CyberArk: Cruising Higher On Niche Product

The cyber-security field is a hot space. The annual cost of cyber-security attacks in the United States alone is estimated at approximately $100 billion, and that figure will only grow with the increase in technology use across all platforms. However, with such an increase in the use of technology and the growing issue of cyber-security threats, the number of companies competing to protect the networks of Fortune 500 companies has become intensely competitive. CyberArk (CYBR) provides cyber-security solutions that many other companies do, but its core product occupies a niche space that it has positioned itself as the industry leader in, privileged account management. This security solution, along with diversification in its offerings from recent strategic acquisitions, and the general tailwinds in the industry provide a nice setup for CyberArk to trend higher in the near future.

Privileged Account Management Gives CyberArk Edge For High Demand Product

Privileged account management, to put it simply, restricts unauthorized users from accessing a company's most confidential and important data and information. Privileged account management is used by less than half of large enterprises currently; however, estimates are that this figure will increase to 75% by 2020. As cyber-security attacks continue to grow, it will be increasingly essential for security managers of large firms to protect its most critical information, and this is where solutions developed by CyberArk come into the equation.

A privileged account is how administrators access database servers, firewalls, application management systems, and other tools. Privileged accounts are pretty broad and cover a range of technology tools that are used every single day by almost every company. Yet despite the fact that less than half of companies used PAM security solutions, the majority of cyber-security attacks and successful breaches involve privileged accounts.

According to Forrester Research, a stunning 80% of security breaches involved privileged credentials and privileged accounts. Of security breaches involving privileged accounts, 82% took over a week to even detect. PAM solutions from CyberArk provide continuous, real-time support and detection services that prevent these breaches.

CyberArk Investor Presentation, November 2017.

CyberArk has seen rapid revenue growth in light of increased privileged account data breaches. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 43% in the past 5 years, increasing from just $47 million in 2012 to over $250 million today. Their customers include 50% of the Fortune 500 and approximately 25% of the Global 2000.

Despite competition from several large and smaller players, the International Data Corporation recognized CyberArk as the forefront of the industry with both leading capabilities and strategies as well as the largest revenue base and customer base in the PAM security space.

IDC MarketScape

Quarter 1 revenues for CyberArk in 2018 came in at $71.8 million, up 21% from last year's Q1 revenues. Q1 revenue figures beat management's guidance of $69.5 million. Q1 free cash flow reported at $31 million, significantly up from last year's $15 million in free cash flow. CyberArk faced increased operational expenses in Q1 2018; however, most of this can be attributed to an increase in employee headcount as the company begins to expand. As bookings continue to increase, earnings should reflect this.

CyberArk MarketPlace Provides Integration with Core PAM Solutions

CyberArk rolled out the CyberArk Marketplace at the 2018 RSA Conference, offering a platform for IT and security professionals to use its industry leading privileged access security with seamless integrative applications. The Marketplace provides plug-ins and tools created by CyberArk as well as other software companies that create a simplistic and efficient security management system for its clients. CyberArk has taken the lead to partner with leading software companies to use their technology and integrate it into their proprietary PAM security solution.

Business Wire, 2018.

Providing access for clients to create an individualized system for their companies allows CyberArk to further differentiate their niche privileged access business. It allows for companies to simply go onto the CyberArk Marketplace and install integrations with just a few clicks.

Strategic Acquisitions Strengthen PAM Offerings and Diversify Product Portfolio

With the growth of CyberArk's PAM business, it is beginning to utilize an acquisition made last May that helped CyberArk build out its DevOps technology. CyberArk acquired Conjur, which provides DevOps security software. Though DevOps is increasing efficiency and speed for organizations, the unification of software development and operation has also increased the different areas and ways in which security attacks and breaches can occur. The acquisition of Conjur allows CyberArk to now protect companies who utilize DevOps and increases their potential clients. Approximately 50% of companies use DevOps in some way, so integrating Conjur's technology into the CyberArk PAM platform will provide increased utilization by CIOs who manage the solutions that CyberArk offers.

More recently, in March 2018, CyberArk acquired Vaultive, Inc, a cloud security company. CyberArk plans to build upon Vaultive's cloud technology and incorporate it into its privileged account management offering by providing its clients a cloud-native and mobile experience. It will also allow CyberArk to protect its clients from cyber attacks in the cloud. The International Data Corporation estimates that spending on cloud services and infrastructure will reach $277 billion by 2021, and the sales operations and financial applications that CyberArk's clients use require monitoring and continuous control. The acquisition will allow CyberArk to bring its privileged access management solution to modern applications for the foreseeable future.

Despite the recent M&A activity with CyberArk, they have not had to significantly lever up to complete these acquisitions. Vaultive and Conjur were purchased almost entirely in cash, and CyberArk maintains a very conservative debt-equity of 0.42 with total liabilities of $161 million and total equity of $381 million. CyberArk as of March 2018 retains $227 million in cash, significantly more than its total liabilities, so it's a reasonable prediction that they may be keeping cash reserves in order to make another acquisition in the near future.

The Cyber-Security Industry and CyberArk's Place In It

The cyber-security market has faced heavy demand in recent years, and companies' requirement for efficient and capable solutions to protect their data is only expected to increase in coming years. Cyber-security spending by companies is growing at approximately 11% CAGR and is estimated to reach a market value of $232 billion by 2022. Because of CyberArk's unique position as being the industry leader in the privileged access management space within the cyber-security industry, CyberArk is well positioned in the cyber-secuirty space. Though CyberArk's stock is not cheap by any means, it is currently trading about 23% below its all-time high of $73 in June 2015 and has made a number of moves to give it a good probability of trending higher in the second half of 2018.

It's important to keep in mind that although CyberArk maintains a strong moat over its competitors with its privileged access management solutions, smaller competitors including Thycotic are making strides and attempting to catch up even though they are much smaller. While CyberArk was really the first security firm to establish itself in this space, other firms are taking advantage of the growing demand for this service and have grown exponentially in recent shares, edging out slivers of market share. It will be important for CyberArk to not only use its market dominance but to continue to innovate in the space as innovation is what the younger and more nimble competitors thrive on to gain market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.