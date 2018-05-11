Piraeus Bank SA's (BPIRY) CEO James Getz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Piraeus Bank SA ADR (OTCPK:BPIRY) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Christos Megalou - MD & CEO

George Georgakopoulos - Deputy MD and Executive Director

George Marinopoulos - Deputy CFO

Tom Arvanitis - Treasurer

Analysts

Pawel Dziedzic - Goldman Sachs

Floriani Jonas - Axia Ventures

Angeliki Bairaktari - Autonomous Research

Victoria Cherevach - Bank of America

Alexandros Boulougouris - WOOD & Co

Iason Kepaptsoglou - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by. I am Gail, your Chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Piraeus Bank Conference Call to present and discuss the First Quarter 2018 Financial Results.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Piraeus Bank CEO, Mr. Christos Megalou.

Mr. Megalou, you may now proceed.

Christos Megalou

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning for those joining us from the U.S. Thank you very much for attending Piraeus Bank's First Quarter 2018 Results Presentation. I'm Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank Group, and as always I'm here today with our full senior management and Investor Relations team.

Today’s update comes in the wake of the outcome of the ECBs 2018 EU Wide Stress Test results and I’m pleased to say that Piraeus has come full circle and stands ready to continue in the recovery path we saw in 2017, with much stronger fundamentals in place.

Taking stock of the past 12 months developments, it is evident that the macro economic outlook for Greece is a lot more positive than it was a year ago. On slide four of our presentation, we provide a snapshot of the supportive economic environment in Greece which keeps recovering on a daily basis and translate into positive GDP growth expected to land at about 2% in 2018 and further improve in the following years.

Forecast for unemployment, real estate prices as well as the manufacturing PMI all point towards further stabilization and growth. Overall, the economic sentiment in the country continues to be at its best level since 2008.

On the back of this environment, we continue our hard work towards decisively addressing a legacy positions and rationalizing the balance sheet of our bank. On slide five, we summarize the result of our determination and swift actions.

In Q1 2018, we recorded a reduction of our NPE stock by €3 billion year-over-year. Our cost coverage levels stood at 51% and at approximately 100% if you include the post haircut collateral value backing these non-performing exposures.

It is worth noting that we are now well advanced now to NPE sale processes, one secured and one unsecured and we expect those to be successfully concluded by the end of the second quarter.

On the liquidity front, we recorded deposit inflows of €3.4 billion year-on-year and roughly €500 million for the first quarter of 2018. This is a testament that market confidence to the banking system and overall to the prospects of the economy continues to improve.

On the non-deposit liability side of our balance sheet, ELA support stands at approximately €1 billion and with our increasing market activity coupled with further deposit inflow is expected to be fully eliminated in the next couple of months.

From a P&L perspective, notwithstanding the NII reduction driven by incremental provisions booked over the past couple of quarters, on the back of the IFRS9 implementation, and now our cleanup actions our Greek franchise recorded a recurring profit of €32 million for the quarter.

We keep focusing on reducing our cost base through a number of initiatives and we are very glad to be seeing our operating leverage improving on a consistent basis. The expenses of our Greek operations declined by 7% year-on-year, while G&A was down by 9% for the same period.

Since the beginning of the year, close to 1200 of our people decided to participate in our mortal voluntary exit scheme. On a fully phased basis, this corresponds to recurring cost savings of around €45 million per annum.

This is a remarkable result and a key enabler for our focus on offsetting the market trend of reducing loan interest income, which however drives risk-adjusted returns of higher quality. The cost target for the group remains 900 million in 2020 and given the progress made year-to-date we are increasingly confident that this target will be comfortably met. This will be the main driver of our run rate cost to income ratio, which we forecast to be roughly at 40% by 2020.

During the first three months of the year, our fee and commission income improved by 2% year-over-year, further contributing to the offset of the pressure of the net interest income. Cost of risk for the quarter stood at 150 basis points recording a rapid decline which was somewhat expected given the one-off nature of our previous quarter’s provisioning.

