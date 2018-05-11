Are You Worried About Volatility?

But it should be remembered that there are specific asset classes that are designed to endure these types of environments.

The financial markets have seen heavy doses of uncertainty so far this year, and this has increased the need for investors to take a protective stance on the market. If anything, this year has provided investors some valuable lessons in terms of the levels of complacency that are appropriate in stocks and other areas in the market.

The "flash crash" volatility that has been seen in the last few months puts us in a precarious position, if we are looking for ways of securing a retirement portfolio. Historically, precious metals instruments have performed well when stocks are in reversal-mode and we believe that it is time to look at the exchange-traded funds that offer the easiest access to these assets. There are growing arguments which suggest silver ETFs might be the best play in the space - and we have chosen to express this stance through long positions in the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Whenever we are structuring a dividend investment portfolio, we begin with the understanding that sections of that portfolio do not need to pay a dividend if some other benefit can be gained in its place. In this case, we believe that SLV has the dual advantage of being a metal with industrial applications (unlike gold) and that if offers the safe haven protection that comes with precious metals exposure. These are the types of assets that tend to perform well in cases where equities markets are seeing selling pressure.

So, if your own investment thesis accounts for a potential rise in volatility this year, SLV is actually trading at multi-year lows that still offer value in an otherwise elevated stock framework. SLV is trading lower by -1.59% on a YTD basis and -6.03% over the last three years, so this ETF is a train that has not yet left the station.

In this chart, we can see that volatility has been rising in conjunction with energy prices. Those rallies have not extended to all commodities, however, as valuations in SLV remain sluggish. This suggests buying opportunities if volatility trends continue, as the implication would be that weakening stock values would direct a larger number of equities investors toward precious metals alternatives.

It should be remembered that there are specific asset classes that are designed to provide a safe haven and endure these types of environments. This is exemplified in the chart above, which compares precious metals performances to the gains made in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since the year 1900.

To be sure, dividend investors should have added exposure in safe-haven assets in order to protect against consumer inflation or broader market uncertainty.

But, in our view, SLV stands to outperform the commodities ETFs that are tied to the value of gold. There are two central reasons for this. The first is that silver lends itself much better to industrial application when compared to gold. The increased infrastructure spending that has been proposed by the Trump administration suggests that silver assets will benefit from rising demand over the next 2-3 years. The second is that fact that the net positions of managed money suggests most of the inflows expected for gold ETFs have already been committed to trade (shown in the chart above). Are there enough buyers left to initiate new rallies? We like our chances better with SLV, as it has clearly gone neglected by the market-at-large.

In addition to the favorable forces influencing the macro environment, we also have sharp declines being seen in the value of the U.S. dollar as tracked by the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP).

Since silver assets are priced in U.S. dollars, the two assets share an inversely correlated relationship that should aid gains in SLV. The UUP ETF tracks the value of the U.S. dollar against a broad basket of currencies, and so these recent declines in the greenback should not be viewed as temporary or limited in scope. This will provide added tailwinds for metals assets to gain traction again after the long period of bearishness that has characterized SLV over the last three years.

From a chart perspective, things are starting to get very interesting in SLV. Valuations have been caught in a symmetrical triangle since the middle of 2016, and this suggests a period of indecision in the market. As we head toward the apex of the triangle, markets will be forced to make a decision (either bullish or bearish). Ultimately, this means that time is running out for investors and that we could be on the verge of a major breakout once the market is able to commit to positions with greater clarity.

Of course, we could see stabilization in the stock markets - and this would largely erode our thesis for maximizing protection in the current environment. In some sense, that would be a "good problem" to have because it would likely mean surges in other aspects of our portfolio. Again, the name of the game here is "diversification" and we believe that SLV is in an excellent comparative position to benefit from further volatility in the markets.

