agentlessly, across the traditional IT part of their campus network, data center, hybrid cloud and the increasingly connected operational technology or OT part of their networks. Many companies are talking about visibility. Only ForeScout can truly deliver it. Put simply, we see what others can’t. To really appreciate the value and scope of what we do, it’s important to understand the tailwinds from which we benefit and the device visibility problems that we are solving.

First, in the campus, there is an ongoing explosion of IoT devices coming online. In addition to traditional devices like Windows machines, network switches and servers, organizations are now having to deal with an entirely new category of devices joining their networks that cannot be secured in the traditional way. Devices such as IT-connected TVs, security cameras, printers and HVAC systems are creating a huge visibility gap in truly knowing what is on the network. And if organizations don’t know what devices are on the network, then they aren’t confident that they are secure. There is an estimated 5.6 billion of these devices online today within enterprises, and that number is expected to exceed 10 billion in the next three years, highlighting that this problem is just getting worse.

Second, the same visibility gap that exists in the campus also exists in the data center and cloud as organizations are increasingly moving workloads from there on-prem data centers to private and public clouds, it’s essential to have a visibility of devices regardless of whether they reside in physical or virtual environments to ensure they are protected from potential breaches.

Third, organizations are now grappling with similar issues in their operational technology or OT networks. Attacks like WannaCry and NotPetya are exploiting outdated versions of operating systems on industrial control systems, electrical grid systems, medical devices and other mission-critical set systems. Simply knowing what’s on these networks and having the ability to ensure these devices are patched correctly is a huge issue.

All of these dynamics are creating an increasing need for visibility solutions that are flexible and highly scalable. We think ForeScout CounterACT is this solution, and for this reason, we are increasingly an important part of an organization’s cybersecurity framework. We allow organizations to see, control and orchestrate information sharing to and from devices, agent or agentlessly, across their network, from their campus to the data center, to the cloud and operational technology. We are agentless, heterogeneous and continuous, which allows us to see any device across physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. And through our portfolio of more than 20 extended modules, we orchestrate information-sharing between CounterACT and third-party products to enhance and extend the value that our customers achieve from their existing security investments.

Now let me quickly highlight some financial results from our first quarter of 2018, and then Criss will provide a bit more detail. I’m pleased to share that we continued our successful track record post-IPO and again saw a very strong top line momentum, with revenue growing 42% year-over-year to $59.7 million, significantly above our guidance. We had an above-normal rate of large deal conversions. We’ve told you in the past this could lead to revenue overachievement, and this played out during the first quarter. We also delivered on the bottom line as our non-GAAP operating loss in Q1 was $13.9 million compared to a loss of $21.3 million in the same quarter last year, which translates to a margin improvement of approximately 2,700 basis points year-over-year.

Our operating margin continues to improve on a year-over-year basis as we scale our revenue and balance our expenses between future investments for growth and our path towards profitability. We are executing well across the business, having success in both landing new customers and expanding within our existing installed base across multiple use cases.

During the first quarter, we added more than 100 new logos across our variety of sectors, which provided significant future expansion opportunities. We continue to see strong growth internationally, while our Americas business also performed very well. This is a testament to the success of our prior sales investments. It also highlights the fact that solving the visibility challenge isn’t unique to any specific sector or region, and enterprises everywhere need what ForeScout can deliver. Evidence of this was a deal landed with a large retail and commercial bank based in Europe that chose ForeScout to secure its campus network of 210,000 devices in 700 locations.

This new win comes on the heel of landing of another key EMEA bank last quarter, which was our largest international deal ever, and demonstrates the growing momentum that we are seeing internationally. This was a competitive win and the replacement of a legacy network equipment provider, which proves ineffective without a major infrastructure overhaul. In selecting ForeScout, this customer appreciated our single pane of glass to see and control devices across their campus, data center, cloud networks, which was critical in achieving a key compliance requirement.

