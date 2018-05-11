Buy Box: Artificial Intelligence Leader, 32% Revenue CAGR, Strategic Alliances, Product Innovator

What Happened?

The use of artificial intelligence to enhance the value of the tons of metadata out there today is the next big innovation in the technology industry. Companies like Box Inc. (BOX) have languished recently due to the fact many saw the data management industry as mature and commoditized at present. The advent of AI has completely changed the entire narrative. Now, Box is sitting in the AI catbird seat and preparing to become a high flyer, I surmise. Below I present my bull case.

Top Pick at Sohn Conference

Box Inc. was selected as the top pick for Chamath Palihapitiya, a former member of Facebook's (FB) executive team. Chamath touted the Redwood City, California-based company Box as a buying opportunity in the burgeoning artificial intelligence space at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York a few weeks ago. Chamath stated:

"if you believe and care about AI... be long on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), be long on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), but frankly, be long Box Inc."

The venture capitalist pointed out Box's AI capabilities. Palihapitiya stated Box was his favorite idea to play the artificial intelligence trend.

"Box sits on top of an enormous amount of R&D. It gives companies the ability to add intelligence to audio and video ... (Box) is a business that is incredibly cheap and undervalued with incredibly low churn and unbelievable margin of safety. Box is a really interesting disruptive company. AI creates positive feedback so we as humans can make better and better decisions... let's you do things cheaper faster and better."

Chamath went on to say, "over the next 10 to 20 years most enterprise software will need to get remade to incorporate artificial intelligence and Box is in a great position to win in this 'third wave' of computing."

I completely agree with Chamath and have had the stock on my watch list since the last year. I started my career in the audit business with Ernst & Young (now EY). I quickly realized I had a penchant for consulting and moved from the audit to the technology consulting division for the firm. Eventually, I ended up in Northern California drawn there by the .com boom of the late 90s. I feel Box will be one of the winners from this second coming of tech innovation. The increasing suite of ingenious data management products is key to the long-term growth story.

Long-term growth story

Box is a leader in the cloud content management business.

Revenue Growth

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has grown revenue at a 32% CAGR since its IPO. Box has an amazing customer base as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, the company has strategic alliances with key players such as Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), and Alphabet. What's more, Box is continuously improving and adding to its incredible suite of data management products.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On top of all this, the company has increased free cash flow substantially year over year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even so, when opening a position in a momentum play, I like to see a positive technical set up. The technical status looks solid for the stock at present.

Technical Analysis

When buying a speculative story stock like BOX, the technical status is of utmost importance. It's all about momentum and sentiment. One of my investing mentors, CNBC's Joe Terranova, taught me the art of buying high and selling higher. It's a completely different thought process than buying beaten-down stocks at favorable valuations. When looking at speculative plays, the P/E ratio is not the major factor to consider. The technical status tells the story, and Box's current technical status looks promising.

Current Chart

Source: TD Ameritrade

The stock has bounced off the 200-day SMA and just broke out above resistance. On top of this, the long-term technical set up looks very promising as well.

Long-term Chart

Source: TD Ameritrade

The long-term chart shows that the stock has been moving from the bottom left to the upper right over the past few years. This is exactly what we want to see in a speculative momentum play. Furthermore, the stock looks cheap when compared to its closest peer Dropbox Inc. (DBX). Below is an excerpt from a recent article regarding the valuation disparity.

Box vs. Dropbox

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'm happy that this comparison appears to make Box seem highly undervalued. Nevertheless, I do not put much weight on these types of bullish points. In reality, Dropbox is an entirely different animal than Box.

The Artificial Intelligence Angle

Dropbox helps individuals manage their data, Box helps corporations manage their data. Check out this excerpt from Forbes article regarding Box's new AI product Box Skills.

Source: Forbes

Box Skills is what could set Box apart from the rest of the AI competition due to the fact Box already oversees data for a core base of 76,000 paying customers who combined for 30 billion files stored with Box, some with tens of millions at a time. I'd say they have a good head start.

The Bottom Line

Box already has developed an AI product, Box Skills, and at present is managing enormous amounts of metadata for major corporations. I feel the stock could possibly double from here within the next 12 months. Moreover, with a market cap of just $3.5 billion, Box is a bite-sized morsel for several potential mega-cap tech buyers. Furthermore, Box is good for portfolio diversification purposes. The stock should be less affected by macro issues. I bought BOX for the portfolio at $24.21. Discovered Dividends members are up over 12% in the past week alone. This is a speculative buy with the objective of boosting the equity value of the Discovered Dividends portfolio by providing capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.