Our guidance for the year remains between the 150 basis points and 180 basis points over net loans. From a capital standpoint our group continued to maintain a solid capital position with a CET1 ratio of 14.4% at the end of March 2018.

Coming back briefly on the recently concluded stress test, I believe the performance of our group clearly demonstrate the intensive effort we have put together in normalizing our balance sheet, but also the challenges that Piraeus and the Greek Banking system as a whole had to face during the financial crisis.

Piraeus Bank is already executing a capital enhancement plan that will allow us to fortify further our balance sheet position without the need of diluting our sharecount.

On slide six, you can see the key figures of our Greek balance sheet. Overall, balances remain flattish quarter-on-quarter taken advantage of the positive macroeconomic sentiment and our leading position we saw our deposit base increasing further in the first three months of 2018 with inflows of roughly €500 million.

Our loan-to-deposit ratio continue to be below the 100% mark and ELA support as mentioned earlier is now roughly at €1 billion and will be fully eliminated in the next few months.

On the front book, our budgeting exercise suggests approximately €3 billion of new healthy origination for 2018 which will support our topline and obviously our effort to finance the growing economic activity in the country.

Moving onto slide seven, you can see the headline numbers of our P&L which delivered a positive bottom line of €32 million on a recurring basis for the quarter. The statutory net income stood at minus €66 million purely driven by the cost of our latest voluntary exit scheme which will result in recurring cost savings of approximately €45 million per annum.

NIM stood up 233 basis points for the quarter for the reasons explained earlier, while fees landed at 50 basis points of our assets.

The cost to income ratio for the first three months was 56%, in the right trajectory though was meeting our target for 2020 of 40%. Lastly, our cost of risk is now back to where we expect it to be across the year at circa 160 basis points over net loans.

In the next few pages, we depict the loan quality evolution for the quarter as well as an update on our NPE reduction plan. The NPE stock reduced by €3 billion during the past 12 months and by €5.6 billion since the September 2015 peak.

With a stock of roughly €31 billion, we of course, have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we remain laser-focused in resolving our legacy book and all our actions bear fruits. It is worth noting that we consistently meet all the operational targets agreed with our regulatory bodies and we are on track to get to €20 billion of NPEs and €10 billion of NPLs by 2020.

On Slide 10, it should be highlighted that in the Q1 2018, gross NPE inflow was meaningfully reduced from both defaults and re-defaults, definitely an encouraging trend.

Turing to Page 13, you can see the evolution of our customer deposits for the quarter. We recorded inflows of €0.5 billion and at the same time a €3.6 billion reduction in euro system funding support, all of which corresponded to ELA.

On the capital side on Page 14, you can see that we continued to maintain a solid capital position well above our SREP requirement.

Turning on to Page 15, we outlined the elements of our ongoing capital enhancing plan which we are confident will allow us to derisk and fortify our balance sheet further. The plan is simple, well-defined, front-loaded and discussed with our regulatory bodies. It comprises certain capital and corporate actions such as the divestiture of non-core assets, banking subsidiaries and non-performing exposures. It should be noted that the assets due to be deconsolidated from our balance sheet will also have a positive impact on the future organic profitability of our group.

The asset disposals are categorized into the following three buckets. First, completion of asset sales with signed SPAs, those include the divestments of Piraeus Bank Romania, Piraeus Bank Beograd and Lyonnais Hellas. The last two sales were concluded in March and April of 2018 respectively, and Piraeus Bank Romania is expected to be concluded by mid-June.

Second, transactions underway, those include the divestments of Piraeus Bank Bulgaria and Tirana Bank in Albania. We aim at having signed SPAs for these transactions during the summer and a full closing before year end.

Third, sale of the two NPE portfolios, those include the two ongoing sale processes mentioned earlier. All of these transactions will collectively reduce the group's risk weighted assets by approximately €3.5 billion, translating into a boost in our core equity Tier-1 capital ratio of about 100 basis points.