We also landed a U.S. state and local organization that chose ForeScout as the visibility platform for more than 100,000 devices across its campus, wired and wireless, data center, cloud and OT environments. Additionally, this customer also purchased our extended modules for enhanced endpoint protection and compliance and for asset management. Both of these net new deals are examples of how we are leveraging our history of success in the U.S. financial services and federal government verticals to extend to new geographies like EMEA and new segments like state and local governments.

On the expansion front, we were successful in leveraging our significant expansion opportunity with existing customers as they add new devices, grow their ForeScout deployments across their networks and add extended modules for orchestration. Historically, our strategy has been too often land within a customer in their wired campus network and then expand in the campus wireless, data center, cloud and OT. But more recently, our maturing sales team has had success in other expansion paths as the use cases evolved. This dynamic proved out in a big way in Q1 as our largest deal in the quarter was a competitive win within a U.S. government agency that initially purchased ForeScout 2016 to secure its operational technology environment. We landed the customer as a result of our differentiated agentless technology, which enabled them to see and control operational technology and devices that ran on proprietary operating systems that could not host agents.

Based on the success of the ForeScout OT deployment, we were able to evolve the use case and close a large expansion opportunity into the campus network housing over 1.5 million devices across 35,000 locations. With this latest win, we expanded the total number of devices under management to well over 2 million. Significant opportunity still remains to expand into other parts of their large network and more devices under management and cell orchestration-extended modules.

The ongoing success that we are seeing with new and expansion wins is a testament to our maturing sales team and their unwavering drive. Though much of the team is still young in tenure, I’m pleased with the results that I’ve seen so far and look forward to continued productivity improvements in the quarters ahead.

In all our deals, ForeScout’s truly differentiated technology sets us apart from the competition. We have a strong competitive mode, but we are not resting on our laurels. We have been investing in R&D to drive innovation and we are getting a return on this.

Last month, we delivered CounterACT 8, a significant product update that sets the foundation for numerous future innovations. Available to customers as part of active maintenance and support contracts, CounterACT 8 brings exciting new features that further strengthens ForeScout’s competitive advantage. I want to highlight a few of these.

First, we can now support the 2 million devices under a single enterprise manager, which allows for industry-leading scalability and visibility across the extended enterprise. This is important as we have customers today with more than 2 million devices under management, and that number is only going to grow as the proliferation of IoT devices within large enterprises and government agencies continues to explode. No one else in the market can scale to this level. Period.

Second, we extended CounterACT to include cloud-based, crowd-sourced device repository, which, in a very short period of time, has grown to over 3 million devices, one of the largest in the world. The intelligence we gain from this allows us to extend and refine a repository of device fingerprints, which is fundamental in allowing our customers to automatically identify and classify new devices that are being added to their networks.

Third, CounterACT 8 adds new passive-only discovery and profiling features to provide organizations with real-time OT, or operational technology, device inventory without causing disruption in systems or business activity. This is a key requirement for OT, especially critical infrastructure.

And finally, we officially rolled out in CounterACT 8 our flex licensing model, which allows customers to purchase ForeScout’s CounterACT and Enterprise Manager platform as a centralized software license rather than on a per-client basis. Previously available on a per-request basis only, this new model enables flexible and scalable entitlement management of devices across enterprise heterogeneous networks.

Before I turn this over to Criss, let me wrap up by saying that I am very pleased with both the strong results we achieved in the first quarter and how we’ve consistently executed. We are outgrowing the market across all areas of our business, acquiring significant new customers and gaining a larger and more strategic footprint within existing customer environments.

The need for device visibility grows and becomes stronger as new devices come on to networks by the minute. Traditional infrastructure moves to the cloud and IT-connected critical infrastructure continues through traditional IT networks and poses security risks. We are in the early innings of realizing our potential, and I feel great about our near and long-term opportunity.

With that, our Chief Financial Officer, Criss Harms, will now discuss the detailed financial results for our first quarter 2018 as well as our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018. Criss?

Criss Harms

Thanks, Mike, and thank you for joining us on our call today. Following Mike’s remarks, let me dive deeper into ForeScout’s first quarter 2018 financial results and provide our initial outlook for the second quarter of 2018 and an updated outlook for the full year.

