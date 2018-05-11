Farmland Partners: Puffery

FFO or AFFO are the metrics that correlate most closely to REIT share prices. NAV does not matter if cash flow is poor.

There was a lot of discussion about what the share price should be, but little discussion about cash flow.

Farmland Partners (FPI) just reported their Q1 earnings. They had large year/year growth in revenue, that should not be a surprise because the AFCO merger occurred halfway through the quarter last year. The year/year compares a full quarter of AFCO ownership, to half a quarter.

The per share numbers continue to be abysmal. AFFO came in at $0.00, falling below last year's $0.01. Management reaffirmed guidance of $0.40-$0.44. Which still will not cover the dividend.

With a shortage of cash-flow and essentially no dry powder for new acquisitions, I thought the conference call would focus on a plan for achieving dividend coverage. Silly me.

Land Value, Land Value, Land Value

Instead of discussing cash flows, Mr. Pittman spent a majority of the time discussing land values. For the most part, his comments on land values are right. They are stickier than commodities and rent, they do not dip quickly and if you go parcel by parcel their properties in row crop areas are probably slightly down and West coast properties are probably up a healthy amount.

(Source)

Mr. Pittman loves this slide and encourages everyone to do the math and calculate the per share value. For those who enjoy math problems, have fun. Ultimately, it is meaningless.

REITs are not valued based on their NAV. Many trade at substantial premiums, and many trade at substantial discounts. I wrote an article a few months ago addressing the role that property value plays for REITs.

I find it particularly ironic that a REIT which scooped up a competitor for substantially below NAV thinks that NAV is the metric upon which their shares should be based.

The primary reason that REIT investors invest in REITs is for cash flow. That is why REIT investors have an obsession with metrics like FFO, AFFO and dividend yield.

A private investor buying farmland is going to have a very different mentality. Actually buying real estate is a long term commitment. Very often, the owner will have little care for year to year fluctuations in revenue because once the decision to sell is made, it cannot be undone. That investor, believing that the value will increase 5, 10, 20 or more years down the road is not going to be concerned with cash flow.

FPI is not land. It is a stock conveying ownership in a publicly traded company. That stock can be quickly traded. I can sell today, and if I change my mind 10 minutes later I could buy it back and then turn around and sell it again.

What difference does it make to that investor that the land might be sold for a profit at an unknown point in the future? An FPI shareholder has zero control over when the land is sold, and as a corporation, FPI might not decide to sell the land for 100 years. All we know for sure is that FPI has no intention of selling it now.

Unless FPI is intending on selling properties in the near future, their theoretical market value is meaningless to a shareholder. When most REITs sell property, they do not give a bonus dividend, they reinvest it in properties that are more desirable. Anything that FPI sells this year will also likely be reinvested, or worse, used to pay the current dividend.

Liquidation

Liquidation for REITs is a tricky thing, and often does not end well for common shareholders. I've been burned by liquidating REITs where value dissipates during the process. Real estate cannot be sold overnight and as parts sell off, the economies of scale disappear. Time and expenses eat away the value.

In the case of FPI, they would be selling into relatively illiquid markets. In areas where they are concentrated, they would have to be careful not to flood the market. It would be incredibly difficult to strike a balance between selling quickly and getting a decent value for the land.

Buyers are not stupid, they all would know FPI was liquidating and was operating with a deadline. It would be foolish to think that they would not leverage that in their favor to get a good deal.

The result is that whatever gross sales price achieved, it would be less than NAV. From that already lowered price would be ongoing expenses, being covered by a declining revenue stream as properties sold off.

Could investors get more today than the shares are worth? The debt holders and preferred share holders would likely get full recoveries. For common shareholders, I think it is far less certain. They definitely would not be recovering anything near $12/share.

Could FPI sell the portfolio to another party? I doubt LAND wants it, so it would have to be a private party. Is that private party going to pay full NAV? Not a chance. Again, common shareholders are looking at a possibility of a small premium over today's prices, but no guarantees.

Whichever way you look at it, common shareholders would likely get the short end of the stick in any effort to monetize all of FPI's assets. So why should shareholders get excited about the NAV being more than their shares are worth if it can never be monetized to their benefit?

Liquidation would probably be bad for shareholders, and any takeover offer would be a minor premium. Unless a shareholder has some reason to believe a takeover offer is imminent, it seems like a weak case for going long.

Cash Flow

FPI is not competing against other farmland. They are competing against other REITs. The questions REIT investors are going to ask are,

What is the dividend? Is the dividend covered by FFO/AFFO and how well? What are the prospects for FFO/AFFO growth? Is the capital structure sound? Are there any issues that could disrupt cash flow?

Right now, the dividend is not covered. If FPI hits the top end of their AFFO target of $0.44/share, they will have a shortfall of $2.6 million at the low end of guidance it is $4.2 million using the 38.2 million shares in their guidance.

Growth

FPI has virtually no prospects for growth. They have just under $20 million in cash and their dividend will not be covered by "just a couple million", so cash flow cannot be directed to acquisitions.

