Agricultural Markets - Post WASDE

On Thursday, May 10 the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The May report typically provides the first view of crop progress for the new crop year in the northern hemisphere, and the late season harvest data in from the southern hemisphere.

Each month, the release of the report can trigger wild volatility in grain and other agricultural markets, but the initial reaction to the May report was calm, and most markets were little changed in the aftermath of the release.

The 2018 season got off to a bullish start as drought conditions in Argentina lifted the prices of soybeans and corn. Soybean meal rallied to over $400 per ton over recent weeks putting pressure on meats as the oilseed product is the primary ingredient in animal feed. Corn moved higher as farmers are planting more soybeans in the U.S. this year in response to fewer supplies from South America. Wheat also moved higher on a weaker winter soft red winter wheat crop in the United States. Meanwhile, cotton rallied on the hopes of a continuation of declines in inventories and increasing exports from the U.S.

At the same time, the world of international trade has changed this year with the threats of protectionist tariffs by the Trump administration and Chinese retaliation when it comes to their imports of U.S. agricultural products. Tariffs and subsidies distort price action in futures markets, and the issue continues to underpin price action. However, over recent weeks, the market has realized that all of the protectionist rhetoric by both sides is likely posturing for negotiations that will eventually lead to a new set of trade agreements and understandings. The market’s response to the May WASDE report last Thursday amounted to little more than a yawn.

The tone of the report- Rose-colored glasses

At the beginning of any crop year, the USDA tends to make projections with rose-colored glasses that provide the most optimistic view of future crop yields. The WASDE typically assumes that every seed farmers plant will grow into a healthy plant which will feed the world. However, Mother Nature is a dominant force, and it will be the weather across the fertile plains of the U.S. and other growing regions around the world that will determine the path of least resistance for prices over coming weeks and months. Therefore, weather forecasts over coming days will trump the May WASDE when it comes to price direction for all of the agricultural commodities.

I reached out to my friend Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products that include CORN, SOYB, WEAT, and CANE, for his take on the May WASDE report. Sal told me:

“The May 10th WASDE report confirmed the positive underpinnings currently taking shape in the grain markets by forecasting declining U.S. domestic production and ending stocks and stable usage across the entire grain complex. Make no mistake; supplies of grains are ample and there are no shortages on the near-term horizon, but the fundamentals are clearly shifting away from increasing surpluses toward decreasing ending stocks due to steady and rising demand. Wheat ending stocks in the U.S. are projected to decline to a four-year low, while global wheat ending stocks are projected marginally lower due to “…total use rising faster than supplies.” Total U.S. corn production is projected down almost four percent while domestic ending corn stocks will decline year-on-year by nearly twenty-three percent. U.S. soybean production will decline three percent and domestic ending bean stocks will decline year-on-year a surprisingly unexpected twenty-six percent. These are strong fundamentals taking hold in the grain markets that merit careful watching by investors and end users alike.”

The bottom line when it comes to the markets that feed the world is that demographic factors continue to point to more people, with more money competing for finite supplies of food. Over the past two decades, the prices of all of the major grain and many other agricultural markets have been making higher lows when it comes to prices. The power of demand has increased prices even during periods of bumper crop production. With the weather the primary determinate of prices, demand continues to limit the downside prospects for prices while any shortages created by Mother Nature could prove explosive for prices over coming weeks, months, and years.

Soybeans- A bullish view from China

Perhaps the most significant statement in the May WASDE was that “China soybean imports are forecast to reach a record 103 million tons, up 6 million from 2017/2018. With higher soybean crush and exports, global soybean ending stocks are down 5.5 million tons to 86.7 million.” The statement reflects the USDA’s validation that demographics when it comes to population and wealth growth are supportive of prices. The USDA said:

“The 2018/19 outlook for U.S. soybeans is for higher supplies, crush, exports, and lower ending stocks compared to 2017/18. The soybean crop is projected at 4,280 million bushels, down 112 million from last year’s record crop on lower harvested area and trend yields. With higher beginning stocks, soybean supplies are projected at 4,835 million bushels, up 2 percent from 2017/18. Total U.S. oilseed production for 2018/19 is forecast at 127.3 million tons, down 3.7 million from 2017/18 mainly on lower soybean production. Production forecasts are also lower for peanuts, cottonseed, and sunflowerseed, but higher for canola. The U.S. soybean crush for 2018/19 is projected at 1,995 million bushels, up slightly from the revised 2017/18 forecast with higher soybean meal disappearance offset by lower projected soybean meal exports. Soybean meal exports are forecast lower as Argentina’s export share recovers from the effects WASDE-577-3 of drought in 2017/18. U.S. soybean exports are forecast at 2,290 million bushels for 2018/19, up 225 million from 2017/18. With forecast global soybean import growth of 5 percent, the U.S. soybean export share is projected at 39 percent, up from 2017/18 but otherwise the lowest since 2012/13. Reduced stocks in South America this fall will limit export competition during the first half of the 2018/19 marketing year. U.S. ending stocks for 2018/19 are projected at 415 million bushels, down 115 million from the revised 2017/18 forecast. The 2018/19 U.S. season-average soybean price range is forecast at $8.75 to $11.25 per bushel compared with $9.35 per bushel in 2017/18. Soybean meal prices are forecast at $330 to $370 per short ton, compared with $360 per ton for 2017/18. Soybean oil prices are forecast at 29.5 to 33.5 cents per pound compared with 30.5 cents for 2017/18. The 2018/19 global oilseed supply and demand forecasts include higher production, crush, exports, and lower ending stocks compared to 2017/18. Global oilseed production is projected up 20.9 million tons to 593.7 million, with higher soybean, sunflower, rapeseed, palm kernel, and copra partly offset by lower peanuts and cottonseed. Global soybean production is projected up 17.8 million tons to 354.5 million mostly due to recovery from drought in Argentina. Soybean production for Argentina is projected up 17.0 million tons to 56.0 million. Production for Brazil is flat with the revised 2017/18 crop at 117 million tons as a 4 percent increase in harvested area is offset with a return to trend yields. The 2018/19 soybean crop for China is down 0.1 million tons to 14.1 million with a lower yield and flat harvested area as producers expand area in more profitable crops. Global protein meal consumption is projected to increase 4 percent in 2018/19, with China accounting for the largest share of the increase despite below-average growth in protein meal consumption. As a result of higher protein meal demand, global crush is projected up 19.9 million tons to 509.4 million and protein meal exports are up 1.7 million tons to 90.4 million. Global vegetable oil consumption is projected at 198.6 million tons, up 7.1 million led by increases for China, India, and Indonesia. Soybean oil production gains are forecast for China and palm oil gains for Indonesia and Malaysia. Global vegetable oil ending stocks are projected up 2.0 million tons and nearing levels seen prior to the impact of El Niño on vegetable oil production in 2015/16. Global oilseed exports are up 11.2 million tons to 186.4 million in 2018/19, with soybeans accounting for most of the increase. Soybean exports for Argentina and the United States are expected to regain global market share after declining in 2017/18. China soybean imports are forecast to reach a record 103 million tons, up 6 million from 2017/18. With higher soybean crush and exports, global soybean ending stocks are down 5.5 million tons to 86.7 million.”

Soybean prices fell following the release of the report, as the USDA did not provide any bullish surprises for the market. However, it will be the weather over coming months that dictate crop yields in the U.S. Additionally, trade issues could add volatility to the soybean futures market over coming weeks and months.

AS the daily chart of July soybean futures highlights, the price dropped to the $10 per bushel level on Friday, May 11 in the aftermath of the May WASDE report. Support is at the April 4 low at $9.9450 with resistance at the May 2 high at $10.9025 per bushel.