I’ll begin by reminding you that except for the revenue results, which are GAAP, all financials we will speak about are non-GAAP unless stated otherwise. As Michelle mentioned at the start of this call, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations of these financials can be found in our earnings press release and supplemental financial information, both located on our Investor Relations website.

As Mike discussed, we had a great start to the year. We’re pleased with our strong first quarter results, albeit knowing – acknowledging that Q1 2017 provided an opportunity for an easier year-over-year comparison.

Total revenue for Q1 2018 was $59.7 million, an increase of 42% on a year-over-year basis. Product revenue for Q1 2018 was $29.8 million, an increase of 47% on a year-over-year basis, and professional – or excuse me, and maintenance and professional services revenue was $29.9 million, an increase of 37% on a year-over-year basis.

We had solid performance across all 3 geographies. Americas represented approximately 79% of total revenue compared to approximately 82% in Q1 2017. EMEA was approximately 14% and APJ was approximately 7% compared to approximately 12% and 6% in Q1 2017 respectively.

Total gross margin for Q1 2018 was approximately 74%, an improvement of approximately 300 basis points year-over-year and a decrease of approximately 300 basis points sequentially.

Product margin was 76%, a decrease of approximately 400 basis points year-over-year and sequentially. Contributing to the decrease was a smaller concentration of products sold for deployment in virtual environments in Q1 2018 than in the prior year or in the prior quarter. A reminder, the purchasing decisions that we see from customers can vary from quarter-to-quarter based on their specific deployment requirements.

The general trend has been a higher concentration of deployments of our products in virtual environments, whereby customers do not require hardware from us to deploy our software. In Q1 2018, we saw a shift back to deploying our software on hardware units but do not expect a change to the broader trend.

Our combined maintenance and professional services margin for Q1 2018 was approximately 71%, an increase of approximately 800 basis points year-over-year and a decrease of approximately 100 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year margin improvement is a result of the growing efficiencies in our customer support organization and the scaling of our prior investments. The quarter-over-quarter decrease is reflective of increased professional services revenue in the mix and the associated lower margin received on professional services revenue over our maintenance revenue.

Total operating expense for Q1 2018 were approximately $58 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. Inclusive in our sales and marketing expense for Q1 2018 was approximately $36 million or 60% of revenue and reflected an increase of 8% year-over-year. Contributing to the relatively small percentage increase year-over-year was the timing of the annual RSA Conference, which, in the prior year, occurred in Q1, but fell into Q2 in 2018.

Our research and development expense for Q1 2018 was approximately $12 million or 21% of revenue and reflected an increase of 22% year-over-year. Contributing to the increase was additional headcount investments in engineering.

General and administrative expense was approximately $9 million or 16% of revenue, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Contributing to the increase were non-recurring consulting fees associated with the full retrospective conversion to ASC 606 and the additional costs associated with being a public company.

Operating loss for Q1 2018 was approximately $13.9 million or 23% of revenue compared to a loss of $21.3 million or 51% of revenue in Q1 2017. Net loss was approximately $14.6 million or 24% of revenue compared to a net loss of $22.5 million in Q1 2017 or 53% of revenue. Net loss per share for Q1 2018 was $0.38 compared to $3.79 in Q1 2017.

We ended the first quarter with total deferred revenue of approximately $169 million, which represented an increase of approximately $34 million sequentially, mostly driven by a combination of a deal that had non-standard terms that caused product revenue to be deferred and separately, our continued growth in our deferred maintenance revenue stream from our installed base of customers.

A reminder, that our billings can vary from quarter-to-quarter, reflective of customer contact – contract duration choices or non-standard terms, which can affect changes to deferred revenue. We saw this during Q1 2018, with one large deal that contained customer-requested non-standard terms, which pulled the billing of this deal into Q1 2018.

We finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and investments of approximately $223 million, which included approximately $14 million in net proceeds from the completion of our secondary offering at the end of March. We are very comfortable with our current cash position.

Free cash flow in the quarter was approximately $22 million compared to approximately $12 million in Q1 2017. Free cash flow margin was 37%, an improvement of approximately 1,000 basis points year-over-year, driven by top line momentum and strong collections.