Same property is a potential opportunity for incremental growth. It appears that the rent declines in the mid-west are flattening. According to the Q4 investor supplemental, $951,000 in organic growth is included in guidance.

It was shocking to me during the conference call when management was unable to provide same-store numbers. With acquisitions virtually dead, any hope of covering the dividend has to come through organic growth. Whether or not that growth is occurring is vital to the health of FPI and a natural question.

Same-property information is in the 10-Q on page 36.

While I could not find a breakdown by region, it does appear that declines in the corn belt have ceased, or at least are minimal enough that increases in specialty crops can overcome them. At the very least, it looks like FPI will experience revenue growth from their same properties, rather than the reductions they were hit with last year.

Capital Structure

Their capital structure is a little funky with $7.5 million/quarter going to pay for interest and preferred dividends. That was 67% of gross revenues in Q1. Even if you consider the high end of their 2018 revenue outlook of $60 million, interest and preferred dividends will account for approximately 50% of gross revenue for the year. For comparison, Gladstone Land (LAND) is at 35.5% of gross revenues the same quarter.

FPI has not deployed the proceeds from the preferred issuance efficiently. The spent over $54 million on buying back common shares at a price indicating 6.1% yield. Since the preferred shares yield 6% and have a growing liquidation preference, that seems like incredibly bad capital allocation.

Any addition of more preferred shares would make FPI top heavy. There are no obvious options for raising capital.

Potential Issues

FPI posts very lump revenues. A large part of this is due to their variable leases which is calculated and paid in Q4. Looking at the trailing twelve months, we can see the impact this has had quarter to quarter.

Source

Q4 of 2018 should see an even larger difference as 28% of rents are now variable, compared to 18% in 2017. While this provides for upside surprise if farmers have a better than anticipated year, as they did in 2017, it also brings in downside surprise.

Mr. Pittman brought up the trade war fears. As I noted in a recent article, we are in agreement on that issue. It is an obvious negative for farms in general, but is of a long term nature more than an immediate threat.

An additional risk for any REIT is the financial health of their tenants. In the conference call, Pittman referenced that there might be tenants with financial issues. He said,

It is important from our perspective that this turnaround is finally coming. Our view about our sort of tenant healthy generally is that we have each year since about 2014 gradually seen a few more tenants. Today we have roughly 110 separate tenants and each year we’ve seen a few more tenants in a little bit more financial difficulty. So if in 2015 I had one lease that where a tenant was in some sort of challenged financial circumstance, by 2016 that was two guys and 2017 would have been three guys and this year its four or five. Clearly these farmers have burnt through their working capital gradually during the last few years, but you haven’t and you’ve seen it reflected to some degree in farmer incomes and ultimately our release rates that you haven’t really seen it show up in land values. That is in fact the way it’s supposed to work. The land value should stay stable through most downturns. Hopefully we are climbing out from an Ag productivity perspective, and you are going to see performance at the farmer income level start to improve.

I thought it was really odd that it was just mentioned in passing, with no color. I assume they are all still current on rent, but could that suggest that there will be renewed downward pressure on rents in 2019 if those "four or five tenants" do not have a good year?

Maybe US farmers will have a good year, maybe they won't. It is too early to tell. There is a lot of optimism, but until the crops are picked there is a lot that could go right or wrong. There are two big variables to the revenue equation, price and yield. Last year, US grains had a spectacular yield which helped mitigate the lower prices. This year, prices are a little higher, but what will yields do?

That the land value is holding up does not much matter if tenants are unable to pay rent.

Conclusion

Mr. Pittman loves to focus on NAV. While he is probably right about the value of the underlying assets, there is a huge disconnection between his thinking and the market. For common shareholders, it is very unlikely that NAV can be realized. Any attempts to monetize NAV would likely result in proceeds to common shareholders that are somewhat less.

In general, REITs do not make money buying and selling properties. They make money from collecting rent. Shareholders make money because a significant portion of that rent is distributed to them through the dividend.

Mr. Pittman seems honestly mystified as to why the share price remains so far below NAV. The answer is simple, cash flow. If FPI was covering their dividend with a decent margin of safety, it would be an $11-$12 stock.

Instead of spending so much time and effort telling investors what the share price should be and using scarce funds to prop up the share price, Pittman and his team should be focusing on increasing cash flows.

What FPI needs is a realistic plan for how they are going to grow AFFO to cover the dividend within 2, 3 or even 5 years. Provide investors with benchmarks and targets that will be achieved along the way, so that they can see progress is being made.

Crossing fingers and hoping that the share price recovers enough to issue more shares is not a plan. The market responds well to Mr. Pittman. I am reminded of the Q2 report from last year when the share price jumped in excess of 10% within a few days, and then went back to trending downward.

Confidence and bluster can only go so far. At the end of the day, FPI has to produce the numbers to back it up. In the world of REITs, the important numbers are AFFO and dividend coverage.

That management did not see fit to address those issues in the conference call should be a huge red flag to anyone long or considering going long in FPI. Not having critical numbers like lease renewal rates at a conference call should be a blaring alarm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.