MAM Software Group's (MAMS) CEO, Mike Jamieson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

Michael Jamieson - President and CEO

Brian Callahan - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Sarkis Sherbetchyan - B. Riley FBR

David Kane - Kane Capital Management

Scott Nussbaum - Private Investor

John Rolfe - Argand Capital

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the MAM Software Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to James Carbonara. Please go ahead, sir.

James Carbonara

Thank you. Good morning. And once again welcome to MAM Software's fiscal year 2018 third quarter earnings call. With me on the call are Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Callahan, MAM Software's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. All statements made on this call, with exception of historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can make no assurances that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ considerably from the company's expectations due to changes in operating performance and other technical and economic factors.

During the course of this meeting and any question-and-answer period afterward, representatives of the company may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company, including statements about future events based on current expectations, potential product development efforts, near and long-term objectives, potential new business strategies, organization changes, changing markets, future business performance, and outlook.

Such statements are predictions only, and actual events and results may differ materially from those made in any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements, depending on a variety of factors.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see risk factors in the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q as well as other reports that the company files from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Now, I will turn the call over to Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAM Software Group. Mike, please proceed.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, James. Good morning and thank you for joining us for this earnings call. Our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and year-to-date were in line with our expectations, with revenue of $9.1 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 15.7% as reported and 7.3% on a constant-currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter was $1.5 million. Our U.K. business grew 9% on a constant-currency basis and our U.S. business delivered growth of 8%. Our balance sheet remains healthy with an increase in cash balance and lower debt outstanding, which is being driven by increased cash generated from operations.

Our software as a service, or SaaS business, grew again in the quarter, as customers continue to transition to our cloud-based solutions. The revenue in this portion of our business increased 33% in the third fiscal quarter.

Our data as a service, or DaaS business, increased 15%. When combined, software as a service and data as a service revenue now represents 60% of total revenues compared to 56% in the prior year quarter.

Our Autopart Online customer numbers increased again during the quarter, and now total 456, up 4% from last quarter. In total, we had 5,196 users subscribing to the service, up 6% from the prior period. At the same time, our Autowork Online customer base grew to 2,952 subscribers as of March 31st, 2018, an increase of 1% year-over-year.

The third quarter was highlighted by three independent Goodyear dealer locations going live on VAST Online, taking the total number to four. We are taking a measured approach to deployment with these initial sites in order to provide us with the opportunity to incorporate valuable and constructive feedback, adding new features and functionality to VAST Online as we prepare for implementation at subsequent locations. Making adjustments to our rollout plan is a continuous process as we apply lessons learned and incorporate the feedback from our customers and our implementation team.

The progress being made with Goodyear retail locations has been slower than we would all like. But since our last call, we've been able to identify a pilot location and defined the scope of work required to get this site up and running. Both MAM and Goodyear are more focused than ever on achieving this as soon as possible.

As previously reported, the VAST Online product has attracted interest from elsewhere in the market. The positive impact of having Goodyear as a customer is being noticed through the type and the number of inquiries that we've been dealing with.

We have spoken to a number of organizations who are waiting for Goodyear to start the rollout of VAST Online and one organization is willing to move forward with requirements gathering prior to the Goodyear rollout.

With all of these opportunities, we've been able to demonstrate the current version of VAST Online. And the response has been pretty positive, leading us to believe that we have a product that is suitable for the wider market. Based on the feedback that we have received, we're optimistic about the future prospects of VAST Online, but right now, we are focused on being successful with Goodyear.

In the third quarter, our strategic partnership with ALLDATA continue to move in the right direction and once again, contributed to the growth in our SaaS business in North America. The steady growth witnessed in prior quarters were present again -- once again in Q3, as we saw the number of customers and revenue rise.

Year-over-year, the total number of customers increased 21%, while recurring revenue from this important relationship grew 48%. As a reminder, we are contractually restricted in what we can say about our partnership with ALLDATA, but I will say that I expect this positive trend to continue as we move forward.

At this point, our strategic objectives remain unchanged. In the near-term, we remain focused on expanding our SaaS revenues derived from cloud-based delivery and increasing brand awareness to expand our presence in existing markets, especially North America. Development of our data as a service solution to the North American market also continues to be a top priority for the business.