Now I’ll finish up with our guidance for the second quarter of 2018 as well as updated guidance for the full year. For the second quarter 2018, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $61.0 million to $64.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 25% at the midpoint and reflecting our confidence in the quarter ahead. We expect operating loss to be in the range of $14.6 million to $13.8 million and the loss per share in the range of $0.39 to $0.37, based on approximately 40 million shares outstanding.

For the full year 2018, we now expect total revenue to be in the range of $270.4 million to $280.4 million, representing growth of 23% at the midpoint. This is an increase over our prior full year guidance and reflective of the Q1 2018 overachievement and our confidence in Q2 2018.

Operating loss in the range of $40 million to $36 million and loss per share to be in the range of $1.08 to $1.00, based on approximately 40 million shares outstanding. Our second quarter and full year guidance reflects the confidence we have on our business, while taking into consideration, as it relates to our full year guidance, that we are still relatively early in the year and face tough comps later in the year. Large deals are inherent to our business and creates some variability, and the majority of our sales force is still ramping.

Additionally, while we will experience some quarterly fluctuations in our profitability margins, we remain focused on achieving long-term profitability targets and are tracking and the right direction on key levers to get us there.

Now let me turn the call back over to Mike for some closing comments. Mike?

Michael DeCesare

Thanks, Criss. I’m pleased with the results we achieved in the first quarter and the momentum that we are seeing at the start of the year. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from the market dynamics and need for visibility and control of network-connected IT, IoT and OT devices. We have a lot of runway ahead of us and are excited to capitalize on the opportunity in the quarters ahead. Thank you again to everyone for joining this call today and for the continued support from our investors, employees and partners.

We’ll now open this up for questions. Operator?

Rob Owens

Great and thanks for taking my question guys. I wanted to touch a little bit on sales force productivity. I know there was a meaningful ramp in 2016 and the first half of 2017 just with regard to sales headcount. And what are you seeing now in terms of productivity? What’s your experience been relative to the model and the close rates you expect because you put up, a couple of quarters now, with really nice product revenue.

Michael DeCesare

Yes. So as we told you kind of in the end of the 2017 earnings call last time, the number that we’re reporting annually is 35% of our sales organization is ramped. That’s the – that’s kind of the anchor for us, which means 65% of our sales organization has still been in their territory for less than 2 years. With that said, we track a lot of other metrics underneath the covers on this that show us that things are pointed in the right direction, how much pipeline is being generated, are we getting the same yields at scale as we were when we were smaller, the number of proof of concepts our team is in, how many new logos they’ve created.

All of those softer indicators are pointing in a really good direction globally, not just in the U.S., which was a big difference from when we first had this conversation. So we are really excited about it. We think we have hired great people. I’ve certainly got a background of running large-scale sales organizations, but I also recognize that it takes a while to get this whole thing cranking. And we feel really good about where we are. We think there’s a lot of upside ahead for us in it.

Robbie Owens

So can I imply from your comments that the ramp is a little bit faster than you might have expected? Or has it been more fortuitous around some of the large deal closure?

Michael DeCesare

When you describe the ramp, kind of the amount of time it takes for someone to be productive, there is the things that they own themselves, right, hiring the right reps, putting them in the right territories, that type of stuff. I would tell you, it’s been consistent.

So as we’ve moved from a smaller cohort to a larger cohort of sales reps, we’ve seen similar yields and productivity, which is very encouraging to us. But remember, we also work in other things. Channel leverage, and we’ve rolled out a new channel program and getting that spun up. We have alliance relationships with partners like Splunk and Palo Alto and others that could be bringing us into deals as well.

And then just remember that as the orchestration part of our business continues to grow, those are typically shorter sales cycles since they come after the original land. So I guess all of that would tell you that we’re very pleased with our productivity movement, but there is still room for improvement in this as we scale and grow forward.

Robbie Owens

Great. And then secondarily, as we enter the June quarter here in state and local governments, and then, of course, the September quarter with the federal, maybe talk a little bit about public sector business, pipeline ramp relative to that.

