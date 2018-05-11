Middleby's Recent Run Of Disappointments May Mark A Transition

The valuation on these shares is getting more interesting, but Middleby seems to be in a state of transition and elevated volatility and earnings/expectation risk are in play.

With the shares down 20% over the last year, 10% over the last two years, and EPS misses in three of the last four quarters, there are clearly still some issues with Middleby (MIDD). This growth-by-M&A foodservice equipment vendor has long been a somewhat controversial name, but free cash flow margins have been eroding and so too as organic growth in its core Commercial Foodservice business.

If you invest long enough, you start to see patterns, and Middleby seems fit the pattern of a company that once consistently outgrew its end-markets, expanded its margins, and enjoyed robust valuation multiples as a reliable growth stock, but is now transitioning to a new phase of its cycle. These transitions are usually chaotic and are marked by revenue and margin volatility, as well as weaker valuations as the growth crowd moves on to greener pastures and new investors enter the mix.

I don't really know whether that is truly what's going on with Middleby, but the company is definitely losing the benefit of the doubt with Wall Street, and I believe revenue growth is likely to normalize into the mid-single-digits in the coming years. The valuation is getting more interesting, but the shares are likely to remain volatile until the company shows it can settle back into a new growth groove.

A Weak Result Across The Board

Middleby didn't miss by a lot on the top line, but the company came in meaningfully below expectations on the gross margin and operating income lines in the first quarter.

Revenue rose 10% as reported, but fell 7% on an organic basis. Commercial Foodservice was weaker than expected with a 1% revenue contraction, while Residential Kitchen fell another 8%, and Food Processing was down 29%.

Gross margin was about three points below expectation, as Middleby saw about three points of year-over-year erosion, with a nearly eight-point drop in Food Processing, a greater than three-point drop in Residential Kitchen, and a greater than two-point drop in Commercial Foodservice. While management did note that Commercial Foodservice margin suffered in part from integrating lower-margin acquisitions, the reality is that that is the business model management has chosen, and sell-side expectations factor that in (to varying degrees of accuracy).

I won't detail the remainder of Middleby's earnings report, but suffice it to say, the company missed on the EBITDA and operating lines, continuing a trend of weaker performances.

A Look Around The Neighborhood Isn't Entirely Comforting

Middleby's results were not so strong on a relative basis either. Comparisons with other foodservice equipment companies aren't entirely fair, given differences in customer and product mixes, but they do nevertheless offer some context. To that end, I'd note that Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported basically flat results in its food equipment business, while Welbilt (WBT) reported 4% growth, and Rational Ag (OTC:RATIY) reported 9% growth.

The capex environment for the North American restaurant market remains tricky, with more companies taking more cautious stances toward significant investments. At the same time, though, costs and margins remain front-of-mind with many executives, and Middleby has demonstrated that its equipment can drive meaningful reductions in hands-on labor and utilities while improving efficiency. I believe it is also important to note that the market is changing, with supermarkets getting more active in takeaway food preparation. While this has not historically been a major sales channel for Middleby, it is one that management is pursuing now.

Middleby's problems in food processing are harder for me to understand. Management acknowledged missing out on some significant potential orders, but the overall market for food processing equipment is okay; even struggling GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) is doing okay, as is Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY).

Last and not least, the turnaround of the Residential business remains a work in progress (as it has been for a while now). Last quarter, management declared Viking "fixed", and that business was up 5% this quarter, though revenue was driven down by the ongoing impact of product discontinuations at AGA. While arguably beating a dead horse, Middleby's expansion into the residential equipment market remains one of management's worst decisions to date - not only did Viking blow up shortly after Middleby bought the company but the margins also have always been dilutive to the business and likely always will be.

The Opportunity

Bullish sell-side analysts like to talk about Middleby's reputation for outgrowing its end-markets and building margins, but that's the thing about reputations - they can linger past the point where they are actually still true. Middleby's organic growth rate has been steadily declining since 2013 (with 2017 going negative), and it's increasingly difficult for the company to find needle-moving M&A deals. This is not a bad business. Middleby's commercial foodservice business is still one of the leaders in casual dining and quick-service restaurants, but I believe it has grown to a point where it is no longer largely insulated from the big macro trends in its end-markets (including more caution on capex spending recently).

I still believe that Middleby can grow revenue at a mid-single-digit rate over the long term, and that includes ongoing M&A spending, and I still believe stronger years (in the high single digits to low double digits) are possible on a one-off basis. Nevertheless, I don't think the Residential business will ever be a huge growth driver for the business, and the Food Processing business is liable to remain unpredictable at its current modest scale. Although I still like the long-term growth potential of the Commercial Foodservice business, I no longer believe the company is likely to outgrow end-market spending by wide margins.

I do see scope for ongoing margin improvement. Although Middleby is taking a hit to margins from recent acquisitions, the company has done pretty well on balance in integrating acquisitions and driving good cost synergies from them. I still believe mid-teens FCF margins are possible, supporting double-digit annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Middleby shares appear priced for high single-digit to low double-digit annualized returns, and that's keeping these shares on my watchlist. Given Middleby's past behavior, I won't be too surprised if the shares rally again, but referring back to the beginning of this articles, I think Middleby may be moving through a transition point in its business and how its business is perceived by the Street, and I want a wider spread to fair value to compensate for what could be ongoing elevated volatility and risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.