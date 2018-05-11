TerraForm Power: Deals With Diminishing Returns

Investment Thesis

TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) currently offers a 6.8% yield and projects dividend growth of 6-8% moving forward. However, the returns from its planned acquisition of Saeta seem to be diminishing due to market volatility. Currently, I rate TERP a hold as it sorts out the final results of its purchase.

Background

Last time I examined TERP, I discussed the effects that the holding company or sponsor has upon its yieldco. Brookfield (BAM) is currently TERP's sponsor and its infusion of cash allowed TERP to acquire Saeta, effectively increasing TERP's power output by 40%. The total impact of this deal I discussed in my previous article. However, this quarter's earnings call gives some updates on how this play is going.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: The market is busy switching from yield focused to total return focused.

TERP's management began the call by offering their perspective on the entire market and its shift in dynamic. The market as a whole is shifting from being primarily focused on yield to total return. TERP plans on raising its dividend 6-8% over the coming years, which will appeal to yield focused investors. It also projects a total return within the low- to mid-teens. This projection is up compared to a definitive 12% projected in earlier presentations.

TERP expects to benefit from not only appealing to yield-focused investors but also those wanting the whole package - a solid total return. This observation explains to me the change in focus by management regarding mergers and acquisitions or M&A. Previously, management seemed focused on cost savings and finding savings internally, which they claimed would allow them to grow the dividend by 6-8% annually at first. Now management is speaking of other opportunities and acquisitions outside of Saeta.

These acquisitions are much smaller than Saeta and from what management has disclosed appear to not require additional equity to be issued. These acquisitions include an additional 6-megawatt portfolio spread across California and New Jersey as well as an additional 15 megawatts from the same developer and opportunities within Spain to add to their Saeta side of the business post-acquisition. Keep in mind that TERP's total power generation currently is 2,606 megawatts (this does not include Saeta's portion once it is incorporated.) This means these newly announced plans add 1% total if all 21 megawatts are purchased.

Management's new focus on not just purchasing Saeta and cost-saving measures but also on additional M&A activity is positive and negative. Positively, it means that management is coming to the realization that cost saving alone will not drive long-term results that total return investors are looking for. However, conversely, M&A activity can be fraught with additional risks, something contrary to TERP's desire to de-risk and deleverage its portfolio. I was expecting management to spend time consolidating the Saeta transaction and using this time to fully rebuild investor's trust before engaging in additional transactions, but their renewed focus on capturing both types of investors seemed to spur on additional activity.

Key Takeaway #2: The Saeta deal's sweet returns are cut in half.

Spain agreed to a delisting price of €12.20 per share. This means that TERP is now expecting to need to raise $650 million, up from $400 million previously disclosed to acquire Saeta. Brookfield had originally agreed to supply 51% of the original $400 million, this remains unchanged. This means all of the additional $250 million in equity will be issued at the share price that the market is willing to pay for.

How will this cost change affect the benefits of shareholders? A lot. The original forecast was that adding Saeta would increase cash available for distribution by 24%.

This expected benefit is now reduced to the teens. The price per share of TERP has dropped, making it more expensive to issue equity to purchase Saeta, effectively halving the benefit of doing so. Now don't get me wrong, there are still plenty of benefits for acquiring Saeta and adding 40% extra power generation to TERP's portfolio, however, for shareholders, this deal has lost home run status. If the share price continues to decline before purchasing Saeta's publicly listed shares, the benefits will continue to decline. The Saeta acquisition is expected to be completed by summer's end.

Investor Takeaway

TERP has a bright future, but management has struggled to achieve the expected results from acquiring Saeta. Applying an exchange rate of €1 being $1.19 USD, then TERP will be forced to issue 1.3 shares per share of Saeta they desire to purchase. This will cause the equity issuing portion of the deal to be highly dilutive. There is a lot on the line for TERP's growth attached to acquiring Saeta, and exchange rates and the market currently are not TERP's friend as the deal drags on.

After the announcement, TERP saw a short-term bump in value as the exciting news filtered through the market, but as the deal drags on to closing, TERP's value has started to normalize to the prior value. This has effectively erased the original benefits of the announcement.

I rate TERP a hold until the Saeta deal finalizes and the extra shares have been issued - this would be a prime time to buy depending on how accretive the Saeta deal turns out to be.

