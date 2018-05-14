Commodities - Is The Fed Willing To Fall Behind The Inflationary Curve?

The prices of many commodities found bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016, just around the time that the U.S. central bank began to increase the short-term Fed Funds rate from zero percent. In response to the global financial meltdown that was the result of a housing and mortgage-backed securities crisis in the U.S. and ongoing sovereign debt issues in southern European countries, central banks broke open their monetary policy toolboxes a decade ago. To avoid recessionary pressures or worse that threatened the fabric of local as well as the global economy the world's monetary authorities slashed short-term interest rates to historically low levels.

Additionally, many introduced policies of quantitative easing where they purchased government, and in the case of Europe, some high-quality corporate debt securities to foster artificially low interest rates further out along the yield curve. The moves that stimulated economic conditions by encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibited saving avoided financial calamity. The actions resulted in a central bank put option on the value of the bond market and kept rates at artificially low levels for years. The U.S. central bank pivoted from accommodative monetary policy with their initial rate increase in December 2015.

Ironically, higher rates are typically bearish for the prices of many commodities as they increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions. However, two factors have supported commodities price as rates have risen steadily in the U.S. since the initial move in 2015. First, rates had declined to such low historical level, that the increases represent a move towards a more normal yield environment. Second, the price to pay for years of accommodation by central banks could be inflationary pressures, and when rates move higher because of higher inflation, it creates a highly bullish scenario for many raw materials prices.

We heard from the U.S. central bank again at the start of May

On May 1 and 2, the members of the Federal Open Market Committee gathered in Washington DC to decide on the path of monetary policy for the coming month. May is typically a down month for the Fed as no press conference followed the meeting. However, the committee prepares and releases a statement following the meeting to let markets know about their consensus decision about interest rates and their most up-to-date thoughts about economic conditions. The Fed left the Fed Funds rate unchanged at the 1.50-1.75 percent level at their May meeting. The market expects that the Fed will act once again to increase the short-term rate by 25 basis points at their June gathering.

The committee told markets that the labor market continues to strengthen, the level of fixed investment by businesses is rising, and the economy continues to grow. The central bank was upbeat in its characterization of U.S. economic conditions and said that rates would continue to rise at a gradual pace. When it came to inflation, the central bank told markets the rate is rising towards its two percent target rate.

Inflation is approaching the 2% target rate, which is not a line in the sand

One of the most significant things that came out of the Fed meeting last week was an almost deemphasizing of the two percent inflation rate target that we have heard about from both the Fed and the ECB over recent months and years. The Fed stated that the target rate is not a line in the sand for increasing the pace of rate hikes over coming months. Last week, outgoing New York Fed President William Dudley said that overshooting the 2% target rate is nothing to worry about because the rate has been low that level for so long. In an interview with Bloomberg, Dudley said, "I've said it many times: being a little above 2 percent after being below 2 percent for many, many years is not a problem." Dudley is leaving the central bank as the guard is changing under the Trump administration and his replacement will be the head of the San Francisco branch of the central bank, John Williams who will become the Vice Chairman of the Fed in June.

The Fed sounded dovish to me, despite the new complexion

Mr. Williams who will take over the William Dudley next month told CNBC, "I am personally comfortable with the fact that inflation may overshoot 2 percent for a while." With the rate of inflation rising, the Fed inserted a new word in Fed-speak to its latest statement, characterizing the inflation target as a "symmetric" target. Now that the rate of inflation is finally reaching the goal, the Fed is giving itself more room and making the target "symmetric" which Williams says, "is a signal to say that inflation will sometimes be above, sometimes below, but on average at 2 percent."

It is likely that many of the fiscally conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate will take issue with moving the inflationary goal line after years of accommodation, the President and his administration want nothing more than to keep economic growth rolling along and not to choke off a continued recovery with premature interest rate hikes.

