Extendicare's (EXETF) CEO Tim Lukenda on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Extendicare's 2018 first quarter results conference call. With me today are Tim Lukenda, Extendicare's President and CEO; unfortunately Elaine Everson, our VP and CFO is unable us to join us today, as she is attending a funeral.

Our 2018 first quarter results were disseminated yesterday and are available on our website along with the supplemental information package. The audio webcast of today's call is also available on our website, along with an accompanying slide presentation, which viewers may advance themselves.

A replay of the call will be available from noon today until midnight on May 25th. The replay numbers and passcode have been provided in our press release, and an archived recording of this call will also be available on our website.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding our future operation. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors in our public filings with the securities commission and suggest that you refer to those filings.

As we discuss our performance, please bear in mind that all figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Lukenda

Thanks, Jillian, and good morning everyone. Extendicare operates across the spectrum of senior's care and across the country to meet the needs of a growing seniors' population in Canada.

As you can see on Slide 3, our services are provided under various brands that together cover the continuum of seniors care. We are a unique investment opportunities in the Canadian market, position to meet the needs of the Canadian senior when and where they need us.

Turning to our Q1 financial results on Slide 4. First, I will highlight our Canadian and divisional operations and then speak to our consolidated results later in the presentation. I’d like to point out that the comparability of our results this quarter was impacted by the timing of Good Friday, causing an increase in our labor costs of $1.4 million and the receipt in the first quarter of 2017 of prior period funding of $800,000.

Including these factors, revenue reported this quarter was up 1.5% to $271.4 million. NOI reported this quarter was down by 2.7% to $29.3 million. At the EBITDA level, lower administrative costs largely offset the reported decline in NOI and absent the one-time items EBITDA improved by $2 million or 10% with a margin of 8% compared to 7.4. Our reported AFFO of $14.7 million, improved by 2 million or 15.4% this quarter, having benefited from lower current income taxes.

Turning to our home health care business on Slide 5, the major factor affecting the performance this quarter was a 3.9% decline in hours of care delivered. Approximately 60% of the decline in volumes was in Ontario where the competition for personal support workers and to a lesser extent nurses has intensified. This has contributed to a capacity shortage in many areas across the province and impacted our ability to continue to meet the growing demand in services that began in the latter half of 2016.

We have taken steps to build the capacity required to take advantage of the significant growth opportunity that exists in the province today. The balance of the shortfall this quarter was primarily experienced in British Columbia, largely attributable to declines in provincial funding related to fiscal year-end constraints. In addition, the quarter-over-quarter comparability of the home health care operations was impacted by the timing of the stat holiday, resulting in increased labor costs of $900,000 this quarter.

Turning to our Esprit Lifestyle division on Slide 5, we continue to make solid progress with growth in revenue, NOI and occupancy in all communities, notwithstanding some occupancy attrition through the winter months. During the quarter, we had eight retirement communities in operation, seven of which are classified as same-store. The improved contribution for the year from our same-store communities, three of which have achieved stabilized occupancy was $1.4 million.

Our Douglas Crossing retirement community that opened last fall is classified as non-same-store. In addition, we have two communities under construction, net these operations contributed $0.3 million this quarter. Occupancy at our three stabilized communities was 90.2% at the end of March 2018. This is down from the end of December due to attrition experienced during the winter. We have seen an improvement in April to 92.7%. The community still on lease-ups saw an improvement in occupancy from 68.6% at the end of 2017 to 75.3% at the end of March, and in April they improved to 77.4. We are very pleased with the continued growth in our retirement operations.

As previously mentioned, our new 103-Suite Douglas Crossing welcomed its first resident in October of 2017. We’re extremely pleased with the level of interest in this community, currently at 83% occupancy after six months, significantly ahead of schedule. As a result, we are well underway with the construction of a 47 suite addition anticipated to open in November 2018. The total retirement community of a 150 suites will have an estimated adjusted development cost of $40.3 million and an expected NOI yield of 8.6%.