Michael DeCesare

The three biggest industries for us, as we’ve talked about before, kind of where every company in the world needs a solution like this but the place that we are most specifically successful is in the most heavily regulated industries. So we see government, financial services and health care as being the top 3 industries for us.

And we continue now to press deeper into those industries. You heard us highlight a couple of banks in Europe, where, as a couple of years ago, that would have been more likely to be banks in the U.S. Similarly, we are expanding from what had been the civilian and DoD part of the U.S. government into state and local. So we’re quite – we are quite happy with the results that we’ve seen in this area. This is a newer market for us. It provides a lot of greenfield opportunities, and we’ve been quite successful so far, but it’s still a relatively small part of the business.

Sterling Auty

First, Mike, you definitely win the award for getting the most information out in your prepared remarks in the shortest amount of time.

Michael DeCesare

I guess that’s a compliment.

Sterling Auty

Let’s start with – so following on Rob a little bit around government, but maybe broaden it out a little bit. Talk about the large deals. Were there any really big significant deals in the quarter? But the tie into government is, you’ve had some big wins over the last couple of quarters. How’s the deployment on those projects going?

Michael DeCesare

So I’ll answer both of those. The first is big deals are a part of our business and it makes is highly strategic to the companies that we do business with. The way we have approached this is to kind of not put ourselves in the position of being overly dependent on those deals, recognizing that we do need large transactions for us since that is the kind of the sweetest spot for us into the marketplace. And I would describe Q1 as being above normal in big deal execution. We will always have big deals in quarters, but we did particularly well here. So big deals continue to roll on. Second part was on...

Sterling Auty

Just the adoption within the government side...

Michael DeCesare

The adoption, and specifically to the bigger – the big government customers, many of those that you might read about that are awards, we still have work to do to get those orders, and that’s what we’ve been up to over the course of the last couple of years. But we have very little shelfware in our installed base.

The customers get live very quickly. And the reason that they contract with us just kind of on an ongoing basis is because there is very little shelfware and they need more product from us as they have more devices. So the implementations in the government are going quite well. Every customer is different. Some move slower, some move faster, but overall, we’re very pleased with the results there.

Sterling Auty

All right. Great. One quick follow-on. The mix of virtual versus physical appliances in the pipeline, how does that look for the next couple of quarters? Or is it actually tough to tell? When do you have good visibility on when the customer wants to decide virtual versus physical? And how does that look in the pipeline?

Michael DeCesare

Yes. So being the smaller nimble company going up against some of the giants out there, we tend to be very flexible with customers. And it doesn’t really matter to us if they choose our hardware offering or if they go virtual with us. And it is often very late in the sales cycle that they make those decisions.

With that said, there is a lot of interest in virtual. The – one of the biggest parts of CounterACT 8, our release that came out this quarter, was when you get into these larger deployments – the kind of the last stage of the sales cycle for us was if someone wants to buy 100,000 devices, they actually have to tell us how many of the devices are attached to each one of our boxes.

That goes away under flex licensing. So this opens up a lot for us. So you will potentially see customers that will buy software from us. And then if they don’t need hardware, they’re good to go. If they need hardware, they can buy that on a month – more ongoing basis, and that can happen in mixed environments. So the trend, as Criss said in the opening remarks, is definitely more towards virtual. Most customers, they seem to want to deploy us in that manner. But the pipeline is very strong in that area.

Sterling Auty

Great thank you.

Michael DeCesare

Thanks Sterling.

Walter Pritchard

Two questions. One, Criss, just on control versus visibility. Is there any sort of change in the attach around control and some of the other add-ons that you’re seeing at this point?

Criss Harms

So look, every customer buys us for visibility, and then as they kind of mature their processes, they move to control. I – we don’t think about it in terms of attach rate. We think about it in terms of just their deployment cycles. The – I think Mike probably has the best sense about the installed base having moved from visibility to control, so I’ll let him take the second part of that.