The President appointed Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen, as many within his party took issue with Yellen's dovish approach to monetary policy. However, President Trump characterized Yellen's performance as "excellent" and absent pressure from other Republicans for a change at the head of the central bank, would probably have reappointed Ms. Yellen for another term. Jerome Powell was an acceptable choice from a political perspective, but he voted with Chair Yellen on every occasion and in the early days of his tenure seems to be following her path of a gradual approach to steering U.S. short-term rates. Therefore, despite the new complexion at the central bank it appears to be business as usual and the path of monetary policy has not changed much. I view last week's statement as dovish, given that it was coming from the "new" Fed.

The ECB remains uber-dovish

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the European Central Bank and President Mario Draghi continue to drag their collective feet when it comes to a shift from accommodation and stimulus. European short-term rates remain at negative forty basis points, and even though QE ended over three years ago in the U.S., the ECB continues to purchase government and some corporate debt securities. Economic conditions in Europe have improved dramatically over the past two years, but the ECB continues to pump stimulus into the economy with no fear they will ignite an inflationary fire at some point.

There is a price for liquidity, and the Fed appears willing to let a beast out of its cage

The impact of the latest Fed meeting came more from the reaction of markets than from the worlds contained in their statement. The commodities markets followed the same course they had under Chair Yellen since the first rate hike in December 2015. In all cases, the most dollar and interest rate sensitive commodity, gold, moved lower into the Fed meeting and rallied in the aftermath.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, gold fell from a high of $1369.40 on April 11 and moved steadily lower to a low of $1302.30 on May 1, the first day of the FOMC meeting. In the aftermath of the statement, the yellow metal edged higher and by Friday, May 11 it was trading at the $1321 level.

Gold is a barometer of inflationary pressures, and as such, it is likely to be highly sensitive to the moving of the goal posts by the Fed via their new "symmetric" approach to the target. I believe that there will be a high price for a decade of accommodative monetary policy that seems to be continuing with the new members of the central bank. Moreover, corporative tax reform has provided the markets with fiscal rather than monetary stimulus which could contribute to future inflationary pressures. At the same time, all of those debt securities purchased by the

Fed during the heyday of quantitative easing is now rolling off their balance sheet in what amounts to quantitative tightening. The QT is unprecedented and should cause rates to rise along the yield curve depressing bond prices. While the central bank has lots of things going on these days when it comes to the debt markets and their approach to monetary policy, there are two issues they cannot control.

The current trade issues with China could have a severe impact on the U.S. bond market if the Chinese stop purchasing or start selling U.S. debt in retaliation for tariffs. If longer-term rates begin to move higher, it could appear that inflationary pressures are eating away at the value of money. Meanwhile, food prices have been moving gently higher for the past two decades as a result of demographics. More people, with more money each day compete for finite natural resources and agricultural commodities, are no exception. The path of least resistance for the prices of the crops that feed the world will be the weather over the coming weeks and months across the fertile plains of the United States and around the world. If 2018 is not the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops, agricultural commodities prices are likely to soar, adding inflationary pressures into the Fed's equation over coming weeks and months.

I believe that the Fed showed its dovish orientation at the May meeting. That means that we should see commodities price continue to move to the upside. On Friday, May 4, the price of crude oil rose to another new high at $69.97 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX June futures contract. I believe gold will shine again soon, and we will see it rise to at least the top end of its trading range which is $50 higher than last Friday's closing level. I am a buyer of gold mining stocks as they tend to magnify the moves in the underlying gold market. Moreover, when the yellow metal fell to its lowest level of 2018 last week as the Fed met, gold stocks remained above this year's lows.

Source: Barchart

GDXJ is the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF product that has $4.34 billion in net assets and trades an average of more than 11.5 million shares each day. The lows of 2018 in GDXJ were at $29.88 on February 9, and it was trading last Friday at just below the $34 per share level. If gold is to move to the top end of its trading range, either GDXJ or JUNG, the triple-leveraged product that represents the junior gold miners could add lots of shine to your portfolio.

To me, the new question these days is not if the Fed will hike rates by three or four times in 2018, but how far the "symmetric" target rate for inflation will make the central bank fall behind the inflationary curve.