In addition to these divestitures, we will explore in the coming period the possibility of issuing alternative non-dilutive capital that will allow us to optimize our capital structure and contribute towards the future MREL requirements.

In parallel, we are assessing specific options to further enhance our capital position through additional risk weighted asset relief initiatives. Moreover, as mentioned previously in the presentation we are accelerating the reduction of our operating expenses with 15 key initiatives that will further reduce our cost base.

Turing to Page 16, I would like to take stock of what we have achieved over the past 12 months and assess how the medium term for Piraeus Bank Group looks like.

In 2017, we achieved best-in-class NPL reduction. We significantly increased our cost coverage levels. We continue to leverage on our market leading position, experiencing significant deposit inflows and gaining market share and we tangibly intensified our workout, restructuring and collection efforts resulting in an overall satisfactory balance sheet normalization.

In 2018, we successfully concluded a Stress Test regulatory exercise. We delivered a profitable first quarter on a recurring basis and we expect to eliminate ELA funding support, conclude at least two large scale NPE sales, grow our core bank, benefit from cost optimization measures put in place in the recent past, continue on our digital transformation and importantly complete the full implementation of the restructuring plan agreed with DG Com a few years back.

In 2019 and 2020, our sole focus is to start delivering attractive returns on the back of a sustainable growth model, benefiting from fully normalized cost of risk and of course our market leading position as the largest financial institution in the country.

With this strategy wrap up, I'd like to thank you very much for your attention and open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from Mr. Dziedzic Pawel with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Pawel Dziedzic

Good afternoon and thank you for the presentation. I have three questions. The first one is a clarification on the Stress Test. You obviously said that the results reconfirm your resilience. I am wondering if there -- what are the practical implications now of the test?

You mentioned in your press release, that you will continue with strengthening of your capital based on the current capital action plan and you helpfully outlined all the measures for us today, but do you need to submit that -- do you to engage with SSM and agree on the steps that need to be taken, or that is not necessary?

And in particular on the measures that you mentioned today, on issuing additional non-dilutive capital, is this something that perhaps would be a part of the agreement? That's the first question.

The second question is on NPE and NPL flows. And I think you did mention that you see some improvements in the underlying trends. Now, if I look at Slide 27, if I look at NPL formation pre write-offs, it actually did not improve this quarter -- the situation, it seems slightly deteriorated.

And also if I look at your defaults that you showed on the Slide -- I believe the slide 10, it's pretty much of the same level as last year in the first quarter 2017. So we can appreciate that you're on track to deliver on your reduction plan based on NPL disposals and based probably on the write-offs, but do you see underlying improvement in the trends? Do you see any implications of improving payment rather than and so on.

And the last question is on NII. It declined around 9% this quarter. Is level around €360 million that's you reported? Could run rate to extrapolate for the rest of the year or is there more downside as you continue the impairments? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Thank you, Pawel. This is Chris Megalou. Just to answer your first question. The capital strengthening plan that we are working on has been discussed with the regulator in the context of our ongoing supervisor dialog. And I confirm no equity issuance is included in this plan. The plan comprises of 100 basis points of internal capital generation actions, and 100 basis points of other actions that will include non-dilutive instruments to be -- to take place between now and before the year-end.

George Georgakopoulos

Okay, look, hi this is George Georgakopoulos. I'm the Head of Piraeus Legacy Unit and running Recovery Banking Unit as well. Regarding the trends in NPL, overall, we are very pleased with the development of the NPE reduction plan. To start with on track, as we speak with the plan. That the plan is highly challenging, and we are delighted that at this point we're on track.

I wouldn't narrate too much on the trend on the performance, the Piraeus performance of NPL in Slide 27, I wouldn't think that this is part of any kind of particular trend. It was as expected for the quarter. We'll emphasize, if you allow me that pre write-off formation for the quarter of €0.3 billon is the strongest we have seen.

