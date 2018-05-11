My Take On Harley-Davidson After Its Punishment

Harley-Davidson (HOG) took quite a punishment in the last few months as the company's stock plunged nearly 30% based on several worries including but not limited to tariff wars, rising costs, softening demand and execution issues. In this article we'll examine whether the company has taken enough punishment and whether it now offers attractive valuation for the investors.

HOG data by YCharts

Every time I analyze a company, I'd like to start out by looking at its long-term (preferably 10-year) revenue chart. It is a good way to tell where the company has been and where it's headed. It is also a good way to see the range of revenues it saw and it is likely to see in the foreseeable future since established companies rarely breakaway from their established revenue ranges unless something really disruptive is happening in their industry. In the graph below, I see that Harley-Davidson's revenues started falling sharply after 2014 and started recovering sometime last year.

HOG Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's net income was highly correlated to its revenues except for the last couple quarters. As you can see by comparing the graph above with the one below, every time revenues were up or down, so was the net income; however, in the last few quarters the company's net income continued to slide down even though its revenues have been on the recovery mode. This is interesting and we'll definitely take a closer look at this in the remainder of the article.

HOG Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

Our first stop is HOG's gross margins. In the last 10 years, the company's gross margins moved up and down depending on economic indicators; however it's been mostly staying within a tiny range if we don't count the plunge down the great recession of 2009. Since the recession, HOG's gross margins fluctuated within a range between 36% and 40% at various times. There are also two more observations I have regarding the company's long term gross margin trends. Between 2014 and 2016, gross margins consistently climbed even though revenues were falling. Likewise, in the last few quarters, it's been headed south even though revenues have been recovering a bit. Those are two examples where the company's gross margins did not exactly follow the same trend as its revenues.

HOG Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Our next step is examining the company's operating and net profit margins. As expected, the long-term trending of these two margins go parallel to each other. While these figures have been falling, it is mostly caused by dropping revenues and gross margins.

HOG Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

We'll come back to the financials but first, we have to look at the narrative to see what caused these numbers and trends to happen. After all, everything happens for a reason. There are likely several elephants in the room and one of the biggest elephants in the room is the "millennial" generation. Times are changing and tastes are changing with it. For more than 50 years, Harley-Davidson was part of the "American Dream" for the semi-rebellious road-tripper generations along with Ford Mustang. The generations that grew up with Harley-Davidson got older and they are still holding onto their bikes that aged with them; however, newer generations don't seem to be interested in that kind of lifestyle anymore.

Actually Harley-Davidson never truly appealed to the youngest generations. Its traditional target population was males in their 30s rather than teens or 20 somethings because the company's products were never on the cheaper side and those who were younger than 30 could rarely afford them. Now, the average age of Harley riders jumped from 30 somethings to 50 somethings and in some cases even 60 somethings.

This issue might be limited to the US market as HOG has been seeing at least some growth in the international markets, even though it hasn't been strong enough to offset the declines in the American market. Besides, the sales mix outside of the US is less favorable for the company as it is heavily tilted towards cheaper bikes with lower margins. The US is where high margin sales mostly happen even though it's been shrinking for quite a while.

Having said that, blaming the millennial generation for all of the company's troubles would be a bit shortsighted. When companies are in trouble, it is rarely caused by just one thing because it is usually a combination of multiple factors. For example, the entire motorcycle industry has been on the decline in the last decade or so because most people don't see motorcycles as a main form of transportation and they see it as a "side thing" on top of the cars they drive. In the past, Americans would opt for cheaper cars with fewer added options and possibly spend their remaining budget on a second vehicle such as a motorbike but recently they have been buying more expensive cars (SUVs, trucks, crossovers) or buy more costly options with their vehicles, which limits the remaining budget they can spend on any additional vehicles, such as motorbikes that are considered hobbies rather than main form of transportation for many people.

Actually there are a few financial trends that could have helped Harley Davidson but we are not seeing it help the company yet. For one, we've been in a low-interest environment for the last decade and this helped car sales tremendously even though it didn't help bike sales much. Second, loan terms have been getting longer and longer, with banks now offering car loans that span as many as 7 or more years. If Harley Davidson struggles so much in this environment, the company will struggle even more when credit becomes tighter and interest rates continue rising.

In order to address this issue, the company has been launching cheaper motorbike models such as six models under the price of $10k. One such model is Iron 1200 and the "bare-bones" version of this bike costs $9,999. At length of 86.6 inches and weight of 547 lb. this version is not only affordable but also easy to transport and store for those "millennial" folks who might not own giant garages. The vehicle also gets 48 miles per gallon, which will certainly benefit cost-conscious people. During the last quarter's earnings call, the management said that this vehicle is getting a good reaction from dealerships, which is encouraging. HD's high gross margins (nearing 40%) indicate that the company might be engaging in premium pricing like luxury brands and its introduction of cheaper brands should help it gain new customers without sacrificing a lot of profits.