We made solid progress with our DaaS strategy for North America in Q3. Electronic parts catalogs are widely used within the automotive aftermarket by parts wholesalers and retailers as well as service and repair and tire dealers for the identification and the sale of auto parts.

It is a key component of our product portfolio in the U.K., where we have in excess of 10,000 users. And Autocat has been a major contributor to our success in the U.K. for many years, and is one of our most profitable products.

In North America, MAM has traditionally resold third-party catalog solutions to our customers, but our intention is to sell our own Autocat products going forward. For North America, we have developed a new version of Autocat and integrated it with our Autopart and VAST business management solutions, as we see our existing customer base as well as our prospects as being ideal opportunities.

Autocat will also be integrated with VAST Online in the future. This approach to integration will help us to replicate the success that we've seen in the U.K., where Autocat and associated services represent over 15% of total revenue.

As previously mentioned, we've been working with three of the most forward-thinking and prominent MAM customers, who are now running Autocat within their respective businesses and the results are encouraging.

Those customers, two being parts wholesalers and 1 being a service and repair and tire dealer, are now using Autocat as their primary electronic catalog solution. These customers will be prominent -- will be important points of reference as we roll out Autocat to the wider market.

Finally, our strategy to pursue new vertical markets remains largely the same. I want to stress our main focus continues to be on our major automotive projects, but we have made some good progress in the U.K. trader market.

During Q3, we released a new version of trader software, and made preparations for the NMBS Trade event that took place in the U.K. in early April. NMBS is the largest event in the U.K. for building, electrical and plumbing merchants, and we came away with a small number of good quality sales opportunities.

In addition to the new version of trader software, we previewed a new catalog solution aimed at the U.K. merchant market, which we believe this new catalog will complement our trader software, and help us generate new opportunities.

As a reminder, our trader software is a branded version of our successful automotive solution called Autopart, and our new catalog offering is also based on existing automotive technology.

So, we're encouraged by the growing number of business opportunities we are creating as a result of our progress we're making with our large development projects. At the same time, we are focused on successfully delivering on the current business, on the contract to ensure customer satisfaction and protect investments we are making in product development.

Looking forward to the rest of fiscal 2018, we are reaffirming our guidance for adjusted EBITDA of between $5.5 million and $6 million for the full year on a constant-currency basis.

I will now turn the call over to Brian Callahan, our Chief Financial Officer, for a detailed review of our financial results for the quarter. Brian?

Brian Callahan

Thank you, Mike. I will now review the financial highlights for the quarter. Additional details can be found in our press release and 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

For the third quarter fiscal year 2018, consolidated revenues were $9.1 million, an increase of 16% as compared to third quarter fiscal year 2017. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact in the third quarter, as the exchange rate was 1.39 this quarter as compared to 1.24 in the same quarter last year. Revenue growth was 7% for the quarter, excluding the impact from the foreign currency fluctuations.

MAM U.K.'s revenues increased 24% year-over-year as we continued transitioning existing customers to SaaS and add new customers, and also due to the foreign currency fluctuations.

MAM North America revenues increased 2%, primarily due to overall growth in SaaS and DaaS, which was partially offset by some larger perpetual deals in the prior year.

Recurring revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were 85% of the total revenues as compared to 82% in the same quarter last year. The total SaaS revenue for the third quarter fiscal year 2018 was $2.9 million, an increase of 33% as compared to the prior year.

The SaaS revenue included Autowork Online revenue for the third quarter of $1.7 million, which was a 23% increase year-over-year, and also Autopart Online revenue for the quarter of $1.3 million, which was an increase of 49% year-over-year.

The data as a service, or DaaS revenue, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $2.5 million, a 15% increase year-over-year. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, our implementation backlog included $1 million in annualized revenue, not including ALLDATA or Goodyear, and also included approximately $1.6 million of license and professional services revenues from our perpetual deals.