The trend I think one can identify on Page 10 as well Pawel. You will agree with us that it gives positive signs primarily in the sense that we see reduction both in defaults and redefaults in that quarter. And of course, we hope to keep going with that trend.

I do have to -- to say and I mentioned that in the last call as well that we are pleased with both the amount of restructuring we do for the quarter. So in the first quarter, we did almost €2 billion of restructurings. And I said last time that we are very pleased with quality performance of the latest -- restructurings, in particular quarter four and quarter one. And therefore, we have confidence that we're going to get with our plan, moving to the right -- continue moving to the right direction.

George Marinopoulos

Okay. This is George Marinopoulos, Deputy CFO. Regarding Pawel your third question about the NII drop, let me allow you to go on Page 22 where on [Indiscernible] the result explaining the drivers for this drop. So you will see the three drivers that lead the reduction quarter-over-quarter of €38 million.

The first one is related to the increased provisions that we booked both in Q4, 2017 and also on the first day of 2018 through the IFRS9. That amounts to €2.1 billion. That means that less accruing amount for the bank that creates approximately a level of €80 million to €85 million per year and that's divided by 4 gives the €21 million that you see.

On top of that, there is a calendar effect meaning that we have two days lower in this quarter versus the previous one, which generates another €8 million. And obviously the deleveraging effect which has not yet finished. It is decelerating but not finished that resulted in another €8 million.

That's the three main drivers of the NII decline. However, going forward, we see that loan generation to stabilize and start to picking up. As our CEO mentioned that we have a plan of €3 billion in 2018.

First quarter is according to the budget, that's a good sign. On top of that ELA has decreased as we see on the bottom left hand side of table and the €13 million, we expect that to eliminate fully in Q3 and third in terms of deposits costs we see further room for decline and that it can boost further NII.

So regarding your question, yes, the level €360 million can be considered as a good run rate for 2018.

Christos Megalou

One more thing to say on top or of what George Marinopoulos said. This is Christos Megalou. Just to draw your attention on Page 23. The front book as far as the loan rates are concerned is very resilient on an average of 5.3%. This is the number we have recorded in Q1, 2018, and as already mentioned €3 billion are going to be the new production in 2018. And we are on track as far as the first quarter numbers are concerned to achieve that target. Thank you.

Pawel Dziedzic

That's very clear and very helpful, thank you very much. Can I just have one follow-up on the non-dilutive capital instrument that you plan to issue in 2018? Can you give us a little bit more detail, at what level of capital structure would that be, do you have to issue it or presumably would issue it in the market? But is there a backstop for instance from the authorities if such issuance would be difficult or punitive when it comes to costs? And so on, any more details, if you can share with us that would be helpful?

Tom Arvanitis

This is Tom Arvanitis speaking. As part of our normalization process that we -- that we love to move into, we've already in the past said that we want to be active participants in the debt capital markets across the spectrum of asset classes. So, we have maintained an active dialog with regards to the fixed income community and we understand that they are there to receive us given the right markets or circumstances. So, we don't have to execute something immediately and as Mr. Megalou said it is all the way up to year end. So, we'll be examining any available opportunity.

Pawel Dziedzic

But is it a senior unsecured debt or subordinated debt?

George Georgakopoulos

Well, senior unsecured wouldn't count towards the capital ratios, but we're examining everything from covered bonds all the way through additional Tier 1. So, we're not ready to disclose at the moment what we're going to be doing, because we have to open a dialog with either capital markets and figure out when they're ready to receive us when and in what form.

Pawel Dziedzic

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Mr. Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Floriani Jonas

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for the presentation. I have a few questions. First of all, just going back to the NII environment and outlook, I remember that in the previous quarter you're guiding for like a low single-digit decline in 2018 and now the run rate of €360 million over 2017, we're probably looking at a minus 15% or so. So the outlook on that front, just confirm that has deteriorated a bit right, so that is the first one.

Second, on the sale of the transactions, especially on the AMOEBA side that you are expecting now for second quarter. Is this still valid? The assumption you released previously that both portfolios are expected to add 20 basis points to your capital.