Michael DeCesare

So from a licensing perspective, when someone buys CounterACT from us, they get the ability to do both visibility and control. When you look practically into the installed base, the vast majority of our customers have us turned on for control in parts of their organization, but how deeply they get that turned on into control is based on individual use cases. So an example would be a customer could be fully in control, but all they might want to block is Windows XP devices

Now post the WannaCry breach, they don’t want XP in their environment. That might only trip up 100 machines a day in a 100,000-device environment. Somebody else might want a far more rigid set of control mechanisms, where the devices have to be on the right version of the operating system, have the right DAT – have Symantec installed and the right DAT file updated, have run a Tenable scan in the last 30 days, whatever that criteria might be that might trip up more devices in those environments.

So it would be safe to say that almost every customer we’ve sold to has some control turned on, but we are very focused on trying to drive that to be as high as possible because as the percentage of devices that are now assigned to an individual human being, IoT are coming online, it’s impractical for us, a security operations center, to be able to individually investigate every one of those and may need to automate some of those actions. So that’s the statistic that we’re really focused on.

Walter Pritchard

And then on – Mike, on the OT space, I don’t gather you’re giving any sort of breakout in terms of how large that is. Is that uptick at all? And who are you seeing competitively there? We’re seeing lots of smaller companies that are starting to get investments and get VC money and go to market and build a team and so forth. Just curious who you see there and any update on how much of the business is OT.

Michael DeCesare

So we haven’t broken it out from a revenue perspective yet because it has not become material. But similar to orchestration, as it does, we should really think about whether we start to report that on a more granular basis. So that’s good kind of input. We’ll take that offline. Kind of more anecdotally, the business is doing really well.

I would have told you a year ago that I would have expected most of the OT business to be customers that had bought us in the IT space that wanted to move over to the OT, and we are certainly working every bit of that across our 2,700 customers. But the vast majority of the pipeline that we have today is actually customers that are considering deploying us in the OT space for the first time. Breaches like NotPetya and WannaCry really highlight that many of these old industrial control systems have embedded versions of operating systems that are problematic, and they’re recognizing that same need for visibility in those environments.

Also in CounterACT 8, our new release, we have to be able to operate in OT environments in a passive-only mechanism. That’s a very important part of this product release. That is a big part of getting some of that pipeline to actually be customers. And some of these machines are so old that if you even popped a warning window up on them, the machine might stop working, right? So there’s a very different set of criteria. Remember, about a year ago, we told you that one of our largest customers is an OT customer.

So we’ve got quite a bit of experience in this space. The names that you probably would rattle off as far as the smaller companies that you would say are competitors we’re actually finding to be partners because ForeScout, generically, on our own, with our current product, is able to get to the higher end of the produce stack, the place where IT meets OT, the printers, the PCs, things that are in those industrial control environments. It’s not until you get very close down to levels one and two, which are more of the industrial control systems, that we start to have a little bit of kind of holes in our product, right?

We don’t cover all of those devices today. So we find ourselves partnering with some of those smaller companies. But there are literally dozens of companies. And account by account, there will be different organizations that are being evaluated.

But I mean, as you well know, this is a very interesting space right now because companies have very mission-critical systems that are falling prey to some of these breaches, and they’re looking for a solution to make sure that they know what’s on the network and those devices are patched. And we see the OT opportunity as a very large win for us and probably the next biggest place that we can grow beyond the campus environment.

Walter Pritchard

Got it thanks.

Jonathan Ruykhaver

Mike, you commented on above-normal rate of large deal conversion. Can you just provide a little bit more detail on the dynamics driving that heightened conversion? Is there a specific issue or maybe a trend, that’s the driver there?

Michael DeCesare

I’d love to tell you it was a trend. When – so much of what we’re working on is greenfield and new opportunities, and as we’ve told you in the past, we – although our value prop is relatively easy for us to prove once a customer starts to really look at our technology, we recognize that there are a lot of other companies out there in different spaces that are competing for those same dollars. So our sales cycle is a little bit evangelical.