In addition, we have two development projects under construction in attractive markets, one in Bolton, Ontario with a 112 suites and another in Barrie with a 124 suites. We anticipate accepting residents to open -- residence in Bolton late -- in 2018 and Barrie in Q2 of 2019. These development projects are expected to deliver NOI yields of 7.6% and 8%, respectively. As previously announced, we completed the acquisition of Lynde Creek Retirement Community on April 11, 2018 for a cash purchase price of $34.5 million, located in Whitby, Ontario, the Lynde Creek Retirement Community consists of the Manor, a private pay retirement residence with 93 suites offering independent supportive living and assisted living, a life lease village, and the parcel of excess developable land.

The Manor is a high-end retirement residence with very high occupancy due to its strong reputation and inviting environment. Adjacent to the Manor is a 3.7 acre surplus plot of land overlooking the ravine of Lynde Creek, creating an ideal opportunity to expand the service offering of the community with a potential independent living development. In addition, the village is a 113 unit townhome development in the form of a life lease, a unique model for the Canadian retirement marketplace. We expect this part of the development to not only provide a potential feeder resource for the Manor as residents age and their needs increase, but to also provide us with the ability to offer ParaMed home health care services to the occupants, enabling them to remain in their homes longer.

Finally, the townhomes provide an expected cash flow stream equal to 10% of the resale value on change of ownership of the units. We’re very pleased with the addition of this unique and desirable community to our growing retirement portfolio. Following the completion of the two communities under construction, our Esprit retirement platform, which we launched a mere 2.5 years ago, will be up to 11 communities with 1,052 suites.

Turning to our long-term care operations on Slide 10, NOI for the quarter appears as a decrease of $1 million or 5.7%. However, adjusting for the one-time items affecting the comparability of the quarters, NOI improved by $300,000 or 2.2%. We experienced the decline in our average occupancy this quarter to 96.4% largely due to an intense flu season and in part due to the fill-up of our new 24 bed addition in Alberta. In February, we completed a 24 bed addition at our LTC center in Edmonton. This addition reached stabilized occupancy in April and is expected to contribute approximately 600,000 of NOI annually.

On the LTC redevelopment fronts to date we have submitted applications to the ministry for 16 of our redevelopment projects and are pleased to announce that the licensing applications for two of these projects have now been approved. Both are 256 bed centers one in Stittsville, a growing suburb of Ottawa, and the other in Sudbury. We are optimistic that we will be breaking ground on these two projects later this year. In addition to the ministry's initiative to award LTC beds, we submitted requests for new beds to leverage the opportunity to increase the size of our LTC centers under redevelopment.

Thus far, we have received confirmation that three of these requests, in Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Peterborough totaling a 158 new LTC beds have been allocated to us, subject to the approval of the respective redevelopment projects. To the extent applications for new beds have not advanced in this round, we expect they will be considered in future rounds. We continue to work collaboratively with the ministry to move all of our projects through the approval process.

Our other Canadian operations consist of our Extendicare assist management and consulting services and SGP purchasing partner network. These business units continue to see growth with the addition of three managed centers 416 beds this quarter. NOI was up $800,000 or 36.2% over the first quarter of 2017. We continue to experience increased demand for our day-to-day management services and clients are turning to us for assistance with their redevelopment efforts where we provide analysis, application support and development services. As for SGP, the volume growth continues with the number of third-party residents served increasing by 12% from a year ago to 45,700 at the end of March. And in April SGP added a further 400,200 residents.

With that, I will now review our consolidated results on Slide 13. Our consolidated NOI in comparison to the first quarter of 2017 reflect the decline this quarter of $2.3 million with an NOI margin of 10.8% compared to 11.8%. Adjusted EBITDA reported the decline of $1.4 million, having benefited from G&A savings. In addition to the timing of the stat holiday and one-time funding received in the first quarter of 2017, our consolidated results were also impacted by a decline in revenue from our remaining U.S. operations with nominal investment income this quarter compared to 1.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 due to timing of gains realized on liquidation of investments during the wind down of these operations.