Finally, and then I would join the queue again, on the new lending you just mentioned I think I was just a bit confused when you mentioned €3 billion of new lending, was that for 2018 or 2019? And also where is that coming from? What kind of segment in the economy is that coming from?

And also how do you see the rate environment. I'm aware you showed the front book versus the back book, but how do you see the dynamics including Greek corporate for example that are -- they're being able to get credit at lower rates than you are showing over there and given that at probably the SME level when consumer and mortgages, probably the demand is still not there. So how do you reconcile all of this together?

George Marinopoulos

Hi Jonas, this is George Marinopoulos. I guess, actually as we said before the €360 million of Q1 can be considered a good run rate. Obviously, as we said our increased provisions, they allow this negative effect in this decline in Q1. Yes, for the full year 2018, then the declines would be just about 10% as you said. But in terms of forecasting the NII, you should base your numbers on the Q1 2018.

Christos Megalou

Jonas, just following on your question on the sale of AMOEBA and ARCTOS, if you turn to Page 15, for the 2 portfolios this is there is weighted assets relief that we are talking there. So we stand by, by this number.

Now finally, on the €3 billion of new lending, this is for 2018 only and the way it works in our budget and the way we are looking at it evolving over the year is about €1 billion new lending to SMEs, out of which we have already dispersed something like €250 million in the first quarter about €1.5 billion for large corporate and around €400 million for households.

So this is a number which is higher than the 2017 number which was about €2.7 billion. And on the dialog we have especially on the SME front, we see increased activity in the market and this is what drives the numbers that we are putting forward.

As far as the rates are concerned, we listed the first quarter number rates and that's on Page 23 and we will see how the numbers are evolving over the next few quarters.

Floriani Jonas

Okay, thanks. I have couple of more questions, but I'll join the queue again, and then we'll talk a bit.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bairaktari Angeliki with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Hello, thank you for the presentation. I had two questions from my side please. First of all on your cost of risk, you mentioned in your opening remarks that you expect this level of 160 basis points to be maintained during the year. I was just wondering when you sell -- the NPLs that you're going to sell, which I assume have now been fully covered based on the provision that you did in Q4 and also when you do write-off, I would assume these actions to lead to a lower NPE coverage ratio.

And as you have this plan of NPE reduction this year and next year, I was just wondering what is the go to level of coverage that you want to maintain, because if I assume that you maintain a 160 bps cost of risks and the coverage would drop significantly in my estimates. Is there any floor below which you cannot fall, that would be my first question?

And my second question is on your cost savings target of €200 million. I understand that €45 million come from the voluntary exit scheme and you have booked the cost in Q1. Could you please explain to us what will be the drivers of the remaining €165 million cost savings and are there any more one-offs that you may have to book in the next quarters? Thank you.

George Georgakopoulos

Okay. Hi Angeliki, this is George. As we said as our CEO said, the cost of risk was 160 basis points in Q1. The levels that we have guided in the quarters to come for 2018, it is between 150 basis points to 180 basis points. So, we stick to this guidance for the quarters to come.

Regarding the decrease of coverage because of the sale of portfolios or the write-offs, yes, that will have a downward pressure on terms of coverage of 51% that we have. However, as we understand, the level of -- as we said 150% to 180%, it remains at I would say at the upper level of providing for our book just for the reason to keep a satisfactory coverage for our portfolio related to the risks that risks that we face.

Floor, I mean it wouldn't have designed in a floor. Obviously, I mean we have run our business plan we see our numbers and we want to give a satisfactory coverage for the quarters and years to come.

Christos Megalou

Now Angeliki turning on the cost savings, this was a key initiative of the management team. We have details on Page 24 of the presentation. And we are very focused in making sure that we achieve the targets that we set ourselves to achieve through this program. We call it Project Horizon, we have been working to design it for quite some time within 2017. We are now in execution phase, part of this plan is the reduction in branches. We will go down in 2019 to a target of around 500 plus branches in the country.

