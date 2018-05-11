Famous Dave's: Declining Profits, Closures And Too Little Upside

In addition to better margins, many other restaurant stocks offer dividends - one of the surest forms of investor return. Thus, investors shouldn't settle for Dave's subpar risk-return tradeoff.

In 2017, full-service restaurants had an average profit margin of 6.1%. During that same period, Dave's had an abysmal profit margin of -12.6%.

Store closures, declining margins, earnings losses, and management incentives that are potentially mis-aligned with the interests of shareholders - all in a highly competitive industry.

Famous Dave's of America (DAVE) is a BBQ place based (surprisingly, perhaps!) out of Minnesota. According to its 10-K, Famous Dave's operates full-service and counter-service barbecue-themed restaurants that feature "wood-smoked and off-the-grill entrée favorites." Lunch and dinner entrees range from $6.99 to $26.99, with a fiscal 2017 average of $14.99 per ticket ($13.01 for lunch, $16.98 for dinner).

Last year, we saw restaurant same-store sales rebounding overall. Dave's, too, enjoyed a 2.4% increase in same-store sales in fiscal 2017. But with store closures, declining margins, earnings losses, as well as management interests that are potentially mis-aligned with shareholders, I don't believe these small gains will be enough to save Famous Dave's.

Earnings

Famous Dave's has recently closed a host of its restaurants. As its former CEO stated late last year:

We simply cannot sustain the corporate structure required to effectively manage both our company owned and franchised operations. [...] We believe it is imperative that we shift our focus and attention to supporting our talented franchisees.

People have definitely taken notice, with people in online forums commenting on the closures as well as on the abundance of competition for local BBQ restaurants - suggesting that the now-closed restaurants may not be entirely missed. This vague consensus is supported by the fact that Dave's same-store sales had fallen each quarter from mid 2013 until recently. Wherever customers are going - whether it's to Chipotle (CMG), Boston Market, Panera, or local area BBQ restaurants - they have been going less and less to Famous Dave's. Hopefully, the firm's closures of its subpar stores allow operations to continue to improve.

Unsurprisingly, given the closures, topline and bottomline numbers are hurting. And, as we can see below, Dave's loss from continuing operations - the net income category that accounts for a firm's daily business activities - has dropped two years in a row.

Source: Company 10-K

It's unsurprising, then, that sales are down as well - a significant 17% - with franchise royalty revenue down 11.4%:

Source: Company 10-K

It's tempting to blame the recent string of closures. However, if we look at a chart of its revenue and earnings, it's clear that Dave's operations have been struggling for some time now - with sales and earnings flatlining around 2013.

DAVE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Troublesomely, its total expenses have again begun to outstrip its revenue. It's already thin margins have plummeted, with operating and profit margins of just 0.13% and -12.6%, respectively. Again, this performance has been declining for years. In an industry as competitive and cutthroat as the restaurant industry, I don't hold much hope that things will turnaround.

The Industry

The restaurant industry is a challenging one, with a host of issues impacting its margins. To name a few: Spoilage. Low scalability. Low profit margins. Product availability. Negative online reviews. Changes in consumer preferences. Changes in economic conditions. Demographic trends. Weather conditions. Traffic conditions. Road conditions and closures. Tourist trends. Discretionary spending trends. The cost and availability of labor and employee turnover.

Then, there's the ongoing threat of competing restaurants. Suffice it to say, competition in the industry is "intense," as Dave's itself admits in its 10-K. And the industry at large is significantly outperforming Dave's. In 2017, full-service restaurants had an average profit margin of 6.1%. Over that period, Dave's was ~12.6%.

Let's compare Dave's profit margin to a host of other restaurants spanning virtually all restaurant categories:

Source: YCharts

While the profit margins in our more-or-less-randomly-chosen basket of restaurant stocks are either flat or up, Dave's is significantly down. While it is possible for Dave's to turn operations around (anything's possible!), I believe that investors shouldn't settle for less profitable companies when a host of other options are available. Some, like McDonald's (MCD) and Yum Brands (YUM) brands - and unlike Dave's - pay a dividend, further rewarding shareholders with profitability and dividends - the surest form of investor return.

Management

Even in one of the best-case scenarios - the company's stock increases after some hard-won operational improvements - investors might not see any bottomline profitability growth. As it states in its 10-K:

Source: Company 10-K

That is to say, any stock appreciation may not translate into shareholder profitability because it may simultaneously increase G&A - due to incentives like this:

Source: 10-K

While I like the idea of stock-based compensation - in theory - yet the reality may be that stock-based compensation actually dis-aligns executives with shareholder interests. Research suggests that it may be harmful to shareholder value over time, a research finding that the Quarterly Journal of Economics confirms (emphasis added):

The use of stock-based compensation as a solution to agency problems between shareholders and managers has increased dramatically since the early 1990s. We show that in a dynamic rational expectations model with asymmetric information, stock-based compensation not only induces managers to exert costly effort, but also induces them to conceal bad news about future growth options and to choose suboptimal investment policies to support the pretense. This leads to a severe overvaluation and a subsequent crash in the stock price. [...] [...S]tock-based executive compensation is associated with earnings management, misreporting and restatements of financial reports, and outright fraudulent accounting (e.g., Healy [1985], Beneish [1999], Ke [2005], Bergstresser and Philippon [2006], Burns and Kedia [2006], Johnson, Ryan, and Tian [2009], and Kedia and Philippon [2010]).

Considering that management has significantly diluted its shareholder base recently, investors might want to consider whether this is a company run for management or shareholders - and if shareholders will extract enough reward for taking on the risk of these shares going forward.

Conclusion

The restaurant industry is tough, and Famous Dave's recent string of closures highlights that. With a net loss and a profit margin of -12.6%, Dave's is literally losing money for each dollar of sales. Given that full-service restaurants had an average profit margin of 6.1%, and given that many of those stocks pay investors a dividend as well as deliver bottomline growth, I believe Famous Dave's offers investors too little upside for the risk of its shares. Avoid.