The earnings of the captive do not impact our AFFO as they are funded by its investments. However, the stat holiday this quarter and the one-time funding from last year impacted the comparability of our AFFO by about $1.6 million after tax. Absent these items, our AFFO improved by $3.6 million over Q1 of last year, reflecting lower current income taxes of $2.2 million and growth in overall earnings. Our current income taxes benefited this quarter from favorable timing differences and the utilization of tax loss carry forwards. We anticipated our effective tax rate on FFO will be in the range of 17% to 20% for the 2018 year. Our payout ratio was 72% of Canadian AFFO compared to 84% in Q1 of 2017.

Now turning to our financial position Slide 14. Our total long-term debt at March 31st was $540 million, and relatively unchanged from year-end with scheduled repayments partially offset by construction loan draws. At March 31st our weighted average interest rate was 5% and the weighted average term to maturity in the debt was seven years. Our debt to gross book value was 46.9% and EBITDA interest coverage was unchanged at 3.3 times. We ended the quarter with cash on hand of $118 million, representing a decrease of $10 million from the end of last year, primarily attributable to purchases of common shares under our normal course issuer bid and growth capital expenditures. Subsequent to March we utilized cash on hand of $34.5 million to complete the Lynde Creek acquisition.

In conclusion, this quarter reflected positive results in all of our home health care division where we are actively addressing the underlying capacity challenges. We will continue to work diligently throughout the year to execute on our strategy and build shareholder value. We look forward to reporting on our progress as the year unfolds. I would like to close by saying our mission is helping people live better, the quality of our care and quality of life of our residents and clients is our number one priority and gives purpose to everything that we do. That concludes our remarks for today.

We'd be happy to take any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now take questions from the telephone lines. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

The first question is really on the home health care business. Is the issue there is just difficult to find qualified workers?

Tim Lukenda

Jonathan, I think what we're seeing is a bit of an industry-wide shortage of PSWs largely more than nurses. PSWs are our certified personal support worker, which requires training through educational institution to get certification, and we’re seeing through various industry dynamics and economic -- the economy overall. We’re seeing a shortage in PSW. So, it's at thing that we are working on both as a company, but also as an industry and with government to try to get more people to come into the care giving careers in order that we can support what we’re seeing as a -- an overall growth in the demand for kind of services provided by home care for which we need PSWs.

Jonathan Kelcher

Do you think you’ll see any pressure on wages in order to get more people in?

Tim Lukenda

Yes, I do think Jonathan that as we try to address the shortage of PSWs, we will be looking at it and we are looking at different forms of revisions to our compensation model to make sure that we are being competitive with the environment where there is a higher minimum wage. Other career options or other job options become relatively attractive and even though we are higher than the minimum wage in all places there's more competition, if you will. So we're looking at various ways, both monetary and nonmonetary to make sure that we are an employer of choice and that we can attract people who are inclining to be caregivers or of the right personality to choose ParaMed as a career choice and do want to work for us. So, it's going to be -- there will be wage pressure, but there's also other factors to try to make sure that we are doing things to accommodate, to attract, to support and to retain the staff that we have.

Jonathan Kelcher

Would you consider that the biggest challenge in your overall business right now?

Tim Lukenda

Yes, I think its fundamentals on the home health care side in that again we're seeing overall growth and volumes being offered to us by the local health networks throughout the province. And we are unable to deliver as much volume as is being offered to us. So it's an upside opportunity as we can increase the number of PSWs that we have available on a daily basis we see a significant opportunity to grow the volumes of care that we deliver. So that's a pretty fundamental issue and we are working hard on trying to address this.

Jonathan Kelcher

Secondly, a week or so ago there was some press about a lawsuit against you guys and others. Give us your thoughts on that?

Tim Lukenda

Sure, Jonathan. Yes, we believe the proposed class action lawsuit and the damages that they are seeking do not have any merit. You know, it's an unfortunate part of the business that we are in that from time-to-time we have dissatisfied customers or families, sometimes aggressive lawyers that decide to pursue legal remedies despite our best efforts in carrying forward as frail, medically complex elderly clientele. The particular action that was in the media last week is a proposed class action. In reality, there is one underlying claim and family that's being brought forward by this law firm, and they are hoping to develop what they're calling a class action against not only us but others in the industry.