We have to go in and convince the customer about why visibility should be a priority and then get it funded. And as such, some of those sales cycles, especially the first sales cycles, can stretch a little bit as a result. And when we look at the first quarter, we just had a really good ending to it. I mean, several of the customers that we were looking at as first-time customers had gone through some fairly tough times with competitive products. And they had time lines, they were trying to get live, which drove a quicker selection process than maybe would be normal. And we benefited from that in the first quarter. And I would love to tell you it’s a trend, but 1 quarter doesn’t make a trend. So let’s talk about that in a couple of quarters if we’re still seeing something similar.

Jonathan Blake

Yes. I’m just curious if there’s something around the threat environment or vulnerability the companies are experiencing that just is driving this greater awareness around the need for visibility and control.

Michael DeCesare

When you think about our product set, I mean, the secret sauce of the company is absolutely the fact that we are agentless, so that we can play a role managed devices, like Windows and Linux and servers and switches, but we also play the exact same role across all of these IoT use cases where you can’t get agents installed on those products, like security cameras and many of these other IoT use cases. And when I sit down with organizations, the amount of cyber budget that they have on those managed devices, right.

You buy a Windows machine and you load it with AV and DLP and encryption and EDR and all these products, but then you allow this whole other category of devices to come on your network with virtually no security on it. Customers are starting to wake up and realize that. So I would love to tell you that our sales cycles are tightening up and shortening, and we had a really good quarter relative to big deal execution, but in most of our opportunities, we are still working our way through that evangelism and the rest. And as we start to see that tighten up, I promise you we’ll be very transparent with you about that moving forward.

Jonathan Blake

Right. Good. My next question, just curious what you saw around activity for the extended modules in the quarter, how those products performed overall. And maybe if you could rank, or the top three integration that you saw.

Michael DeCesare

So okay, so extended modules are a great part of our business and we – as we reported in our 2017 results, about 1/3 of all deals that we did in 2017 had one paid extended module as part of it. About 25% of our entire customer base has bought at least one extended module from us.

And we saw that very similar momentum extend into the first quarter. It’s – you didn’t ask this, but we’re doing very well on expand, and we have to keep our eye on land. Recognizing that we have 19% of the Global 2000 that use our product, we are very focused on making sure that we get as close to 100% as possible while still balancing this incredible expand opportunity for us. And the extended modules represent a very strong use case for us in that.

What are the biggest sellers? The SIM module, most notably Splunk, we have seen a ton of success with. Palo Alto, around their next-generation firewall and others, we’ve seen a ton of customer demand. And the one that might be getting the most traction for us short-term is ServiceNow. The way that we work with ServiceNow, they’re very focused on CMDB, which is the source of everything that should be allowed on the network.

But the reality is, a human being updates a CMDB, and it’s very difficult to keep that current as devices change, as people download new products, as they’re given to new users. Enter ForeScout. When it’s us and ServiceNow next to each other, every time a device hits, we update ServiceNow CMDB in real-time. So we keep the operating system, the version of Symantec, the version of Tenable, anything that’s on that machine, we keep the CMDB updated.

And we’ve seen incredible growth and success in that. It’s still relatively small for us, but it’s probably been the fastest product to gain meaningful traction with us. Those will be the three that would be kind of biggest. But all 20 of the modules that we have, vulnerability management is very successful for us, the antivirus vendors, the EDR vendors, we announced our partnership with CrowdStrike last quarter, we’re seeing traction with all of them.

Jonathan Blake

Perfect, that’s great. Thanks, guys.

Tal Liani

Hi guys. I met with Cisco recently at RSA, and I talked to them about the importance of agent versus agentless. And they insisted they have agentless solutions as well. They basically say it’s really not important. And when I talked to you, you emphasized the importance of agentless. When I talked to them, they talk it down and they say that they have a solution. And I’m trying to understand both companies saying opposing things. I’m trying to understand, first, the importance of it because it does define a different TAM, if there is importance to agentless. So first, the importance of it, then second, what exactly is your competitive position in agent versus agentless? Thanks.

Michael DeCesare

I’m so happy you asked this question. This might take the rest of the Q&A. So there is what Cisco says and then there is what customers are actually doing with the products. One of the strengths of ForeScout is that we deploy very quickly. And the reason that we deploy very quickly is because we are agentless.