The gross profit for the quarter was $5.0 million or 55% of total revenues as compared to $4.3 million or 55% of total revenues for the same quarter last year. We expect to continue some near-term pressure on gross margins as we invest in people and infrastructure to support our growth initiatives. Margins are also impacted quarter-to-quarter by the timing of perpetual sale and the amortization of capitalized software.

For the quarter, total operating expenses of $3.8 million were up year-over-year as a result of higher research and development and general and administrative expenses, which were partially offset by a decline of sales and marketing costs. The increase in R&D was primarily due to an increase in resources supporting certain growth initiatives, and also lower capitalization.

The interest expense for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $95,000 as compared to $198,000 for the prior year, which was primarily due to the acceleration of amortization of our deferred financing fees last year as a result of the debt refinancing, and also due to the lower outstanding debt balance.

The benefit for income tax was $89,000 or an effective tax rate of negative 8% for the third quarter fiscal year 2018. This compares to a tax benefit of $16,000 or effective rate of negative 2% for the same period last year. The tax benefit during the quarter was primarily due to U.S. R&D tax credits.

In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or the Tax Act. The Tax Act significantly revises the future ongoing U.S. corporate income tax by, among other things, lowering the U.S. corporate income tax rate and the imposition of a territorial tax system with a one-time reparation tax on deemed repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries.

Since we have a June 30 fiscal year end, the lower corporate income tax rate will be phased in, resulting in a lower U.S. statutory federal rate from our previously 34% rate to a blended rate of approximately 28% for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2018, and a 21% effective rate -- federal rate for subsequent fiscal years.

Net income for the quarter was $1.2 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share as compared to $678,000 or $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude noncash stock-based compensation, or adjusted EBITDA, was $1.5 million or 17% of revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 as compared to $1.1 million or 13% of revenues for the third quarter of last year.

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of the third quarter earnings press release. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by management and investors as an indicator of operating performance and liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP and it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

We ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million as compared to $1.3 million at June 30th, 2017. As of March 31st, 2018, we had outstanding debt of $6.9 million under our term loan, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to $8.2 million outstanding at the end of fiscal year 2017. We do not have any borrowings outstanding under our $2.75 million revolver.

Our financial position continues to improve with the increasing cash on hand and lower debt, driven by higher cash from operations and diligent management of capital expenditures.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2018, operating activities generated cash flows of $5.2 million as compared to $4.1 million last year. Capital expenditures, including capitalized software development costs, were $1.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2018 as compared to $2.2 million for the same period last year.

The capital expenditure primarily relate to capitalized software costs directly attributable to large customer development projects. We continue to self-fund our ongoing investment and capitalize software with funds provided by operating cash flow.

As Mike discussed, we are reaffirming our guidance of adjusted EBITDA between $5.5 million and $6 million on a constant-currency basis for fiscal year 2018. As a reminder, our projections are based on executing key project initiatives, including rolling out VAST Online, continued deployment of Autocat in North America and continued growth in our SaaS business, including our relationship with ALLDATA. Our business is subject to quarter-to-quarter fluctuations due to timing of certain deals and locations and changes in foreign currency rates.

I will now turn the call back over to you, Mike.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Brian. In summary, Q3 of fiscal 2018 was another quarter of steady progress in key areas of the business. Revenues generated from our cloud-based solutions continue to grow, and are becoming a larger portion of our overall business.

With regards to our major project with Goodyear, we were able to bring a small number of independent dealers live on VAST Online. And we are moving towards having our first Goodyear retail location up and running, which will be another major milestone for our business.

I remain both optimistic and excited about the future prospects for our company, and I look forward to providing you all with an update on our full fiscal year 2018 results at the end of Q4.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you all for participating in today's conference call. Brian and I will now take any questions you may have. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]

Our first question comes from Sarkis Sherbetchyan with B. Riley FBR.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Good morning and thanks for taking my question here.

Michael Jamieson

Good morning Sarkis.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

So, first, with regards to the Goodyear independent location rollouts, can you maybe update us on what are some of the new things that you're learning, just kind of how the response has been? What's the timetable looking like as far as when you first started versus where you are today?

Michael Jamieson

Yes, certainly. I think with any project, once you get the software out there in the real world being used by a customer, you can always expect feedback, good, bad, and indifferent. That's the case where we deploy an existing product to a new customer. We always see feedback, the things that a customer expected to work in a certain way, and it works slightly differently.