The full time employees -- this is something that we have already discussed as far as the VES is concerned. We are focusing in taking the maximum benefit out of the digitalization. The optimization of the operations both in terms of wholesale as well as corporate function, designing our cost processes and we have a number of initiatives out of which we have already taken about €80 million of actions and some more to come to basically achieve this €200 million by 2020.

This is a three year plan. We are very focused, very determined in actually achieving this plan. We think that the first quarter numbers are a testament of these execution capability and we will be extremely focused to deliver this as we move on the next few quarters.

Angeliki Bairaktari

And if I may just follow up, firstly if you could just give us that coverage level that you expect to have in -- at the end of 2019 in Q4, 2019 in your plan? And on your costs these €80 million actions already taken on Slide 24, is that -- are these the cost savings that you have already achieved out of the €200 million? Do I understand this correctly?

Christos Megalou

Sorry Angeliki. Can you repeat the question please?

Angeliki Bairaktari

Yes. My first question is, if you could give us the coverage level that you have in your business plan at the end of 2019? And my second question is on your €80 million actions already taken on Slide 24, are these, I'm not sure I fully understand whether are these the cost savings that you have already captured? Or are these -- is this something else?

Christos Megalou

On your second question, it is €80 million are the actions that we have already taken that will result in €80 million actual, but we have already implemented the actions and we are expecting to see them flowing into the next few quarters.

George Marinopoulos

Regarding the coverage, we are expecting in the level of 2019 is the range -- it is between 47% to 45% depending obviously I mean in the plan as we know however, execution of the sales and also the write-offs that we've planned in this year and the next year.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Cherevach Victoria with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Victoria Cherevach

Hi, good evening. Thank you very much for your time. I have two questions. The first is just on the [inflows days] that you hopefully provide and it has dropped this quarter €100 million year-on-year. What does the outlook look like for Q2? If you could just give some color, whether this is continued or sort of any levels that you can disclose would be very helpful?

And my second question is with regards to the forborne loans data that you provide. I see that there has been a drop in the forborne loans that are zero days past due. I also see that the NPE is zero days positive. They've also fallen about €1 billion Q-on-Q. I suspect there is some sort of -- there is some deterioration. That's probably the €500 million that went into the 1 to 89 days past due bucket that you disclosed on Page 28.

And from Page, I think 27, you also had €300 million of cures. Could you just give us some color on the deterioration that happened? And I think some of that is this the business loans that are deteriorating or these ones that you had restructured previously and that restructurings went very aggressive that you need to go back, just any color that you can you give on the move that would be very helpful.

George Marinopoulos

Let me just answer your questions. The first point I would make is that in terms of the trend we see in the inflows outflows, I think we're beginning to see positive trends and we know that we are doing all the right actions meaning the size of restructurings, volume of restructurings, quality of restructuring etcetera to continue seeing a positive trend.

Regarding the reduction of 0 dpd, primarily driven by the curings. We see the curings getting into our book and working more and more.

Victoria Cherevach

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Boulougouris Alexandros of WOOD & Co. Please go ahead.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Yes, hello. Just a clarification regarding capital you mentioned before about 100 bps internal capital generation measures. Are these on top of the 40 bps you include in the pro forma calculation of March 2018 on Page 14? This is my first question.

And regarding the NPE coverage, that in 2019 you mentioned, it would be around 47%, 48%. This assumes the cost of risk guidance that 150 basis points to 180 basis points this year and something lower I guess in 2019, correct?

Christos Megalou

Alexandros, just to take your first question. These are included into our calculation. So, if you go to Page 15, Avis, Serbia and which are transactions that have been closed, but also AMOEBA and ARCTOS, where we are waiting to receive binding bids by mid-May. They are included into this estimation.

