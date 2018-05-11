Johnson & Johnson: Waiting On The Wave

I elaborate and present a couple of ways JNJ longs can limit their downside risk. I also offer a suggestion for those looking to exit their JNJ positions.

That doesn't appear to have come up on JNJ's Q1 conference call, but a note in JNJ's 10-Q gives some sense of the scope of the wave.

Last August, the Financial Times warned of a "tidal wave" of lawsuits related to the opioids crisis was heading for JNJ and its competitors.

A "Tidal Wave" Of Opioids Lawsuits

Last August, the Financial times warned that a "tidal wave" of opioid-related lawsuits was headed for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and some of its competitors (paywalled here). Let's recap the FT's warning, see what JNJ had to say about it in its most recent 10-Q, and look at a couple of ways JNJ shareholders can limit their risk. Finally, let's look at a source of ideas for those looking to exit their JNJ positions.

The Financial Times's Warning

In its August article, the FT drew parallels to the $200 billion-plus tobacco settlement:

The number of officials launching legal action against drugmakers and wholesalers has soared in the past year in what some lawyers see as a harbinger of a settlement that could echo the more than $200 billion extracted from the tobacco industry in 1998. According to a Financial Times analysis, at least 30 states, cities and counties have either filed lawsuits or are formally recruiting lawyers using a process that tends to be a prelude to full-blow legal action. [...] The most commonly named as defendants include drugmakers such as Purdue Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan (AGN) and Teva (TEVA); distributors such as McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH); and pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS Health (CVS). [...] "It's a tidal wave," said Jodi Avergun, a lawyer at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. "If I were an executive, I would be asking how many more of these are there going to be. At every level of government in almost every state, there is a potential plaintiff."

I wrote about the FT's warning at the time, and since then J&J shareholders, after taking into account their dividends, are down about 4.26%.

Calm Waters On JNJ's Conference Call

Surprisingly, a search of "opioids" and "lawsuit" brings up no matches on Seeking Alpha's transcript of JNJ's Q1 conference call. It's mentioned on JNJ's 10-Q, however:

Beginning in 2014 and continuing to the present, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:JPI), along with other pharmaceutical companies, have been named in numerous lawsuits brought by certain state and local governments related to the marketing of opioids, including DURAGESIC, NUCYNTA and NUCYNTA ER. To date, complaints against pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson and JPI, have been filed in state court by the state Attorneys General in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio and Oklahoma. Complaints against the manufacturers also have been filed in state or federal court by city, county and local government agencies in the following states: Alabama; Arkansas; California; Connecticut; Florida; Georgia; Illinois; Kentucky; Louisiana; Massachusetts; Mississippi; Missouri; Nevada; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New Mexico; New York; North Carolina; Ohio; Oklahoma; Oregon; Pennsylvania; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Washington; Wisconsin and West Virginia. These actions allege a variety of claims related to opioids marketing practices, including false advertising, unfair competition, public nuisance, consumer fraud violations, deceptive acts and practices, false claims and unjust enrichment. The suits generally seek penalties and/or injunctive and monetary relief. These cases are in early stages of litigation. In October 2017, Johnson & Johnson and JPI were both served with a motion to consolidate 66 pending matters into a federal Multi District Litigation in the Southern District of Ohio. In December 2017, the MDL was approved in the Northern District of Ohio and there are over 300 cases that have been transferred to the MDL.

More than 300 cases transferred to that one "Multi District Litigation." That sounds like a lot. Back to the 10-Q:

Johnson & Johnson, JPI and other pharmaceutical companies have also received subpoenas or requests for information related to opioids marketing practices from the following state Attorneys General: Alaska, Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Tennessee and Washington. In September 2017, Johnson & Johnson and JPI were contacted by the Texas and Colorado Attorney General’s Offices on behalf of approximately 38 states regarding a multi-state Attorney General investigation. The multi-state coalition served Johnson & Johnson and JPI with subpoenas as part of the investigation. Johnson & Johnson and JPI have also received requests for information from the ranking minority member of the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs regarding the sales, marketing, and educational strategies related to the promotion of opioids use.

My takeaway from all that is that it's still early days when it comes to the opioids litigation. There's a wave of lawsuits alright, but we don't know if it's going to be a bomb yet.

How about adding some protection, just in case?

Protection For JNJ Longs

For these two examples, let's assume you have 1,000 shares of JNJ and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 14% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of JNJ against a >14% decline by mid-November.

The cost of this put protection was $1,850, or 1.48% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 14% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: Not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 12.52% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 7% between now and November, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >14% decline in JNJ between now and then.

The difference with this hedge is that cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $2,400, or 1.91% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $550 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

In Case You're Thinking Of Exiting JNJ

Why not look at a handful of names with the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, and buy and hedge a handful of them? I've been posting those names each week since June 8 at Bulletproof Investing. Here's how each cohort has done (unhedged) over the next six months (click on a starting date for an interactive chart showing the names that week):

Perhaps something to consider as you wait for the surf reports to come in.