With VAST Online, now this is a brand-new product. So, this is the first time it's had any real opportunity to be used in the real world. So, where we are with these dealers, we're in a good place right now. We're making good progress with various -- in various areas. So, there were certain defects that they would like corrected, and there are certain enhancements that they would like as well.

And some of those are easy to fix and easy to develop and add as additional functionality, and some of them will take a little bit longer. So, we now have an agreed list of work, a roadmap for those guys. And yes, everybody's positive and happy with the progress that we're making there, and we have other dealers lined up.

We're just giving ourselves a little bit of breathing space to make sure that everything is settled with the initial beta sites. And also we now have site of this pilot with Goodyear retail as well. So, our priorities have changed slightly.

We want to make sure that we're marching towards that Goodyear retail site being up and running. But we will -- when we're clear on that, we will add more independent dealers as well.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

That's helpful. Thanks for that. And then as far as the economics, as this kind of solution set is rolled out, can you maybe discuss the economics in relation to your existing solution set? Is it the same? Is it better? Is it lower? Just any flavor around that, please.

Brian Callahan

Are you talking about the pricing of the VAST Online to the general market compared to existing products?

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Yes, that's correct.

Brian Callahan

I mean, it's -- obviously, it's a different product. It's a hosted product compared to the off-premise solution. So, there the economics are going to be more -- it's more of a multi-based-type SaaS approach to any of the perpetual deals. The pricing, obviously, also includes the hosting costs. So, it's going to be a little bit of a different price point.

Obviously, the customers want to buy that equipment. And it's still a good investment for them, it's just translating more to a monthly expense and, obviously, a lot more of an upfront investment for them on software and equipment on their end, which we don't sell the equipment in the U.S.

So, we still think it's good -- a very good value proposition as the customers look at whether they buy software or they're going to host it, that is obviously going to make sense.

But for us, you're going to see it's going to be more of a SaaS-type product, which we've been seeing in the Autopart world. So, it's not different than what we're doing transitioning the auto part sales to SaaS. But this will be more of a monthly service as -- software as a service revenue stream.

Michael Jamieson

The pricing model has just been -- or the existing or historical pricing model that Goodyear had for the GBMS product is just being continued. So, there's no change in the pricing. And it's -- yes, we're pretty pleased with the pricing structure that has been agreed.

There are other products out there in the market right now that, yes, could -- would be seen as being cheaper alternatives. But we're looking to offer a value solution for the forward-thinking and go-forward-type tire dealers and service and repair operations in the market.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

That's helpful. And I suppose if we were to kind of think about the cloud-based pricing that you have today in some of your packages, how would that compare to Goodyear?

Michael Jamieson

Well, I think it's -- you have to be careful making direct comparisons. Because if you take our -- for example, if you take the cloud-based solution ALLDATA to resell and that we have 3,000 or so customers in the U.K., that's Autowork Online, that's a completely -- that's a different product aimed at different sector of the market.

So, the price point in general is -- will be a lot lower than VAST Online. But we're just targeting different sectors of the market with different products. And Autopart as well, again, a completely different sector of the market.

So, in its own sector, it's very competitive, just as Autowork Online is competitively priced in its sector. So it is different, Sarkis, but it's not just -- it's not down to price. It's just targeting different areas of the different sectors of the automotive aftermarket.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

No, I appreciate that color. One final one for me, and I'll hop back in the queue. If I kind of look at the sales and marketing line item trend in the P&L, it's been a little bit lower than my anticipation. Has there been a structural change in how you're attacking the go-to-market approach? Or is there something else that's kind of going on that we should be thinking about in the forward periods?

Brian Callahan

Yes, I mean, I think we talked quite a bit about this in the past. Obviously, we think the sales and marketing team we have in place is what we need to -- especially with the launch of VAST Online, Autocat, we think we have a team in place. We do expect to continue to add sales, resources that we need to during the ramp-up and the rollout of those projects.