So, we are aware of the approach, we don't believe it has any merit. We also note the timing of the publicity related to an advance of the provincial election, which gave the activity a little more media. Our intention, our full intention is to defend ourselves vigorously against the claim. We don't believe it has any merit. And we don't believe that ultimately it will have any material adverse effect on our company. And we are proud of our reputation and effort to provide quality care.

Jonathan Kelcher

What sort of liability and like does your captive, does that cover the Canadian business as well?

Tim Lukenda

In Canada, we have third-party insurance to cover liability claims of this nature or any other nature that arise from time to time.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, and just more of curiosity than anything, but the investment income from your captive was down. What sort of investments does that hold?

Tim Lukenda

We are required by the captive in the U.S. hold assets to match up the liabilities that remained in the U.S. and it's a captive that's based in Bermuda and there's very specific and conservative investment guideline. They’re largely money market funds and some very low risk-type investments. So there’s strict guidelines in the difference in the earnings from quarter-to-quarter was more reflection of just trades that happened in that particular quarter rather than an indication of overall difference in performance, if you will. It just kind of relates to the portfolio as being liquidated.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Chris Couprie from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

I just wanted to flush out this homecare situation a little more. So would you say that industry volume is down year-over-year? Or is it just you guys, I mean are people essentially going without homecare?

Tim Lukenda

It’s hard for us to know that. We don’t have timely stats coming out of the local health networks. What happens is that the hours are offered and they're offered kind of provider by provider from the Lynde to the providers according to some market shares that have been gained over the years that go back to the RFPs from a number years ago, and on a case-by-case basis, each provider says, and able to match up a resource I have with that particular clients need at that time and day or not, and if I am not, it goes onto the next person.

So, we believe that the relative shortage of PSWs is an industry wide problem but we can't speak to overall what happens to those volumes when we don't accept them, in some cases they are picked up by others. I don't believe on masse, there are a lot of people that are going without care if you will. But how that volume gets redistributed is a little unknown to us, and again, it varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and day-to-day, who's picking up those hours. We may be picking them up more in one place, and somebody else might be picking them up more in another depending on the actual availability to stock in that locale.

Chris Couprie

So in terms of the labor shortage, is it that -- are PFWs leading the industry, like is your workforce shrinking?

Tim Lukenda

What we’re seeing is that we’re on a daily basis recruiting new people into the career. We’ve other people leaving the field. So the turnover is quite high it's one of the things for us and for everybody as -- and again as the minimum wage increase, sometimes other career alternatives look relatively attractive. And so what we’re seeing is some churn in the sector, we’re bringing in as many people as we’re losing but the volumes that are being offered are increasing, so on a net-net basis I think we’re not rolling as much as we need to be growing to meet the demand, would be probably the best way to characterize.

Chris Couprie

Yes I guess I am still trying to reconcile, if your labor force is roughly net-net constant, why would hours decline?

Tim Lukenda

Well, there’s a lot of factors that go into it, it depends on the time of day that the staff is available and the hours are offered. If just as an example, if all of the all hours offered are between 7 and 9 in the morning or 5 pm and 7 pm, which happens to be the peak demand periods, and your staff is available at other parts in the day. You have issues with meeting up the matching up with to capacity with the demand to ensure as high utilization with the staff you have. So, the total number of staff and whether they are full-time, part-time, and when they're available relative to hours being offered, our all factors in the equation in determining whether we can meet more hours or not.

Chris Couprie

So in terms of building capacity can you talk to us about what exactly that means? I guess margins were under pressure probably on the Easter shift, or is it Friday shift but maybe some guidance as to what you think homecare and margins could look like for the rest of this year, and going forward with this investment in capacity?

