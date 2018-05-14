Cocoa's New Trading Range

Agricultural commodities can be the most volatile when it comes to price action. There are so many issues facing all raw materials markets, but those that grow in the soil around the world must contend with weather conditions which are often the primary factor when to comes to the path of least resistance for prices.

All commodities have one thing in common over past decades when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation, more people around the world, with more money, are competing for finite natural resources each day, which has a slow and steady impact on prices. In 2000, there were approximately six billion people on the planet. Most recently the number of mouths to feed stood at 7.471 billion, an increase of over 24.5% in less than two decades. Considering that people have inhabited earth for thousands of years, the rate of population growth continues to be astounding and has created an ever-increasing demand for all natural resources. When it comes to the cocoa market, the rise of wealth in China has resulted in dramatic dietary changes. Many of the almost 1.4 billion people in the world’s most populous nation have discovered the wonders of chocolate over recent years which continues to expand the demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa beans.

Over the past two decades, most agricultural commodities developed a price pattern of higher lows which I believe is a result of the increasing addressable market for food around the world. In 2000, the price of cocoa beans hit a low of $674 per ton, and by early 2011 the price rose it its all-time peak at $3826, an increase of over five and one-half fold. The price of cocoa fell to a low of $1898 in October 2011 after a bumper crop of cocoa beans and once again rose to over the $3400 level by late 2015 as increasing demand kept the pressure on the upside for the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products.

The ugly bear came to an end

The West African countries of the Ivory Coast and Ghana are the world’s leading producers of cocoa beans, supplying over 60% of global supplies each year. Cocoa production requires an equatorial climate for the beans to thrive. The two nations in West Africa have developed economies that are reliant on the output of cocoa beans. Cocoa employs a large percent of the population and funds the government and services.

The high price of cocoa futures encouraged production increases, and the price fell from a peak of $3422 in late 2015 to lows of $1769 per ton in June 2017. The fall in the price of cocoa caused political problems in the Ivory Coast as the government leadership found it difficult to pay the military bonuses promised during the election season. The government under President Ouattara saw revenues decline with the price of cocoa and almost lost its grip on power. The President had promised bonuses of $20,000 to around 8,400 soldiers, but the decline in the price of the chief export of the country made it difficult to made good on the pledge. Major cities became paralyzed when soldiers protested and threatened logistical routes for bringing cocoa from growing regions to ports for exportation around the world. However, the situation calmed but the President’s control of the military is a function of his ability to pay them bonuses or bribes.

Meanwhile, cocoa almost halved in value from the December 2015 high falling to a low of $1769 which turned out to be a bottom for the price of the cocoa beans.

A period of consolidation

The low in cocoa last June led to a period of price consolidation which lasted through the rest of 2017.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, cocoa traded in a range from $1769 to highs of $2236 per ton throughout 2017, a far cry from the highs of $3422 seen in late 2015. Bumper crops of cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast and Ghana weighed on the price, and lower revenues caused problems for the Ouattara government in the IC.

Last December, the price of cocoa moved to the bottom end of its range and traded to a low of $1800 per ton. At that time, the world’s most influential player in the cocoa market, hedge fund trader and cocoa expert Anthony Ward, closed his flagship Amajaro fund that invested in cocoa and coffee. Ward stated that it became impossible to trade given the increase of algorithmic and systems-based funds. However, in hindsight, the trader who also favored the long side of the cocoa market got out of his positions and closed the doors to his fund at what turned out to be a significant bottom in the cocoa market.

The bull has been roaring

The cocoa futures mark was quiet during the first trading month of 2018, as it remained in a range from $1836 to $2012 per ton. Cocoa closed January at the $1988 level, close to the highs and took off on the upside starting in February as it broke through the top end of its 2017 trading range.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, cocoa went from a bear market in 2016 to range-bound trading in 2017 to a roaring bull in 2018. The price of the primary ingredient in chocolate worked its way to the 50% retracement level of the move from $3422 to $1769 at $2595.50 per ton by March, and it blew through that level like a hot knife through butter rallying to a peak at $2914 per ton recently. Dry conditions in Ghana and the Ivory Coast have caused below market crop yields. In the Ivory Coast, some members of the military left out of last year’s bonus deal are threatening to protest once again, or worse as the potential for a military coup in the region is always a concern. Meanwhile, this year it may not be the price of cocoa that causes a lack of revenue for the government, but a smaller crop that results in a decline in capital flows into the West African nation. Dry weather and the potential for political instability have created a potent bullish cocktail for the cocoa market which was trading at the $2800 per ton level on Monday, May 7. Cocoa is trading at the highest price since September 2016.

A trading range is likely to develop

From the December low to the recent high in the ICE cocoa futures market, the price appreciated by almost 62%. The price of cocoa was trading not from the recent high on May 7, but it has come a long way over the first four months of 2018. As the monthly chart highlights, there is a lot of price congestion around the $3000 per ton level. On the downside, technical support stands at the 50% retracement level which was the resistance level that gave way at just under $2600 per ton. However, below that price, there is a gap on the weekly chart from $2320 to $2417 per ton.

Watch out for a gap to fill a void in the cocoa futures market

Gaps on charts often have a magnetic power over prices which eventually tend to return and fill the void. Therefore, critical technical support stands at the bottom end of the gap at just above the $2400 per ton level.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial displays the gap that occurred in early March as the price of cocoa launched to the upside. Ironically, the 50% retracement level of the moved from the December 2017 low to the May 2018 high is at $2357 per ton, close to the bottom end of the void on the weekly chart.

While cocoa has had a huge recovery over recent months, the odds could favor a trading range over coming weeks. However, political problems and low crop yields from West Africa could result in much higher prices. Supply and logistical issues in a market where the demand side of the fundamental equation is an ever-increasing factor could prove explosive for the price of the soft commodity. The two levels to watch on the upside if supply issues become worse are $3422, the late 2015 high, and $3826 per ton, the 2011 all-time peak for the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the ICE cocoa futures market. With a market cap of $42.91 million, NIB trades an average of over 80,000 shares each day.

If cocoa settles into a trading range and enters a period of price consolidation, NIB could become a great vehicle to trade the market. I am a buyer of the ETN on price dips. A disappointing crop, political issues in the Ivory Coast, and increasing global demand for chocolate confectionery products could cause the price to challenge critical resistance levels. NIB was trading at just over the $34 per share level on Friday, May 11.