Corn- More production, but lower inventories

In another sign of the ever-expanding demand for food, the USDA projected that corn production would increase in 2018/2019, but inventories will decline. The WASDE told us:

“The U.S. feed-grain outlook for 2018/19 is for lower production, domestic use, exports and ending stocks. The corn crop is projected at 14.0 billion bushels, down from last year with a lower forecast area and yield. The yield projection of 174.0 bushels per acre is based on a weather adjusted trend assuming normal planting progress and summer growing season weather, estimated using the 1988-2017 time period. With beginning stocks down from a year ago, total corn supplies at 16.3 billion bushels, if realized would be down 675 million from the prior year. Total U.S. corn use in 2018/19 is forecast to decline modestly from a year ago on reductions in domestic use and exports. Food, seed, and industrial (NYSEMKT:FSI) use is projected to rise 75 million bushels to 7.1 billion, driven by an expected increase in the amount of corn used to produce ethanol for fuel and growth in nonethanol FSI. Corn used to produce ethanol is up 50 million bushels mostly reflecting expectations of gasoline consumption growth. Sorghum FSI is up 55 million bushels on an expected increase in the amount of sorghum used to produce ethanol. Feed and residual use for corn is projected lower as a smaller crop, increased use of ethanol by-products, and higher expected prices more than offset growth in grain consuming animal units. WASDE-577-2 U.S. corn exports are forecast to decline 125 million bushels in 2018/19. Reduced exports out of Argentina and Brazil during 2017/18 (local marketing years beginning March 2018) are expected to boost U.S. exports during the first half of 2018/19. However, a nearly 265-million-bushel increase in the combined corn exports for Ukraine and Russia in 2018/19 will likely increase competition for the United States, reducing the forecast U.S. share of global corn trade from a year ago. With total U.S. corn supply falling faster than use, 2018/19 U.S. ending stocks are down 500 million bushels from last year to 1.7 billion. The season-average farm price is projected at $3.30 to $4.30 per bushel, up 40 cents at the midpoint from 2017/18. The global coarse grain outlook for 2018/19 is for higher production, increased use and lower ending stocks. Corn production is forecast up from a year ago, with the largest increases for China, Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, and Russia. Global corn use is expected to grow 2 percent, while global corn imports are projected to increase 5 percent. Notable forecast increases in corn imports include Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Global corn ending stocks are down 35.8 million tons from a year ago, and if realized would be the lowest since 2012/13. For China, total corn supply is down 11 million tons in 2018/19, as larger production and imports are more than offset by lower beginning stocks. Corn area is projected higher based on current cash and futures prices that are above a year ago. Total coarse grain imports are forecast at 16.1 million tons, down 1.1 million from 2017/18, but still the fourth largest in the world behind Mexico, Japan, and the EU. World market prices for coarse grains are expected to remain below China’s domestic corn prices, particularly in the feed deficit south, thus driving expected demand for imported feedstuffs in 2018/19.”

Given the level of the corn-soybean ratio over recent weeks and months, and the dry conditions in Argentina which caused the price of soybean meal to move appreciably higher, farmers in the U.S. planted more of the oilseed than corn this year. As a result, the price of corn to rise to over $4 per bushel on the July CBOT futures contract. In the aftermath of the May report, the price of corn futures declined to just below $4 again.

As the daily chart of CBOT July corn futures shows, support for the grain stands at the April 23 low at $3.8525 with resistance at the high from May 3 and 4 at $4.0825 per bushel.

Wheat- Record consumption

Bread is a staple food around the world, and the flour that is the main ingredient in bread is a wheat product. Over past months, the USDA had highlights the record level of global wheat inventories, but in their May report they said, “With total use rising faster than supplies, global ending stocks are projected to decline 6.1 million tons to 264.3 million.” The bottom line is the world has become addicted to bumper crops each year. The WASDE said:

“The 2018/19 U.S. wheat crop is projected at 1,821 million bushels, up 5 percent from the prior year. The year-over-year increase is due to greater harvested area and slightly higher yield. Reduced beginning stocks and imports bring total supplies down 49 million bushels from the previous year. The all wheat yield is projected at 46.8 bushels per acre, up slightly from 2017/18. Winter wheat yields are below average in the drought affected states of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. Combined spring wheat and Durum production for 2018/19 is projected to increase 34 percent from the previous year’s low, which is due to both increased area and yield. Total 2018/19 use is projected up 3 percent on higher food, feed and residual, and exports. Food use is projected at a record 965 million bushels, up 2.0 million bushels from the previous year’s revised estimate. U.S. feed and residual use is projected at 120 million bushels, up 50 million bushels from last year’s low level but still below the 5-year-average. Exports are projected at 925 million bushels, up 15 million bushels from the revised 2017/18 total. Ending stocks for 2018/19 are projected down 115 million bushels to 955 million, which if realized would be a 4-year-low. The season-average farm price is projected at a range of $4.50 to $5.50 per bushel. The midpoint of this range is up $0.30 per bushel from the previous year and the highest since 2014/15. Global wheat supplies for 2018/19 are projected to increase fractionally as higher beginning stocks are partially offset by a production decline following last year’s record. Global wheat production is projected at 747.8 million tons, down 10.6 million from the previous year’s record. Most of the year-over-year production decline stems from a 13.0-million-ton reduction for Russia. Global wheat consumption is projected at a record 753.9 million tons, up 10.1 million from 2017/18. Global imports are expected to increase 3.5 million tons in 2018/19 for the sixth consecutive record. With total use rising faster than supplies, global ending stocks are projected to decline 6.1 million tons to 264.3 million.”

Wheat also declined in the wake of the May WASDE report despite the decline in global inventories.

As the daily chart of July CBOT wheat futures highlights, support for the grain is at the April 24 low at $4.6775 with technical resistance at the May 3 high at $5.3850 per bushel. At the same time, the KCBT-CBOT spread between hard and soft winter wheat came down to the 19.5 cents premium for the KCBT hard wheat over recent sessions from the 30 cents level. In September the spread is trading around the 21.5 cents premium for KCBT level. The rise in the premium over past months could be a sign that wheat consumers are hedging some of their price risks in the futures market. The spread traded at a discount for the KCBT wheat last year as consumers purchased on a hand-to-mouth basis.

While grain prices have moved lower in the wake of the May WASDE report, the USDA confirmed that global demand continues to grow. At the same time, the projections about this crop year depend on almost picture-perfect weather conditions as the USDA assumes that each seed farmers planted will grow into the crops that feed the world. The weather will be the ultimate arbiter if this occurs during the growing and harvest seasons. It is likely that we will see lots of volatility in the soybean, corn, and wheat markets over coming weeks and months as they focus on weather forecasts which will determine in this year is the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops. The world is depending on oversupply, but if dry conditions develop over the fertile plains of the U.S. and other producing countries in the northern hemisphere, watch out because prices could quickly turn higher and shock on the upside.

Cotton and Meats- Not all that bullish for the fiber and animal proteins- A Carnivores delight

After trading to a new high on May y at 88.08 cents per pound on the July contract, the May WASDE disappointed market participants in the cotton futures market. The WASDE told us:

“The U.S. cotton projections for 2018/19 include smaller production, unchanged exports, and slightly higher ending stocks compared with 2017/18. Production is forecast at 19.5 million bales, based on 13.5 million planted acres as indicated in the March Prospective Plantings report. While planted area is expected higher in 2018/19, reduced precipitation to date in the Southwest suggests abandonment will likely rise from 2017/18’s below-average level. With higher abandonment and the U.S. yield falling from the previous year’s record-high, production is projected 7 percent lower than in 2017/18. Domestic mill use in 2018/19 is projected slightly higher at 3.4 million bales, while exports are expected to remain unchanged at 15.5 million. At 5.2 million bales, 2018/19 ending stocks are projected 500,000 bales higher than the year before, and equivalent to 28 percent of total use. The range for the marketing year average price received by producers is 55.0 to 75.0 cents per pound. For 2017/18, U.S. cotton production is reduced marginally from last month. The export forecast is increased 500,000 bales to 15.5 million bales as the expected U.S. share of world trade rises, with ending stocks lowered accordingly. The world 2018/19 cotton projections show a decline in stocks of 4.5 million bales, as consumption once again exceeds production. Global production is expected to fall marginally, as area declines 1 percent. Expected production in India—the world’s largest producer—is unchanged from 2017/18. Lower production in the United States, Australia, and China is nearly offset by higher expected crops in Pakistan, Turkey, and Brazil. Global consumption is projected to rise 3.9 percent to a new record high, as a growing world economy drives mill use higher around the world. Projected world trade is raised from 2017/18, as import-oriented consumers such as Vietnam and Bangladesh are accounting for a larger share of world consumption, and China’s imports rise. Ending stocks are projected down 4.5 million bales year to year, at 83.8 million bales, 67 percent of world consumption. An even larger decline is expected in China’s stocks, and stocks outside of China are expected to rise for the third consecutive year. For 2017/18, both world production and consumption is increased about 300,000 bales from last month, leaving ending stocks virtually unchanged. Production is higher in Uzbekistan and Australia and consumption is higher in Turkey and Uzbekistan. Australia’s expected exports are 300,000 bales lower, while higher exports are now expected for the United States, Chad, Benin, and Uzbekistan.”