I mean, obviously, these are variable components that have to do with some of the commissions. And when you have some larger perpetual deals that happened in the quarter, you'll see that commission spike as well, which we saw last quarter -- that third quarter last year. Besides that, there really hasn't been any major shift.

Obviously, we are timing the resource and the marketing efforts as we go-to-market with some of these new products. So, we do expect to see some increases in there. Obviously, I would like to see the increases on the commission size as new deals are sold. It tends to just be a little choppy in prior years with some of those perpetual deals sitting.

Besides that, there really hasn't been a shift. And obviously, we're just very focused on the resources we're going to need now and in the future to support the VAST Online, Autocat and the other growth initiatives we have.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Great. Thank you for that. I'll hop back in.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Kane with Kane Wealth Management.

David Kane

Good morning guys.

Michael Jamieson

Good morning.

David Kane

Congratulations. Good job. First question is if you can help me to reconcile adjusted EBITDA. Normally, there would be like a table that would help reconcile that. So, I see operating income was roughly $1.2 million. So, what was -- what are the items? What are the add-backs to get to the $1.5 million and adjusted EBITDA? Brian, if you could just quickly run through that.

Brian Callahan

Sure. And there is a table. It's still -- it's not all the way at the end of the press release. So, it's the last table in all our press releases. It's pretty straightforward. We don't have any kind of adjustments.

The only thing we're adding back is interests, income taxes, D&A., and the only other thing is the non-cash stock compensation. So, there's a complete roll-forward at the end of the press release. So, it's -- but those are the components. There's nothing else being added back.

David Kane

Okay. So, I must have missed it when I didn't scroll down to the bottom.

Brian Callahan

Yes. We -- yes, sorry. We threw it all the way at the end.

David Kane

No problem. And then if you could give me some color on new customers and if possible, what new first year orders were during the quarter? And how many new customers were added? And perhaps the annual contract value thereof.

Brian Callahan

Those are -- we gave some updated numbers on some of the individual products that I can give you. We don't -- haven't disclosed any annual contract values for new orders. That's something we haven't disclosed.

Michael Jamieson

I mean, the backlog, the--

Brian Callahan

Yes, it's the backlog, but that's not -- that's a rolling thing from quarter-to-quarter depending on the implementations. So, yes, we don't have a reconciliation of beginning the ending values there.

So, unfortunately, that's something we don't have right now to do. We'll take a look at that data point to see if something, going forward, it might be helpful. It's just I don't have that in front of me to give to everybody right now.

David Kane

Okay. And then another quick question for you, Brian. On a sequential basis, I see that deferred revenue was up, I believe, about $300,000-plus for the quarter when you look at the long-term and the short-term deferred revenue.

Is there anything anomalous in Q3 that drove it higher, meaning these renewals? Or I don't remember your seasonality there when most of your renewals come up, but if you could just explain to me kind of the driver of that aside from new business?

Brian Callahan

Sure. I mean, there's two components of the deferred revenue that kind of -- the way we record revenue or just the perpetual deals when we sell the license software. Obviously, we get the license revenue upfront, but then part of their upfront sale is going to be a professional service or the implementation. So, that's going to go into the deferred.

And as you can imagine, especially in the larger deals, the time line of when they implement and the time line with the numerous locations can obviously impact that number. So, we have a perpetual deal in the quarter that will increase, and also the timing of when those go-live happen and when that comes off.

So, that has a big impact on the swings there. So, we have stuff coming in, but there's no larger implementation this quarter. And in Q4, it tends to be one of those quarters really where we'll have some larger implementation schedule because of the seasonality of our customers. You can see that. So, there is just -- a lot of it's just the timing of some perpetual deals, when we sell versus and when people are going live.

On the SaaS side, obviously, we don't get upfront revenue on that. So, even if there are professional fees from implementation as such, that will get deferred over to the life of the contract. So, that's really the drivers. That has a lot to do with just the timing of new sales versus the timing of some of the go-live implementations.

The perpetual implementation can have more of an impact on bringing it down. And obviously, the SaaS, because that's just more of a gradual over the life of the customer. So really, for us, it just probably has to do with timing of some of the implementations. Whether they're going to be 2Q, Q3, Q4 or Q1, it's just the timing of when those larger deals are set to go live.