Tim Lukenda

We are spending a lot of time and effort on trying to improve our recruiting approach. We have beefed up our corporate recruiting resources. We have increased our use of social media and other means to try to attract staff. We have reviewed our salary and compensation grid and how we pay for different levels of experience. All of those are going to be factors that are going to help us address this issue amongst many other issues that are nonmonetary in nature to try to make sure that ParaMed is a desirable place to work.

In terms of the impact on our margin and the time to see the benefit of that its really something that I can't predict at this stage. We are going to be reporting on a quarterly basis and we are putting an all-out effort to try to improve the volume and staff we have to get back and to be able to increase the number of hours that we are receiving. But I can't give any specific guidance on margin through the balance of this year. It's something that we will be disclosing and talking about as the year proceeds and the results of our efforts are able to be demonstrated.

Chris Couprie

And then just one last question on home care before I turn it back. In terms of the private home care opportunity, would you say that it's tough to go there right now given the industry-wide labor shortage? Or maybe talk a little bit about what your thoughts around private home care in terms of what type of investment you might be willing to make, yet more into this business and as a percentage your total mix, what that might look like one day?

Tim Lukenda

Sure, I still believe firmly in the opportunity in private home care. What we've been doing is trying to make sure that our government-funded base is solid and able to grow to meet what is a growing publicly funded demand for services, but beyond that I don't believe government funding will be able to keep up with the surgeon demand and the growing demand and expectations of Canadian families.

So we think that opportunity is there and will continue to grow. For us it's a question of figuring out the right business model for attacking that market and how we leverage our capabilities in the existing structure and what we might want to do separately or differently. It's something that we are still kind of evolving in our thinking of how we are going to approach it.

I think over time it will be a growing portion of our potential of our NOI in the ParaMed business but it's not something that will be a meaningful contribution certainly this year to the overall scheme of things. Our primary bread-and-butter will continue to be the government-funded business and trying to make sure that we’re optimizing our ability to deliver on that.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Michael Smith from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Smith

One more on home health care, I hate to beat the dead horse, so to speak. But how does the government respond to the shortages? Do they -- are they cooperative so to speak or open to increasing wages? Or like how are they responding to this?

Tim Lukenda

Yes, that was a good question. We're working through our associations in cooperation with the government, who does recognize this as a sector-wide challenge that's only going to become more acute as the demands increase, if we don't address it on masse. So, there's a number of things, one is trying to make sure that the educational institutions that offer these types of programs are open and available and attracting the students into the front end of the -- of the funnel if you will, to also looking at ways to make sure that the wages that we are able to pay are competitive, and there was some enhancement to the funding for PSW wages last year, there's a talk about some funding enhancements to nursing wages that will be able to pass on to that stop to try to make sure that we remain competitive to relative to other industries.

So it is something that we do want to and need to work cooperatively as a sector with the government to try to increase the number of caregivers. The other thing that is in area that we’re working on is to see if we can leverage some non-PSW resources for services that don't require licensed caregivers. In other words, things that might be homemaking in nature and other things like that to increase the pool of available talent and get greater leverage out of the register of resources for the activities that require such a certification. So it's going to take all of those things Michael to try to address this and make sure that we’re growing the pool of labor.

Michael Smith

And just switching gears to your retirement living so the stabilized -- your stabilized retirement properties I think I heard you say that the occupancy has picked up to 92.7 post quarter. And I am just wondering what would be like the normalized rate that you’d expect over time, once they’re fully stabilized I guess or they’re at their normalized occupancy?

Tim Lukenda

Well those -- they were up in the 95 range, they dipped down with the flu season and some move outs and other things, and they’re backup to 92. I mean I think we look at 93 -- 93 to 95 is kind of where we would expect those buildings to be on a steady-state basis.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Ms. Fountain.

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, Patrick. That concludes our call for today. This presentation is available on our website, as all the call in numbers for an archived recording. Also I’d like to remind everyone that our annual shareholders meeting will be held on Thursday, May 24th at 10.30 at the TSX Gallery. We hope you can join us there. Thank you again for joining us today. Please do not hesitate to give us a call, if you have any further questions. Thanks and good bye.

