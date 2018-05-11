Highpower International's (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

George Pan - Chairman, CEO

Sunny Pan - CFO

Yuanmei Ma - IR

Analysts

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Highpower International 2018 Q1 Financial Results. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Yuanmei Ma. Thank you, you may proceed.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, David. Thank you, good morning everyone. Thank you, for joining us today for our First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our Earnings Release which also apply to our Conference Call today as we will make forward-looking statements.

We have today our George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower; and Mr. Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower.

Following managements prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note that George will speak in Mandarin. We will first would speak in Mandarin and I will follow with English translation of his remarks.

George, please go ahead.

George Pan

Thank you, Yuanmei.

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

Good morning everyone, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

We are pleased to deliver cost line performance that bid our guidance driven by continued strength in our Lithium Ion battery business. We continue to focus on our core recent products during the quarter, such as buy attending CES in January where we showcased our advanced rechargeable battery products for Notebook; Smartphone; wearable devices; smart house appliance; portable power station; and other smart digital products.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

During the quarter, we also increased our R&D efforts in order to develop new technology and improve productivity and the reliability, as well as to provide solutions that fulfils the innovation of our international customer base.

We also continue to progress our capacity. We're on track to implementing a new production line in our Huizhou Giga Factory, which is expected to reach a target production volume by the 2nd quarter of 2018 to support achieving our target sales in 2018.

We're also on track with our Huizhou Giga Factory Phase II extension project which will add an additional 30,000 square meters of production space by the 2nd quarter of 2019.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

The expansion in a number of smart digital products also electrical products of today, smart digital age means that we will continue to phase industrywide headwinds related to raw materials price such as cobalt. And that we remain committed to improving our production efficiency and the remaining an efficient supply chain.

As always, we remain focused on sustainable growth and are providing clean, safe, and efficient power solutions to meet society's needs.

George Pan

[Foreign Language]

Yuanmei Ma

Now, I will like to turn the call over to Mr. Sunny Pan, Highpower's CFO, who will go over our financial results in greater detail. Sunny, please go ahead.

Sunny Pan

Thank you, George. Good morning, everyone. And thank you, for joining us on our call. Let me walk you through our financial 1st quarter 2018 financial result.

Please note that unless stated otherwise, all numbers are presented in U.S. dollar terms and all comparison are made all year-over-year basis.

Net sales, for the first quarter of 2018, increased 18.9% from 49.80 from $41.9 million. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower which became shortage on December 21st 2017. Net sales increased 24.1% to $49.08 million from $43.1 million.

Our net sales goes what's driven by our Lithium segment which grows 33% during the quarter. Gross profit for the first quarter decreased 23.80% to $7.6 million from $9.9 million. Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 15.2% from 23.7%.

Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, gross margin decreased to 15.2% from 23.7%. Our gross margins were impacted by continued high loan material products facing the industry. Research and the development expenses for the quarter were $2.6 million compared to $2.8 million as a percentage of net sales and deal passage increased to 5.1% from 4.3%.

We remain committed to R&D excellence and the way you spend and deal to increase in the future that we continue to hire for key position and a new battery. Selling and distribution expenses for the quarter were $2 million compared to $1.6 million as a percentage of net sales.

Selling and distribution has increased to 4% from 3.9%; the remaining industry very stable. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $4.1 million compared to $3.1 million. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expense increased to 8.3% from 7.3%.

This increase was due to an increase of the provision for our intense plans. Net margin attributes us to the company for the quarter was a $1.1 million compared to a net income attributable to the company of $2.5 million. Net loss attributable to the company for diluting the share was 7% compared to a diluted shares income of $0.17.

For the quarter ended March 31st, 2018, and the 2017. The weighted average diluted the shares outstanding. You're seeing computing diluted share were 50,509,658 and 15,299,029 with tax debiting. EBITDA for the quarter decreased 88.2% to 59.59 million from 5 million.

Moving on to the balance sheet as of March 31st, 2018, our cash balance was $18.9 million compared to $14.5 million as of December 31st, 2017. Our total asset was $244.5 million and our total active was $59.2 million. For the second quarter of 2018, we backed net revenue to grow over 30% year-over-year.

That bring in the income of the battery to continue to high low at your price. On March, this is back to be similar or slightly lower than the first quarter of 2018. For the full-year 2018, the company is back net revenue to grow at least 20% compared to 2017. And the gross margin level to exceed that of the first quarter October 18th.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now move into the Q&A session. Please be reminded that we will take a moment to translate questions into Mandarin. We will then will talk in English.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

Sunny Pan

Okay. Thank you, for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always, on behalf of the International Highpower team, we welcome your feedback and a visit to our facilities in China.

Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you, everyone. Thank you.

Operator