George Georgakopoulos

Hi Alex. This is George. Regarding the cost of risk and the coverage that we just mentioned the range. The cost of risk that we has been assumed for the calculation of this range obviously, it is in the range of as we said 150, 180, but to the lower angle we see for the next -- for 2019 as we see and we believe that we will have a gradual reduction for the cost of risk as the time passes by.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Okay, thank you. And just a clarification also on the VRS plan. This is -- I assume this is currently taking place and the benefit will start from the third quarter or when should we assume the benefits starting?

Christos Megalou

This is flowing into our numbers as we speak Alexandros. There are about 550 people that have already departed. And there will be another 400 that are coming out over the next quarter and the total number as we said is 1,200 people.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Okay, clear. Thank you

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Kepaptsoglou Iason with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Iason Kepaptsoglou

Good afternoon, everyone. One simple question and a slightly more complex one, the simple question is if you could please explain the drop in the fully loaded capital ratio proforma for IFRS 9 obviously quarter-on-quarter? I think it's down about 30 basis points or 40 basis points.

And the second question is what you think the outlook is for margins on the net loan book? I guess we have two forces there. The one is the positive mix and rates effect from the €3 billion of new loans that you expect to generate. But at the same time, we have had some pressure from all the curings and the restructuring that is happening to the book, which is not of the similar magnitude. So your thoughts on that would be very much appreciated? Thank you.

George Georgakopoulos

The drop on the fully loaded is related to the loss of regarding in the first quarter, which is related obviously to the VES and that generated this drop on the fully loaded base.

Christos Megalou

And Iason, on the NIM, we see this at the current levels, it is 233 bps to 235 bps, we see this maintains stable over the course of the year.

Iason Kepaptsoglou

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Mr. Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Floriani Jonas

Hi guys, two more from my side. First of all on your exit scheme again, are you done with the costs on that, or is there anything else coming in the second quarter?

And the second question is regarding your PLU data, I couldn't find any update this quarter, nor there was any change in strategy on that front? If you can clarify?

And then, sorry just a third one, if I look at your Slide 28, where you show your €5.7 billion of forborne loans, it's zero days past due. Is there any way you can give some color on the average time that this forborne's are performing? If it's more towards the early stages or more towards the late stages of performing?

Christos Megalou

Jonas just to take your voluntary exit scheme question. It is a €132 million; it is all booked into the first quarter. So there is no more to come, and also to jump PLU data question, we will be publishing the data, they will be in our financial statements. So, you will see those coming through very soon.

George Marinopoulos

Regarding your question about the breakdown on Page 28 of the 0 dpd loans that were forborne, what we have announced here is €3.5 billion of that is less than 12 months restructuring, but to give you a little bit of color, the fact is that we have done, we have stepped up our structuring efforts for long-term solutions the last three quarters, so second half of 2017 and first half of 2018.

Operator

Mr. Floriani, do you have any follow-up question.

Floriani Jonas

No, no. I’m done, thanks guys.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up question from Miss. Cherevach Victoria with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Victoria Cherevach

Thank you very much. I just have one follow-up. Could you just give some color on, you said that you've stepped up your assets in restructuring, which is a very good to hear. But could you give us some color as to what you're doing, is this mostly freezing split or is it interest rate reductions or is just a mix of everything? Just any color that you can give on that would be very helpful.

George Marinopoulos

It is a mix of everything. I think, as I said in the investor poll in the end of November, and the same earlier this year as well. We are stepping up our efforts in terms of restructuring both in volume. That's in the way we are doing what I would describe as deep restructurings and this is connected to a large extent if I may say, to the provisioning we did in the second half last year.

So, there is more and more in the last couple of quarters deep restructuring solutions. For example, now in retail they account for five percentage that is much higher than it should be at least a quarterly deep restructuring solutions for example, the same for our corporate portfolios.

So it is differ and differ as needed to achieve the curing element in the NPE reduction plan. Victoria I hope this is helpful.

Victoria Cherevach

Just to clarify, I understand when you say deep restructurings, you mean they are more aggressive, additional provisions that you took. Does that -- if I'm looking to that, does that mean that you for example, were provisioning more so that you could freeze and split greater portions? Is that my -- is that the correct understanding of that?

