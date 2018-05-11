$110 Billion: The Massive Spec Long Position In Stock Futures

Stocks: Traders are still net long VIX futures and options, the total net speculative position in e-mini US equity index futures and options is net long $110 billion.

Currencies: CHF/USD is the only currency I track where spec short positioning is starting to get crowded. Most traders were incorrectly positioned for a fall in the USD.

Commodities: Producers and users have hedged a historically low amount of future production in platinum, sugar, and lean hogs. Traders are net long a historically low amount of silver.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my free website. Seeking Alpha is the sole source for my weekly recap articles.

This article outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodity Futures Positioning

WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is still a very popular long trade among speculators. They are currently net long 21% of the futures open interest, just off the all-time high.

The chart below shows my favorite metric for commodity positioning. It takes the net (long-short) position for each trader category, scales it by the market's open interest (total # of outstanding contracts), and normalizes that net position as a percentage of open interest (OI) into a 5-year percentile.

If my indicator is at 100%, it means the net position for that trader category (as a % of OI) is higher than it has ever been over the past five years. If it's at 0%, it means their position is the lowest it's ever been over the same time frame. This way, I have a single indicator to compare the positioning between markets of totally different sizes.

The other trader category I look at is producers and users, sometimes called commercials. Producers and users don't trade to make a profit (like speculators), but they trade to hedge their price risk. Producers hedge by selling futures to lock in prices for their future production. Users hedge by buying futures to lock in prices for their future inventory needs.

Most of the time producers play a bigger role in the futures markets relative to users. This is because some commodity users can easily pass price increases on to the next company in the supply chain. But commodity producers typically have high fixed costs and are vulnerable to commodity prices falling, making their entire quarter or year unprofitable.

So, if producers and users as a group have a historically bullish position on, you can infer this means there's less hedging by producers and more hedging by users.

The chart below shows the raw producer and user net position (as a % of OI) for sugar (NYSEARCA:SGGB). Producer & user positioning is high, implying there are few producers hedging (by selling futures) and more users hedging (by buying futures).

On the other side of the trade are speculators, who are net short $1.3 billion of futures and options.

Traders are quite long soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) futures. A lot of people think you should always go the opposite of extreme speculative positioning, but I disagree. Put yourself in the mind of a hedge fund that's long soybeans. The trade has made money as the price of agricultural commodities has trended higher. There's little reason to dramatically change your positioning if the trend keeps going your way.

What if soybeans gapped down 10% next week? Suddenly, you'd have a lot of people caught on one side of the boat who need to reduce risk by liquidating long positions. I personally think crowded positioning + diverging technicals (when price action goes the opposite way of how people are positioned) is a useful way to think about it. So for soybeans, pay attention to any future price weakness.

Traders have a historically low amount of long exposure to silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) futures.

Rice producers and users are extremely net short, meaning producers are happy to sell futures and lock in current prices for their future production.

There's been short covering in OJ futures, as speculators were caught very short and the price of OJ futures has risen by ~20% this year.

Traders are getting increasingly pessimistic on platinum (NYSEARCA:PLTM) futures.

The natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) market has chopped around for weeks. Traders are leaning on the short side with their net short position of $1.9 billion in futures and options.

Lumber has staged a massive rally and speculators are predictably very long.

Commercial producers & users have rarely had so little short exposure in lean hogs.

Gold (NYSEARCA:BAR) traders have quickly reduced their net long positioning from $31 billion in March to $17 billion as of last Tuesday.

Gold producers and users are quite net short.

Corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) traders are net long $5.5 billion of futures and options, nearing 5 year highs in long positioning. Historically this level of spec long positioning has been a good tell for short-term reversals in price. I should note that there is a fundamentally bullish case for agricultural commodities, as my friend Kevin Muir noted here.

Copper (NYSEARCA:JJCB) producers & users are very net short relative to the past few years.

Speculators are net long $3.1 billion.

Coffee (NYSEARCA:BJO) is an extremely crowded short trade. Like I mentioned above, crowded short positioning by itself is not a reason to fade the crowd.

Currency Futures Positioning

CHF/USD (NYSEARCA:FXF) is the only currency I track where speculative positioning is starting to get crowded on the short side.

In my opinion, the biggest positioning development over the past few weeks has been the reversal in the consensus short USD trade. NZD/USD was an extremely popular long trade among speculators and the currency is now down 6% since mid-April.

Similar story in JPY/USD (NYSEARCA:FXY). Crowded long trade that's gone the exact opposite way of how the majority of speculators were positioned.

And again in EUR/USD (NYSEARCA:FXE).

Sell-side dealers have been growing increasingly net short in GBP/USD (NYSEARCA:FXB).

AUD/USD (NYSEARCA:FXA) has traded in a range for almost two years. Speculators are net short and positioning is on the lower end of its 2-year range.

Stock Index and VIX Futures Positioning

I've been surprised to see VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) traders hold on to their long positions for so many weeks.

They are still net long $553 million, a historically high amount. That being said, I wouldn't expect for spec positioning to necessarily drift back to pre-2018 levels. The short vol trade grew far less popular (and accessible) after the February volatility moves.

The 5-year net spec positioning percentile in S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) e-mini futures is 100%. This means that speculators haven't had this large of a net position (as a % of OI) in five years. There is evidence of more investor pessimism in some sentiment surveys, but futures positioning remains wildly bullish.

The below chart aggregates spec positioning data in $ for the e-mini S&P, Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA), and e-mini Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) contracts. In total, they're net long $110 billion. It's interesting to see crowded long exposure in both VIX futures and equity index futures.

Speculators are significantly less optimistic on Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) futures.

Speculative positioning in e-mini Nasdaq 100 futures is much less bullish than in the e-mini S&P 500 contract. I should mention that the $ amount traded in the S&P contract dwarfs the Nasdaq contract, hence why I pay more attention to S&P positioning.

Positioning Conclusion

Here's an overview of how speculators are positioned in all of the commodity markets I track. Rice, soybean meal, and lumber are the three most crowded long trades. Lean hogs, sugar, and silver are the three most crowded shorts.

Here's that same metric for financial futures. The e-mini S&P 500 contract, EUR/USD, and JPY/USD futures are the three most crowded long trades.

And here's aggregate data on commodity producers and users. It typically looks like a mirror of speculative positioning. Producers and users are positioned for higher prices in platinum, sugar, and lean hogs.

So, what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data?

The short USD trade has quickly corrected, putting pressure on speculators who were significantly long foreign currencies Traders are extremely bullish on S&P 500 futures Spec positioning remains very long in assets sensitive to inflation, like copper and WTI crude oil