“Slightly higher ending stocks compared with 2017/2018” weighed on the price of the fluffy fiber which declined in the wake of the May WASDE.

After trading to the May 7 high, the price of July cotton futures fell back to under the 84 cents per pound level. Technical support is at 78.55 the April 4 low, with resistance at last Monday’s high, which was the highest price for cotton futures since June 2014.

Prices in the cattle and hog futures markets had been falling throughout most of 2018 on higher supplies. Moreover, trade issues with China have also weighed in the prices of beef and pork as it threatens to slow or stop the flow of exports from the U.S. to the Asian nation. The USDA confirmed that beef and pork production should increase over the coming year. The WASDE said:

“Total U.S. red meat and poultry production for 2019 is forecast above 2018. Beef production is forecast above 2018 on higher slaughter and heavier carcass weights. Pork production in 2019 is forecast to increase as expected growth in farrowings and pigs per litter will support larger pig crops. Hog weights are also forecast higher in 2019. Broiler production is expected to surpass 2018 as the industry responds to favorable broiler prices. The total red meat and poultry production forecast for 2018 is lowered from last month. Cattle slaughter in the second quarter has been slower than anticipated, and the pace of marketings in the second half of the year is slowed. However, carcass weights are increased for second half of the year, partly offsetting the reduction in the slaughter forecast. The second-quarter pork production forecast is reduced on the current pace of slaughter, but the forecast for the second half of the year is unchanged. Broiler production is adjusted for March slaughter data, the forecast is unchanged. For 2019, larger beef supplies and firm global demand are expected to support stronger U.S. beef exports relative to 2018. Pork exports are forecast to increase next year as expanding supplies and competitive prices support demand for U.S. pork. Beef and pork imports are forecast higher in 2019. Broiler exports are forecast higher on expected continued gains in foreign demand. Changes to the 2018 red meat and poultry exports reflect March trade data, with no change to the outlying forecast. No change is made to the forecasts for beef imports for the outlying quarters, but pork imports are raised from the previous month on the current pace of trade.

For 2019, fed cattle and hog prices are forecast above 2018 as relatively strong demand absorbs expected increases in supplies. The 2019 broiler price is forecast lower than the previous year on increasing supplies and competition from expanding red meat supplies. The 2018 cattle price is little changed from last month, but the hog price is reduced. Broiler prices are raised on demand strength.”

Both live cattle and lean hog futures prices had recovered from recent lows going into the May WADSE report.

As the chart of June live cattle highlights, the price was trading at just over $1.07 per pound on Friday, May 11. Technical support is at the April 4 low at 97.075 cents, with resistance at $1.1890 the February 20 high. Live cattle are trading in the middle of their trading range despite the bearish projections from the USDA.

June lean hog futures were at just over the 75 cents per pound level on May 11 in the aftermath of the WASDE report. Support is at the April 4 low at 72.20 cents with resistance at the April 19 high at 79.10 cents per pound. Hogs had been making lower highs throughout 2018, but since early April, the price of pork seems to have stabilized and has been making higher lows.

The weather and trade issues will determine the path of least resistance for all of the agricultural commodities market over the coming weeks and months. At the same time, rising oil prices increase the costs of production for all commodities, and the agricultural sector is no exception. Demographic factors should limit the downside when it comes to prices. I continue to be bullish on the commodities that feed the world.

DBA is the PowerShares DB Agriculture ETF that traded in a range from $18.45 to $43.50 since 2007. With $746.76 million in net assets and a daily average trading volume of 767,390 shares, DBA is a highly liquid vehicle. I continue to believe that risk-reward favors a long position in DBA.