As we reported to you last time, we have about 52 million devices under management, 90-plus percent of those, when given the choice, because we have complete parity on the 802.1X agent to what Cisco and the other players in the space have, still choose agentless. So just explaining to you from a customer perspective, there’s a high level of value there. We deploy quickly. They have a difficult time ever deploying with an implementation since it’s very common that we will report to you customers that were a replacement of a failed Cisco implementation that have chosen to go with ForeScout.

With that said, I will tell you the network side of Cisco, the larger part of Cisco, is a strong ally of ours. We integrate well with their products, we are with them side-by-side in a ton of customers that are out there, and we have quite a good relationship. It’s just a very small part of the security BU that is competitive to us, and that is not indicative of the relationship overall.

If in the world of agents, if your antivirus agent doesn’t work, and then you don’t get a DAT file for 24 hours. If your system management or big fix agent doesn’t work, you might not get the latest version of Microsoft Word. In our world, if the agent doesn’t work, you don’t get online. So the reason that when you hear about kind of failed Mac implementations of the past, that is the issue. It’s very difficult to configure it and get it correct.

And what happens in the agent-based environment is all of the devices that you can’t get agents onto, you have to create this white list or bypass list. And I can’t get an agent on the bank and I can’t get agents onto an ATM so I’m going to let all ATMs into the environment. And I can’t get agents on the security cameras, so I’m going to let all securities onto the environment.

And we’re in customers that have over 0.5 million devices white-listed. That’s a security challenge. It’s – the analogy I always use is like if you come to the airport and you have red shoes, you can skip TSA and just go directly to your plane. Like at some point, you can’t be confident that the integrity of the individuals that are on that plane is strong as it would be in the other environment.

It’s not easy to do agentless. We’ve been at this for a long time, have taken billions of packages of data, flying across Juniper and Cisco switches and often AWS plug-in and translating all of that in real-time, not just to everything that’s on the network, but what those devices are is hard. And Cisco has been at it for a while. There’s no doubt that they have made some progress on trying to get to what you described a couple of minutes ago, but there is a reason that the bigger deals that we are doing, in most cases, are typically replacing some of their technology.

Tal Liani

Sorry. Got It. I was on mute. I have one more question, which is more kind of high level. In order to deliver – so you grew 35% this quarter. In order to deliver the next 30% and the next 30% for the next few years, where are you focused? What are you focusing on? Is it about new verticals of customers, new products, new geographies? What’s the focus from a management point of view?

Michael DeCesare

Yes. So we have the benefit of being highly focused on the visibility value prop. And if you kind of ask the question of what does ForeScout look like in a couple of years, I see us having a very substantially similar technical footprint but with more diversity amongst campus, wired and wireless, cloud and OT space. But we are very focused on that. We think it’s a giant market, and we absolutely believe that we can be the undisputed leader of the visibility platform.

If you don’t know what’s on your network, then you cannot have confidence that you are deploying your cyber budget in the right places because there are gaps. So that’s our ability to continue to grow at scale in those environments. This is why I’ve built the management team here that I built. The common characteristic amongst our executive team is that they have run much larger-scale organizations than ForeScout is today, but they are also very nimble and can roll up their sleeves and get the job done that needs to be completed today.

And I see us having larger customers and wider implementations in a more geographically balanced footprint, but all inside that value proposition of knowing what’s on the network, with clarity and being able to put policies in place about those devices. So a lot of what we do is greenfield, and there’s a lot of greenfield out there. It has really only been the last couple of years that customers are really coming to terms with the fact that all of these other use cases, like security cameras and all these things, are a vulnerability, and we have a solution today that answers that question. So that’s our strategy.

Tal Liani

Got it. Thank you.

Michelle Spolver

Thanks, Joey. Thanks, everybody, for being on the line with us. If you have follow-up questions, feel free to reach out to me and we can – for many of you, we’re speaking to you already, but for those who are not, reach out to me and I will schedule a call. And for the investors on the line, we’re looking forward to presenting next week at the JPMorgan Conference and also on June 6 at the Bank of America Conference. So I look forward to seeing you there. Thanks a lot, and have a good day.