David Kane

Okay. And then just final question. In the past, you guys have bought back large amounts of stock now that you're getting close to being debt-free. You're generating pretty good free cash flow, and I'm sure it will expand in the future. What are your thoughts on buying back stock and capital allocation at this point?

Brian Callahan

As you mentioned, and I said it in my remarks, we're starting to see the cash balance like to come back up and kind of replenish that. Obviously, we're paying down the debt according to the schedule and amortization. So, we're getting more comfortable, and our balance sheet's getting stronger.

Obviously, what we look at -- and we look at the investments we have to make. And we've been making a lot of R&D investments in the VAST Online, in the Autocat and the Goodyear project. And we do know, over time, we expect those investments and those resources, which we have been funding with operating cash flow, will not have to always be maintained at the levels we're doing right now, as we're on the full quarter press on those projects.

But there is going to be -- need to be continued investment as we take VAST Online, not only to what we needed for these versions to launch, but also the continued launches for the larger enterprise-type deals and making it marketable for those. So, there is continued development work we need to do there.

And then Mike's talked about these other growth opportunities that we're looking at. So, what we're doing right now is, obviously, we're going to be -- we're working on our fiscal year 2019 budget and our longer term forecasts.

And then as part of that, and we'll give everybody an update after Q4, we're looking at what those investments are going to need, and what are the next growth -- investments in growth we're going to need to make.

Once we do that, obviously, we'd look at the capital allocation. What do we need to do the R&D growth? What do we need to do infrastructure growth and what the excess cash flows will be? That's a big part of what we're doing now. And after we get through the fourth quarter earnings release and when we provide people guidance for fiscal year 2019, we'll give people a little bit better idea of that.

Unfortunately, that's the best answer I have right now. That's obviously -- what we look at is obviously free cash flow, what we need to do to invest in the growth of the business and then, outside of that, what the opportunities for getting shareholders' return on that cash flows.

David Kane

Okay. Thank you guys. Good luck.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott Nussbaum with -- a Private Investor.

Scott Nussbaum

Good morning Brian and Mike. The last two callers answered most of my questions, so I'll say it was a great quarter. Good to see the progress. I especially like seeing Autocat do well.

Maybe I'll phrase my question this way. If you were to take on some additional debt and be able to fund your investments that way as opposed to through organic free cash flow, could you accelerate the pace of growth in the company?

Michael Jamieson

I think, Scott, that's always something that we look at. And not just to coincide with the budget process, but, yes, we're seeing a number of potential opportunities present themselves. And as we take a three-year view of that, then, yes, investing in resource to fast-track any opportunities and grow the business. And yes, that's -- we're giving that a lot of thought right now.

Clearly, there are some great opportunities out there for us. I think we've got to balance that with -- you can actually, in terms of development resource in that part of the business, you don't want to do anything that's going to distract people from the task at hand right now. And that's getting Goodyear -- a Goodyear retail location up and running. But yes, resources is always something that we're reviewing and thinking about.

Scott Nussbaum

To the extent that it's up for discussion, I would certainly support bringing on a little bit more debt, buying back some stock and accelerating the investment into the business.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you.

Brian Callahan

Thank you.

Scott Nussbaum

Just keep it up. Things seem to be going well. So, keep it up, guys. Thank you.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Scott.

Brian Callahan

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Rolfe with Argand Capital.

John Rolfe

Hey guys. Just one quick question for you. I didn't see this disclosed in the Q. And often, you guys do disclose it -- or maybe you said it in your prepared remarks. I didn't hear it, but did you talk about how many end users you had for Autopart Online?

Michael Jamieson

We did, John. Just let me bring that back up.

John Rolfe

Thank you.

Michael Jamieson

And yes, so just to -- that particular paragraph, yes. Our Autopart Online customer numbers increased again during the quarter, now total 456, up 4% from last quarter. We now have 5,196 users subscribing to the service, and that's up 6% from the prior period.

John Rolfe

Okay, great. Thanks very much. I appreciate that.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. So, that does conclude today's question-and-answer session and conference call. Thank you for your participation. And you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.