Harley-Davidson sees itself not only as a motorcycle but also as a lifestyle or a whole way of living. The company enjoys some sort of an "ecosystem" where people keep coming back to buy more products after buying its motorcycles. Some of those products might be high-margin items like leather jackets or boots with HD logo on them while others might be smaller items like key chains. Regardless, the company wants to keep customers for life once it captures them even though it's been having more trouble lately in capturing new customers to replace its rapidly aging (and perhaps dying) customer base.

While the company's new line of products have been receiving positive reactions in the market, many critics are claiming that the company has been taking too long to turn things around. As a matter of fact, HD has been in a "turnaround" mode for the most of the last decade and it should have taken a shorter time to fix things. Meanwhile, the company added a lot of debt during this time even though it was mostly profitable during this time with the exception of one year during the recession. At least HD's long-term debt amount has pretty much leveled off since 2016 and it might be able to reduce some of this debt load as the company's finances start improving.

HOG Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

One thing HD has going on for itself is the dividend. The company's investors currently enjoy a dividend yield of 3.61% which is well above the market average of 1.80%. For the last few years, the company's total dividend payments have been flat at around $250 million (because of the share buybacks and significantly reduced share count); however, its payout ratio has been climbing in the last 5 years from 25% to nearly 50%. HD has to grow its revenues and profits organically if it will continue increasing its dividend payments without raising its payout ratio to highly dangerous levels from here.

HOG Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Since Harley Davidson is in a capital-intensive industry, it is always a good idea to look at the company's efficiency metrics to see how well it is using its assets and capital to generate revenues as well as income. The company's "return on equity" currently sits at 26.20% which is in line with its 5 year average if we don't count a spike that happened last year. The two other metrics look a bit worse for the company though, when we look at the company's "return on assets", we are seeing a metric that's been almost consistently declining since 2015 and currently sits right at 4.99%. We see a very similar graph with its "return on invested capital" which is at a 5-year low of 5.69%. the company obviously needs to improve these metrics by utilizing its cash in more effective ways in order to drive better returns for the investors but this becomes increasingly difficult in an environment of rising interest rates and falling revenues.

HOG Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

One reason for HD's return on investment and return on asset metrics to look bad is the company's inventory management. Currently HD's inventory levels are near all-time high and this metric needs to drop significantly, perhaps by as much as 20%, to become more manageable.

HOG Inventories (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Meanwhile, Harley Davidson expects to release its first electric motorcycles in the market by 2020. The company recently joined a partnership with Alta Motors in order to reach this goal by investing in this company. Alta Motors mostly focuses on producing drive trains for smaller bikes such as dirt bikes so it will be interesting to see how this partnership will benefit Harley Davidson, a company known for developing pretty large bikes. Perhaps the first electric bikes will be limited to smaller sizes and the technology will expand to larger bikes over time. If HD can pull this off, it can stir the interest of millennials and this might help the company to return to path of growth.

When we look at the company's valuation, it doesn't look very cheap despite all the punishment the shares took in the last few months. As I've mentioned in the beginning of the article, Harley Davidson's share price dropped 30% in the last few months. Since 2014, the company's stock price is down 45% and its market cap is down 58% with the gap being because of the share buybacks. Despite this, the shares still don't look particularly cheap.

On P/E basis, the company is at 13.63 and this looks "fair" given its declining revenues. HD's price to operating cash flow is at 6.70 and its price to free cash flow is at 8.41. Both values are at historically low rates but they could decline even more if the company's revenue decline continues. Finally, HD's price to book value looks "fair" compared to its historical averages. Combining the four metrics, I'd say that HD's valuation is "fair", meaning it is neither compellingly cheap nor too expensive.

HOG PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The current valuation mostly assumes that the company's revenues and profits will be flattish for the foreseeable future. If Harley Davidson's revenues start growing in a meaningful way, the stock could result in nice returns for the investors. If the revenues continue shrinking like they've been in the last 5 years, the company's dividend would also be under significant amount of threat. Revenues have to bottom somewhere and the biggest question is whether this has already happened or not. One encouraging fact is that even during this troubling time, the company continued to make a profit and generate positive cash flow, not to mention the fact that it continued to buy its shares back and pay dividends. This shows me that the company's survival is not really under threat.

When the company announces its results in the next quarter, I'll be on the watch-out for its revenue trends. If the revenues show any sign of reversing, HD might suddenly become an interesting investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.