George Marinopoulos

Pretty much yes. So the answer is the deep restructurings means bigger, deeper haircuts, to make the restructuring solution viable and improve what you see here as an output the curings for example and of course the collections and the good performance going forward. So, yes.

Victoria Cherevach

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

We have another follow-up question from Mr. Dziedzic Pawel from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Pawel Dziedzic

Hi, just one follow-up question. Could you give us an update on where you stand on electronic auctions and on the sale of properties through your own platform? How many properties have been now registered? How many auctions took place and how many properties were disposed and what is that pipeline or budget for the rest of the year? Thank you.

George Georgakopoulos

Thank you. Let me answer the first one. In terms of liquidation side, auctions as part of the legal enforcement process. We described that on Page 33. I think you may find it interesting here that the overall evolution in Piraeus Bank in the property auctions and the legal enforcement, in 2014, there were only 124 the whole year. 2015, 124; 2016, 219; 396 last year, so almost 400. You see that this year in pretty much of it was two months and a bit so much in April, we have 410. So, the very good news and important news is that the legal enforcement has started working as well, which is essential for the market to operate properly and appropriately and I think we are on the very right trajectory.

Previously, we gave guidance that we expect the amount of liquidations over the two years of the NPE reduction plan for 2018 and 2019 to be in the range of €1.8 million, €1.9 million and we think that the trajectory is leading us to that direction. So we think that we are going to be able to achieve at this point the liquidation numbers.

Christos Megalou

Now Pawel turning into your other question, on the online platform and the progress we are making there. We have conducted our first auction of 2018 in March of this year, so that was the fourth auction. We had three that we conducted in 2017. A total of 33 properties were sold in the last auction, higher than the 29 properties sold in the first auction, the 29 properties sold in the second auction and the 26 properties sold in third auction.

We are planning two more auctions to come over the next few quarters. Just to remind everybody that these are properties that are already foreclosed, we are uploading them into our electronic platform, www.propertiesforsale.gr and we do have a number of international investors participating in these auction and naturally concluded sales that took place from participants in the auctions that were not residing in Greece.

We had of course the bulk of the sales from local residents. We are very happy with the way this is progressing and we'll continue to upload properties to sell through this medium as well.

Pawel Dziedzic

Thank you very much for this. And can I just ask, out of 410 liquidations, how many of those were purchased by Piraeus.

George Marinopoulos

The 410 is the number of auctions, we have a breakdown on Page 33, how many were completed, not completed and canceled on the completed auctions. The majority, I would say, in the 80% of that number was done by Piraeus Bank which is in line for this period of -- in line with our NPE reduction plan in our expectation for this time of NPE reduction plan.

Pawel Dziedzic

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Bairaktari Angeliki with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Hi, thank you for taking my follow up question. I was just looking on Slide 22 where you showed the breakdown of your net interest income. Could you please explain why your wholesale funding costs, as I see line due to banks, has gone up this quarter? Thank you.

George Marinopoulos

Hi, Angeliki. This is due to the higher interbank reports that we have executed in the first quarter versus the previous ones. Okay.

Angeliki Bairaktari

Is the cost -- what is the cost of this, because I would assume that, that would be cheaper than the ELA so as you replace ELA with interbank repos the overall cost of funding should come down -- the overall wholesale cost of funding should come down.

Tom Arvanitis

This is Tom Arvanitis. I'll pick this up. So, we're effectively switching out of ELA into interbank repos on the same collateral used for ELA purposes. And this comes in our cost of approximately 1%. So it's cheaper than ELA.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to management for any closing remarks. Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for participating in the first quarter 2018 conference call. We stand ready to receive any questions that you may have and our IR team will be ready to answer any further questions there maybe. We'll be in the next few quarters in a number of conferences in London and New York and we hope to see you there. And thank you very much for participating in this call.

